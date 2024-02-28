Best inkjet printers: Get high-quality prints with top 8 options

Inkjet printers are a popular choice for home and office use, thanks to their versatility and ability to produce high-quality prints. Whether you need to print documents, photos or creative projects, finding the right inkjet printer can make a significant difference in the quality of your prints. In this buying guide, we'll explore the best inkjet printers on the market, considering factors like print quality, speed, cost per page and features. Our selection includes inkjet printers suitable for various needs, from basic printing to high-volume, high-quality printing.

We've compared top models to help you find the perfect printer for your needs. Our guide covers key features, such as print resolution, connectivity options, paper handling, and ink efficiency, to ensure you make an informed decision. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a photography enthusiast, our guide will help you navigate the wide array of inkjet printers available, so you can find the best one for your needs.

1. Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable WiFi Inkjet Printer

The Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable WiFi Inkjet Printer is a compact and lightweight printer designed for on-the-go printing. It features wireless connectivity, including WiFi and USB, and can be operated using a battery. With a maximum input capacity of 50 sheets, it is suitable for light to moderate printing needs. The printer offers a print speed of 9.0 images per minute in black and 5.5 images per minute in colour. It is compatible with various wireless printing standards and is recommended for a monthly print volume of 10-50 pages, making it ideal for professionals who require a portable printing solution.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable WiFi Inkjet Printer USB

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print

Connectivity: Wireless, USB

Compatibility: Compatible with smartphones

Speed: 9.0 images per minute black / 5.5 images per minute colour

Features: Portable, WiFi connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight Limited input capacity Wireless connectivity Moderate print speed Battery operated Limited monthly volume

2. HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is an all-in-one printer for home use, offering print, copy, and scan functions. It features seamless Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity, ensuring reliable wireless printing. It is ideal for everyday use with high-quality prints and a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages per month. The printer is easy to use with its user-friendly interface and supports multiple operating systems. With a one-year warranty and 24x7 support, it provides peace of mind for your printing needs.

Specifications of HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, copy, scan

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0

Compatibility: Windows 11/10, macOS 10.14/10.15/11/12/13, Chrome OS

Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), up to 5.5 ppm (colour)

Features: High-quality prints, 1000-page duty cycle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality Print speed may be slow for high-volume printing Wireless connectivity High-quality prints

3. Canon PIXMA E477

The Canon PIXMA E477 is an inkjet all-in-one printer suitable for home or student use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions with WiFi and USB connectivity. The printer has a maximum print resolution of 4800x600 dpi and supports various page sizes including A4, A5, and envelopes. It is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. The printer is cost-efficient with a print cost of ₹1.8 for monochrome and ₹4.5 for colour prints. It comes with a 1-year warranty and uses genuine Canon ink for optimal performance.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Printer

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Compatibility: Windows 10, 8, 7 SP1, Vista SP2; Mac OS X v10.8.5 and later

Speed: Maximum Print Speed (colour): 4 ipm, Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8 ipm

Features: Cost-efficient printing, Wireless connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cost-efficient No duplex printing Wireless connectivity Limited paper capacity

4. HP Ink Advantage 6075

The HP Ink Advantage 6075 is a versatile inkjet printer ideal for home or small office use. It offers dual-band WiFi for easy connectivity, automatic duplex printing, and compatibility with Windows and macOS. With print speed of up to 20 ppm in black and 17 ppm in colour, it delivers quick results. The printer is easy to set up and use with the HP Smart app, offers features like self-healing WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. It provides high-quality prints and scanning, making it a reliable choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 6075

Brand: HP

Functions: Print, scan, copy

Connectivity: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth

Compatibility: Windows 10, 7; MacOS Sierra v10.12 (or later)

Speed: Black - Up to 20 ppm

Features: Automatic duplex printing, HP Smart app compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-band WiFi None Automatic duplex printing HP Smart app compatibility

5. Canon Pixma TS207

The Canon Pixma TS207 is a single-function inkjet printer designed for home use. It offers colour printing at a speed of 4.0 ipm and monochrome printing at 7.7 ipm. The printer is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems and connects via USB 2.0. It supports A4 paper size and has a maximum input capacity of 60 sheets. The printer uses PG745s and Cl746s ink cartridges and features borderless printing. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is recommended for use with genuine Canon ink to avoid warranty issues.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print only

Connectivity: USB 2.0 Hi-Speed

Compatibility: Windows Mac

Speed: Maximum Print Speed (colour): 4.0 ipm, Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 7.7 ipm

Features: Borderless Printing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price No mobile connectivity Compact design No duplex printing Easy to set up

6. Canon PIXMA E4570

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and office use. It offers printing, scanning, copying, and faxing functionalities with WiFi and USB connectivity. The printer supports various paper sizes and weights, with a maximum input capacity of 100 sheets. It features auto duplex printing, a 5.2cm LCD, and compatibility with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS. The printer is cost-effective with print costs of ₹1.8 for monochrome and ₹4.5 for color prints. Ideal for home and home office use, it comes with a set of PG-47 and CL-57 cartridges.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, FAX

