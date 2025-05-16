Best inverter with battery under ₹20,000: Top 10 combos for homes, shops and offices with long-lasting power backup

As Indians face soaring summer temperatures, power cuts become a common and frustrating part of daily life. In such conditions, having a reliable power backup becomes more of a necessity than a luxury. An inverter paired with a battery ensures that essential appliances like fans, lights, and Wi-Fi routers continue to function smoothly. Investing in an inverter with battery under ₹20,000 is a sensible and affordable solution for most households. This budget range offers several efficient options that provide decent power backup, helping you stay comfortable, connected, and productive even during unexpected outages and long summer power cuts.

The Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 with RC 15000ST battery is a dependable inverter and battery combo ideal for homes, offices, and shops. With 600VA power and a 120Ah short tubular battery, it offers efficient backup during power cuts. Its square wave technology supports basic appliances, while the durable battery ensures long life and low maintenance. Wall-mountable and easy to install, it is suitable for small to medium usage. This combo offers a reliable, space-saving solution for uninterrupted power, making it a great fit for everyday Indian needs.

Specifications Brand Luminous Colour Blue and white Power Source Battery powered Wattage 600 VA Battery Capacity 120 Ah Reason to buy Long-lasting tubular battery Compact and easy to install Reason to avoid Not for heavy appliances Square wave output only

Buyers find it reliable during outages and say it performs well for fans, lights and Wi-Fi with easy installation.

Offers consistent backup, trusted brand support, and solid battery life—perfect for basic home or office needs during outages.

The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO battery offers a robust power backup solution with pure sine wave output, making it ideal for sensitive appliances in homes, offices, or shops. With 700VA capacity and a 120Ah battery, this combo ensures quiet, efficient performance and long backup hours. It supports faster battery charging and is designed for low maintenance. Convertible for various small-to-medium applications, it comes with a 36-month inverter and 48-month battery warranty—offering reliability, safety, and longevity in Indian summer conditions with frequent power cuts.

Specifications Brand Luminous Colour Blue and white Power Source Battery powered Wattage 700 VA Battery Capacity 120 Ah Reason to buy Pure sine wave for sensitive devices Long battery warranty Reason to avoid Not for high-load devices Slightly higher initial cost

Buyers praise its quiet operation and stable output, saying it's great for running laptops, fans, and LED lights during outages.

Provides safe, pure sine wave power and long battery life—perfect for essential home or office use in Indian conditions.

The Luminous Power Sine 800 inverter paired with the RC18000ST PRO 150Ah battery delivers efficient power backup with pure sine wave output, ensuring safety for sensitive electronics in homes, shops, or offices. Its 700VA capacity suits small to medium loads, while the 150Ah battery offers extended backup hours during outages. This combo supports faster charging and stable performance, ideal for areas facing frequent power cuts. Convertible for use across various setups, it features a low-maintenance design with 36-month inverter and 48-month battery warranties, making it a smart and long-lasting investment.

Specifications Brand Luminous Colour Blue and white Power Source Battery powered Wattage 700 VA Battery Capacity 150 Ah Reason to buy Long backup with 150Ah battery Pure sine wave protects appliances Reason to avoid Takes space due to battery size Higher weight for portability

Buyers appreciate long backup duration and quiet performance, calling it a reliable choice for uninterrupted home or office use.

Offers stable, long-lasting backup power with appliance safety—ideal for work, home, and shops in power-cut-prone regions.

The Okaya ATSW1175 inverter with OPSJT19060 160Ah battery offers a powerful and durable energy solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a pure sine wave output at 925VA, it ensures safety for sensitive appliances and uninterrupted performance during power cuts. The 160Ah battery provides extended backup hours, while the 60-month warranty adds reliability. Its convertible nature makes it suitable for varied load setups. Designed for efficient energy consumption and long-term use, this combo is ideal for areas with frequent outages, ensuring peace of mind with robust support and safety.

Specifications Brand Okaya Colour White and grey Power Source Battery powered Wattage 925 VA Battery Capacity 160 Ah Reason to buy Long 60-month battery warranty Long 60-month battery warranty Reason to avoid Heavy and not easily movable May require installation space

Buyers praise its performance and long backup. They value the safety features and warranty for reliable daily usage.

Strong power delivery, extended battery life, and high appliance safety—ideal for long outages and essential power needs.

The Luminous Power Sine 800 inverter with RC15000 PRO 120Ah battery is a reliable power solution for homes, shops, and offices. Featuring pure sine wave output at 700VA, it safely powers sensitive devices like laptops and TVs. The 120Ah battery offers dependable backup during outages, while its compact design fits easily into any setting. This combo is suitable for varied appliances and supports convertible load handling, enhancing versatility. With a 36-month inverter warranty and 48-month battery coverage, it provides long-term assurance and efficient power delivery in unpredictable electricity conditions.

Specifications Brand Luminous Colour Blue and white Power Source Battery powered Wattage 700 VA Battery Capacity 120 Ah Reason to buy Long battery warranty coverage Suitable for sensitive appliances Reason to avoid Slightly lower battery capacity Needs regular water top-ups

Buyers appreciate its clean power, low noise, and battery reliability. Many mention smooth usage during long summer cuts.

Balanced performance, safe power for appliances, and long battery warranty—ideal for home and small business usage.

The Okaya ATSW950 inverter with OPSJT19060 160Ah battery combo is a smart power solution for homes, offices, and small businesses. Offering a pure sine wave output at 700VA, it ensures safe performance for sensitive electronics. The 160Ah tubular battery delivers extended backup, especially useful during prolonged outages. Its convertible feature supports efficient appliance handling and makes it adaptable for different usage scenarios. With a robust 36-month inverter warranty and an exceptional 60-month battery warranty, this combo offers a dependable, long-lasting power backup experience in areas with frequent load shedding.

