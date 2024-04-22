Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 10 options to choose from

Best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 10 options to choose from

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best juicer mixer grinders in India for 2023. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Juicer mixer grinders are a versatile kitchen appliance.

Juicer mixer grinders are an essential kitchen appliance for every household. They save time, effort, and make cooking a breeze. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 juicer mixer grinders available in 2023, to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium product with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is a versatile and powerful appliance that can handle all your grinding and blending needs. With its sleek design and durable build, this mixer grinder is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Overload protection
  • 3-speed settings
  • Shockproof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motorLoud operation
Durable buildSlightly expensive
Easy to clean

2. NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder

The NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder is a high-performance appliance that can handle juicing, grinding, and blending with ease. It's perfect for health-conscious individuals who want to make fresh and nutritious beverages at home.

Specifications of NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • BPA-free Tritan cups
  • Nutrient extraction technology
  • Multi-functional blades
  • Auto shut-off feature

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-powered motorSlightly bulky
Versatile useExpensive
Easy to clean

3. Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder

The Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder is a stylish and efficient appliance that offers superior performance. With its advanced features and durable design, it's an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • Unique jar flow breakers
  • Juicing and coconut milk extraction
  • Ergonomic handles

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designLoud operation
Multiple jar optionsLimited color options
User-friendly

Also read: Best small mixer grinders: High performance kitchen appliance for you in 2024

4. Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder is a heavy-duty appliance designed for commercial and heavy-duty grinding. It's a popular choice among professional chefs and culinary enthusiasts for its exceptional performance.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder

  • 900-watt motor
  • Double ball bearings
  • Shockproof body
  • Unbreakable polycarbonate jar
  • Low maintenance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance motorHeavy and bulky
Durable buildExpensive
Low maintenance

5. Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder

The Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that offers reliable performance. It's a budget-friendly option for individuals looking for a basic yet functional mixer grinder.

Specifications of Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder

  • 500-watt motor
  • Rust-proof stainless steel jars
  • Advanced MaxiGrind technology
  • Flow breakers in jars
  • 4-speed settings

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable priceLower wattage
Compact designLimited jar options
Easy to use

6. Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder

The Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder is a budget-friendly and reliable appliance that offers basic grinding and juicing functions. It's an ideal choice for small families and individuals looking for a simple yet functional mixer grinder.

Specifications of Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder

  • 550-watt motor
  • 3 plastic jars
  • Flow breakers for efficient grinding
  • Auto cut-off feature
  • Compact design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable pricePlastic jars
Compact designLower wattage
Easy to use

7. Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder

The Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder is a reliable and versatile appliance that offers multiple functions. With its durable build and advanced features, it's a popular choice among consumers looking for a trusted brand.

Specifications of Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder

  • 600-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Auto cut-off protection
  • Specialized blades for smooth grinding
  • Leak-proof jars

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Trusted brandSlightly expensive
Versatile useLimited color options
Easy to clean

Also read: Best mixer grinders under 1000: Affordable and budget-friendly options

8. Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder

The Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder is a premium appliance with advanced features and a sleek design. It's a perfect choice for individuals looking for a high-end and durable mixer grinder for their modern kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder

  • 1000-watt motor
  • 5 stainless steel jars
  • Silent operation
  • Digital control panel
  • Anti-drip flow breakers

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-powered motorExpensive
Stylish designBulky build
Advanced features

9. Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder is a budget-friendly and reliable appliance that offers basic grinding and juicing functions. It's an ideal choice for small families and individuals looking for a simple yet functional mixer grinder.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder

  • 550-watt motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Overload protection
  • Flow breakers for efficient grinding
  • Anti-slip feet

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable priceLower wattage
Durable buildLimited jar options
Easy to use

10. Longway Sage Juicer Grinder

The Longway Sage Juicer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that offers superior performance. With its advanced features and durable design, it's an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Longway Sage Juicer Grinder

  • 750-watt motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • Advanced grinding technology
  • Shockproof body
  • 5-speed settings

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motorSlightly expensive
Durable buildLimited color options
Versatile use

Juicer mixer grinder top features comparison:

Product NameMotor PowerJar OptionsSpecial Features
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder750W3Overload protection, Shockproof body
NutriPro Bullet Juicer Grinder900W4Nutrient extraction technology, Auto shut-off feature
Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder750W4Unique jar flow breakers, Juicing and coconut milk extraction
Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Grinder900W3Double ball bearings, Shockproof body
Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder500W4Advanced MaxiGrind technology, Flow breakers in jars
Plastic Powermatic Juicer Grinder550W3Flow breakers for efficient grinding, Auto cut-off feature
Philips HL7579-00 Juicer Grinder600W3Auto cut-off protection, Leak-proof jars
Havells Vitonica Juicer Grinder1000W5Silent operation, Digital control panel, Anti-drip flow breakers
Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder550W3Overload protection, Anti-slip feet
Longway Sage Juicer Grinder750W4Advanced grinding technology, Shockproof body, 5-speed settings

Best value for money juicer mixer grinder:

The Crompton MaxiGrind Juicer Grinder offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact design, and reliable performance. It's an ideal choice for budget-conscious individuals who want a functional mixer grinder without breaking the bank.

Best overall juicer mixer grinder:

The Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in this category with its high-powered motor, advanced features, and durable build. It's a perfect choice for individuals looking for a premium and reliable mixer grinder for their modern kitchen.

How to find the perfect Juicer mixer grinder:

When choosing the perfect juicer mixer grinder, consider the motor power, jar options, special features, and overall build quality. Look for a product that offers a combination of power, versatility, and durability to meet your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of juicer mixer grinders?

Ans : The price range of juicer mixer grinders varies from budget-friendly options under 3000 rupees to premium appliances priced above 10000 rupees.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a juicer mixer grinder?

Ans : Key features to consider include motor power, jar options, special functions such as juicing and coconut milk extraction, and safety features like overload protection and shockproof body.

Question : How do I clean and maintain a juicer mixer grinder?

Ans : To clean and maintain a juicer mixer grinder, ensure to unplug the appliance before cleaning, use a mild detergent and water to clean the jars and blades, and regularly check for wear and tear on the motor and other components.

Question : What are the latest releases in the juicer mixer grinder category?

Ans : The latest releases in the juicer mixer grinder category feature advanced technologies such as nutrient extraction, silent operation, and digital control panels, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.