Best juicers for home to start your day with a dose of nutrition and freshness: Top 10 picks from trusted brands

The Kuvings B1700 is a premium pick that delivers on both performance and design. Equipped with a powerful 240W motor and patented JMCS technology, it extracts more juice while preserving maximum nutrients. Its 76mm feeding tube allows you to drop in whole fruits, cutting prep time in half. The sleek dark silver body adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. It’s quiet, easy to clean, and backed by a 12-year motor warranty, perfect for health enthusiasts who juice daily and demand the best.

Specifications Wattage 240 Watts Material BPA-Free Tritan, Stainless Steel, Ultem Auger Motor Copper wound AC motor Dimensions 46D x 28W x 36H cm Reason to buy Superior juice yield with JMCS technology Long-lasting 12-year motor warranty Reason to avoid Slightly heavier at 9.25 kg Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

The Philips 400W centrifugal juicer is engineered for compact performance and user convenience. It features a robust ABS plastic body and a 1.5-litre juice collection capacity, making it ideal for everyday household use. Equipped with QuickClean technology and a sleek sieve design, it allows for minimal cleaning effort post-usage. Its integrated pulp container and drip-stop mechanism further enhance operational hygiene. The unit operates with a single-speed setting, ensuring consistent results with most fruits and vegetables. It is best suited for individuals seeking a no-frills, practical juicing solution from a brand known for reliability and durability.

Specifications Colour Ink Black Wattage 400 Watts Material ABS plastic body Dimensions 23.3D x 23.3W x 42H cm Reason to buy Compact and lightweight Easy to clean with QuickClean sieve Reason to avoid No multi-speed control Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black

Built for performance and durability, the Sujata Powermatic is a heavy-duty juicer trusted by homes and juice bars alike. Its robust 900W motor operates at a blazing 22000 RPM, ensuring high-speed juicing of even tough ingredients like carrots and beetroot. Designed for continuous operation up to 90 minutes, it’s ideal for bulk juicing and professional use. The shock-proof, vibration-free build adds to its reliability. If you want no-nonsense efficiency, minimal maintenance, and long-term reliability, this is the workhorse your kitchen needs.

Specifications Colour White Wattage 900 Watts Material UV-stabilized ABS plastic Dimensions 40D x 23W x 36H cm Reason to buy Extremely powerful motor High-speed juicing with minimal prep Reason to avoid Noisy due to high RPM Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sujata Powermatic 900 Watts Juicer | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | Without Jar

The Agaro Imperial Slow Juicer brings commercial-grade performance to your home kitchen. Powered by a 240W motor and equipped with a 74mm wide feeding tube, it handles whole fruits and dense vegetables with ease. Its slow-speed extraction process (65 RPM) ensures high yield and nutrient retention. Constructed with BPA-free Tritan and stainless steel, it includes attachments for sorbet and smoothies, enhancing its versatility. Designed for professionals and health enthusiasts alike, it combines long-lasting durability with efficient output. A 5-year motor warranty and easy disassembly mechanism further underscore its value as a premium juicing investment.

Specifications Colour Silver and Black Wattage 240 Watts Material BPA-free food-grade plastic Dimensions 15D x 117W x 31H cm Reason to buy Multi-strainer setup for versatility Quiet operation with strong motor Reason to avoid Takes up more space Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black

Why settle for a basic juicer when you can have a multitasker? The Havells Vitonica is more than just a juicer, it’s your kitchen’s daily workhorse. Powered by a 500W motor and equipped with three stainless steel jars, it handles juicing, grinding, and mixing with ease. The ergonomic design features a foldable spout, large pulp bin, and inbuilt motor protector. Whether you're making fruit juice in the morning or chutney for dinner, it adapts to your needs. It’s a smart, efficient choice for homes that love variety without clutter.

Specifications Colour White and Blue Wattage 500 Watts Material ABS plastic Dimensions 31D x 38W x 32.5H cm Reason to buy Includes multiple jars for versatile use Foldable spout for drip-free serving Reason to avoid May occupy more counter space Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container,Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty (White & Blue)

Kickstart your mornings with the INALSA Electric Juicer Machine, a powerhouse designed for those who value both speed and nutrition. Its robust 900W motor ensures that you get a glass of fresh juice in just 8 seconds, making it perfect for busy lifestyles. The 3-inch-wide feeding tube accommodates whole fruits, reducing prep time significantly. With its cold extraction system and 304 stainless steel mesh, it retains essential nutrients while delivering a high juice yield. The anti-drip nozzle and 1L pulp collector ensure a mess-free experience, and the sleek black/grey finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications Colour Black and Grey Power 900 Watts Material Stainless Steel Dimensions 25D x 25W x 40.5H cm Reason to buy Rapid juicing in 8 seconds Wide feeding tube reduces prep time Reason to avoid May be noisy during operation Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar

The Borosil Primus Plus Juicer combines elegance with functionality. Its compact design doesn't compromise on performance, thanks to a 500W motor that efficiently extracts juice from various fruits and vegetables. The 64mm feed chute minimizes prep work, and the stainless steel mesh ensures smooth, pulp-free juice. With two-speed options, you can customize the juicing process to suit your ingredients. Its low-noise operation and overload protector add to the convenience, making it a reliable kitchen companion.