Specifications Brand Okaya Colour White and green Power Source Battery powered Wattage 700 VA Battery Capacity 160 Ah Reason to buy High battery backup capacity Long 5-year battery warranty Reason to avoid Slightly bulky battery size Slower recharge time

Buyers appreciate its silent operation, long battery life, and dependable performance during frequent summer outages.

Excellent battery capacity, long warranties, and pure sine wave output make it ideal for regular power backup needs.

The Livguard LG1100_IT 1348ST inverter and battery combo is a robust and affordable power solution ideal for homes, shops, and offices. Featuring a 900 VA/12V square wave inverter, it supports efficient energy use and is compatible with a wide range of appliances. The 135 Ah tubular battery ensures extended backup during frequent power cuts. With a convertible feature that allows flexible usage, it suits both light and moderate load needs. Its 48-month battery warranty adds value and reassurance, making it a smart pick for consistent and reliable performance in Indian households.

Specifications Brand Livguard Colour White and red Power Source Battery powered Wattage 900 VA Battery Capacity 135 Ah Reason to buy Strong 48-month battery warranty Good backup for home usage Reason to avoid Square wave, not for sensitive gadgets Moderate recharge speed

Buyers find the combo cost-effective, reliable in long outages, and well-suited for homes with frequent power cuts.

Reliable backup, long battery warranty, and convertible use make it ideal for budget-conscious home and shop owners.

The Okaya ATSW 1700 inverter and battery combo is a high-capacity solution ideal for homes, offices, and small commercial spaces. Featuring a 1450 VA pure sine wave inverter, it supports heavy load appliances while ensuring safe and efficient power delivery. Paired with a 160Ah tubular battery, it offers long backup durations during outages. The convertible usage option adds flexibility for both essential and high-load appliances. With a 36-month inverter and 48-month battery warranty, this combo provides reliable, long-term performance suited to India’s demanding power conditions.

Specifications Brand Okaya Colour White and grey Power Source Battery powered Wattage 1450 VA Battery Capacity 160 Ah Reason to buy Supports heavy appliance usage Long backup with 160Ah battery Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for compact spaces Requires regular maintenance

Buyers praise its strong performance, reliable backup, and value-for-money warranty, especially for power-heavy households and small offices.

High wattage, long battery life, and flexibility make it ideal for extended outages and multi-appliance support.

The Luminous Power Sine 1100 inverter and battery combo with trolley is an excellent power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. It features a 900VA pure sine wave inverter, which ensures noiseless, efficient performance even with sensitive appliances. Paired with the 120Ah RC15000PRO battery, it offers dependable backup during outages. The included trolley adds convenience and mobility. Its convertible feature allows flexible operation for essential or heavy-duty usage. With long warranty support, this combo delivers both safety and functionality for Indian households and workspaces prone to frequent power cuts.

Specifications Brand Luminous Colour Blue and black Power Source Battery powered Wattage 900 VA Battery Capacity 120 Ah Reason to buy Trolley adds easy portability Pure sine wave ensures safety Reason to avoid Not ideal for high-power appliances Slightly heavy setup

Buyers appreciate its efficient backup, silent operation, and trolley convenience, making it perfect for regular home and office use.

Offers mobility, safe performance, and reliable power backup with inverter, battery, and trolley in one complete package.

The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 inverter and RC18000 ST battery combo offers a reliable solution for power backup needs at home, office, or shop. With a 700VA pure sine wave inverter, it ensures safe, noise-free performance, ideal for sensitive appliances. The 150Ah short tubular battery delivers extended backup with low maintenance. A key highlight is its convertible feature, which allows users to customise usage for essential or full load support. Designed for Indian conditions, it offers durability, energy efficiency, and value, backed by robust warranty coverage for peace of mind.

Specifications Brand Luminous Colour Blue and black Power Source Battery powered Wattage 700 VA Battery Capacity 150 Ah Reason to buy Long battery backup Safe for sensitive devices Reason to avoid Slightly bulky unit Longer battery charging time

Buyers find the combo dependable, energy-efficient, and great for frequent outages; praised for quiet, uninterrupted performance and safety.

It provides steady performance, high battery capacity, and the flexibility of a convertible system with extended warranty support.

Which battery is best for an inverter? Tubular batteries are best for inverters due to their long life, deep discharge handling, and low maintenance. They're ideal for frequent power cuts and deliver consistent backup performance.

How long will an inverter last on a battery? An inverter on a fully charged battery typically lasts 3 to 10 hours, depending on battery capacity, power load, and appliance usage during the power outage.

Which inverter is sufficient for a home? A 700VA to 900VA pure sine wave inverter is sufficient for a typical home, supporting lights, fans, and basic appliances during power cuts with reliable performance and safety.

Top 3 features of best inverter with battery under ₹ 20000

Best inverter with battery under ₹ 20000 Input Voltage Output Power Recommended Uses For Product Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 + RC15000ST 12V 600VA Home, office, shops Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 + RC15000PRO 12V 700VA Home, office, shops Luminous Power Sine 800 + RC18000ST PRO 12V 700VA Home, office, shops Okaya ATSW1175 + OPSJT19060 12V 925VA Home, office, shops Luminous Power Sine 800 + RC15000 PRO 12V 700VA Home, office, shops Okaya ATSW950 + OPSJT19060 12V 700VA Home, office, shops Livguard LG1100 + IT 1348ST 12V 900VA Home, office, shop Okaya ATSW 1700 + OPSJT19048 12V 1450VA Home, office, shops Luminous Power Sine 1100 + RC15000PRO + Trolley 12V 900VA Home, office, shops Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 + RC18000ST 12V 700VA Home, office, shops

