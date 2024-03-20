Active Stocks
Best iPads for students: Top 10 affordable options in 2024

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best iPad for students? Check out our list of the top 10 iPads with features tailored for college and school use.

Apple iPads are easy to carry and use for students. (pexels)

Are you a student looking for the best iPad to support your studies? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 6 best iPads for students in 2024, taking into account features that are essential for college and school use. Whether you need a powerful device for multitasking or a lightweight tablet for note-taking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect iPad for your academic needs.

1. Apple iPad 9th Generation

The Apple iPad 9th Generation features a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With all-day battery life, it's perfect for taking notes, studying, and staying productive on the go.

Specifications of Apple iPad 9th Generation

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard
  • All-day battery life
  • iPadOS 15

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful performanceSlightly bulky for extended use
Compatibility with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

2. Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch boasts a stunning Liquid Retina display, ultra-fast A15 Bionic chip, and 12MP rear camera for capturing lecture slides and documents. With support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard, it's a versatile choice for students.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
  • A15 Bionic chip
  • 12MP rear camera
  • Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard
  • Touch ID

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designHigher price point
High-quality camera for scanning documentsLimited storage options

3. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad features a powerful A15 Bionic chip, True Tone display, and support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. With its compact design and advanced features, it's an ideal companion for students who prioritize portability and performance.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

  • 10.9-inch True Tone display
  • A15 Bionic chip
  • Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard
  • USB-C connector
  • iPadOS 15

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and lightweightLimited storage options
Advanced display technologyHigher price point

4. Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro offers exceptional performance with the M1 chip, ProMotion display, and support for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. Whether you're editing videos or creating presentations, it delivers desktop-class power in a portable form factor.

Specifications of Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

  • 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • M1 chip
  • Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard
  • Thunderbolt port
  • 5G capable

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Desktop-class performanceHigher price point
Exceptional display qualityLimited storage options

5. Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch features a stunning Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and support for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it's a great choice for students who value style and productivity.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
  • A14 Bionic chip
  • Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard
  • Touch ID
  • USB-C connector

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish designHigher price point
Powerful A14 Bionic chipLimited storage options

6. 2021 Apple iPad

The 2021 Apple iPad offers a powerful A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With its affordable price and versatile features, it's an excellent choice for students on a budget.

Specifications of 2021 Apple iPad

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard
  • All-day battery life
  • iPadOS 15

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable price pointSlightly bulky for extended use
Versatile features for everyday useLimited storage options

Best iPad for students Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplayChip
Apple iPad 9th Generation10.2-inch RetinaA13 Bionic
Apple iPad Air 10.9-inchLiquid RetinaA15 Bionic
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPadTrue ToneA15 Bionic
Apple 11-inch iPad ProLiquid Retina XDRM1
Apple iPad Air 10.9-inchLiquid RetinaA14 Bionic
2021 Apple iPad10.2-inch RetinaA13 Bionic

Best value for money:

The 2021 Apple iPad offers the best value for money with its affordable price, versatile features, and all-day battery life. It's the perfect choice for students who want a budget-friendly device without compromising on performance.

Best overall product:

The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro stands out as the best overall product with its desktop-class performance, exceptional display quality, and support for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. It's ideal for students who need a powerful and versatile device for their academic endeavors.

How to find the perfect best iPad for students:

When choosing the perfect iPad for your academic needs, consider the key features such as display size, processor performance, compatibility with accessories, and overall value for money. Think about your specific use case, whether it's note-taking, multimedia creation, or productivity tasks, and pick the iPad that best aligns with your requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these iPads?

Ans : The price range of these iPads varies from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 1,00,000, depending on the model and configuration.

Question : Do these iPads support the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard?

Ans : Yes, all of these iPads support the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, offering enhanced productivity and creativity for students.

Question : Are these iPads suitable for multitasking and video editing?

Ans : Yes, the higher-end models such as the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro are suitable for multitasking and video editing, thanks to their powerful processors and advanced display technology.

Question : Do these iPads have expandable storage options?

Ans : No, these iPads do not have expandable storage options, so it's essential to choose the right storage configuration based on your needs.

