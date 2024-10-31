Are you a fan of soft, fluffy idlis? If so, investing in a good idli cooker is essential. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best idli cookers available on the market. Whether you prefer stainless steel, aluminum, or electric idli cookers, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect idli cooker that meets your requirements and budget.

1. Pigeon Classic Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Whistle Indicator | Idly Cooker Pot | Steel Idli Maker with Silver Lid - 6 Plates (for 24 Idlies)

The Pigeon Stainless Steel Idly Maker is a durable and efficient option for making delicious idlis. It features 6 plates, making it suitable for larger families. The high-quality stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Pigeon Classic Stainless Steel Idli Cooker:

6-plate idli maker

Stainless steel construction

Durable and efficient

Easy to clean

Suitable for larger families

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable stainless steel construction May be relatively expensive for some Suitable for larger families

2. QSEC Stainless Steel Multi Kadai Idli cooker steamer with Copper Bottom All-in-One Big Size dhokla cooker | 5 Plate 2 Idli | 2 Dhokla | 1 Patra | Momo steamer | 3 in 1 | Idli maker steamer - 285MM 100% Non toxin material

The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker is a versatile option that also includes a steamer. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and offers excellent heat distribution for perfectly steamed idlis.

Specifications of QSEC Stainless Steel Multi Kadai Idli cooker steamer:

Stainless steel idli cooker with steamer

High-quality construction

Even heat distribution

Easy to use

Ideal for steaming various dishes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile with steaming capabilities May require extra care while cleaning Even heat distribution

3. Subaa Anodised(Hindalium) Aluminium Idli Maker/Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker/Idlipot/Idli Steamer Cooking 16 Idlis Size 16, White Color, Lpg Stove Compatible Only- 3 Idly Plate, 16 Liters

The Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Idli Cooker is a traditional yet efficient option for making idlis. Made of high-quality Hindalium, it offers even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis.

Specifications of Subaa Anodised(Hindalium) Aluminium Idli Maker:

Traditional non-whistling idli cooker

High-quality Hindalium construction

Even heat distribution

Easy to handle

Traditional design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Traditional design and efficiency May not be suitable for larger families Even heat distribution

4. Cello Stainless Steel Induction Base Idli Cooker And Multi Kadhai Set of 6, Silver, 5 liter | Compatible With Gas Stove & Induction | Ideal For Dhokla, Patra, Idli and Momos

The Cello Induction Multi-Kadhai is a versatile option that includes a 6-plate idli maker. It is compatible with induction cooktops and offers a durable and efficient cooking experience.

Specifications of Cello Stainless Steel Induction Base Idli Cooker:

Induction-compatible multi-kadhai with idli maker

6-plate idli maker

Durable and efficient

Compatible with induction cooktops

Versatile cooking capabilities

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile with induction compatibility May not be suitable for traditional cooking methods Durable and efficient

5. Aashita Shoppe Stainless Steel Idli Cooker/Idli Maker Makes 13 Idlis At Once Comes With 3 Plates.Gas Stove & Induction Compatible

The Aashita Stainless Steel Idli Maker is designed for gas and induction cooktops, offering versatility in cooking. It features 6 plates for making multiple idlis at once and is easy to clean.

Specifications of Aashita Shoppe Stainless Steel Idli Cooker/Idli Maker:

Gas & induction compatible idli maker

6-plate idli maker

Stainless steel construction

Easy to clean

Suitable for multiple cooking methods

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile with gas and induction compatibility May not be suitable for other cooking methods Easy to clean

6. DACE Lite 3 Plate Ss Idli Cooker With Whistle Indicator | Idli Cooker Stainless Steel Pot Steamer| Steel Idli Maker With Silver Lid- 3 Plates- 12 Idlies, 0.5 Litre

The DACE Plate SS Idli Cooker is a simple and efficient option for making delicious idlis. It features a sturdy construction and is easy to use, making it suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of DACE Lite 3 Plate Ss Idli Cooker With Whistle Indicator:

Simple and efficient idli cooker

Sturdy construction

Easy to use

Durable performance

Ideal for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sturdy construction May not have additional steaming capabilities Easy to use

7. Blueberry's Idli Maker Stainless Steel & Multi Kadai with whistle indicator, Idli Cooker with 3 Plates | Idli maker induction base & Gas Stove Compatible (for 15 Idlies)

The Blueberrys Stainless Steel Idli Steamer offers efficient steaming capabilities with induction compatibility. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and ensures even heat distribution for perfectly steamed idlis.