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 4.4 ipm, Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8.8 ipm

Features: Auto Duplex, ADF

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-one functionality No mobile printing support Cost-effective printing Auto duplex printing

7. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer (Black)

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a wireless inkjet colour printer ideal for home use. It offers mobile connectivity, including Apple AirPrint and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY. With a maximum print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, it delivers sharp and vibrant prints. The printer supports various paper sizes up to A4 and has a maximum input sheet capacity of 60 sheets. It is energy efficient, with power wattage as low as 0.2W in standby mode. The printer comes with a set of PG-745s and CL-746s cartridges, each yielding 100 prints (A4 size) as per ISO/IEC 24711.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer (Black)

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print only

Connectivity: Wifi, USB 2.0 Hi-Speed

Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS

Speed: Maximum Print Speed (colour): 4.0 ipm, Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 7.7 ipm

Features: Mobile connectivity, Borderless Printing

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Wireless connectivity No scanner function Mobile printing support No duplex printing Energy efficient

8. Canon PIXMA E3370

The Canon PIXMA E3370 is an all-in-one wireless inkjet printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying functions. It is suitable for home and regular use, with a monthly duty cycle of 150-300 pages. The printer supports Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity. It has a printing speed of 7.7 pages per minute for black and white prints and 4.0 pages per minute for colour prints. The printer uses compatible ink cartridges PG47 for black and CL57s for colour, with a page yield of 400 pages for black and 180 pages.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E3370 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Color Printer (Black)

Brand: Canon

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB

Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Speed: 7.7 ppm (Black), 4.0 ppm (Color)

Features: Wireless printing, Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless printing Slow colour printing Compact design Limited paper capacity

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Functions Speed Features Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable WiFi Inkjet Printer USB Print 9.0 ipm (black), 5.5 ipm (colour) Portable, WiFi connectivity HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Print, copy, scan 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) High-quality prints, 1000-page duty cycle Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Printer Print, Scan, Copy 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (colour) Cost-efficient printing, Wireless connectivity HP Ink Advantage 6075 Print, scan, copy Up to 20 ppm (black) Automatic duplex printing, HP Smart app compatibility Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer Print only 7.7 ipm (black), 4.0 ipm (colour) Borderless Printing Canon PIXMA E4570 Print, Scan, Copy, FAX 8.8 ipm (black), 4.4 ipm (colour) Auto Duplex, ADF Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Printer Print only 7.7 ipm (black), 4.0 ipm (colour) Mobile connectivity, Borderless Printing Canon PIXMA E3370 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Printer Print, Scan, Copy 7.7 ppm (black), 4.0 ppm (colour) Wireless printing, Compact design

Best value for money

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 offers a compelling value proposition with its versatile functionality, including printing, copying, and scanning. With a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages, it's suitable for moderate printing needs. Its high-quality prints and wireless connectivity further enhance its value, especially considering its competitive pricing. For users seeking a reliable all-in-one printer without breaking the bank, the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is a solid choice.

Best overall product

The Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable WiFi Inkjet Printer stands out as the best overall inkjet printer due to its exceptional portability and wireless connectivity. With print speeds of 9.0 images per minute in black and 5.5 images per minute in colour, it delivers efficient performance for on-the-go printing needs. The printer's compact size and WiFi connectivity make it easy to use anywhere, while its high-quality prints ensure professional results. For users in need of a reliable and convenient inkjet printer, the Canon Pixma TR150 is an excellent choice.

How to find the best inkjet printer?

To find the best inkjet printer, consider your specific needs. Look for printers with the functions you require, such as printing, scanning, and copying. Speed is important; choose a printer with a suitable ppm (pages per minute) rating for your workload. Features like wireless connectivity and duplex printing can enhance convenience. Ensure compatibility with your devices and operating system. Consider the cost of ink cartridges and the printer's overall value for money. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision. Opt for reputable brands known for quality and reliability.

FAQs

Question : Are inkjet printers suitable for high-volume printing?

Ans : Inkjet printers are generally more suitable for moderate printing needs. For high-volume printing, consider a laser printer.

Question : Can I use third-party ink cartridges in inkjet printers?

Ans : While third-party ink cartridges may be compatible, it's recommended to use genuine cartridges to ensure print quality and avoid potential issues.

Question : How often do I need to replace ink cartridges in an inkjet printer?

Ans : The frequency of cartridge replacement depends on your printing habits. Printers with higher page yields may require less frequent replacements.

Question : Can I print photos with an inkjet printer?

Ans : Yes, inkjet printers are suitable for printing photos. Look for printers with high-resolution printing capabilities for best results.

Question : Do inkjet printers support wireless printing?

Ans : Many inkjet printers offer wireless printing capabilities, allowing you to print from smartphones, tablets, and computers without the need for physical connections.

