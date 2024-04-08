Discover the best HP laptops under ₹ 30000, offering a blend of performance, affordability and reliability for your everyday computing needs.

Looking for the best HP laptops under ₹30,000? Look no further! HP has long been a trusted name in the world of computing, known for its quality products that cater to a wide range of needs. In this guide, we'll explore some of the best HP laptops available in this price range, offering a blend of performance, reliability, and affordability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When shopping for a laptop in this price range, it's important to consider your specific needs. Whether you're a student looking for a reliable device for your studies, a professional in need of a portable workstation, or a casual user in search of a budget-friendly option for everyday tasks, HP has something for everyone.

HP laptops under ₹30,000 offer a range of features, including fast processors, ample storage space, and vibrant displays. These laptops are perfect for everyday use, whether you're browsing the web, watching movies, or working on documents.

In this guide, we'll highlight some of the best HP laptops under ₹30,000, helping you find the perfect device to suit your needs and budget.

The HP 15s-Ryzen 3 3250U laptop offers efficient multitasking with its AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM. The integrated AMD Radeon graphics ensure vibrant visuals on the 15.6-inch HD micro-edge display. With a high-speed 256GB SSD and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, it provides ample storage and smooth operations. The laptop features a long-lasting battery with fast charging, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. It also comes with MS Office 2021 pre-installed for productivity on the go, making it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Specifications of HP 15s-Ryzen 3 3250U

Brand: HP

Model Name: 15s-ey1508AU

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Black

Hard Disk Size: 256 GB SSD

CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

RAM: 8 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient multitasking with AMD Ryzen processor Integrated graphics Vibrant visuals on micro-edge display Limited hard disk space

The HP Chromebook x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch Micro-Edge touchscreen display. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and 4GB of RAM, it offers smooth performance for daily tasks. With 64GB of eMMC storage and 100GB of Google Cloud storage, you'll have plenty of space for files. The Chrome OS provides a user-friendly interface, and Google Assistant is built-in for convenience. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 for seamless connectivity. Overall, the HP Chromebook x360 is a great choice for those looking for a compact and affordable laptop for everyday use.

Specifications of HP Chromebook x360

Brand: HP

Model Name: Chromebook x360

Screen Size: 14 inches

Colour: Forest Teal

Hard Disk Size: 64 GB eMMC

CPU Model: Intel Celeron N4120

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2-in-1 functionality Limited storage Lightweight and portable Lower resolution display

The HP 255 G8 Notebook PC offers solid performance and a large storage capacity, making it a reliable choice for everyday computing tasks. With its AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop provides smooth multitasking and speedy responsiveness. The 15.6-inch anti-glare HD display delivers clear visuals, while the numeric keypad enhances productivity. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, offering enhanced security and productivity features. Weighing just 1.74 kg, this laptop is portable and easy to carry around. Whether for work or entertainment, the HP 255 G8 Notebook PC is a versatile and dependable choice.

Specifications of HP 255 G8 Notebook PC

Brand: HP

Model Name: HP 255 G8 Notebook

Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Ryzen 3

RAM: 8 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Low display resolution Decent performance Basic graphics capabilities

The HP Laptop 15s is a sleek and lightweight device, perfect for on-the-go productivity. Powered by a 2-core Intel Celeron N4500 processor and Intel UHD graphics, it offers fast processing and stunning visuals. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, multitasking is a breeze, and you have ample storage for your files. The 15.6-inch HD micro-edge display provides crisp visuals, and the laptop offers effortless connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features a long-lasting battery with HP Fast Charge. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 are pre-installed, making them ready for work or play out of the box.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Brand: HP

Model Name: 15s-fq3071TU

Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres (15.6 inches)

Colour: Silver

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD

CPU Model: Intel Celeron N4500

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited processing power for demanding tasks Ample memory and storage Average graphics performance

The HP Laptop 14s is a sleek and lightweight laptop perfect for everyday use. Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth performance for multitasking and storage. The 14-inch HD display with micro-edge design delivers crisp visuals, while the Intel UHD Graphics ensures decent graphics performance. With Windows 11 Home, built-in Alexa, and dual speakers, it offers a seamless user experience. Weighing just 1.46 Kg, it's easy to carry around. Whether for work or entertainment, the HP Laptop 14s is a reliable companion.

