If you're in the market for a new laptop, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect laptop that meets all your needs. We've compiled a list of the top 10 i5 10th generation laptops to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, we've got you covered.

1. HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch(39.6 cm),FHD,Anti-Glare,8 GB DDR4,512 GB SSD,Windows 11,MSO,Dual Speakers,1.69 kg,Natural Silver,15s-fq5326TU

The HP 15s-fq5326TU is a versatile laptop with an Intel i3 1215U processor, anti-glare display, and built-in speakers. With its sleek design and reliable performance, this laptop is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Anti-glare display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited storage capacity Reliable performance

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad is a powerful laptop with an Intel i3 processor, Windows 10, and a 15.6-inch display. It's equipped with everything you need to stay productive and entertained on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Integrated webcam

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Average battery life Ample storage

ASUS X515MA-BR024WS

3. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS

The ASUS X515MA-BR024WS is a smart choice with an Intel i3 processor, fingerprint sensor, and 15.6-inch display. It's designed for everyday multitasking and entertainment for smart and practical users.

Specifications of ASUS X515MA-BR024WS

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart and practical design Limited RAM Fingerprint sensor for security

4. HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq2717TU

The HP 15s-fq2717TU is a reliable laptop with an Intel i3 1115G4 processor, anti-glare display, and Intel UHD Graphics. It's a great choice for everyday computing and multimedia.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq2717TU

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Anti-glare display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Limited RAM Anti-glare display

5. HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 15/6inch (39.6 cm), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit Kb, (Win 11 Home, Natural Silver, 1.69kg), fq5202TU / fq5329TU

The HP 15s-fq5202TU is a stylish laptop with an Intel i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and a backlit keyboard. It offers a perfect balance of style and performance for everyday use.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq5202TU

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited storage space Backlit keyboard for low-light use

6. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

The HP 15s-fq5329TU is a powerful laptop with an Intel i3 1215U processor, 15.6-inch display, and Intel UHD Graphics. It's designed for multitasking and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq5329TU

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Built-in speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited RAM Sleek design

7. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/FP Sensor/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ381WS

The ASUS X1502ZA-EJ381WS is a versatile laptop with an Intel i3 1220P processor, integrated graphics, and a 15.6-inch display. It's a smart choice for everyday computing and multimedia.

Specifications of ASUS X1502ZA-EJ381WS

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design Limited RAM Fingerprint sensor for security

8. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer Aspire 3 is a premium laptop with an Intel i3 1215U processor, Windows 10, and a 15.6-inch display. It's designed to keep you productive and entertained on the go.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 3

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Integrated webcam

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design Average battery life Ample storage

9. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 AMD Ryzen 3 15.6" FHD Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint Reader/Mineral Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 kg), 21JF002JIN

The Lenovo ThinkBook is an antiglare laptop with an Intel i3 processor, fingerprint sensor, and 15.6-inch display. It's a smart choice for business users who need security and reliability.

Specifications of Lenovo ThinkBook

15.6-inch display

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 10 Home

Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Antiglare display Limited RAM Fingerprint sensor for security

i5 10th generation laptop Top Features Comparison:

Best 15 10th generation laptops Display RAM Graphics HP 15s-fq5326TU 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD ASUS X515MA-BR024WS 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD HP 15s-fq2717TU 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD HP 15s-fq5202TU 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD HP 15s-fq5329TU 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD ASUS X1502ZA-EJ381WS 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6-inch 4GB Intel UHD

Best value for money i5 10th generation laptop

The HP 15s-fq5326TU offers the best value for money with its sleek design, reliable performance, and anti-glare display. It's a versatile laptop that is perfect for everyday use, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall i5 10th generation laptop

The HP 15s-du1065TU stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance i5 10th generation processor, 8GB RAM, and sleek design. It offers powerful performance and ample storage for multitasking and entertainment, making it a top choice for users looking for a high-performance laptop.

How to find the perfect i5 10th generation laptop:

When choosing the perfect laptop from our list, consider the features, pros, and cons of each product to match your specific needs. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or a high-performance machine, our list has something for everyone. Take into account the screen size, RAM, and storage capacity to find the perfect laptop for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for i5 10th generation laptops?

Ans : The price range for i5 10th generation laptops varies depending on the brand, specifications, and features. You can find budget-friendly options starting at around Rs. 35,000, while high-performance machines can go up to Rs. 60,000.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an i5 10th generation laptop?

Ans : When choosing an i5 10th generation laptop, consider the processor speed, RAM capacity, storage type, graphics card, and screen size. These features will determine the overall performance and capabilities of the laptop.

Question : How effective are i5 10th generation laptops for multitasking?

Ans : i5 10th generation laptops are highly effective for multitasking, thanks to their fast processors and ample RAM. They can handle multiple applications and tasks simultaneously, making them ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Question : What are the newest releases in i5 10th generation laptops for this year?

Ans : The newest releases in i5 10th generation laptops feature upgraded processors, improved graphics, and enhanced connectivity options. Look for models with the latest technology and advancements for the best performance and user experience.

