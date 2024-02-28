Best HP laser printers: Print like a pro with top 7 options for home or office

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable printer is essential for both personal and professional use. HP is a known brand for its innovation and quality, offers a range of laser printers that cater to various needs. Whether you're looking for a printer for your home office or a large enterprise, HP has a model that will suit your requirements. HP laser printers are renowned for their speed, efficiency and print quality.

With features like wireless printing, automatic duplexing and high-resolution printing, HP printers are designed to make your printing experience seamless and hassle-free. Whether you need to print documents, photos or marketing materials, HP laser printers deliver sharp, crisp prints every time. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at some of the best HP laser printers on the market. We'll compare their features, performance and value for money to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a small business owner, a student or a busy professional, our guide will help you find the perfect HP laser printer for your needs.

1. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Printer for Home: Print, Copy, & Scan, Affordable, Compact, Easy Mobile Printing

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw is a versatile all-in-one monochrome printer designed for home use. It offers print, copy and scan functionalities. This makes it a convenient choice for various printing needs. With seamless connectivity options like Ethernet, USB and Wi-Fi, you can easily connect and print from your devices. The printer delivers sharp and precise prints with the included HP 88A Black LaserJet Toner Cartridge.With fast printing speeds and a duty cycle of up to 8000 pages, this printer is ideal for home or office use, ensuring reliable performance over time.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro M126nw

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Ethernet, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Linux

Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Features: All-in-one functionality, Fast printing speed

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Monochrome printing only Compact Easy mobile printing

2. HP LaserJet 108w

The HP LaserJet 108w is a single-function monochrome laser printer designed for home or office use. It offers fast, high-quality black and white printing with seamless connectivity through Wi-Fi and USB. With professional-quality prints and a one-year warranty, it provides reliable performance. The printer has a fast printing speed of up to 21 ppm and supports standard media sizes. Its easy-to-use interface includes an LED display and control panel buttons. Compatible with various operating systems, it has a duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages per month, making it suitable for small offices.

Specifications of HP LaserJet 108w

Brand: HP

Functions: Single Function (Print)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Features: Fast printing, Professional-quality prints

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast printing speed Limited to monochrome printing Professional-quality prints Lack of multifunction features Easy connectivity options

3. HP Colour Laser 150nw

The HP Colour Laser 150nw is the smallest colour laser printer in its class, offering wireless connectivity via WiFi and Ethernet. With the HP Smart app, users can easily print and scan from their smartphones, as well as share documents to third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive. It supports various print media types and sizes, including A4, A5, A6, and more. The compact design makes it ideal for small spaces, and its reliable connectivity options ensure easy printing from smartphones and tablets. Overall, it's a great printer for professional printing needs, bringing colour and efficiency to the workplace.

Specifications of HP Colour Laser 150nw

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Wireless, Direct Wifi, USB 2.0 High-Speed connectivity/Ethernet

Connectivity: WiFi, Ethernet, USB

Compatibility: Compatible with smartphones, tablets, and computers

Speed: Up to 18/4 ppm in A4 (black/colour)

Features: Compact design, HP Smart App for mobile printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Limited paper capacity Mobile printing Reliable connectivity

Also read: Epson printer: 7 picks for your printing needs at home

4. HP Laser MFP 1188fnw

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is a versatile multifunction printer offering print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities. It features seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB 2.0, ensuring uninterrupted printing. With fast printing speeds of up to 21 ppm and a 40-sheet ADF, it enhances productivity. It supports various media sizes and operating systems, making it convenient to use. The printer comes with a 1-year warranty and includes a HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge for sharp prints.

Specifications of HP Laser MFP 1188fnw

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan, Fax

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Features: Wireless, ADF

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functions Monochrome printing Seamless connectivity

5. HP Laser MFP 1188a

The HP Laser MFP 1188a is an all-in-one printer designed for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers print, copy, and scan functionality with high-speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity. With print speeds of up to 21 ppm and a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month, it is suitable for high-volume printing. The printer delivers high-quality prints with HP Laser Black Print Cartridges, and its easy-to-use interface includes a 2-line LCD display. It comes with a 1-year warranty for a peace of mind.

Specifications of HP Laser MFP 1188a

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Features: High-quality prints, Easy-to-use interface

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctional Monochrome printing High-speed printing

6. HP Laser MFP 136a

The HP Laser MFP 136a is a multifunction printer that offers print, copy, and scan functions in one device. It features seamless connectivity options like Ethernet, USB 2.0, and Wi-Fi for easy printing. With fast printing speeds up to 21 ppm and a 40-sheet automatic document feeder, it enhances productivity. The printer includes an HP 110A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge for sharp and precise prints. It has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, supporting standard media sizes. The easy-to-use interface includes a 2-line LCD and 12 control panel buttons.

