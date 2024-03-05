Best JBL portable speaker: Top 10 picks that promise exceptional audio on-the-go

Experience legendary JBL Pro Sound, rich, clear, and powerful enough to fill any room or outdoor space. From crisp highs to deep bass, your music comes alive. JBL portable speakers are tough and durable. Many are waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, so your adventures never have to be quiet.

Choose from a wide variety of sizes and styles to match your needs. From pocket-sized wonders onto your backpack to powerhouses to bring the party wherever you go. Stream your favourite tunes wirelessly from any Bluetooth device. Some models even offer multi-speaker pairing for an immersive surround sound experience.

Take calls, charge your phone with built-in power banks, and even enjoy dazzling light shows on select models. Turn any moment into an unforgettable experience with JBL. Don't settle for ordinary sounds. Unleash your world with a JBL portable speaker and let the music guide you.

1. JBL Go 2

The GO 2 is a small, affordable, and waterproof JBL portable speaker. It has a built-in strap to attach it to your backpack or bike. The GO 2 is IPX7 waterproof and dustproof. It has a battery that can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge. It connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, so you can stream your music wirelessly. It has a built-in speakerphone that you can use to make and receive hands-free calls.

Specifications of JBL Go 2:

Brand: JBL Model Name: GO 2 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Built-In Microphone, Lightweight, Portable, Noise-Cancelling, Waterproof

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof Not the most powerful speaker Up to 5 hours of playtime Lacks some features of more expensive speakers

2. JBL Go 3

The Go 3 is a small, affordable, and waterproof JBL portable speaker. It has a built-in strap to attach it to your backpack or bike. The Go 3 is IPX67 waterproof and dustproof. It has a battery that can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge. It connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, so you can stream your music wirelessly. It has a built-in speakerphone that you can use to make and receive hands-free calls.

Specifications of JBL Go 3:

Brand: JBL Model Name: GO 3 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Ultra-Portable, IP67 Waterproof and Sweatproof

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof Not the most powerful speaker Up to 5 hours of playtime Lacks some features of more expensive speakers

3. JBL Flip 6

The Flip 6 is a JBL portable speaker that is waterproof and dustproof with an IPX7 rating. With a long battery life, enjoy up to 12 hours of continuous playtime. The Flip 6 comes with a built-in strap for easy carrying. Connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a louder and more immersive sound. It includes Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, and customizable EQ settings.

Specifications of JBL Flip 6:

Brand: JBL Model Name: JBL FLIP 6 Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: PartyBoost, USB Charging Protection, IP67 Water and Dustproof, Racetrack-shaped woofer, Separate Tweeter, Dual Passive Radiators

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof Not the most powerful speaker Long battery life Limited bass response

4. JBL Flip 5

The Flip 5 is a JBL portable speaker with a racetrack-shaped driver and improved bass performance. It has a waterproof design with an IPX7 waterproof rating. With a long battery life, the Flip 5 boasts up to 12 hours of playtime. The Flip 5 has a durable design that can withstand bumps and drops. The Flip 5 connects wirelessly to Bluetooth-enabled devices. Connect two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a stereo sound.

Specifications of JBL Flip 5:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Flip Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons Waterproof design Lacks some features of more expensive speakers Long battery life Bass response may not be enough

5. Infinity - JBL Fuze 100

The Infinity Fuze 100 is a JBL wireless speaker on-the-go, that is IPX7 waterproof. Stream music wirelessly from Bluetooth devices. It has up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. Pair two Fuze 100 speakers together for a louder stereo sound. Built-in microphone allows you to answer calls directly through the speaker. It has a durable fabric design and a rugged construction to withstand bumps and drops.

Specifications of Infinity - JBL Fuze 100:

Brand: Infinity Model Name: Fuze Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth

Pros Cons IPX7 waterproof Limited bass response Up to 9 hours of playtime Small size compromises sound quality

6. JBL Charge 5

The Charge 5 is a JBL portable speaker with an optimised long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators. It has up to 20 hours of playtime with a built-in rechargeable battery. The handy built-in power bank lets you charge your gadgets. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. Connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for a louder and more immersive sound. Bluetooth 5.1 allows you to stream music from Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Specifications of JBL Charge 5:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Charge 5 Speaker Type: Tweeter Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB Special Feature: Waterproof; Built-in Powerbank; Dustproof

Pros Cons Long battery life Not as portable as some smaller speakers Waterproof and dustproof design Bass response might not be enough

7. JBL Clip 4

The Clip 4 is a compact JBL Bluetooth speaker with a unique oval shape and full-range driver. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of playtime. The Clip 4 has a built-in carabiner to attach to your backpack, bike, or belt loop. Wirelessly stream music from Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Specifications of JBL Clip 4:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Clip 4 Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof Not as loud as some larger speakers Long battery life Bass response may not be enough

8. JBL Xtreme 2

The Xtreme 2 is a JBL portable speaker with four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators. It is IPX7 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to 15 hours of playtime. It features wireless Bluetooth streaming. The JBL Connect+ technology allows you to connect up to 100 JBL Connect+-enabled speakers for a bigger sound. The Xtreme 2 has a built-in bottle opener.