Specifications of HP Laptop 14s

Brand: HP

Model Name: HP Laptop 14s

Screen Size: 35.6 Centimetres

Colour: Silver

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Pentium

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable HD resolution Decent performance for everyday tasks Limited graphics capability

The HP Chromebook 15A is a versatile laptop designed for everyday computing needs. With an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM, it offers smooth performance for browsing, streaming, and light productivity tasks. The 15.6-inch HD display features an anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing in any environment. The laptop runs on Chrome OS, ensuring fast boot times and seamless integration with Google apps. Its sleek design includes a numeric keypad for easy data entry. With a 128GB eMMC storage and 100GB Google Drive storage for a year, you have ample space for files and documents.

Specifications of HP Chromebook 15A

Brand: HP

Model Name: 15A-NA0012TU

Screen Size: 39.6 Centimetres

Hard Disk Size: 128 GB

CPU Model: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek design with a numeric keypad Limited storage space Anti-glare HD display for comfortable viewing Integrated graphics

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display RAM and Storage Processor HP 15s-Ryzen 3 3250U 8GB SDRAM/256GB SSD 15.6" HD 15.6 inches, HD 8GB RAM/256GB SSD Ryzen 3 3250U HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inches, Micro-Edge, Touchscreen 4GB RAM/64GB eMMC Intel Celeron N4120 HP 255 G8 Notebook PC AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 inches, Anti-Glare HD 8GB RAM/512GB SSD AMD Ryzen 3 3250U HP Laptop 15s Intel Celeron 15.6 inches, HD 8GB RAM/512GB SSD Intel Celeron HP Laptop 14s Intel Pentium Silver N6000 14 inches, HD 8GB RAM/512GB SSD Intel Pentium Silver N6000 HP Chromebook 15A Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 inches, HD, Anti-Glare 4GB RAM/128GB eMMC Intel Celeron N4500

Best value for money The HP Laptop 14s, powered by Intel Pentium Silver N6000, stands out as the best value for money under ₹30000. With its 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 14-inch HD display provides a crisp viewing experience, while its lightweight design makes it easy to carry. The inclusion of Intel UHD Graphics and dual speakers enhances the multimedia experience. Additionally, it comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office for added convenience, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a reliable laptop for work or leisure.

Best overall product The HP 15s-Ryzen 3 3250U emerges as the best overall product in the sub- ₹30000 category. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8GB SDRAM, and a 256GB SSD, delivering impressive performance for multitasking and productivity. The 15.6-inch HD Micro-Edge display offers a vibrant visual experience, complemented by AMD Radeon Graphics and dual speakers for immersive entertainment. Its lightweight design and fast charging feature enhance portability and convenience. With Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office pre-installed, this laptop offers exceptional value for money, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals alike.

How to find the best HP laptop under ₹ 30000? To find the best HP laptop under ₹30000, consider key factors like processor, RAM, storage, display size, and battery life. Look for laptops with at least an Intel Celeron or AMD Ryzen 3 processor for decent performance. Ensure the laptop has at least 4GB RAM and 256GB storage for smooth multitasking. A 14-inch or 15.6-inch HD display is recommended for a better viewing experience. Check the battery life to meet your needs. Also, consider the connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB ports.

FAQs Question : Q: Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in HP laptops under ₹30000? Ans : A: Most HP laptops under ₹30000 have limited upgradability. It's best to check the specific model's specifications for upgrade options. Question : Q: Do HP laptops under ₹30000 come with pre-installed Windows OS? Ans : A: Yes, most HP laptops in this price range come with pre-installed Windows OS, such as Windows 10 or Windows 11. Question : Q: Are HP laptops under ₹30000 suitable for gaming? Ans : A: HP laptops under ₹30000 are not designed for gaming. They are more suited for everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and multimedia consumption. Question : Q: Do HP laptops under ₹30000 have a good battery life? Ans : A: Battery life varies depending on the model and usage. HP laptops under ₹30000 typically offer decent battery life for casual use. Question : Q: Are HP laptops under ₹30000 lightweight and portable? Ans : A: Yes, most HP laptops in this price range are designed to be lightweight and portable, making them suitable for on-the-go use.

