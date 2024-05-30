Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 15:54:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -5.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.00 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 924.15 -2.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.05 0.38%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.95 -3.09%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best i5 10th generation laptops: Top 9 models to handle daily tasks without breaking sweat
BackBack

Best i5 10th generation laptops: Top 9 models to handle daily tasks without breaking sweat

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best i5 10th generation laptop? Check out our list of the top laptops, with detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Experience unparallel performance with top 15 10th generation laptopsPremium
Experience unparallel performance with top 15 10th generation laptops

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect laptop that meets all your needs. We've compiled a list of the top 10 i5 10th generation laptops to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, we've got you covered.

1. HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch(39.6 cm),FHD,Anti-Glare,8 GB DDR4,512 GB SSD,Windows 11,MSO,Dual Speakers,1.69 kg,Natural Silver,15s-fq5326TU

The HP 15s-fq5326TU is a versatile laptop with an Intel i3 1215U processor, anti-glare display, and built-in speakers. With its sleek design and reliable performance, this laptop is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Anti-glare display

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designLimited storage capacity
Reliable performance

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad is a powerful laptop with an Intel i3 processor, Windows 10, and a 15.6-inch display. It's equipped with everything you need to stay productive and entertained on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Integrated webcam

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceAverage battery life
Ample storage

ASUS X515MA-BR024WS

3. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS

The ASUS X515MA-BR024WS is a smart choice with an Intel i3 processor, fingerprint sensor, and 15.6-inch display. It's designed for everyday multitasking and entertainment for smart and practical users.

Specifications of ASUS X515MA-BR024WS

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smart and practical designLimited RAM
Fingerprint sensor for security

Also read:Asus Vivobook S16 OLED review: Lightweight and powerful laptop for professionals

4. HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq2717TU

The HP 15s-fq2717TU is a reliable laptop with an Intel i3 1115G4 processor, anti-glare display, and Intel UHD Graphics. It's a great choice for everyday computing and multimedia.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq2717TU 

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Anti-glare display

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Reliable performanceLimited RAM
Anti-glare display

Also read:Best laptops under 50000 in India: Choose from top 9 picks for uncompromising performance

 

5. HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 15/6inch (39.6 cm), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit Kb, (Win 11 Home, Natural Silver, 1.69kg), fq5202TU / fq5329TU

The HP 15s-fq5202TU is a stylish laptop with an Intel i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and a backlit keyboard. It offers a perfect balance of style and performance for everyday use.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq5202TU

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish designLimited storage space
Backlit keyboard for low-light use

6. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

 

The HP 15s-fq5329TU is a powerful laptop with an Intel i3 1215U processor, 15.6-inch display, and Intel UHD Graphics. It's designed for multitasking and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq5329TU

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Built-in speakers

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceLimited RAM
Sleek design

Also read:Best laptop for students: Choose from our top 10 options to improve your productivity

 

7. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/FP Sensor/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ381WS

The ASUS X1502ZA-EJ381WS is a versatile laptop with an Intel i3 1220P processor, integrated graphics, and a 15.6-inch display. It's a smart choice for everyday computing and multimedia.

Specifications of ASUS X1502ZA-EJ381WS 

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile designLimited RAM
Fingerprint sensor for security

8. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

 

The Acer Aspire 3 is a premium laptop with an Intel i3 1215U processor, Windows 10, and a 15.6-inch display. It's designed to keep you productive and entertained on the go.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 3

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Integrated webcam

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Premium designAverage battery life
Ample storage

Also read:Best laptops for video editing: Shorten the render times with top 10 powerful options

 

9. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 AMD Ryzen 3 15.6" FHD Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint Reader/Mineral Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 kg), 21JF002JIN

The Lenovo ThinkBook is an antiglare laptop with an Intel i3 processor, fingerprint sensor, and 15.6-inch display. It's a smart choice for business users who need security and reliability.

Specifications of Lenovo ThinkBook 

  • 15.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Antiglare displayLimited RAM
Fingerprint sensor for security

i5 10th generation laptop Top Features Comparison:

Best 15 10th generation laptopsDisplayRAMGraphics
HP 15s-fq5326TU15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
Lenovo IdeaPad15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
ASUS X515MA-BR024WS15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
HP 15s-fq2717TU15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
HP 15s-fq5202TU15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
HP 15s-fq5329TU15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
ASUS X1502ZA-EJ381WS15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
Acer Aspire 315.6-inch4GBIntel UHD
Lenovo ThinkBook15.6-inch4GBIntel UHD

Best value for money i5 10th generation laptop

The HP 15s-fq5326TU offers the best value for money with its sleek design, reliable performance, and anti-glare display. It's a versatile laptop that is perfect for everyday use, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall i5 10th generation laptop

The HP 15s-du1065TU stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance i5 10th generation processor, 8GB RAM, and sleek design. It offers powerful performance and ample storage for multitasking and entertainment, making it a top choice for users looking for a high-performance laptop.

How to find the perfect i5 10th generation laptop:

When choosing the perfect laptop from our list, consider the features, pros, and cons of each product to match your specific needs. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, our list has something for everyone. Take into account the screen size, RAM, and storage capacity to find the perfect laptop for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for i5 10th generation laptops?

Ans : The price range for i5 10th generation laptops varies depending on the brand, specifications, and features. You can find budget-friendly options starting at around Rs. 35,000, while high-performance machines can go up to Rs. 60,000.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an i5 10th generation laptop?

Ans : When choosing an i5 10th generation laptop, consider the processor speed, RAM capacity, storage type, graphics card, and screen size. These features will determine the overall performance and capabilities of the laptop.

Question : How effective are i5 10th generation laptops for multitasking?

Ans : i5 10th generation laptops are highly effective for multitasking, thanks to their fast processors and ample RAM. They can handle multiple applications and tasks simultaneously, making them ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Question : What are the newest releases in i5 10th generation laptops for this year?

Ans : The newest releases in i5 10th generation laptops feature upgraded processors, improved graphics, and enhanced connectivity options. Look for models with the latest technology and advancements for the best performance and user experience.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 May 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue