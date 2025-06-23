Best kitchen chimney under ₹15000:Top 8 picks for clean and smoke-free kitchen from Elica, Glen and other top brands

Cooking in an Indian kitchen can be a flavourful adventure, but it often comes with a lot of smoke, grease, and lingering odours. That is where a good kitchen chimney steps in to make life easier. If you are working with a tight budget, you do not need to compromise on quality or style. The best kitchen chimney under ₹15000 can still offer great suction power, a sleek design, and handy features like auto-clean and LED lighting.

From compact models perfect for smaller kitchens to wider chimneys for multiple burners, there are many options that fit both your space and your cooking habits. We have handpicked the top 8 chimneys that blend performance and affordability to keep your kitchen fresh and clean. These models come from trusted brands and have features that simplify maintenance and enhance your cooking experience. Get ready to meet your kitchen’s next best upgrade.

The Elica Filterless Autoclean Chimney offers powerful suction to clear smoke and grease from your kitchen. It features gesture control for hands-free operation and an auto-clean system that collects oil residue in a tray. Touch controls make it easy to use, and the noise level stays moderate at 58 dB. With a 15-year motor warranty and stylish design, it’s a smart pick for a clean, low-maintenance kitchen.

Specifications Size 60 cm Noise Level 58 dB Suction capacity 1200 m3/hr Dimension 42.6 x 60 x 47.5 centimeters Reason to buy Powerful suction Touch and motion sensor control Reason to avoid Filterless chimneys tend to be more expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, reliable suction, and smooth performance, calling it a great fit for light daily cooking needs.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for effective smoke control, touch-free operation, low upkeep, and a trusted motor with a 15-year warranty for lasting performance.

The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney combines power and style for modern kitchens. With a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, it's ideal for heavy-duty cooking. The curved glass design adds a premium look, while the filterless and auto-clean features reduce cleaning hassles. Easy touch controls and a motion sensor offer smooth operation. Built for performance and convenience, this chimney is a smart choice for large Indian kitchens.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 47.5 x 52 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, pyramid shape Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Reason to buy Classic pyramid shape Affordable pricing Reason to avoid Basic functionality only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its powerful suction, stylish look, and hassle-free cleaning. Installation is smooth and it suits Indian cooking well.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its high suction, modern looks, easy maintenance, and durable build that enhances everyday cooking comfort.

The Glen Hood Aqua chimney provides simple functionality in a reliable package. It combines a robust stainless-steel baffle filter and thermal overload protection to ensure both safety and performance. The pyramid shape suits Indian homes and traditional interiors. It’s a strong candidate among the best chimney picks for homes wanting classic looks without skipping modern features like LED lighting and energy efficiency.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 43 x 62 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, pyramid shape Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Reason to buy Strong build with motor safety Effective for small kitchens Reason to avoid Lacks modern touch controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good quality product, minimal noise, easy controls, and fits Indian kitchens well.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a safe, budget-friendly chimney with solid construction and basic yet dependable features.

The INALSA Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless Chimney presents an elegant black powder-coated exterior with durable toughened glass, perfect for kitchens ranging from medium to heavy cooking activities within an area of up to 175 sqft. Boasting a robust suction power of 1250 m³/hr and a motor warranty of 7 years, it guarantees effective elimination of smoke and oil. Equipped with push-button control and dual LED lamps, it also incorporates an auto-clean feature and three-speed settings to ensure top-notch performance and convenience.

Specifications Size 60 cm Noise Level 65 dB Suction capacity 1250 m³/hr Dimension 39 x 60 x 37 centimeters Reason to buy Dedicated oil collector Push button control Reason to avoid Filterless chimneys might require more frequent cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design, suction, and value. Some note high noise and flimsy pipe, but overall performance is appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its strong suction, toughened glass build, auto-clean function, and reliable 7-year motor warranty for daily cooking ease.

This 90 cm curved glass chimney is built to impress, both in looks and performance. The high suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr easily handles smoke from intense cooking. Its mood lighting adds a soft glow to your kitchen, while the auto-clean alarm reminds you to maintain it on time. It’s easily one of the best chimney choices for homes with 3 to 5-burner stoves and demanding cooking routines.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 90 x 48 x 60 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle filter Reason to buy Gesture control is smooth Auto-clean alarm Reason to avoid Slightly pricier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Performance is top-notch, and mood lights make the kitchen feel premium and modern.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want superior suction, elegant lighting, and long-term durability in a modern design.

