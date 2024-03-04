Best HP Laserjet printers for home and office use: Top 7 picks for you

Find the best HP LaserJet printer for your needs with our comprehensive list of the top-rated models available on Amazon. Compare features, specs, pros and cons to make an informed decision.

Are you in the market for a new HP LaserJet printer but overwhelmed by the options? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best models available on Amazon to help you find the perfect printer for your home or office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether you're looking for a wireless, all-in-one, or monochrome printer, we've got you covered. Read on to compare the features, pros, and cons of each printer to make an informed decision.

1. HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer

The HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer is a compact and efficient monochrome printer ideal for small offices and home use. With wireless connectivity and fast printing speeds, this printer is a great choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer Wireless printing

Print speed up to 21 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

Monochrome printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Monochrome printing only Fast printing speed Wireless connectivity

2. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a All-in-One Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a is a versatile all-in-one printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in one compact device. With wireless connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a All-in-One Printer Wireless printing

Print speed up to 18 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

All-in-one functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Slightly lower print speed Wireless connectivity Compact design

3. HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro M15w is a compact and affordable wireless printer that offers fast and efficient monochrome printing. With a 150-sheet input tray and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for personal use and small office environments.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Printer Wireless printing

Print speed up to 19 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

Monochrome printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Monochrome printing only Compact design Fast printing speed

Also read: 8 best printers for home use: Ensure easy and high quality printing at home 4. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

The HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is a versatile all-in-one monochrome printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in one compact device. With wireless connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray, this printer is suitable for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer Wireless printing

Print speed up to 21 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

All-in-one functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Monochrome printing only Wireless connectivity Compact design

5. HP LaserJet Pro M15a Wireless Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro M15a is a compact and efficient wireless printer that offers fast and reliable monochrome printing. With a 150-sheet input tray and wireless connectivity, this printer is ideal for personal use and small office environments.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro M15a Wireless Printer Wireless printing

Print speed up to 19 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

Monochrome printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Monochrome printing only Fast printing speed Wireless connectivity

6. HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Printer

The HP LaserJet P1108 is a reliable and efficient monochrome printer that offers fast printing speeds and high-quality output. With a 150-sheet input tray and easy setup, this printer is perfect for personal and professional use.

Specifications of HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Printer Print speed up to 19 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

Monochrome printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast printing speed Monochrome printing only High-quality output No wireless connectivity Easy setup

Also read: Best printers under Rs. 5,000: 7 options for affordable printing at home 7. HP Laser 136w All-in-One Printer

The HP Laser 136w is a versatile all-in-one printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in one compact device. With wireless connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray, this printer is suitable for small offices and home use.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w All-in-One Printer Wireless printing

Print speed up to 20 ppm

150-sheet input tray capacity

100-sheet output tray capacity

All-in-one functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Monochrome printing only Wireless connectivity Fast printing speed

Comparison Table

Product Name Wireless Printing Print Speed Input Tray Capacity Output Tray Capacity Functionality HP 4ZB80A Laser 108w Printer Yes 21 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets Monochrome HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a All-in-One Printer Yes 18 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets All-in-one HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Printer Yes 19 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets Monochrome HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer Yes 21 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets All-in-one HP LaserJet Pro M15a Wireless Printer Yes 19 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets Monochrome HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Printer No 19 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets Monochrome HP Laser 136w All-in-One Printer Yes 20 ppm 150 sheets 100 sheets All-in-one

Best value for money: The HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Printer offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact design, and fast printing speed. It is perfect for personal use and small office environments, providing efficient monochrome printing at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall product: The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a All-in-One Printer stands out as the best overall product with its versatile all-in-one functionality, wireless connectivity, and compact design. It is suitable for small businesses and home offices, offering printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in one efficient device.

How to find the perfect HP LaserJet Printer: When choosing the perfect HP LaserJet printer from our list, consider the features that matter most to you, such as wireless connectivity, print speed, and all-in-one functionality. Compare the pros and cons of each printer to find the best fit for your needs. Whether you're looking for an affordable option, a compact design, or versatile functionality, our list has the perfect printer for you.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of HP LaserJet printers? Ans : The price range of HP LaserJet printers varies depending on the model and its features. You can find affordable options for personal use as well as high-end models for professional environments. Question : Do HP LaserJet printers offer wireless connectivity? Ans : Yes, many HP LaserJet printers offer wireless connectivity, allowing you to print from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop without the need for a physical connection. Question : What are the key features to consider when choosing an HP LaserJet printer? Ans : Key features to consider include print speed, input tray capacity, output tray capacity, all-in-one functionality, and wireless printing capabilities. These features will determine the printer's efficiency and suitability for your needs. Question : Are HP LaserJet printers suitable for professional use? Ans : Yes, HP LaserJet printers are suitable for professional use, with models that offer fast printing speeds, high-quality output, and all-in-one functionality for scanning and copying.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!