Specifications of JBL Xtreme 2:

Brand: JBL Model Name: XTREME 2 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Rugged and waterproof Can be a bit heavy Long battery life Not so bass-heavy

9. JBL Xtreme 3

The Xtreme 3 is a JBL portable speaker with four drivers and two JBL bass radiators. Party longer with an incredible 15 hours of battery life. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. Stream your favourite tunes wirelessly from Bluetooth-enabled devices. Connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers to amplify the sound. The Xtreme 3 has a rugged design and a convenient carrying strap. Keep your devices charged with the built-in power bank.

Specifications of JBL Xtreme 3:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Xtreme 3 Speaker Type: Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Partyboost, Built-in Powerbank, Carry Strap with Bottle Opener, Water & Dustproof

Pros Cons Long battery life Can be a bit heavy Waterproof and dustproof Not so bass-heavy

10. JBL Pulse 5

The Pulse 5 is a JBL speaker for outdoor party with an eye-catching 360° customizable light show. It has a separate tweeter and an up firing driver. The Pulse 5 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof. It comes with a battery that lasts up to 12 hours. Connect multiple JBL Party Boost-compatible speakers to create a synchronised sound and light. Connect wirelessly to Bluetooth-enabled devices for music streaming. It has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Specifications of JBL Pulse 5:

Brand: JBL Model Name: Pulse 5 Speaker Type: Outdoor Speakers Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth, Waterproof

Pros Cons IP67 waterproof and dustproof Sound quality might not be the best Up to 12 hours of playtime Bass response could be deeper

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Go 2 IPX7 waterproof and dustproof Up to 5 hours of playtime Built-in speakerphone JBL Go 3 IPX67 waterproof and dustproof Up to 5 hours of playtime Built-in speakerphone JBL Flip 6 IPX7 waterproof and dustproof Up to 12 hours of playtime Built-in microphone JBL Flip 5 IPX7 waterproof rating Up to 12 hours of playtime PartyBoost feature Infinity - JBL Fuze 100 IPX7 waterproof Up to 9 hours of playtime Built-in microphone JBL Charge 5 IP67 waterproof and dustproof Up to 20 hours of playtime Built-in power bank JBL Clip 4 IP67 waterproof and dustproof Up to 10 Hours of Playtime Integrated Carabiner JBL Xtreme 2 IPX7 waterproof Up to 15 hours of playtime Built-in USB port JBL Xtreme 3 IP67 waterproof and dustproof 15 hours of battery life Built-in powerbank JBL Pulse 5 IP67 waterproof and dustproof 12 hours of playtime Eye-catching 360° light show

Best overall product

The Flip 5 is a waterproof JBL portable speaker that offers powerful sound, a waterproof design, and long battery life. The Flip 5 delivers loud and clear audio with its racetrack-shaped driver and improved bass performance. It has a waterproof design with an IPX7 waterproof rating. With a long battery life, the Flip 5 boasts up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Flip 5 is small and lightweight, with a durable design that can withstand bumps and drops. The Flip 5 connects wirelessly to Bluetooth-enabled devices. Connect two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a stereo sound experience.

Best value for money

The Charge 5 is a portable JBL speaker with bass that offers bold JBL Original Pro Sound, long battery life, and a built-in power bank. It is equipped with an optimized long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators. It has up to 20 hours of playtime with a built-in rechargeable battery. The handy built-in power bank lets you charge your smartphone or other gadgets. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. Connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for a louder and more immersive sound. The speaker is built to withstand bumps, drops, and harsh weather conditions. Bluetooth 5.1 allows you to stream music from Bluetooth-enabled devices.

How to Buy the Best?

Finding the perfect JBL portable speaker depends entirely on your needs and preferences. Smaller options like the Flip 6 or Clip 4 are ideal JBL travel speakers for travel or everyday use. Larger ones like the Xtreme 3 require a car for transport. Look for waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof models like the Charge 5 or Xtreme 3 for durability.

Models like the Xtreme 3 and Charge 5 offer 15 and 20 hours, respectively, while smaller models like the Clip 4 last around 10 hours. Models like the Flip 6 and Charge 5 deliver well-rounded audio. For heavy bass, consider the Xtreme 3. If you need a speaker with a built-in power bank, consider Charge 5 or Xtreme 3, for microphone input Xtreme 3. PartyBoost compatibility allows connecting multiple speakers in Xtreme 3.

FAQs

Question : What are the main features of JBL portable speakers?

Ans : They offer powerful sound, portability, wireless connectivity, and durability in many models. Some even have features like waterproof ratings, built-in power banks, and microphone inputs.

Question : Which JBL portable speakers are waterproof?

Ans : Most of the models are waterproof, with varying IPX ratings indicating their level of protection. Check the specific model description for its rating.

Question : Can I connect multiple JBL portable speakers together?

Ans : Yes, many models support JBL Connect+ or PartyBoost. It allows you to connect multiple speakers for louder sound and synchronised light shows on applicable models.

Question : Which JBL portable speakers have a built-in power bank?

Ans : Models like the Charge 5 and Xtreme 3 have this feature, allowing you to charge your other devices on the go.

Question : Do any JBL portable speakers have microphone inputs?

Ans : Yes, some models like the Xtreme 3 have microphone inputs for karaoke or other uses.