Specifications of Blueberry's Idli Maker Stainless Steel:

Stainless steel idli steamer with induction compatibility

Efficient steaming capabilities

High-quality construction

Even heat distribution

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient steaming capabilities May not be suitable for other cooking methods Even heat distribution

8. HORIZON Stainless Steel Idly Cooker Lid with Plates Idli MakerInduction and Gas Stove Compatible idli Maker (Idly Pot with 8 Plates)

The HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker & Maker is a versatile option that is compatible with induction cooktops. It offers efficient cooking and steaming capabilities, making it ideal for a variety of dishes.

Specifications of HORIZON Stainless Steel Idly Cooker:

Stainless steel idli cooker & maker with induction compatibility

Versatile cooking and steaming capabilities

High-quality construction

Easy to use

Ideal for a variety of dishes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile with cooking and steaming capabilities May require extra care while handling High-quality construction

9. Butterfly Friendly Aluminium Idli Cooker with 4 Stainless Steel Idli Plates

The Butterfly Friendly Aluminium Idli Cooker offers a traditional yet efficient option for making delicious idlis. It features stainless steel plates for even heat distribution and is easy to handle.

Specifications of Butterfly Friendly Aluminium Idli Cooker:

Traditional aluminium idli cooker with stainless steel plates

Efficient and traditional design

Even heat distribution

Easy to handle

Suitable for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and traditional design May not be suitable for induction cooktops Even heat distribution

10. Lifelong Idli Cooker 3 Plate | 12 idlis | Stainless Steel Idli Cooker, Induction and Gas Stove Compatible Idli Maker (LLIDCKR03, Steel Silver)

The Lifelong Stainless Steel Idli Cooker is a durable and efficient option that is compatible with induction cooktops. It offers easy cleaning and maintenance, making it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications of Lifelong Idli Cooker 3 Plate:

Stainless steel idli cooker with induction compatibility

Durable and efficient

Easy to clean and maintain

Compatible with induction cooktops

Ideal for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and efficient May not be suitable for traditional cooking methods Easy to clean and maintain

Top 3 features of the best idli cookers:

Best idli cookers Material Induction Compatibility Steaming Capabilities Pigeon Stainless Steel 6-Plates Idly Maker Stainless Steel No No QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Steamer Stainless Steel No Yes Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Idli Cooker Hindalium No No Cello Induction Multi-Kadhai with 6 Plates Idli Maker Stainless Steel Yes No Aashita Stainless Steel 6 Plates Gas & Induction Compatible Idli Maker Stainless Steel Yes No DACE Plate SS Idli Cooker Stainless Steel No No Blueberrys Stainless Steel Idli Steamer with Induction Compatibility Stainless Steel Yes Yes HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker & Maker with Induction Compatibility Stainless Steel Yes Yes Butterfly Friendly Aluminium Idli Cooker with Stainless Steel Plates Aluminium No No Lifelong Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Induction Compatibility Stainless Steel Yes No

Best value for money idli cooker:

The Blueberrys Stainless Steel Idli Steamer with Induction Compatibility offers the best value for money, providing efficient steaming capabilities and high-quality construction at an affordable price.

Best overall idli cooker:

The Pigeon Classic Stainless Steel Idli Cooker, featuring 6 plates for 24 idlis, ensures durability with rust-resistant stainless steel. A whistle indicator aids even cooking, compatible with gas, induction, and hot plates.

How to find the best idli cooker:

When choosing the perfect idli cooker, consider the material, induction compatibility, and steaming capabilities. Look for a product that suits your cooking preferences and offers efficient performance for making delicious idlis at home.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these idli cookers?

Ans : The price range of these idli cookers varies from affordable options to premium quality products, catering to a wide range of budgets.

Question : Do these idli cookers come with a warranty?

Ans : Most of the idli cookers mentioned in the list come with a warranty, ensuring long-term reliability and customer satisfaction.

Question : Are these idli cookers suitable for induction cooktops?

Ans : Several idli cookers in the list are compatible with induction cooktops, offering versatile cooking options for different kitchen setups.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an idli cooker?

Ans : Key features to consider include the material, steaming capabilities, ease of cleaning, and overall durability for long-term use.

