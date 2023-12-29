As winter's chill grips us more every day, the comfort of a warm home becomes ever more cherished. Central to this cosiness is the convenience of instant hot water, a luxury that has now become a necessity for many. In the pursuit of warmth and comfort, the right instant water heater can be a game-changer, transforming your daily routine into a more pleasant experience. Whether it's for a rejuvenating morning shower, a relaxing evening bath, or quick kitchen chores, an efficient water heater is essential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the diverse world of instant water heaters, finding the one that fits your needs perfectly can be a bit like navigating a labyrinth. The market is awash with options, each boasting its unique features, from energy efficiency and rapid heating to safety mechanisms and longevity. Some heaters are designed for the minimalistic, space-conscious user, while others cater to households with higher hot water demands. What's more, with the growing focus on energy conservation, many of these appliances now come with eco-friendly credentials, ensuring you stay warm without leaving a heavy footprint on the environment.

As you prepare to arm your home against the cold, our article brings to you the top 8 instant water heaters to consider this winter season. These picks are not just about instant heating; they are a blend of performance, durability, and style. They promise not just to meet your immediate needs, but also to integrate seamlessly into your home's aesthetics.

From sleek designs that add a touch of elegance to your bathroom to robust models that promise years of reliable service, our curated list includes a range of water heaters, each standing out for its unique features. We dive deep into what makes each model worth your investment, helping you make an informed decision. So, brace yourself for the cold days ahead with our guide to the best instant water heaters, and transform your home into a warm, inviting sanctuary this winter season.

1. Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater 3L

The Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater is a standout choice for those seeking efficient and speedy heating solutions. This 3-litre vertical instant water heater is equipped with an advanced anti-backflow system and a rust-proof body, making it both durable and reliable for long usage in Indian households. Its rapid heating capability ensures you have access to hot water without delay, which is ideal for brisk winter mornings and lazy afternoons. The unit's PUF insulation enhances energy efficiency, reducing electricity costs. Additionally, the three levels of safety against high temperature and pressure, coupled with an anti-syphoning system, make this water heater a safe option for any home. It’s a perfect blend of functionality and safety, making it an excellent addition to any bathroom this winter season.

Specifications of Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater 3L

Capacity: 3 Litres

Mount Type: Vertical

Safety Features: 3 levels of safety, anti-backflow, auto cut-off

Heating Element: High-capacity element for faster heating

Pressure Resistance: High, suitable for high-rise buildings

Insulation: PUF insulation for energy efficiency

Warranty: 2 years on product, 2 years on heating element, 5 years on tank

Additional: Fire retardant cable, does not include inlet and outlet pipes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rapid heating and energy-efficient design Limited capacity of 3 litres may not suit large families Enhanced safety features Inlet and outlet pipes not included

2. Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre Water Heater

The Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre Water Heater redefines convenience with its advanced technological features. This 4-star rated instant water heater is not just an efficient appliance, but also a smart gadget for your home. It comes equipped with a digital clock and timer mode. This allows precise control over heating duration, catering to your specific needs. The inclusion of a wireless remote controller adds to its user-friendliness. This makes the operation easy and a breeze. Its whirl flow technology ensures faster heating, and the anode rod protects the tank from corrosion, extending its lifespan. The water resistance and splash-proof design, along with the digital temperature display, make it a top pick for those who value both functionality and modern design in their appliances.

Specifications of Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watt

Warranty: 7 years on tank, 4 years on heating element, 2 years comprehensive

Installation: Horizontal

Features: Digital clock, timer mode, wireless remote control, digital temperature display

Safety: Water resistance and splash-proof (IPX 4), Anode Rod for corrosion resistance

Heating Element: Incoloy Glass Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced features like digital clock and remote control Horizontal installation may not suit all bathroom layouts Energy-efficient with a 4-star rating

Also read:Best geyser for your bathroom: 10 options from reputed brands3. Lifelong Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater

The Lifelong Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater is a compelling choice for those who need quick and efficient hot water solutions. Ideal for small to medium-sized families or as an additional source of hot water, this heater features a copper heating element known for its excellent resistance to harsh water conditions. Its safety features, including an automated thermostat and thermal cutout, ensure safe operation. The shock-proof and splash-proof design make it a safe addition to any home. Its sleek and sophisticated look adds an aesthetic appeal to your bathroom, while its 6.5 bar pressure compatibility makes it suitable for high-rise buildings, ensuring consistent performance.

