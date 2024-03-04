Best JBL party speakers: 10 picks for unforgettable gatherings

Best JBL party speakers: Ready to take your party to the next level? Explore the range of JBL Party Speakers from the top 10 list and find the perfect one to make your next gathering unforgettable!

Pump up the volume and bring good vibes with a range of the best JBL speaker for parties. Whether you're hosting a backyard bash, poolside gathering, or karaoke night. JBL has the perfect speaker to create an unforgettable experience. With JBL Pro Sound, experience rich, clear audio that fills any room or outdoor space. Immerse yourself in a vibrant light show that syncs with the music, creating a truly immersive atmosphere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most models are lightweight and designed to withstand bumps and spills, so you can take the party anywhere. Stream your favourite tunes from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop via Bluetooth. Many models come with microphone inputs, turning any gathering into a fun-filled karaoke night. Choose from a wide range of sizes and features to find the perfect JBL party speaker for your needs and budget.

1. JBL Professional 305PMKII-EU

The JBL Professional 305P MkII is a powered studio monitor and JBL party speaker. It delivers accurate and clear audio reproduction with a balanced frequency response. It features balanced XLR and TRS inputs for professional audio equipment, as well as an unbalanced RCA input for consumer sources. It has volume control and trim adjustments for precise level control and tailoring. The Waveguide technology enhances sound dispersion and imaging.

Specifications of JBL Professional 305PMKII-EU:

Brand: JBL Professional Model Name: JBL Professional 305PMKII-EU Speaker Type: Woofer Connectivity Technology: Balanced XLR and ¼-inch TRS Special Feature: Subwoofer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Professional sound quality Not for casual listening Multiple inputs No microphone input

2. JBL Professional Nano K4

The JBL Professional Nano K4 is a perfect JBL party speaker. It delivers accurate and clear audio with a balanced frequency response. The Image Control Waveguide technology provides excellent depth and detail. The Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music wirelessly. It connects to professional and consumer audio equipment with balanced XLR and TRS inputs, as well as an unbalanced RCA input. The volume control and trim adjustments allow for precise level control and tailoring. The built-in bass boost enhances low-end frequencies.

Specifications of JBL Professional Nano K4:

Brand: JBL Professional Model Name: NANO K4 Speaker Type: Monitor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Power Switch & Volume Control Panel, 3.5mm Jack, Aligned Acoustic Centers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple input options Limited bass response Image Control Waveguide technology Limited controls on speakers

3. JBL Professional Jbl Lsr310S

The JBL Professional LSR310S is a 10-inch powered studio subwoofer for JBL party speaker. It delivers deep bass down to 20 Hz, thanks to its custom high-excursion driver and 200-watt amplifier. The JBL Slipstream Port technology ensures efficient airflow and minimizes port noise. The XLF extended low-frequency setting reproduces the augmented bass tuning. An adjustable low-pass filter allows you to integrate the subwoofer. Balanced XLR and TRS inputs connect to professional audio equipment. Volume control lets you adjust the subwoofer level.

Specifications of JBL Professional Jbl Lsr310S:

Brand: JBL Professional Model Name: LSR310S/230 Speaker Type: Subwoofer Connectivity Technology: XLR Special Feature: subwoofer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and accurate bass Not for casual listening XLF Extended Low-Frequency setting Requires separate studio monitors

4. JBL Partybox 310

The JBL PartyBox 310 is one of the largest and most powerful JBL outdoor party speakers. The 240 watts of powerful sound delivers loud and clear audio with deep bass. This JBL party speaker with lights syncs to the music. The IPX4 splash-proof design makes the speaker resistant to spills and splashes. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing allows you to connect two PartyBox 310 speakers. It has Bluetooth, an aux input, a microphone, and guitar inputs.

Specifications of JBL Partybox 310:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Partybox 310 Speaker Type: Multimedia Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: Bass Boost, Portable, Built-In Microphone, USB Port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid IPX4 splash-proof design Bulky and heavy Up to 24 hours of playtime Expensive

5. JBL Partybox 110

The JBL PartyBox 110 is a portable JBL party speaker designed for parties and outdoor gatherings. The 160W powerful sound delivers loud and clear audio with deep bass. The speaker features various lighting effects that sync to the music. The IPX4 splash-proof design makes the speaker resistant to spills and splashes. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing lets you connect two PartyBox 110 speakers. It has Bluetooth, an aux input, a microphone, and guitar inputs.

Specifications of JBL Partybox 110:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Partybox 110 Speaker Type: Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Dynamic Light show with Strobe Lights, Aux-in & Bluetooth, USB drive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Splash-proof design Not as portable as some smaller speakers Up to 12 hours of playtime

6. JBL Partybox Encore Essential

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is a portable JBL party speaker designed for parties and outdoor gatherings. The 100W powerful sound delivers loud and clear audio with deep bass. The speaker features various lighting effects that sync to the music. The IPX4 splash-proof design makes the speaker resistant to spills and splashes. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing lets you connect two PartyBox Encore Essential speakers. It has Bluetooth, aux input, and microphone input.

Specifications of JBL Partybox Encore Essential:

Colour: Black Brand: JBL Model Name: PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless Special Feature: Lighting, Wired Mic Input, Built-in Power Bank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Splash-proof design Not as portable as some smaller speakers Up to 6 hours of playtime

7. JBL Professional IRX108BT

The JBL Professional IRX108BT is a portable JBL party speaker for professional sound in an affordable package. This 8-inch speaker delivers surprisingly loud and clear audio. It features real-world EQ presets and built-in dbx feedback suppression. Bluetooth connectivity allows for wireless music streaming. Two mic/line combo inputs and an XLR pass-thru output make it suitable for various applications. It is built to withstand the rigours of on-the-go use with a rugged design.

