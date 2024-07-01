Traveling with kids can be stressful, but having the right luggage can make all the difference. Whether you need a durable suitcase for your child's first solo trip or a fun carry-on for family vacations, we've got you covered. Our list of the top 10 kids luggage bags includes a variety of options to suit every need and budget.

1. American Tourister Polypropylene Hard 39 Cms Luggage (Fh0 (0) 96 001_Orange, 21 X 50 X 39 Cm, Spinner, Carry-On Luggage)

The American Tourister Polypropylene Suitcase is a sturdy and reliable option for kids' travel. With a durable polypropylene construction, it can withstand the rigors of travel while keeping your child's belongings safe and secure.

Specifications of American Tourister Polypropylene Hard 39 Cms Luggage:

Lightweight and easy to carry

Spacious interior with multiple compartments

360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction May be slightly heavy for younger kids Ample storage space Smooth-rolling wheels

2. JUNIOR JOE 20 Inch Kids Suitcase with 4 Wheel Travel Trolley Bag (4 Day Trip) (DESIGN-10, 20 INCH)

The JUNIOR JOE Kids Suitcase Travel Trolley is a stylish and practical choice for young travelers. Its lightweight design and fun colors make it a hit with kids, while the durable construction ensures it can handle the demands of travel.

Specifications of JUNIOR JOE 20 Inch Kids Suitcase with 4 Wheel Travel Trolley Bag:

Telescopic handle for easy pulling

Hardshell exterior for added protection

Interior compression straps to keep items secure

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colors and designs Limited interior space Sturdy and impact-resistant Smooth telescopic handle

3. JUNIOR JOE 24 Inch Kids Suitcase with 4 Wheel Travel Trolley Bag (4 Day Trip) (Pink (Large - 24 inch))

Another great option from JUNIOR JOE, this Kids Suitcase Travel Trolley offers the same quality and style as their other models. With a spacious interior and durable construction, it's perfect for young travelers on the go.

Specifications of JUNIOR JOE 24 Inch Kids Suitcase with 4 Wheel Travel Trolley Bag:

Four multi-directional spinner wheels

Retractable top and side carry handles

Integrated combination lock for added security

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure locking mechanism May be too large for some children Easy to maneuver Durable construction

4. American Tourister Plastic Hard 14.5 inch Domestic Carry-on Suitcase(AMT_SkittleNXT_SubYellow_Yellow)

The American Tourister Plastic Suitcase is a fun and colourful option for kids' luggage. Its hardshell construction and vibrant design make it stand out, while the spacious interior provides plenty of room for all your child's travel essentials.

Specifications of American Tourister Plastic Hard 14.5 Inch:

Dual tube pull handle

Cross ribbons and divider pad for easy packing

Fixed 3-digit TSA combination lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Eye-catching design May be prone to scuffs and scratches Secure locking system Smooth handle operation

5. GOCART WITH G LOGO Cartoon Kid's Travel Trolley Bag Suitcase for Kids Children Rolling Case Travel Bags (DESIGN-7, Large)

The GOCART LOGO Bag Suitcase for Children is a practical and affordable option for young travelers. Its lightweight construction and compact size make it ideal for carry-on use, while the fun designs add a touch of personality to your child's luggage.

Specifications of GOCART WITH G LOGO Cartoon Kid's Travel Trolley Bag:

Retractable handle for easy pulling

Spacious main compartment with zippered divider

Smooth-rolling wheels for effortless mobility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point Limited interior space Compact and easy to handle Fun and colorful designs

6. Sanjis Enterprise Fur Cute Cartoon Duffel Bag Handbag Fur Overnight Weekender Travel Bag Fancy Tote Picnic Dance Class Bag for Small Girls

The Sanjis Enterprise Polyester Small Luggage is a practical and durable option for kids' travel. Its soft-sided design and lightweight construction make it easy to handle, while the spacious interior provides ample room for all your child's belongings.

Specifications of Sanjis Enterprise Fur Cute Cartoon Duffel Bag:

Expandable design for added packing capacity

Top and side grab handles for easy lifting

Sturdy inline skate wheels for smooth rolling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expandable packing capacity May not provide as much protection as hardshell options Easy to lift and maneuver Durable construction

7. Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Zoo Giraffe Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage Light Yellow 17 Inch|44cm Kids Trolley Bag

The Nasher Miles Giraffe Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Suitcase is a fun and practical choice for kids' luggage. Its durable polycarbonate construction and eye-catching giraffe print make it stand out, while the spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy travel.