Specifications Colour Silver Power 500 Watts Material Stainless Steel Dimensions 12D x 20W x 27H cm Reason to buy Compact and lightweight design Efficient juicing with minimal noise Reason to avoid Not suitable for large quantities Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, Silver

The Rico 350W Electric Juicer is perfect for those new to juicing or with limited kitchen space. Its compact design doesn't skimp on power, featuring a 350W copper motor that efficiently extracts juice from various fruits and vegetables. The slow juicing process ensures maximum nutrient retention, while the anti-drip spout keeps your countertop clean. Easy to assemble and clean, it's a hassle-free addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Colour Black Power 350 Watts Material ABS Plastic Dimensions 15D x 17W x 31H cm Reason to buy Compact and portable design Easy to use and clean Reason to avoid Not suitable for heavy-duty juicing Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Rico 350 Watts ISI Marked & Fully Automatic Electric Juicer | Portable Juicer, Compact Design, Slow Juicing Process to Extract Maximum Juice from Fruits & Vegetables

Embrace a healthier lifestyle with the SOLARA Cold Press Juicer. Its slow masticating technology ensures maximum nutrient retention, delivering richer, more flavorful juice. With two-speed settings and a reverse function, it handles a variety of fruits and vegetables with ease. The 7-segment spiral system increases juice yield, and its easy-to-clean design makes maintenance a breeze. Sleek and efficient, it's a must-have for health enthusiasts.

Specifications Colour Orange Power 150 Watts Material Plastic Dimensions 21D x 34W x 35H cm Reason to buy Preserves nutrients with slow juicing High juice yield Reason to avoid Limited to 150 watts Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} SOLARA Cold Press Juicer for Home, Slow Juicer Cold Pressed, 2 Speeds + Reverse, Easy Clean Masticating Juicer Machine for Fruits & Vegetables, Recipes Included, Orange

The USHA J 3345 450W Juicer is a versatile kitchen companion, combining juicing, mixing, and grinding functionalities. Its 100% copper motor ensures durability, while the three-speed settings with pulse function provide control over your preparations. The food-grade stainless steel mesh guarantees safe and efficient juicing. With detachable parts, cleaning is straightforward, and the overload protection feature adds an extra layer of safety. Backed by a 5-year motor warranty, it's a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications Colour White Power 450 Watts Material Plastic with Stainless Steel Mesh Dimensions 33D x 24W x 31H cm Reason to buy Multi-functional (juicing, mixing, grinding) Durable copper motor Reason to avoid Not dishwasher safe Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} USHA J 3345 450 Watts Juicer, 5 Years Warranty On Motor, 3 Speed With Pulse Function, White

What type of juicer is best for home use – centrifugal or cold press? Centrifugal juicers are fast and ideal for those who want a quick glass of juice in the morning. However, cold press (slow) juicers extract more juice and preserve nutrients better by using a slow grinding method. If health and juice quality are your top priorities, a cold press juicer is the better choice for home use.

Which juicer is best for everyday home use? For everyday use, a cold press (slow/masticating) juicer is ideal. It extracts more juice with better nutrient retention and works well with everything from leafy greens to hard veggies. Though slightly slower and pricier than centrifugal models, it’s quieter, more efficient, and gives higher-quality juice—especially if you juice regularly.

Are juicers hard to clean and maintain? Not all! Look for a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts and a simple assembly. Cold press juicers take a few minutes longer to clean due to extra parts but are manageable. Some newer models are designed to rinse easily under water and come with cleaning brushes, making daily maintenance hassle-free.

Factors to consider before buying best juicers for home in 2025: Type of Juicer : Choose between centrifugal, cold press (masticating), or citrus juicer depending on use.

: Choose between centrifugal, cold press (masticating), or citrus juicer depending on use. Juice Yield : Cold press models extract more juice, especially from greens.

: Cold press models extract more juice, especially from greens. Ease of Cleaning : Look for models with fewer parts and dishwasher-safe components.

: Look for models with fewer parts and dishwasher-safe components. Noise Level : Cold press juicers are quieter than centrifugal ones.

: Cold press juicers are quieter than centrifugal ones. Feeding Chute Size : A wider chute saves time on chopping.

: A wider chute saves time on chopping. Motor Power : Strong motors (over 400W) are better for hard produce.

: Strong motors (over 400W) are better for hard produce. Material & Build Quality : Stainless steel parts last longer than plastic.

: Stainless steel parts last longer than plastic. Size & Storage: Compact models are better for smaller kitchens. Top 3 features of the best juicers for home in 2025:

Best juicers for home in 2025 Material Is Dishwasher Safe Special Features Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer BPA-Free Food Grade Tritan Plastic, Stainless Steel Strainer, Ultem Yes Patented JMCS Technology for 10% More Juice Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Plastic No QuickClean technology Sujata Powermatic 900 Watts Juicer UV stabilized ABS virgin plastic No 90 Minutes Continuous Running AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer BPA Free Highest Food Grade Plastic Jar Yes Large 74mm Feeding Tube Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Yes Foldable Juicing Spout INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer Stainless Steel No Powerful Motor, Pulp Control Borosil Primus Plus Juicer Stainless Steel No Portable, Lightweight Rico 350 Watts ISI Marked & Fully Automatic Electric Juicer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Yes Portable Juicer, Compact Design SOLARA Cold Press Juicer for Home Plastic Yes Whole Fruit Processing, Pulp Control USHA J 3345 450 Watts Juicer Plastic No 3 Speed With Pulse Function