Specifications of JBL Professional IRX108BT:

Brand: JBL Professional Model Name: JBL Professional Irx108Bt Speaker Type: Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Class-leading volume and clarity Limited bass response Portable and durable Microphone not included

8. JBL Boombox 2

The JBL Boombox 2 is a powerful portable JBL party speaker designed for amplifying outdoor gatherings and personal listening. The JBL Signature Pro Sound makes it one of the high bass JBL party speakers. It has up to 24 hours of playtime with a long-lasting battery. It is IPX7 waterproof and dustproof to withstand rain, spills, and even temporary submersion. It is built to handle bumps, drops, and harsh weather conditions. It has a built-in power bank to keep your devices charged. It has Bluetooth connectivity and aux input.

Specifications of JBL Boombox 2:

Brand: JBL Model Name: JBLBOOMBOX2 Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary Special Feature: IPX7 Waterproof, Deep & Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.1, PartyBoost Function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid IPX7 waterproof and dustproof Bulky and heavy Up to 24 hours of playtime Expensive

9. JBL Boombox 3

The JBL Boombox 3 is the latest iteration of their powerful portable JBL party speaker. It aims to deliver monstrous sound, deep bass, and long battery life in a refined design. The new 3-way speaker design promises improved clarity and lower distortion. It has up to 24 hours of playtime with a long-lasting battery. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof which protects it against water and dust. It is built to withstand bumps, drops, and harsh weather conditions.

Specifications of JBL Boombox 3:

Brand: JBL Model Name: JBLBB3WIFIBLKIN Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Alexa, Chromecast Special Feature: 24 hours of battery life, High definition sound and 3D Dolby Atmos, Waterproof and dustproof, built-in power bank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 24 hours of playtime Bulky and heavy IP67 waterproof and dustproof Expensive

10. JBL Professional JBL C2PM

The JBL Professional C2PM is a compact and powerful JBL party speaker. Its studio-quality transducers deliver accurate and clear audio with a balanced frequency response. The 35-watt power amplifier provides enough power for near-field monitoring. It is magnetically shielded to use near CRT monitors and other magnetically sensitive equipment. It can connect with balanced XLR, ¼-inch, unbalanced RCA inputs, and a stereo headphone jack. It features ergonomic volume control and high-frequency adjust control.

Specifications of JBL Professional JBL C2PM:

Brand: JBL Professional Model Name: JBL C2PM Speaker Type: Monitor Connectivity Technology: USB Recommended Uses: Volume

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Studio-quality transducers Limited bass response 35-watt power amplifier Not powerful enough for large spaces

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Professional 305PMKII-EU Multiple inputs Volume control and trim adjustments Professional sound quality JBL Professional Nano K4 Image Control Waveguide technology Multiple input options Volume control and trim adjustments JBL Professional Jbl Lsr310S Powerful and accurate bass XLF Extended Low-Frequency setting Multiple crossover options JBL Partybox 310 240 watts of powerful sound IPX4 splash-proof Up to 24 hours of playtime JBL Partybox 110 160W powerful sound Splash-proof design Up to 12 hours of playtime JBL Partybox Encore Essential 100W powerful sound Splash-proof design Up to 6 hours of playtime JBL Professional IRX108BT Class-leading volume and clarity EQ presets and built-in dbx feedback suppression Multiple input options JBL Boombox 2 Up to 24 hours of playtime IPX7 waterproof and dustproof Multiple connectivity options JBL Boombox 3 Powerful and clear sound Up to 24 hours of playtime IP67 waterproof and dustproof JBL Professional JBL C2PM Studio-quality transducers 35-watt power amplifier Multiple input options

Best overall product The JBL Professional 305P MkII is a powered studio monitor and JBL party speaker. It delivers accurate and clear audio reproduction with a balanced frequency response. It features balanced XLR and TRS inputs for professional audio and an unbalanced RCA input for consumer sources. It has volume control and trim adjustments for precise level control and tailoring. The Waveguide technology enhances sound dispersion and imaging.

Best value for money The JBL PartyBox 110 is a portable JBL party speaker designed for parties and outdoor gatherings. The 160W powerful sound delivers loud and clear audio with deep bass. The speaker features various lighting effects that sync to the music. The IPX4 splash-proof design makes the speaker resistant to spills and splashes. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing makes it one of the best wireless JBL party speaker deals. It has Bluetooth, an aux input, a microphone, and guitar inputs.

How to buy the best JBL speaker Choosing the right JBL party speaker can be a blast, but with so many options available, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Think about the size of the space. A small speaker might be enough for a cosy gathering, while a larger one is needed to fill a spacious dance floor. If you plan to take your speaker on the go, choose a lightweight and easy-to-carry model. If you're using it by the pool or beach, a waterproof speaker is essential.

Some speakers have built-in light shows, microphone inputs, DJ controls, and even karaoke features. Party speakers can range in price from around ₹13,000 to over ₹45,000, so decide how much you're willing to spend. JBL speakers with JBL portable party sound systems are known for their great sound, but there can be variations between models.

FAQs Question : Can I connect multiple JBL Party Speakers? Ans : Yes, many models support JBL Connect+ or PartyBoost. It allows you to connect multiple speakers for louder sound and synchronised light shows. Question : Are JBL Party Speakers waterproof? Ans : Some models are waterproof, while others are not. Check the specific model description for its water resistance rating. Question : Do all JBL Party Speakers have light shows? Ans : No, not all models have built-in light shows. Check the specific model description to see if it has this feature. Question : How long do the batteries last? Ans : Battery life also varies depending on the model and volume level. Some models offer up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. Question : Do any JBL Party Speakers have karaoke features? Ans : Yes, some models have microphone inputs and even vocal effects for a fun karaoke experience.