Specifications of Nasher Miles Tic Tac Toe Zoo Giraffe:

Retractable trolley handle for easy pulling

Interior mesh pocket and zippered divider for organization

Sturdy and impact-resistant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique giraffe print design Limited color options Spacious and well-organized interior Durable and impact-resistant construction

8. D's PARADISE Kid's 20 Inches hardcase Latest Football Boy's Suicase Trolley Bag and 13 Inches Hardshell Backpack for Girl's and Boy's

The Ds PARADISE hardcase Football Hardshell Suitcase is a sporty and durable option for kids' travel. Its hardshell construction and football-themed design make it a hit with young sports fans, while the spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy travel.

Specifications of D's PARADISE Kid's 29 Inches hardcase:

Telescopic trolley handle for easy pulling

Interior compression straps and zippered pocket for organization

Durable and impact-resistant exterior

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fun football-themed design Limited color options Spacious and well-organized interior Durable and impact-resistant construction

9. StarAndDaisy Suitcase for kids and Baby, Kids Travel bag or trolly bag for boys & Girls, Kids suitcase with Lock Password kids trolley bag for Travel. (Sky Blue)

The StarAndDaisy Suitcase with Password Trolley is a stylish and secure option for kids' travel. Its durable construction and built-in combination lock provide peace of mind, while the spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to travel with.

Specifications of StarAndDaisy Suitcase for kids and Baby:

Built-in TSA-approved combination lock for added security

Multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility

Interior zippered divider and compression straps for organization

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure locking system May be slightly heavier than other options Smooth-rolling wheels Spacious and well-organized interior

The Stylbase Kids Space Duffle Bag is a stylish and practical travel companion designed for children. Ideal for various activities like swimming, sports, dance, and gymnastics, this bag offers ample space for essentials. It features a vibrant design that appeals to both boys and girls, making it a versatile choice. With sturdy construction and comfortable carrying handles, it ensures durability and ease of use for young adventurers. Whether for weekend getaways or daily activities, the Stylbase Kids Space Duffle Bag combines functionality with eye-catching aesthetics.

Specifications of Stylbase kids Space duffle bags for travel

Designed for kids

Suitable for travel, swimming, sports, dance, gymnastics

Stylish and vibrant design

Ample storage space

Comfortable carrying handles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile use for various activities May not have specialized compartments for different gear Eye-catching and appealing design Durability concerns with heavy use

Top 3 features of best kids luggage bags

Best Kids Luggage Bags Lightweight Spacious Interior Easy Maneuverability American Tourister Polypropylene Suitcase Yes Yes Yes JUNIOR JOE Kids Suitcase Travel Trolley Yes No Yes JUNIOR JOE Kids Suitcase Travel Trolley Yes Yes Yes American Tourister Plastic Suitcase No Yes Yes GOCART LOGO Bag Suitcase for Children Yes No Yes Sanjis Enterprise Polyester Small Luggage Yes Yes Yes Nasher Miles Giraffe Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Suitcase Yes Yes Yes Ds PARADISE hardcase Football Hardshell Suitcase Yes Yes Yes StarAndDaisy Suitcase with Password Trolley No Yes Yes Stylbase Duffle Bag for Swimming and Gymnastics Yes Yes No

Best value for money of best kid luggage bag for travel:

The GOCART LOGO Bag Suitcase for Children offers the best value for money with its affordable price point, compact design, and fun, colourful options. It's a practical choice for families looking for budget-friendly kids luggage.

Best overall best kis luggage bag for travel:

The American Tourister Polypropylene Suitcase stands out as the best overall product with its lightweight construction, spacious interior, and easy manoeuvrability. It offers the perfect balance of durability, functionality, and style for kids' travel.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the perfect kids luggage bag:

Size and capacity: Ensure it's spacious enough to hold clothing, toys, and essentials without being too bulky for your child to handle.

Durability: Look for sturdy materials that can withstand rough handling, such as durable polyester or ABS plastic.

Design and weight: Opt for lightweight designs with ergonomic features like easy-grip handles and smooth-rolling wheels for effortless maneuverability.

Safety features: Check for TSA-approved locks, secure zippers, and non-toxic materials to ensure safety during travel.

Accessibility: Choose bags with multiple compartments for organized packing and easy access to items.

Style and personalization: Consider designs that appeal to your child's preferences, such as favourite colours or themed prints.

Brand reputation: Select brands known for quality, warranty coverage, and customer support to ensure long-term satisfaction.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for kids luggage bags?

Ans : Kids luggage bags can range in price from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the brand, size, and features.

Question : Are hardshell suitcases better than soft-sided options for kids' travel?

Ans : Hardshell suitcases offer more protection for fragile items and are easier to clean, while soft-sided options are more lightweight and flexible.

Question : What are the most important features to consider when choosing a kids luggage bag?

Ans : When choosing a kids luggage bag, consider the weight, size, durability, security features, and ease of maneuverability.

Question : Are there any new releases or trends in kids luggage bags to look out for?

Ans : Some new trends in kids luggage bags include interactive designs, smart features like GPS tracking, and eco-friendly materials.

