Best kitchen exhaust fans to throw all smoke and smell out: 7 picks for you

Navigating the selection of kitchen exhaust fans to find the perfect one that efficiently removes smoke and odours can be a daunting task. With cooking activities ranging from frying and grilling to baking, the kitchen atmosphere can quickly become filled with smoke, steam, and lingering smells that could permeate your home. This guide focuses on the top 7 kitchen exhaust fans designed to ensure your cooking area remains fresh and smoke-free. These picks stand out for their powerful extraction capabilities, noise level efficiency, and ease of installation, promising to cater to various kitchen sizes and cooking intensities.

Whether you're an avid home cook looking for robust performance or someone seeking a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on quality, our selection includes models that blend seamlessly with any kitchen decor while offering optimal ventilation. From sleek and modern designs to more traditional options, each exhaust fan on our list is chosen for its ability to effectively eliminate unwanted smoke and odours, thus enhancing your overall cooking experience. Dive into our recommendations to discover the ideal kitchen exhaust fan that not only meets your culinary needs but also contributes to a healthier and more enjoyable home environment.

1. Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan

The Havells Ventil Air DSP is a robust 230mm kitchen exhaust fan, designed to keep kitchens, bathrooms, and offices free from smoke and odours. With a powerful air delivery rate of 510 and an RPM of 1350, it ensures efficient ventilation. The fan's durable metal construction and powder-coated finish promise longevity, while the sturdy steel bird guard protects against any external damage. Offering a comprehensive 2-year warranty, this exhaust fan is an excellent investment for maintaining a clean and fresh environment.

Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan:

Sweep: 230 mm

Wattage: 40 Watts

RPM: 1350

Air Delivery: 510

Material: Metal

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air delivery rate Installation might require professional help Durable metal construction

2. Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan

The Luminous Vento Deluxe is an efficient 200mm exhaust fan ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. It boasts a strong air suction capability, ensuring quick removal of stale air. The rust-proof body and dust protection shutters enhance its durability and cleanliness. With a sweep size of 200mm and an air delivery rate of 490 CMH, it combines performance with elegance. Its premium design not only adds aesthetic value to your home but also guarantees a rust-free and tidy environment.

Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan:

Sweep Size: 200 mm

Power: 35 Watt

RPM: 1350

Air Delivery Rate: 490 CMH

Material: Rust-proof body

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong air suction with rust-proof body May be too small for larger rooms Dust protection shutters

3. Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan

The Luminous Vento Deluxe 150mm offers targeted ventilation for smaller spaces like kitchens and bathrooms. Its compact size, combined with a powerful motor that delivers 250 CMH air delivery, ensures efficient air circulation. The rust-proof body and dust protection shutters are standout features, maintaining the fan's appearance and functionality over time. This kitchen exhaust fan is perfect for those seeking effective ventilation without compromising on space or design.

Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan:

Sweep Size: 150 mm

Power: 30 Watt

RPM: 1350

Air Delivery Rate: 250 CMH

Material: Rust-proof body

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ideal for small spaces Limited air delivery for larger areas Rust and dust protection features

4. USHA Aeroclean 300MM Goodbye Oil and Dust Metal Exhaust Fan

The USHA Aeroclean 300MM is a powerhouse kitchen exhaust fan, specifically designed to combat kitchen oil and dust. Its metal blades coated with oil and moisture-resistant lacquer ensure longevity and easy cleaning. The aerodynamically balanced blades and powerful copper motor provide high air suction performance, making it ideal for kitchens. With a silent operation and a 2-year warranty, this fan is a must-have for maintaining a clean and oil-free kitchen atmosphere.

Specifications of USHA Aeroclean 300MM Goodbye Oil and Dust Metal Exhaust Fan:

Sweep: 300 mm

Wattage: 63 Watts

RPM: 1370

Material: Metal

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High air suction with oil and dust resistance Higher power consumption Robust metal blades for longevity

5. Usha Crisp Air Premia CV Exhaust Fan

The Usha Crisp Air Premia CV is a stylish and functional 260mm frame size exhaust fan, perfect for modern kitchens. It features automatic shutters that prevent the entry of foreign objects, ensuring cleanliness and efficiency. The powerful 100% copper motor supports robust performance, while its corrosion protection design guarantees a rust-proof body and blades. Offering quiet performance, this fan is an excellent addition to any kitchen needing efficient ventilation with minimal noise.

