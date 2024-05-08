Kitchen chimneys under ₹20,000 come with various features and utilities designed to cater to the different needs of consumers. There are different types of kitchen chimneys available, such as wall-mounted, island, and built-in models, to suit various kitchen layouts and designs. These chimneys under ₹20000 are crucial for maintaining a hygienic and healthy kitchen environment by preventing the build-up of harmful pollutants that can impact indoor air quality and health. They efficiently capture cooking residues and either expel them outside through ducts or recirculate filtered air back into the kitchen, depending on the type of chimney.

Modern kitchen chimneys often incorporate advanced features like filterless designs, self-cleaning functions, touch controls, motion sensors, and energy-efficient LED lighting. These enhancements improve convenience, usability, and performance, making kitchen chimneys essential additions to contemporary kitchens that prioritize optimal ventilation and cleanliness. Check out our guide of kitchen chimneys under ₹20000 comprising various offerings from renowned brands.

The Elica Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney provides strong suction power for the effective removal of smoke and greasy fumes. Its innovative motion-sensing technology enables convenient operation through simple hand gestures. The Autoclean function utilizes a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles, which are then collected in an oil collector. The warranty offers lifetime coverage (15 years) for the motor and a 2-year comprehensive plan for purchases made after March 1st, 2023. The control type features Touch + Motion Sensor Control, with a noise level of 58 dB.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Dimension: 42.6 x 60 x 47.5 centimeters

2. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Filterless chimneys tend to be more expensive Touch and motion sensor control

3. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

The Autoclean Kitchen Chimney from Faber, with a size of 60 cm and a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, is equipped with a baffle filter for effective smoke and odour elimination. It comes with a 12-year motor warranty and a comprehensive 2-year warranty, ensuring long-lasting performance. The chimney also features Touch & Gesture Control for easy operation. Additional special features include an Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, and Auto Clean function. With a noise level of 59 dB, this chimney offers a perfect combination of efficiency, convenience, and durability.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 59 dB

Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Dimension: 48 x 60 x 60 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long motor warranty Baffle /cassette filter requires regular maintenance Auto-clean function Limited colour options

4. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor+Touch Controls (Senza Black)

The GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is equipped with touch controls that include a motion sensor for easy operation. Its filterless structure removes the necessity for filter maintenance. Operating at an airflow rate of 1200m³/hr, it effectively maintains a fresh and smoke-free kitchen environment. This chimney is backed by a 7-year motor warranty, demonstrating trust in its longevity. Moreover, the energy-efficient 1.5 W LED lamp not only enhances functionality but also conserves power.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Dimension: 60 x 43 x 47 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Requires frequent cleaning Filterless design

The INALSA Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless Chimney presents an elegant black powder-coated exterior with durable toughened glass, perfect for kitchens ranging from medium to heavy cooking activities within an area of up to 175 sqft. Boasting a robust suction power of 1250 m³/hr and a motor warranty of 7 years, it guarantees effective elimination of smoke and oil. Equipped with push-button control and dual LED lamps, it also incorporates an auto-clean feature and three-speed settings to ensure top-notch performance and convenience.

Specifications of INALSA Chimney for Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 65 dB

Suction capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Dimension: 39 x 60 x 37 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dedicated oil collector Filterless chimneys might require more frequent cleaning Push button control May be relatively loud at higher speeds

6. Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

The Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney from Hindware Smart Appliances showcases a stylish pyramid design complemented by a sophisticated black finish, making it a perfect fit for 2-3 burner stoves. With its powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it is well-suited for medium to heavy cooking. The inclusion of a double baffle filter makes cleaning and maintenance hassle-free. Operating this chimney is a breeze, thanks to its user-friendly push-button control, and the efficient dual LED lamps ensure ample illumination. This chimney seamlessly combines elegance, functionality, and convenience, providing a delightful experience in the kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Dimension: 47.5 x 60 x 52 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Double baffle filter Baffle /cassette filter requires regular maintenance Push button control Comparatively lower suction power

7. Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD ACE PRO HC PB BK 90, Filterless technology, Push Button, Black)

The black stainless steel Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney utilizes filterless technology to efficiently remove smoke and fumes. Its push-button control and sleek black tempered glass panel enhance both style and functionality. Perfect for larger kitchens, it delivers powerful suction suitable for heavy cooking, making it a reliable and chic addition to any culinary space.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 59 dB

Suction capacity: 1100 m³/hr

Dimension: 50 x 90 x 60 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large size Comparatively lower suction power Filterless technology 2-year warranty

8. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO) is equipped with 2 baffle filters to effectively remove smoke and facilitate maintenance. Its powerful suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr guarantees thorough ventilation. The autoclean feature and motion sensor control provide convenience, while the touch and gesture control panel improve usability. This wall-mounted chimney, boasting a sleek curved glass design and a 15-year warranty, ensures a hygienic and stylish cooking space.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Dimension: 53.6 x 90 x 48 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong suction power Limited color options available Long warranty of 15 years Higher initial cost

9. BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen with Free Installation Kit, 15 Year Warranty on Motor, Motion Sensor Stylish Curved Hood, Auto Clean & Oil Collector (EVANA L BAC MS)

The BLOWHOT EVANA L 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney provides effective smoke extraction, stylish Curved Toughened Glass construction, and Dual LED lights. Featuring Touch & Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean functionality, Filterless Technology, and a stainless-steel large oil cup, it guarantees excellent filtration and simple upkeep. Its quiet operation (<59 Dba) and 15-year motor guarantee deliver a peaceful and long-lasting kitchen ventilation option, elevating both cooking convenience and visual appeal in your kitchen area.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: 59 dB

Suction capacity: 1300 m³/h

Dimension: 98 x 60 x 58 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long warranty of 15 years Needs regular cleaning and maintenance Motion sensor control

The Inalsa Nexa 60BKMAC Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Filterless Kitchen Chimney is designed with a pyramid style and can be mounted on the side wall. It has a sleek black powder-coated finish and a durable toughened glass top. With a suction capacity of 1500 m3/hr, it is perfect for medium to heavy cooking in kitchens up to 175 sqft. The chimney is equipped with Touch Control & Motion Sensor for easy operation. Its filterless design and thermal auto-clean feature ensure the effective elimination of smoke. Additionally, it comes with 2 LED lights and 2-speed settings to provide optimal performance.

Specifications of Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Noise Level: 65 dB

Suction capacity: 1500 m3/hr

Dimension: 61.5 x 48.5 x 52 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power Higher initial cost Auto-clean function

Top 3 features of the best kitchen chimney under ₹ 20000

Best kitchen chimney under ₹ 20000 Suction capacity Noise Level Special features Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr 58 dB Touch + Motion sensor control Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1500 m3/hr 59 dB Autoclean, Gesture control GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr 58 dB Motion sensor+Touch controls INALSA Chimney for Kitchen AutoClean-60 cm Filterless 1250 m3/hr 65 dB Push button control, Dual LED lamps Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1000 m3/hr 58 dB Push button control, Dual LED lamps Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney 1100 m3/hr 59 dB Push button, Filterless technology Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 m3/hr 58 dB Touch + Motion sensor control BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen 1300 m3/hr 59 dB Motion sensor, Auto clean & oil collector Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Filterless Kitchen Chimney 1500 m3/hr 65 dB Touch control

Best value for money kitchen chimney under ₹ 20000:

Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney



The Faber Hood Ace Pro effectively eliminates kitchen fumes with its impressive 1100 m³/hr suction power. With its filterless design, you can save time and effort on replacements, and the auto-clean function makes maintenance a breeze. The sleek curved glass and black finish give it a modern look, and the convenient push buttons provide easy control. Perfect for larger kitchens, this 90 cm chimney is a great addition to any culinary space.

Best overall kitchen chimney under ₹ 20000:

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 60 cm chimney features a robust 1200 m3/hr suction power to maintain fresh air in your kitchen. With its filterless structure, you won't have to worry about replacements, and the autoclean feature makes maintenance a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of touch and motion sensor controls for easy operation, and rest assured with the 15-year warranty for lasting peace of mind. The sleek black finish and curved glass design of this chimney will add a stylish flair to your kitchen.

How to find the best kitchen chimney under ₹ 20000

If you're on the lookout for the perfect kitchen chimney under a budget of ₹20000, make sure to give priority to certain features. Look for a chimney with high suction power, a suitable filter type (baffle, mesh, or filterless), compatibility with your stove size, auto-clean capabilities, low noise levels, and a reliable warranty. By reading customer reviews and comparing different options, you'll be able to find a top-notch chimney that effectively eliminates smoke and odours while staying within your budget.

FAQs

Question : What should you consider when choosing a kitchen chimney priced under ₹20000?

Ans : When searching for a kitchen chimney under ₹20000, look for strong suction, effective filters, the right size and style, self-cleaning feature, quiet operation, easy-to-use settings, and a fair warranty.

Question : How can I ensure the right-size kitchen chimney?

Ans : Make sure to take into account the size of your stove or cooktop when picking out a kitchen chimney. To ensure it works efficiently, go for a chimney width that is the same as or larger than your stove's width.

Question : How frequently should I clean the filters in my kitchen chimney?

Ans : It is advisable to clean baffle filters every 2-3 months and mesh filters every 1-2 months, taking into consideration how often you cook and the level of grease accumulation. Chimneys without filters or those with auto-clean features may need less frequent manual cleaning.

Question : What is the difference between baffle filters and mesh filters?

Ans : Baffle filters have metal or aluminium baffles that trap grease and oil, providing improved airflow and easier maintenance. On the other hand, mesh filters use fine mesh to capture particles, but they may need to be cleaned more often because they can get clogged easily.