Specifications of Lifelong Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 Litres

Mounting: Wall mounting

Safety Features: Automated thermostat, thermal cutout, fusible plug

Heating Element: Copper

Pressure Compatibility: 6.5 Bar

Additional: Shock-proof and splash-proof design, pan-India installation service

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating with copper heating element Limited 3-liter capacity might not be sufficient for large usage Advanced safety features for secure operation

4. Piercell 1l Instant Portable Water Heater

The Piercell 1l Instant Portable Water Heater stands out as a practical and convenient solution for instant hot water needs. Its compact and portable design makes it ideal for diverse usage like for homes, offices, and salons. The auto cut-off feature enhances safety, preventing overheating by shutting off automatically. The ABS plastic body of the instant water heater is both shock-proof and heat-resistant, ensuring durability. The ease of use and installation, coupled with its energy efficiency, makes this water heater a perfect choice for those who need a quick, continuous supply of hot water without the hassle of extensive plumbing work. This product is also affordable, but it is important to note that this is not ideal for family usage.

Specifications of Piercell 1l Instant Portable Water Heater

Capacity: 1 Litre

Material: ABS Plastic

Features: Auto cut-off, manual reset, copper heating element

Additional: Shock-proof and heat-resistant, portable and easy to install

Suitable For: Home, office, restaurant, labs, clinics, beauty parlours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly portable and easy to install Small 1-liter capacity limits usage Energy-efficient with auto cut-off feature Primarily suitable for instant and small-scale heating needs

5. Longway Superb 6 ltr Water Heater

The Longway Superb 6-litre Water Heater emerges as a practical solution for those in pursuit of a reliable and efficient instant water heater. This appliance, with its 3000 watts of power, ensures quick heating, making it perfect for brisk winter mornings. The anti-rust coating and multiple safety systems underline its durability and safe usage. Its sophisticated ivory colour and sleek design add a touch of elegance to any bathroom. Additionally, the water heater is rated 5-star for energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice. With a 6-litre capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families, offering a balance between rapid heating and sufficient water storage.

Specifications of Longway Superb 6 ltr Water Heater

Brand: LONGWAY

Capacity: 6 litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Safety: Multiple safety systems

Additional Features: Anti-Rust coating, energy-efficient

Style: Indoor Installation

Maximum Operating Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating with high wattage May not be sufficient for large families or high usage Energy-efficient with 5-star rating

6. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Water Heater

Crompton Arno Neo 15-Litre Water Heater is an excellent choice for those who need a large-capacity, energy-efficient water heating solution. With its 5-star energy rating and 2000 W power, this instant water heater balances efficiency with performance. The water heater is equipped with a 3-level safety system, including a capillary thermostat and automatic thermal cut-out, ensuring safe operation. The anti-rust feature and specially designed magnesium anode protect the tank from corrosive elements, significantly enhancing its lifespan for long term usage. The nickel-coated heating element is resistant to scale formation, further extending its durability. This makes it a reliable choice for households requiring a consistent and safe hot water supply.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Water Heater

Brand: Crompton

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Pressure: 8 bar

Safety: 3 Level Safety

Features: Anti-Rust, nickel-coated special element

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity suitable for bigger families Higher wattage may lead to increased electricity consumption Advanced safety features

7. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Water Heater

The AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater is a top-notch appliance that combines superior energy efficiency with enhanced durability. Its Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offers exceptional corrosion resistance, ensuring a longer lifespan even in hard water conditions. The customized long-lasting anode rod further contributes to its durability. With a 5-star BEE rating, it's an energy-efficient choice, and the high pressure of 8 bars makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. This instant water heater not only promises longevity and efficiency but also comes with a sleek design that can complement any modern bathroom interior.

