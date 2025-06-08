Best juicer for home in 2025: Top 10 choices for your family's good health from brands like Philips, Borosil and more

The best juicer for home in 2025 can play a key role in tackling lifestyle diseases caused by a sedentary routine. With many Indians working long hours sitting at desks, conditions like diabetes and obesity are on the rise. This is made worse by a high-carb, low-protein and low-fibre diet. To manage these health issues, increasing the intake of raw fruits and vegetables is highly effective. While cooked food has its benefits, raw produce retains more nutrients. Juicing is an easy and tasty way to consume them. A reliable juicer at home makes it simpler to enjoy these healthy drinks daily, making it a must-have kitchen appliance in every household.

We have shortlisted 10 of the best options available on Amazon for your perusal.

This FANDAMEI 2-in-1 device combines a 380ml 6-blade portable juicer with an electric nail drill, making it ideal for multitasking users at home or outdoors. Its USB rechargeable design and compact size make it highly portable, while the six sharp stainless steel blades offer effective fruit blending. The standout feature is its dual functionality, perfect for those who value convenience and space-saving appliances.

Specifications Brand FANDAMEI Product Dimensions Compact and travel-friendly Item Weight Lightweight and easy to carry Portable Yes, ideal for home and outdoor use Electric or Manual Electric with USB charging Reason to buy Dual-use design Easy USB charging Reason to avoid Small capacity Not suitable for hard foods

Buyers love its portability and ease of use. They find the juicer handy for travel and the nail drill efficient.

Space-saving, portable and useful for personal care and juicing needs.



The AGARO Imperial Cold Press Juicer features a 240-watt powerful motor, three interchangeable strainers, and whole fruit processing to make juicing easy and efficient. Its cold press technology helps retain maximum nutrients, making it ideal for health-conscious users. The main highlight is its ability to juice whole fruits and vegetables with minimal oxidation, delivering fresher, more nutritious juices with every use.

Specifications Brand AGARO Product Dimensions Compact yet sturdy design Item Weight Heavier build for stability Portable Not easily portable Electric or Manual Electric Reason to buy Extracts high juice yield Retains nutrients well Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design Higher price point

Buyers praise its nutrient retention and quiet operation. They find the juice quality excellent and worth the investment.

Ideal for nutrient-rich juice lovers seeking a durable, high-performance cold press juicer for everyday use.

The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5‑Litre Juicer features a powerful 500 W motor, QuickClean sieve, and 1.5 L capacity, making it ideal for quick, efficient juicing. Its standout feature is the QuickClean technology, which allows cleaning in under a minute—great for busy households. The compact design fits neatly on countertops, while the drip‑stop spout ensures no mess. With a transparent pulp container you can watch juices being extracted, enhancing your juicing experience.

Specifications Brand Philips Product Dimensions 23.3 × 23.3 × 42 cm Item Weight: 1.9 kg Portable Countertop‑sized, non‑portable appliance Electric or Manual Electric, cord‑powered Reason to buy QuickClean makes washing easy High juice yield Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for storage Requires 220–240 V power

Buyers praise its compact size, fast juicing and ease of cleaning. They value juice quality and user‑friendly design.

Enjoy fast, efficient juicing with minimal cleanup, excellent juice output and space‑saving design.

The Philips Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 is designed for effortless juicing of oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits. It features two-way rotation for maximum juice extraction, a large 1-litre jar, and an adjustable pulp selector to suit personal preferences. Its main highlight is the quiet, motorised operation that delivers fresh juice quickly without much effort, making it a convenient addition to any health-focused kitchen.

Specifications Brand PHILIPS Product Dimensions 20.4 × 18.4 × 24.4 cm Item Weight Around 1.16 kg Portable Yes, lightweight and compact Electric or Manual Electric Reason to buy Easy to use and clean Quiet motor operation Reason to avoid Only for citrus fruits Noisy at high speed

Buyers like its simplicity and performance. The two-way rotation and large jar are appreciated for daily use and convenience.

Perfect for fresh citrus juice lovers wanting a quiet, compact and easy-to-clean electric juicer.

The FUMATO Commercial Blender boasts a powerful 2200W motor, a 6-leaf stainless steel blade, and a 2-litre unbreakable jar, making it ideal for blending smoothies, soups, and ice. Its 100% copper motor ensures long-lasting durability and high-speed blending. The pulse function gives users better control over texture, and the sturdy build is perfect for both home and commercial use. Its standout feature is heavy-duty performance at high power and speed.

Specifications Brand FUMATO Product Dimensions 28D x 21W x 35H cm Item Weight Approx. 4–5 kg Portable Not very portable Electric or Manual Electric Reason to buy Blends ice and hard items easily Strong, long-lasting motor Reason to avoid Noisy during use Bulky for small kitchens

Buyers appreciate its strong performance, blade quality, and speed. It blends smoothies and ice with ease and consistency.

Ideal for tough blending tasks, this high-power, durable blender delivers professional-grade results in your kitchen daily.

The Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer is a compact, user-friendly citrus press ideal for quick home-made juice. It features a cold press mechanism, a sturdy hand press lever, and is perfect for instant guest serving. Its main highlight is manual cold pressing, which preserves nutrients without electricity. With a sleek black design, it's ideal for homes that prefer fresh juice without complicated setup or power requirements.

Specifications Brand Gelife Product Dimensions 54D x 21W x 20H cm Item Weight Lightweight and easy to handle Portable Yes, travel- and kitchen-friendly Electric or Manual Manual Reason to buy No electricity required Easy to clean Reason to avoid Only for soft fruits Limited juice quantity

Buyers like its simplicity and ease of use. It’s ideal for quick citrus juicing without any electrical dependency.

Perfect for nutrient-rich citrus juice at home, this manual juicer is durable, compact and easy to operate daily.

