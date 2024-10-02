Discover the top HP WiFi printers for home use, including the best value for money and overall product. Compare features, pros, and cons to find the perfect fit for your needs.

In today’s digital age, a reliable WiFi printer is essential for home use. HP provides a broad range of WiFi printers, each offering unique features to suit various needs. Whether you’re seeking a compact all-in-one printer for everyday tasks or a high-capacity duplex colour printer for more demanding jobs, HP has the perfect solution for your requirements.

This article explores the top eight HP WiFi printers available in 2024, comparing their features, advantages, and drawbacks. Our detailed guide will help you make an informed decision, whether you prioritise print quality, speed, or budget. With advanced connectivity and user-friendly functions, HP WiFi printers provide seamless printing solutions for modern households. Read on to discover which model best meets your needs and enhances your home printing experience, ensuring you find the ideal balance of convenience, performance, and value.

The HP Duplex Colour Printer is a high-capacity printer with duplex printing capabilities, ideal for busy home offices or small businesses. It offers fast, reliable printing and includes ink cartridges for added convenience.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 790 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Wireless Color Home Inkjet Printers: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Paper Capacity: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity printing for busy offices May be larger and heavier than other models Duplex printing for efficient paper usage Higher initial cost compared to basic printers Includes ink cartridges for added value May require more frequent ink replacement

The HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer is a compact and versatile printer that offers wireless connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray. It's perfect for everyday printing needs and includes a 100-sheet output tray for added convenience.

Specifications of HP Laser MFP 1188W Monochrome Laser Printers: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Paper Capacity: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile for everyday use Slower print speeds compared to other models Wireless connectivity for easy printing from any device No duplex printing capabilities Includes 100-sheet output tray for added convenience Limited paper capacity for larger print jobs

3. HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a sleek and modern printer with advanced smart features for easy printing and scanning. It includes wireless connectivity and is compatible with HP Instant Ink for hassle-free cartridge replacement.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Paper Capacity: 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design with smart features Smaller paper capacity for larger print jobs Compatible with HP Instant Ink for hassle-free cartridge replacement No duplex printing capabilities Wireless connectivity for easy printing and scanning May require frequent ink replacement

The HP Printer with Extended Warranty offers reliable printing with the added peace of mind of extended warranty coverage. It includes wireless connectivity and is compatible with HP ePrint for easy printing from any device.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 580 Aio WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printers: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 9 ppm (black) and 6 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Paper Capacity: 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extended warranty coverage for added peace of mind No duplex printing capabilities Wireless connectivity for easy printing from any device Smaller paper capacity for larger print jobs Reliable printing for everyday needs May require more frequent ink replacement

5. HP Ink Advantage 2876 Printer

The HP Advantage Printer offers reliable printing with Bluetooth and simple mobile printing capabilities. It's compact and versatile, with a 100-sheet input tray and 50-sheet output tray for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 2876 Printer: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Paper Capacity: 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile for everyday use No duplex printing capabilities Bluetooth and simple mobile printing capabilities Limited paper capacity for larger print jobs Reliable printing for everyday needs Slower print speeds compared to other models

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a stylish and compact printer with wireless connectivity and smart features for easy printing and scanning. It includes a 100-sheet input tray and 50-sheet output tray for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Home Inkjet Printers: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Paper Capacity: 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and compact design with smart features No duplex printing capabilities Wireless connectivity for easy printing and scanning Smaller paper capacity for larger print jobs Reliable printing for everyday needs May require frequent ink replacement

The HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer is a versatile and compact printer with wireless connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray. It's perfect for everyday printing needs and includes a 100-sheet output tray for added convenience.

Specifications of HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Paper Capacity: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile for everyday use Slower print speeds compared to other models Wireless connectivity for easy printing from any device No duplex printing capabilities Includes 100-sheet output tray for added convenience Limited paper capacity for larger print jobs

The HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer offers reliable printing with wireless connectivity and a 150-sheet input tray. It's perfect for everyday printing needs and includes a 100-sheet output tray for added convenience.

Specifications of HP Laser MFP 1188Fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, Monochrome Laser Printers: Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (color)

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Paper Capacity: 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray

Duplex Printing: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable printing with wireless connectivity Slower print speeds compared to other models Compact and versatile for everyday use No duplex printing capabilities Includes 100-sheet output tray for added convenience Limited paper capacity for larger print jobs

Top 4 features of best HP WiFi printers:

Best HP WiFi Printers Print Speed Connectivity Paper Capacity Duplex Printing HP Duplex Colour Printer 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour) WiFi, Bluetooth 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray Yes HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) WiFi, USB 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray No HP Smart Colour Printer 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour) WiFi, Bluetooth 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray No HP Printer with Extended Warranty 9 ppm (black) and 6 ppm (colour) WiFi, USB 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray No HP Advantage Printer 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) WiFi, Bluetooth 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray No HP Smart Colour Printer 10 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour) WiFi, Bluetooth 100-sheet input tray, 50-sheet output tray No HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) WiFi, USB 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray No HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer 8.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour) WiFi, USB 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray No

Best value for money HP WiFi printer: The HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer offers the best value for money with its compact design, wireless connectivity, and versatile printing capabilities. It's an affordable and reliable option for everyday printing needs.

Best overall HP WiFi printer: The HP Duplex Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product, offering high-capacity printing, duplex capabilities, and fast print speeds. It's the ideal choice for busy home offices or small businesses.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best HP WiFi printer: Printing requirements: Consider whether you need an all-in-one printer, a photo printer, or one for high-volume tasks. Choose based on your specific needs.

Print quality and speed: Evaluate the printer’s resolution and speed, especially if you print frequently or need high-quality images.

Connectivity options: Ensure the printer supports WiFi, mobile printing, and other wireless options for convenience.

Cost and efficiency: Look at the cost of the printer and its ink cartridges. Choose energy-efficient models to save long-term costs.

Size and space: Consider the printer’s dimensions to ensure it fits your available space comfortably.

FAQs Question : What is the print speed of the HP Duplex Colour Printer? Ans : The HP Duplex Colour Printer has a print speed of up to 10 ppm for black and 7 ppm for color prints, making it ideal for fast and efficient printing. Question : Does the HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer support duplex printing? Ans : No, the HP Wireless 150-sheet Printer does not support duplex printing, but it offers reliable wireless connectivity and a compact design for everyday use. Question : Is the HP Smart Colour Printer compatible with HP Instant Ink? Ans : Yes, the HP Smart Colour Printer is compatible with HP Instant Ink for hassle-free cartridge replacement and convenient printing. Question : What is the warranty coverage for the HP Printer with Extended Warranty? Ans : The HP Printer with Extended Warranty offers extended warranty coverage for added peace of mind and reliable printing for everyday needs.