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Water Heater

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5 Star

Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined

Warranty: 7 years on inner tank, 2+2 years on heating element, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High corrosion resistance with Blue Diamond tank Initial cost might be higher compared to other models Suitable for high-rise buildings with high-pressure resistance

8. V-Guard Water Heater Iris 3 Litre

The V-Guard Water Heater Iris 3 Litre is an instant, efficient solution for those needing hot water in a pinch. Its compact size makes it ideal for both kitchen and bathroom use, especially in multi-storey buildings where high-pressure water supply is common. The durable construction with a rust-proof polymer body and high-quality stainless steel tank ensures longevity and safety. Its ergonomic design offers easy operation, and the 5-year inner tank warranty, along with a 2-year product warranty, underscores its reliability. This heater is perfect for small families or individuals living in apartments, providing quick hot water without occupying much space.

Specifications of V-Guard Water Heater Iris 3 Litre

Ideal for: Bathroom and Kitchen

Pressure Compatibility: Up to 6.5 Kg/cm2

Tank Material: 304-grade stainless steel

Outer Body Material: Rust-proof engineered polymer

Warranty: 5 years on inner tank, 2 years on product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient, ideal for small spaces Limited 3-liter capacity might be insufficient for high usage Durable construction with rust-proof materials

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Safety Features Additional Features Racold PRONTO PRO Electric Instant Water Heater 3L 3 Litres 3 levels of safety, anti-backflow Energy-efficient PUF insulation Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre Water Heater 15 Litres Water Resistance and Splash Proof (IPX 4) Digital Clock, Wireless Remote Controller Lifelong Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater 3 Litres Automated thermostat, thermal cutout Shock-Proof & Splash-Proof Design Piercell 1l Instant Portable Water Heater 1 Litre Auto cut-off feature Compact and portable Longway Superb 6 ltr Water Heater 6 Litres Multiple safety systems Anti-Rust Coating Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Water Heater 15 Litres 3 Level Safety Anti-Rust, nickel-coated special element AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Water Heater 15 Litres Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank for corrosion resistance Suitable for High Rise Buildings V-Guard Water Heater Iris 3 Litre 3 Litres Long life heating element Ideal for multi-storey buildings

Best value for money The Lifelong Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value for money. It offers essential features like safety elements and a shock-proof design at an affordable price. Its 3-liter capacity makes it ideal for small families or individual use, providing sufficient hot water for daily needs.

Best overall product The AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Water Heater is the best overall product. With its 15-liter capacity, it's suitable for larger families. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank and long-lasting anode rod ensure durability and corrosion resistance, making it a wise long-term investment. Its suitability for high-rise buildings and energy-efficient design further add to its appeal.

How to find the best instant water heater Choosing the best instant water heater involves considering several factors. First, determine the appropriate capacity based on your family size and usage patterns. Look for safety features like auto cut-off and thermal cutouts to ensure safe operation. Energy efficiency is crucial, so check for energy ratings and insulation quality. Also, consider the build quality and materials used to gauge durability, especially in areas with hard water. Additional features like digital displays, remote control, and compatibility with high-rise buildings can enhance convenience and usability. Lastly, always read user reviews and consider the warranty offered to ensure reliability and customer support.

FAQs Question : How do I choose the right capacity for a water heater? Ans : Choose based on your family size and usage. Generally, 3 litres is suitable for small families or individual use, while larger families might need 15 litres or more. Question : Are instant water heaters energy efficient? Ans : Yes, many instant water heaters are designed to be energy-efficient. Look for models with high energy ratings and good insulation. Question : What safety features should I look for in a water heater? Ans : Key safety features include auto cut-off, thermal cutouts, and anti-siphoning systems to prevent accidents and overheating. Question : Can instant water heaters be installed in high-rise buildings? Ans : Yes, some models are specifically designed to withstand high pressure, making them suitable for high-rise buildings. Question : Is it necessary to have a professional install the water heater? Ans : Professional installation is recommended to ensure safe and correct installation, especially for models requiring specific electrical or plumbing arrangements.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!