Best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 10 options to choose from

Discover the best juicer mixer grinders in India for 2023. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Juicer mixer grinders are an essential kitchen appliance for every household. They save time, effort, and make cooking a breeze. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 juicer mixer grinders available in 2023, to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium product with advanced features, we've got you covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a versatile and powerful appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Overload protection

3-speed settings

Shockproof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Loud operation Durable build Slightly expensive Easy to clean

2. NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder

The NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that can handle juicing, grinding, and blending with ease. It's perfect for health-conscious individuals who want to make fresh and nutritious beverages at home.

Specifications of NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder

900-watt motor

BPA-free Tritan cups

Nutrient extraction technology

Multi-functional blades

Auto shut-off feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-powered motor Slightly bulky Versatile use Expensive Easy to clean

3. Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that offers superior performance. With its advanced features and durable design, it's an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

4 stainless steel jars

Unique jar flow breakers

Juicing and coconut milk extraction

Ergonomic handles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Loud operation Multiple jar options Limited color options User-friendly

4. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder is a heavy-duty appliance designed for commercial and heavy-duty grinding. It's a popular choice among professional chefs and culinary enthusiasts for its exceptional performance.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder

900-watt motor

Double ball bearings

Shockproof body

Unbreakable polycarbonate jar

Low maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor Heavy and bulky Durable build Expensive Low maintenance

5. Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder

The Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that offers reliable performance. It's a budget-friendly option for individuals looking for a basic yet functional mixer grinder.

Specifications of Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder

500-watt motor

Rust-proof stainless steel jars

Advanced MaxiGrind technology

Flow breakers in jars

4-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Lower wattage Compact design Limited jar options Easy to use

6. Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder

The Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder is a budget-friendly and reliable appliance that offers basic grinding and juicing functions. It's an ideal choice for small families and individuals looking for a simple yet functional mixer grinder.

Specifications of Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder

550-watt motor

3 plastic jars

Flow breakers for efficient grinding

Auto cut-off feature

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Plastic jars Compact design Lower wattage Easy to use

7. Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder

The Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder is a reliable and versatile appliance that offers multiple functions. With its durable build and advanced features, it's a popular choice among consumers looking for a trusted brand.

Specifications of Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder

600-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Auto cut-off protection

Specialized blades for smooth grinding

Leak-proof jars

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Trusted brand Slightly expensive Versatile use Limited color options Easy to clean

8. Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder

The Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder is a premium appliance with advanced features and a sleek design. It's a perfect choice for individuals looking for a high-end and durable mixer grinder for their modern kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder

1000-watt motor

5 stainless steel jars

Silent operation

Digital control panel

Anti-drip flow breakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-powered motor Expensive Stylish design Bulky build Advanced features

9. Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly and reliable appliance that offers basic grinding and juicing functions. It's an ideal choice for small families and individuals looking for a simple yet functional mixer grinder.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

550-watt motor

3 stainless steel jars

Overload protection

Flow breakers for efficient grinding

Anti-slip feet

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Lower wattage Durable build Limited jar options Easy to use

10. Longway Sage Juicer Grinder

The Longway Sage Juicer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that offers superior performance. With its advanced features and durable design, it's an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Longway Sage Juicer Grinder

750-watt motor

4 stainless steel jars

Advanced grinding technology

Shockproof body

5-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Slightly expensive Durable build Limited color options Versatile use

Juicer mixer grinder top features comparison:

Product Name Motor Power Jar Options Special Features Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 750W 3 Overload protection, Shockproof body NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder 900W 4 Nutrient extraction technology, Auto shut-off feature Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder 750W 4 Unique jar flow breakers, Juicing and coconut milk extraction Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder 900W 3 Double ball bearings, Shockproof body Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder 500W 4 Advanced MaxiGrind technology, Flow breakers in jars Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder 550W 3 Flow breakers for efficient grinding, Auto cut-off feature Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder 600W 3 Auto cut-off protection, Leak-proof jars Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder 1000W 5 Silent operation, Digital control panel, Anti-drip flow breakers Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder 550W 3 Overload protection, Anti-slip feet Longway Sage Juicer Grinder 750W 4 Advanced grinding technology, Shockproof body, 5-speed settings

Best value for money juicer mixer grinder: The Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact design, and reliable performance. It's an ideal choice for budget-conscious individuals who want a functional mixer grinder without breaking the bank.

Best overall juicer mixer grinder: The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its high-powered motor, advanced features, and durable build. It's a perfect choice for individuals looking for a premium and reliable mixer grinder for their modern kitchen.

How to find the perfect Juicer mixer grinder: When choosing the perfect juicer mixer grinder, consider the motor power, jar options, special features, and overall build quality. Look for a product that offers a combination of power, versatility, and durability to meet your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of juicer mixer grinders? Ans : The price range of juicer mixer grinders varies from budget-friendly options under 3000 rupees to premium appliances priced above 10000 rupees. Question : What are the key features to look for in a juicer mixer grinder? Ans : Key features to consider include motor power, jar options, special functions such as juicing and coconut milk extraction, and safety features like overload protection and shockproof body. Question : How do I clean and maintain a juicer mixer grinder? Ans : To clean and maintain a juicer mixer grinder, ensure to unplug the appliance before cleaning, use a mild detergent and water to clean the jars and blades, and regularly check for wear and tear on the motor and other components. Question : What are the latest releases in the juicer mixer grinder category? Ans : The latest releases in the juicer mixer grinder category feature advanced technologies such as nutrient extraction, silent operation, and digital control panels, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!