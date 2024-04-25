The quest for the best JBL earphones ends here. We have put together a comprehensive guide showcasing the top earphones available from JBL. JBL earphones range from wired to wireless and are designed to take your listening to the next level. Whether you’re a music lover, a tech-savvy professional on the move, or simply enjoy an immersive listening experience, JBL has the perfect earphones for you. JBL earphones have a long history of delivering high-quality audio solutions. From crisp highs and deep lows to balanced mid-tones, each note and beat gets the attention it deserves.

You’ll be able to dive into your favourite playlists, make crystal-clear phone calls and enjoy hands-free controls all in the comfort of your own ears. The JBL brand is renowned for its ability to integrate cutting-edge technology such as noise-cancelling microphones, voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri, as well as ergonomic designs that are designed for long-term comfort. So, whether you’re commuting, working, or just chilling at home, you’re sure to enjoy an immersive and seamless audio experience with JBL. Here are our top 5 picks of JBL earphones.

1. JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)

Experience the world of music like never before with the JBL C200SI Wired Earphones. These earphones provide an immersive audio experience with powerful bass, thanks to their sensitivity of 100±3dBSPL. Not only do they deliver exceptional sound quality, but they also boast a premium metallic finish that adds a touch of sophistication and enhances their durability. Additionally, the built-in noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal-clear calls, even in noisy surroundings. The one-button multi-function remote allows for easy access to Google Assistant or Siri, enabling you to effortlessly manage your music and calls on the move. With angled earbuds for a comfortable fit and three sizes of ear tips included, the JBL C200SI guarantees a personalized and enjoyable listening experience.

Specifications of JBL C200SI, Premium In-Ear Wired Earphones:

Frequency range:20 Hz - 20 KHz

Special Feature:Voice Assistant

Weight:18 gm

Dimension: 6 x 3 x 17.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable design with angled earbuds Wired Connectivity Built-in microphone for hands-free calling One-button multi-function remote for music and call control

2. JBL Tune 215BT, 16 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, in Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, 12.5mm Premium Earbuds with Pure Bass, BT 5.0, Dual Pairing, Type C & Voice Assistant Support (Green)

JBL Tune 215BT wireless earbuds deliver a balanced sound like you’ve never heard it before. With 12.5 mm dynamic drivers, you’ll get a full spectrum of sound with no distortion, so you can hear every nuance of your favourite tunes without missing a beat. Enjoy up to 16 hours of playtime with quick charging support. Bluetooth 5.0 technology allows you to stream music with lossless quality. The ergonomic design of these earbuds ensures long-lasting comfort, while multipoint connectivity allows you to switch between two devices seamlessly, increasing your listening flexibility. Whether you’re on the go or at home, these wireless JBL Tune earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of JBL Tune 215BT:

Frequency range:20 Hz - 20 KHz

Special Feature:Bluetooth 5.0

Weight:18 gm

Dimension: 3 x 10 x 16 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth connectivity Basic controls Long battery life Multi-point connection

3. JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Lightweight & Comfortable fit (Black)

The JBL C50HI Wired In-Ear Headphones deliver outstanding audio quality across a wide range of music genres. The built-in noise isolation microphone ensures crystal-clear and uninterrupted phone calls, making it suitable for both music lovers and professionals. The lightweight and comfortable design, along with three different sizes of ear tips, provide a personalized fit for long listening sessions. With the one-button universal remote, you can effortlessly control music playback and access Google Assistant or Siri with a single click. Whether you're on your daily commute, hitting the gym, or simply unwinding, the JBL C50HI offers a perfect combination of performance and comfort.

