When it comes to Indian cooking, a kitchen chimney is an essential appliance to keep your kitchen clean and free from smoke and odors. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 9 best kitchen chimneys for Indian cooking in 2024, including affordable options, wall-mounted designs, and those with auto-clean features. Whether you're looking for the best overall product or the best value for money, we've got you covered.

1. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a sleek and efficient kitchen chimney that is perfect for Indian cooking. With a powerful suction capacity and a durable build, this chimney is designed to keep your kitchen clean and smoke-free. It also features auto-clean technology, making maintenance a breeze.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity May be on the pricier side Sleek and modern design

2. Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Black

The Faber Autoclean Warranty chimney is a reliable and efficient option for Indian cooking. Its auto-clean feature ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the baffle filter effectively removes smoke and odors. With a comprehensive warranty, this chimney offers peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto-clean feature for easy maintenance May require professional installation Comprehensive warranty coverage

3. INALSA EKON 60BK 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The EKON 60BK Pyramid Efficient kitchen chimney is known for its efficient performance and durable build. With a pyramid design and powerful suction capacity, this chimney is ideal for Indian cooking. It also comes with a long-term warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Warranty: 10 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Pyramid design for enhanced performance Lower suction capacity compared to other models Long-term warranty coverage

4. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Kitchen Chimney is a reliable and affordable option for those looking for a budget-friendly chimney for Indian cooking. With a baffle filter and a sleek design, this chimney offers effective smoke and odor removal. It is also easy to install and maintain.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and budget-friendly Shorter warranty period Sleek and compact design

5. Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney

The Faber Autoclean Filterless chimney is a high-performance option with filterless technology for easy maintenance. With a powerful suction capacity and a comprehensive warranty, this chimney is a top choice for Indian cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance May be more expensive than other models Comprehensive warranty coverage

6. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

The Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW chimney is designed for high-performance and durability. With a sleek and modern design, this chimney offers powerful suction and effective smoke removal. It is also equipped with energy-efficient LED lights for added convenience.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient LED lights May require professional installation Sleek and modern design

7. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO chimney is a slim and compact option for kitchens with limited space. Despite its size, it offers powerful suction and efficient smoke removal. With a durable build and easy maintenance, this chimney is a practical choice for Indian cooking.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and compact design May not be suitable for larger kitchens Powerful suction capacity

8. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Glen Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney is a reliable option with filterless technology for easy maintenance. With a powerful suction capacity and a durable build, this chimney is designed to handle the rigors of Indian cooking. It also comes with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance May be more expensive than other models Durable build for long-term use

9. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Motion Sensor Control)

The Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW chimney is known for its efficient performance and durable build. With a powerful suction capacity and a sleek design, this chimney is a top choice for Indian cooking. It also comes with a long-term warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Warranty: 10 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient performance May require professional installation Long-term warranty coverage

Top features of the best kitchen chimneys:

Best kitchen chimneys Suction Capacity Size Filter Type Control Type Warranty Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO 1200 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Push Button 5 Years Faber Autoclean Warranty 1200 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Touch Control 5 Years EKON 60BK Pyramid Efficient 1000 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Push Button 10 Years Faber Kitchen Chimney 1000 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Push Button 1 Year Faber Autoclean Filterless 1200 m3/hr 60 cm Filterless Touch Control 5 Years Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW 1200 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Touch Control 5 Years Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO 1100 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Push Button 5 Years Glen Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr 60 cm Filterless Touch Control 5 Years Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW 1200 m3/hr 60 cm Baffle Filter Touch Control 10 Years

Best value for money best kitchen chimney:

The Faber Kitchen Chimney is the best value for money, offering an affordable and budget-friendly option without compromising on performance. With a sleek design and effective smoke removal, it provides excellent value for its price.

Best overall best kitchen chimney:

The Elica 60 cm filterless autoclean kitchen chimney offers powerful 1200 m³/hr suction, removing smoke efficiently. With touch and motion sensor control, it features 15-year motor warranty for lasting performance.

How to find the best kitchen chimney:

When choosing the perfect kitchen chimney, consider the suction capacity, filter type, control type, and warranty coverage. Look for a chimney that suits the size of your kitchen and offers efficient smoke removal. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best meets your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for these kitchen chimneys?

Ans : The average price range for the listed kitchen chimneys is between 10,000 to 25,000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Are these chimneys suitable for deep-frying and heavy Indian cooking?

Ans : Yes, all the listed chimneys are designed to handle heavy Indian cooking, including deep-frying and extensive use.

Question : Do these chimneys require professional installation?

Ans : While some chimneys may require professional installation, others can be easily installed with DIY methods. It is recommended to consult the user manual for installation instructions.

Question : How often do the filters need to be cleaned or replaced?

Ans : The frequency of filter cleaning or replacement varies depending on usage and cooking habits. It is advisable to clean the filters every 2-3 months for optimal performance.