Livpure Alder Neo is a dependable chimney for small to medium kitchens, especially for those who prefer a simple, no-frills design. It features a sturdy baffle filter that traps grease efficiently and is easy to clean. This model also includes dual LED lights and user-friendly push-button controls. For daily cooking, it’s among the best chimney choices for low-maintenance users looking for value under the list of 10 stylish chimney options.

Specifications Colour Black Dimensions 60 x 47.5 x 75 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, pyramid style Suction Power 1050 m³/hr Reason to buy Easy-to-use control panel Good suction for daily meals Reason to avoid No filterless tech or auto-clean

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Effective for regular use, easy setup, and simple controls make it a solid kitchen companion.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want straightforward functionality and low maintenance at a pocket-friendly price.

The BLOWHOT EVANA L 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney provides effective smoke extraction, stylish Curved Toughened Glass construction, and Dual LED lights. Featuring Touch & Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean functionality, Filterless Technology, and a stainless-steel large oil cup, it guarantees excellent filtration and simple upkeep. Its quiet operation (<59 Dba) and 15-year motor guarantee deliver a peaceful and long-lasting kitchen ventilation option, elevating both cooking convenience and visual appeal in your kitchen area.

Specifications Size 90 cm Noise Level 59 dB Suction capacity 1300 m³/h Dimension 98 x 60 x 58 centimeters Reason to buy Long warranty of 15 years Motion sensor control Reason to avoid Needs regular cleaning and maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, value, design, and suction. Installation is easy, though opinions on noise levels are slightly mixed.

Why choose this product?

Select this for stylish curved glass design, powerful suction, low-noise operation, and long-lasting performance with a 15-year motor warranty.

This KAFF chimney is all about blending style with performance. The curved glass front and matte black finish make it a standout piece in any modern kitchen. A 1450 m³/hr suction capacity handles strong odours and smoke with ease. The thermostatic touch panel and gesture controls add a smart touch. Among the 10 stylish chimney models, this one offers a perfect balance of functionality and visual appeal,making it one of the best chimney picks in its class.

Specifications Colour Matte Black Dimensions 59.5 x 49 x 53.8 cm Mounting Type Wall-mounted, curved glass Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Reason to buy High airflow for tough cooking Gesture and thermostatic controls Reason to avoid Slightly louder at high speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the suction, easy setup, and auto-clean feature. Some mention loud noise and poor build quality despite good service support.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for smart gesture controls, strong suction, and a sleek matte black design that adds style and performance to your kitchen.

Factors to consider before buying the best chimney under 15000: Suction Power : Choose 1000–1500 m³/hr based on cooking style.

: Choose 1000–1500 m³/hr based on cooking style. Filter Type : Decide between filterless (low maintenance) or baffle (great for oil-heavy cooking).

: Decide between filterless (low maintenance) or baffle (great for oil-heavy cooking). Size : 60 cm for 2–4 burners, 90 cm for 3–5 burners.

: 60 cm for 2–4 burners, 90 cm for 3–5 burners. Controls : Look for touch, gesture, or motion sensor options.

: Look for touch, gesture, or motion sensor options. Noise Level : Prefer chimneys under 60 dB for a quieter kitchen.

: Prefer chimneys under 60 dB for a quieter kitchen. Auto-clean Feature : Helps reduce manual maintenance.

: Helps reduce manual maintenance. Lighting : LED lamps improve cooking visibility.

: LED lamps improve cooking visibility. Design & Finish : Match the look with your kitchen—curved, pyramid, T-shaped, matte, or glossy.

: Match the look with your kitchen—curved, pyramid, T-shaped, matte, or glossy. Smart Features: Bluetooth, infotainment screens, or auto-on features are great for tech-savvy users. Top 3 features of the best chimney under 15000:

Best chimney under 15000 Filter Type Noise level Special feature Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Filterless 58 dB LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Filterless 65 dB Push Button Control, Dual LED lamps Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filter 58 dB Comes with a Thermal Overload Protector Faber 90cm 1500m3/hr Autoclean Chimney Baffle Filter 59 dB Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Filterless 58 dB Touch Control with Motion Sensor Control KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Perforated Filter 58 dB LED Lighting, Higher Suction Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filter 58 dB Dual LED Lamps