Specifications of Usha Crisp Air Premia CV Exhaust Fan:

Frame Size: 260 mm

Power Input: 19 W

Speed: 1050 rpm

Material: Plastic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Automatic shutters for cleanliness Plastic material may not suit all decor Quiet performance

6. Atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan

The Atomberg Efficio is a cutting-edge 200mm exhaust fan equipped with BLDC motor technology, making it highly energy-efficient. Its sleek design and silent operation do not compromise on air delivery, boasting an impressive 800 CMPH. The easy-to-clean feature and ABS construction ensure durability and convenience, while the back flap construction prevents bugs from entering. Ideal for bathrooms and kitchens, this fan is a testament to modern engineering designed to save up to 65% in electricity consumption.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan:

Sweep Size: 200 mm

Power: 16 Watts

Air Flow Capacity: 800 CMPH

Material: ABS Plastic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with BLDC motor ABS plastic may not be as durable as metal High air delivery with silent operation

7. Unleash Storm 6 inch Exhaust Fan

The Unleash Storm 6 inch exhaust fan is a powerhouse for efficient ventilation in kitchens and bathrooms. With a 100% copper motor, it guarantees powerful air suction, quickly removing stale air and odours. Its easy installation and energy-efficient operation make it a practical choice for any home. The fan's low noise ensures it works discreetly, maintaining a peaceful environment. With a 2-year warranty, this fan combines performance with reliability, making it an ideal solution for enhancing air quality.

Specifications of Unleash Storm 6 inch Exhaust Fan:

Cut Out Size: 6 Inch

Material: Plastic

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful ventilation for fresh air Details on power and material not specified Easy to install and energy-efficient

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Air Delivery (CFM/CMPH) Power Consumption (Watts) Special Features Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm 510 CMPH 40 Metal blades, Powder coated finish Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm 490 CMH 35 Rust Proof Body, Dust Protection Shutters Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm 250 CMH 30 Rust Proof Body, Dust Protection Shutters USHA Aeroclean 300MM 1050 CMH 63 Oil and Dust Resistant, Easy to clean Usha Crisp Air Premia CV 100 CMH 19 Automatic Shutter, Low noise atomberg Efficio 200mm 800 CMPH 16 BLDC Motor, High air delivery Unleash Storm 6 inch 400 CMH 30 Powerful ventilation, Low noise

Best value for money

The atomberg Efficio 200mm exhaust fan stands out for its exceptional value for money. Its energy-efficient BLDC motor technology significantly reduces power consumption without compromising on performance. The fan's impressive air delivery capacity of 800 CMPH, combined with its sleek design and silent operation, makes it an economical yet powerful solution for any kitchen or bathroom.

Best overall product

The Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm exhaust fan is the best overall product in this lineup. It combines high air delivery, durable construction, and energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for effective kitchen ventilation. Its specially designed metal blades and sturdy steel bird guard ensure long-lasting performance, while the powder-coated finish adds to its aesthetic appeal and resistance to wear and tear.

How to find the best kitchen exhaust fan?

Evaluate the Size: Consider the size of your kitchen and the exhaust fan's coverage area to ensure effective ventilation.

Check Air Delivery: Look for fans with high air delivery rates (measured in CFM or CMPH) for efficient smoke and odor removal.

Energy Efficiency: Opt for fans with lower power consumption to save on electricity bills without compromising performance.

Ease of Cleaning: Choose fans with features like oil and dust resistance or detachable parts for hassle-free maintenance.

Noise Level: Consider the noise level to maintain a comfortable environment in your kitchen.

Additional Features: Look for added benefits like rust-proof bodies, dust protection shutters, and automatic shutters to enhance convenience and durability.

FAQs

Question : Can I install an exhaust fan in any window size?

Ans : Most exhaust fans come with standard sizes, but it's important to measure your window or vent space to ensure the fan fits properly.

Question : How often should I clean my kitchen exhaust fan?

Ans : It's recommended to clean your exhaust fan every 3-6 months, depending on usage, to maintain optimal performance.

Question : Are kitchen exhaust fans difficult to install?

Ans : While some models are designed for easy DIY installation, others might require professional assistance, especially if modifications to your kitchen are needed.

Question : Can exhaust fans be used in bathrooms as well?

Ans : Yes, many kitchen exhaust fans are suitable for both kitchen and bathroom ventilation to remove moisture and odors.

Question : Do all exhaust fans come with a warranty?

Ans : Most exhaust fans come with a manufacturer's warranty. The duration and coverage details vary by brand and model.

