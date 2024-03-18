Best iPad pro models to consider in 2024: Top 10 picks for you

The iPad Pro has become a popular choice for professionals and creative individuals who require a powerful and versatile tablet. With various models available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we will explore the top 10 iPad Pro models, comparing their features, specifications, and prices to help you make an informed decision.

1. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch features a stunning Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, and 5G capability. With 256GB of storage, it offers ample space for your files and apps. The iPad Pro 11-inch is perfect for users who require a compact yet powerful tablet for work or creative projects.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB

11-inch Liquid Retina display

A15 Bionic chip with 5G capability

256GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning display quality Relatively high price point Powerful A15 Bionic chip Limited screen size for some users 5G capability for fast connectivity

2. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB storage offers a compact and lightweight design. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and features an advanced camera system for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB

11-inch Liquid Retina display

A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

128GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

Face ID for secure authentication

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight design Limited storage capacity for some users Advanced camera system No 5G capability Face ID for security

3. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB

The iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi and 256GB storage offers a balance of performance and storage capacity. It is ideal for users who require a versatile tablet for work, entertainment, and creative tasks.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB

11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology

A15 Bionic chip with 8-core CPU and GPU

256GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance CPU and GPU No 5G capability Ample storage capacity High price point compared to lower storage models Support for Apple Pencil

5. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB

The iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 128GB storage offers the flexibility of mobile connectivity and ample storage for your files and apps. It is an ideal choice for users who require on-the-go productivity and entertainment.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB

11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology

A15 Bionic chip with 8-core CPU and GPU

128GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

5G capability for fast cellular connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Mobile connectivity with 5G capability Relatively high price point Ample storage capacity Limited screen size for some users High-performance CPU and GPU

6. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch offers a larger display and enhanced productivity features. With Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 256GB storage, it is suitable for users who require a larger canvas for creative work and multimedia consumption.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

A15 Bionic chip with 8-core CPU and GPU

256GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

5G capability for fast cellular connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and immersive display Higher price point compared to smaller models High-performance CPU and GPU Larger and heavier design 5G capability for fast connectivity

7. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch offers a larger display and enhanced productivity features. With Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 128GB storage, it is suitable for users who require a larger canvas for creative work and multimedia consumption.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

A15 Bionic chip with 8-core CPU and GPU

128GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and immersive display Limited storage capacity for some users High-performance CPU and GPU Larger and heavier design Support for Apple Pencil

8. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB storage offers a larger canvas for productivity and creative tasks. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and features an advanced camera system for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

A15 Bionic chip with 8-core CPU and GPU

128GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

Face ID for secure authentication

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and immersive display Limited storage capacity for some users High-performance CPU and GPU No 5G capability Face ID for security

9. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB storage offers ample space for your files and apps on a larger canvas. It is ideal for users who require a powerful and versatile tablet for work, entertainment, and creative projects.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB

12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

A15 Bionic chip with 8-core CPU and GPU

256GB storage capacity

12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras

Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and immersive display No 5G capability High-performance CPU and GPU Higher price point compared to smaller models Support for Apple Pencil

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type 11-inch Liquid Retina display A15 Bionic chip with 5G capability 256GB storage capacity 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB Yes Yes Yes Yes No Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB Yes No Yes Yes No Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB Yes No Yes Yes Yes Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB Yes No Yes Yes Yes Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB Yes Yes Yes Yes No Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB Yes Yes Yes Yes No Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB Yes No Yes Yes No Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB Yes No Yes Yes Yes Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money:

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB offers the best value for money with a balance of performance and storage capacity at a relatively competitive price point.

Best overall product:

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB stands out as the best overall product with its large and immersive display, powerful CPU and GPU, and 5G capability for fast cellular connectivity.

How to find the perfect iPad pro:

When choosing the perfect iPad Pro, consider your specific needs for display size, storage capacity, and connectivity. Evaluate the pros and cons of each model to find the ideal balance of performance and features.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of iPad Pro models?

Ans : The price range of iPad Pro models in India varies from ₹70,000 to ₹1,50,000, depending on the display size, storage capacity, and connectivity features.

Question : Do iPad Pro models support Apple Pencil?

Ans : Yes, most iPad Pro models support the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for precise input and creative tasks such as drawing and note-taking.

Question : Are iPad Pro models suitable for professional use?

Ans : Yes, iPad Pro models are designed for professional use, offering high-performance hardware, advanced display technology, and compatibility with professional apps and accessories.

Question : What are the key differences between Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models?

Ans : Wi-Fi + Cellular models offer the flexibility of mobile connectivity with a SIM card slot, allowing users to access the internet and make calls using cellular networks.