The Qlect Portable Blender features a 400ML built-in jar, a 40W motor that crushes ice, and an auto-stop function after 40 seconds for safe blending. Its main highlight is the rechargeable 1800mAh battery, making it ideal for travel, office, or gym use. Lightweight and compact, it handles soft fruits with ease, offering convenient and mess-free juicing wherever you are.

Specifications Brand Qlect Product Dimensions 20D x 9W x 9H cm Item Weight Lightweight and easy to carry Portable Yes, highly portable Electric or Manual Electric, USB rechargeable Reason to buy Great for smoothies on the go Easy to recharge anywhere Reason to avoid Not for hard fruits Limited to small servings

Buyers appreciate its portability, ease of use, and quick blending for soft fruits and smoothies on the move.

Ideal for health-conscious users needing a travel-friendly, USB rechargeable blender for quick smoothies and light juices.



This portable juicer mixer blender features six stainless steel blades, a 380ml built-in bottle, and USB rechargeable convenience, ideal for smoothies, cold coffee, or fruit juices. The compact size and strong blending power make it perfect for daily use at home, the office, or gym. Its standout feature is the combination of portability with effective blending, offering a fuss-free solution for health drinks on the go.

Specifications Brand Juilist Product Dimensions 20D x 5W x 10H cm Item Weight Lightweight for easy transport Portable Yes, ideal for travel Electric or Manual Electric, USB rechargeable Reason to buy Convenient USB charging Easy to carry anywhere Reason to avoid Not for tough ingredients Small capacity

Buyers love its portability and ease of blending light smoothies, with many praising battery backup and quick results.

Perfect for quick, light blends anytime, this rechargeable blender is compact, travel-ready and great for healthy routines.

This manual hand juicer is designed for effortless extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables. It features a durable steel handle, vacuum locking system for firm grip, and is ideal for making shakes and juices without electricity. Its main highlight is the manual operation with vacuum lock, ensuring safe, stable juicing. Compact and easy to use, it suits kitchens looking for a power-free, mess-free juicing experience.

Specifications Brand Juilist Product Dimensions 20D x 5W x 15H cm Item Weight Lightweight and manageable Portable Yes, ideal for travel and home use Electric or Manual Manual Reason to buy No electricity needed Strong steel handle grip Reason to avoid Slower than electric juicers Not for hard vegetables

Buyers value its sturdy handle and vacuum lock. It’s ideal for quick manual juicing without electrical hassle.

Reliable, travel-friendly and simple to use, this manual juicer suits homes seeking easy, power-free juice preparation.

The Borosil Primus Plus Juicer is a powerful 500 W stainless steel centrifugal juicer with a 64 mm wide feed chute and a 1.25 L pulp collector for uninterrupted juicing. Its main highlight is the high-speed motor that handles whole fruits with ease. Built for efficiency, it delivers quick, nutritious juices with minimal preparation—ideal for modern kitchens seeking convenience and healthy living.

Specifications Brand Borosil Product Dimensions 32 × 22 × 41 cm (approx.) Item Weight Around 3.8 kg Portable No, countertop appliance Electric or Manual Electric Reason to buy Wide chute fits whole fruits Durable stainless steel body Reason to avoid Slightly noisy at high speed Not ideal for leafy greens

Buyers love its fast operation, easy cleaning and wide chute. It’s praised for everyday juicing and solid build quality.

Perfect for daily juicing, it combines high power, minimal prep, and stylish stainless steel design for home use.

What is the best juicer for home use? The best juicer for home use in India combines powerful performance, easy cleaning, and durability—models like the Philips Viva, Agaro Imperial, and Borosil Primus are highly rated.

Which watt juicer is best? A juicer between 300 to 600 watts is ideal for home use. Higher wattage suits harder fruits, while lower wattage works well for soft fruits and basic daily juicing needs.

Are cold press juicers really better? Cold press juicers retain more nutrients and enzymes by using slow extraction, producing less heat and oxidation. They yield higher-quality juice, making them better for health-conscious users than centrifugal juicers.

Top 3 features of best juicer for home in 2025

Best juicer for home in 2025 Material Safety Features Cleaning Process FANDAMEI Portable Electric Nail Drill Juicer Plastic, stainless steel USB charging, auto-stop Rinse and wipe AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer Plastic, stainless steel Safety lock, overheat protection Easy to disassemble and clean Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 ABS plastic Non-slip feet, safety clamps Quick rinse parts PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 Plastic, transparent body Auto-reverse cone, stable base Easy-clean detachable parts FUMATO Commercial Blender Stainless steel, polycarbonate Pulse function, shock-proof base Dishwasher safe parts Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer Metal frame, plastic body Manual lock system Rinse under tap Qlect Portable Blender BPA-free plastic Auto-stop after 40 seconds Hand wash recommended Portable Juicer Mixer Blender Plastic, stainless blades Rechargeable, low voltage cutoff Rinse and wipe clean Portable Juicer Machine with Steel Handle Steel, plastic Vacuum base locking system Manual clean, simple parts Borosil Primus Plus Juicer Stainless steel Safety lock, anti-skid feet Detachable, easy to wash

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best juicer for home in 2025 Power and motor: Choose a juicer with sufficient wattage (300-600W) for efficient extraction, especially if you plan to juice hard fruits and vegetables.

Type of juicer: Cold press juicers preserve nutrients better, while centrifugal juicers are faster and easier to clean.

Capacity and size: Consider the pulp collector size and jar capacity based on your daily juice requirements and kitchen space.

Ease of cleaning: Look for juicers with detachable parts that are dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

Noise level: Quieter models are preferable for home use.

Durability and warranty: Opt for trusted brands offering good after-sales service and warranty.

