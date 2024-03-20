Best iPads for students: Top 10 affordable options in 2024

Looking for the best iPad for students? Check out our list of the top 10 iPads with features tailored for college and school use.

Are you a student looking for the best iPad to support your studies? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 6 best iPads for students in 2024, taking into account features that are essential for college and school use. Whether you need a powerful device for multitasking or a lightweight tablet for note-taking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect iPad for your academic needs.

1. Apple iPad 9th Generation

The Apple iPad 9th Generation features a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With all-day battery life, it's perfect for taking notes, studying, and staying productive on the go.

Specifications of Apple iPad 9th Generation 10.2-inch Retina display

A13 Bionic chip

Support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

All-day battery life

iPadOS 15

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Slightly bulky for extended use Compatibility with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

2. Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch boasts a stunning Liquid Retina display, ultra-fast A15 Bionic chip, and 12MP rear camera for capturing lecture slides and documents. With support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard, it's a versatile choice for students.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

A15 Bionic chip

12MP rear camera

Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Higher price point High-quality camera for scanning documents Limited storage options

3. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad features a powerful A15 Bionic chip, True Tone display, and support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. With its compact design and advanced features, it's an ideal companion for students who prioritize portability and performance.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad 10.9-inch True Tone display

A15 Bionic chip

Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard

USB-C connector

iPadOS 15

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Limited storage options Advanced display technology Higher price point

Also read: Best iPad 10th generation models you can buy today: Top 6 picks for you 4. Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro offers exceptional performance with the M1 chip, ProMotion display, and support for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. Whether you're editing videos or creating presentations, it delivers desktop-class power in a portable form factor.

Specifications of Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

M1 chip

Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard

Thunderbolt port

5G capable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Desktop-class performance Higher price point Exceptional display quality Limited storage options

5. Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch features a stunning Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and support for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it's a great choice for students who value style and productivity.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

A14 Bionic chip

Support for Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

USB-C connector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Higher price point Powerful A14 Bionic chip Limited storage options

Also read: Best iPad Air 5th gen models to buy: Choose from top 10 models for affordable entertainment 6. 2021 Apple iPad

The 2021 Apple iPad offers a powerful A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With its affordable price and versatile features, it's an excellent choice for students on a budget.

Specifications of 2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch Retina display

A13 Bionic chip

Support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

All-day battery life

iPadOS 15

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point Slightly bulky for extended use Versatile features for everyday use Limited storage options

Best iPad for students Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Display Chip Apple iPad 9th Generation 10.2-inch Retina A13 Bionic Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch Liquid Retina A15 Bionic Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad True Tone A15 Bionic Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Liquid Retina XDR M1 Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch Liquid Retina A14 Bionic 2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch Retina A13 Bionic

Best value for money: The 2021 Apple iPad offers the best value for money with its affordable price, versatile features, and all-day battery life. It's the perfect choice for students who want a budget-friendly device without compromising on performance.

Best overall product: The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro stands out as the best overall product with its desktop-class performance, exceptional display quality, and support for the Apple Pencil 2nd generation and Magic Keyboard. It's ideal for students who need a powerful and versatile device for their academic endeavors.

How to find the perfect best iPad for students: When choosing the perfect iPad for your academic needs, consider the key features such as display size, processor performance, compatibility with accessories, and overall value for money. Think about your specific use case, whether it's note-taking, multimedia creation, or productivity tasks, and pick the iPad that best aligns with your requirements.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these iPads? Ans : The price range of these iPads varies from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 1,00,000, depending on the model and configuration. Question : Do these iPads support the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard? Ans : Yes, all of these iPads support the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, offering enhanced productivity and creativity for students. Question : Are these iPads suitable for multitasking and video editing? Ans : Yes, the higher-end models such as the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro are suitable for multitasking and video editing, thanks to their powerful processors and advanced display technology. Question : Do these iPads have expandable storage options? Ans : No, these iPads do not have expandable storage options, so it's essential to choose the right storage configuration based on your needs.