Specifications of HP Laser MFP 136a

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Features: Multifunction, Fast printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctionality Monochrome printing only Fast printing speeds Easy connectivity

Also read: Canon printers: Top 7 picks that are ideal for quick printing anywhere anytime

7. HP Laserjet Tank MFP 1005w

The HP Laserjet Tank MFP 1005w is a multifunction printer that can print, copy, and scan. It offers seamless connectivity with Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Low Energy. With a print speed of up to 22 ppm and a first page out in as fast as 8.0 seconds, it boosts productivity. The printer has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, making it suitable for home offices and small businesses. It is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows and macOS.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Tank MFP 1005w

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, copy, scan

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Linux

Speed: Up to 22 ppm

Features: Multifunction, fast printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functions Monochrome printing only Seamless connectivity Fast printing speeds

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Functions Speed Features HP LaserJet Pro M126nw Print, Copy, Scan Up to 21 ppm All-in-one functionality, Fast printing speed HP LaserJet 108w Single Function (Print) Up to 21 ppm Fast printing, Professional-quality prints HP Colour Laser 150nw Print, Wireless, Direct Wifi, USB 2.0 High-Speed connectivity/Ethernet Up to 18/4 ppm in A4 (black/color) Compact design, HP Smart App for mobile printing HP Laser MFP 1188fnw Print, Copy, Scan, Fax Up to 21 ppm Wireless, ADF HP Laser MFP 1188a Print, Copy, Scan Up to 21 ppm High-quality prints, Easy-to-use interface HP Laser MFP 136a Print, Copy, Scan Up to 21 ppm Multifunction, Fast printing HP Laserjet Tank MFP 1005w Print, copy, scan Up to 22 ppm Multifunction, fast printing

Best value for money

The HP LaserJet 108w offers a compelling blend of affordability and performance. It's a single-function printer that delivers fast, professional-quality prints, making it ideal for home offices and small businesses seeking cost-effective solutions. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, it's easy to set up and use. The HP LaserJet 108w also boasts energy-efficient features, helping you save on power consumption over time. Overall, it strikes an excellent balance between price and functionality, making it a standout choice for those looking for a reliable and budget-friendly printer.

Best overall product

The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw stands out as the best overall product due to its versatile all-in-one functionality, fast printing speed, and reliable performance. It's suitable for various printing needs, from documents to photos, making it a top choice for users seeking a reliable, feature-rich printer. The HP LaserJet Pro M126nw also offers convenient wireless printing capabilities, allowing you to print from your smartphone or tablet with ease. Additionally, its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a great addition to any home or office environment. Overall, the HP LaserJet Pro M126nw offers excellent value for its price, making it our top pick.

How to find the best HP laser printer?

To find the best HP laser printer, consider your specific needs such as print volume, functions required (print, scan, copy, fax), connectivity options, and budget. Look for models with fast print speeds, high-quality prints, and compatibility with your devices. Reading reviews, comparing features, and checking for warranty and support options can also help you make an informed decision. Additionally, consider factors like energy efficiency and ease of use to ensure you get the most value out of your purchase.

FAQs

Question : Can I print wirelessly from my smartphone or tablet with HP laser printers?

Ans : Yes, many HP laser printers, such as the HP Colour Laser 150nw and HP Laserjet Tank MFP 1005w, offer wireless printing capabilities and are compatible with smartphones and tablets.

Question : Are HP laser printers suitable for high-volume printing?

Ans : HP laser printers like the HP LaserJet Pro M126nw and HP Laser MFP 1188a are designed for medium to high-volume printing, offering fast speeds and reliable performance.

Question : Do HP laser printers require special toner cartridges?

Ans : Yes, HP laser printers require specific toner cartridges designed for their models. It's essential to use genuine HP toner cartridges for optimal performance and print quality.

Question : Can I connect an HP laser printer to a network?

Ans : Yes, most HP laser printers offer network connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Ethernet, allowing you to connect and print from multiple devices on the same network.

Question : How do I maintain my HP laser printer?

Ans : Regular maintenance, such as cleaning the printer, replacing toner cartridges when necessary, and updating firmware, can help keep your HP laser printer in good working condition.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!