Specifications of JBL C50HI, Wired In-Ear Headphones with Mic:

Frequency range:20 Hz - 20 KHz

Special Feature:One-Button Universal Remote with Mic

Weight:13 gm

Dimension: 6 x 3 x 17.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and comfortable Lacks advanced features Superior bass sound

4. JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Red)

JBL C100SI wired in-ear headphones are expertly crafted to provide an enhanced bass experience, allowing your music to come alive with every note. The convenient one-button universal remote, complete with a built-in microphone, enables effortless control of music playback and allows for hands-free calls. Additionally, the headphones offer quick access to Google Assistant or Siri, ensuring seamless connectivity and effortless management of tasks. Not only do these headphones boast a sleek and glossy design, but they also feature an ergonomic build that guarantees a comfortable fit for extended periods of use. With three different sizes of ear tips included, you can easily find the perfect fit tailored to your ears, making the JBL C100SI an essential accessory for anyone who loves music.

Specifications of JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones with Mic:

Frequency range: 20 Hz - 20 KHz

Special Feature:Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri

Weight:50 gm

Dimension:6 x 3 x 17.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid JBL pure bass sound Lacks volume control Voice assistant Sleek Ergonomic design

5. JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Black)

The JBL Tune 310 wired in-ear type c headphones deliver powerful sound along with high-resolution audio. Because of their wide frequency range and crisp, precise sound quality, these Hi-Res certified headphones enhance the richness and impact of your music. You can easily control music playback and volume adjustments with the three-button EQ preset remote with a microphone, which also supports hands-free calling. For hassle-free use and storage, the tangle-free flat cable makes it perfect for busy lifestyles. These headphones provide customers with flexibility and convenience on several platforms, including PCs, mobile devices, and game consoles, as they are compatible with USB-C devices.

Specifications of JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones:

Frequency range:20 Hz - 20 KHz

Special Feature:Compatible with USB-C devices

Weight:14 gm

Dimension: ‎2 x 6 x 18 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hi-Res Audio support Limited control options 3-button remote with built-in mic Type C connectivity

Top 3 features of the best JBL Earphones

Best JBL Earphones Frequency Form Factor Connectivity JBL C200SI 20 Hz-20 KHz In-Ear Wired JBL Tune 21BT 20 Hz-20 KHz In-Ear Bluetooth JBL C50HI 20 Hz-20 KHz In-Ear Wired JBL C100SI 20 Hz-20 KHz In-Ear Wired JBL Tune 310 20 Hz-20 KHz In-Ear Wired

Best Value for money JBL earphone- JBL C100SI

This one is a value-for-money deal for those seeking a pocket-friendly product that offers good quality. The JBL C100SI earphones offer an inexpensive option for those seeking clear audio with a light bass, along with a comfortable fit. Featuring a sleek and ergonomic design with a one-button remote and microphone, these earphones offer convenience and style. It is available in red and black colour options.

Best Overall JBL earphone- JBL C200SI

The JBL C200SI emerges as the best overall product as it offers a balance between cost-effectiveness and high-quality sound. With an affordable price, they are perfect for those who enjoy casual listening. The lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit, while the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls. Their angled earbuds ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

How to buy the best JBL earphones in India?

Start by researching the various models and their features online if you're looking for the best JBL earphones. Take into account factors such as audio quality, battery life, noise isolation, and connectivity. It is also beneficial to read reviews from verified customers to gather valuable insights. To obtain the best deals, compare prices from multiple providers. For genuine products and warranty protection, make your purchase from official JBL online stores or authorized merchants.

FAQs

Question : Are JBL earphones compatible with all kinds of devices?

Ans : JBL earphones are engineered to be compatible with a wide array of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and music players. However, it is advisable to verify the compatibility specifications of the specific model you are considering to ensure smooth connectivity.

Question : Do JBL earphones water or sweat-resistant?

Ans : Certain JBL earphone models come equipped with sweat-proof or water-resistant capabilities, catering to individuals engaging in workouts and outdoor pursuits.

Question : Do JBL earphones have noise-cancelling technology?

Ans : Certain models of JBL earphones incorporate active noise-cancelling technology to diminish background noise and enhance the overall listening experience.

Question : Do JBL earphones come with a warranty?

Ans : BL earphones typically come with a manufacturer's warranty that safeguards against any potential defects in materials or technology.

