Best laptop accessories everyone must have for their device in 2025

Best laptop accessories everyone must have for their device in 2025

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best laptop PC accessories? Check out our top picks for 2025 and find the perfect products to enhance your device.

Essential laptop PC accessories for productivity, style, and seamless performance.
Our Picks

Laptop PC accessories are essential for enhancing the functionality and usability of your device. Whether you need adapters, speakers, headphone protectors, or webcams, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 laptop PC accessories available on the market, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. Amazon Basics USB hub 3.0 for Type-c Port,8 in 1 Adapter for pc Accessories

The Adapter Accessories Ethernet Adaptor is a versatile accessory that allows you to connect your laptop to a wired network. It is compatible with a wide range of devices and offers fast and reliable connectivity. The compact and portable design makes it perfect for travel and on-the-go use.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
Compact
Material
Plastic
Color
Black
Weight
1.6 ounces

Reasons to buy

Fast and reliable connectivity

Compact and portable design

Reasons to avoid

May not be compatible with all devices

Amazon Basics USB hub 3.0 for Type-c Port,8 in 1 Adapter for pc Accessories

The Natipo Ultra-Thin Keyboard is a sleek and stylish accessory that adds a touch of elegance to your laptop setup. It is compatible with a wide range of devices and features a slim and lightweight design. The comfortable keys and quiet operation make it perfect for long typing sessions.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
Ultra-Thin
Material
Metal
Color
Silver
Weight
14.1 ounces

Reasons to buy

Sleek and stylish design

Comfortable keys and quiet operation

Reasons to avoid

May be too thin for some users

Natipo Webcam Cover,3 PCS Camera Cover Slide, Ultra-Thin Webcam Cover Slide Compatible for Laptop Desktops, MacBook, PC, Tablet, Cell Phone and more Accessories -Protect Your Privacy Security (3-Pack)

3. Ant Esports GS170 Gaming Speaker for PC

The Ant Esports Multimedia Speakers deliver crisp and clear sound quality, making them perfect for movie nights and music listening. The compact and stylish design fits seamlessly into any setup, and the built-in controls make it easy to adjust the volume and settings.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
Compact
Material
Plastic
Color
Black
Weight
2.2 pounds

Reasons to buy

Crisp and clear sound quality

Compact and stylish design

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for large rooms

Ant Esports GS170 Gaming Speaker for PC

The Sounce Protectors for Headphones provide a comfortable and secure fit, protecting your headphones from wear and tear. The soft and durable material ensures long-lasting use, and the sleek grey color adds a touch of style to your accessory collection.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
One Size
Material
Silicone
Color
Grey
Weight
0.3 ounces

Reasons to buy

Comfortable and secure fit

Soft and durable material

Reasons to avoid

May not fit all headphone models

Sounce 25 Pcs Spiral Cable Protectors & Wire Protectors Spring Wire for All Wired Accessories for USB Charger, Data Cable, Headphones, MacBook, Laptop, Elastic Cord Saver (Black & Grey)

The Monitor Stand with Adjustable Height is a versatile accessory that elevates your laptop or monitor to an ergonomic viewing position. The adjustable height and sturdy construction provide a comfortable and stable setup, reducing neck and back strain.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
Adjustable
Material
Metal
Color
Black
Weight
5.5 pounds

Reasons to buy

Elevates to ergonomic viewing position

Adjustable height and sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

May not fit all monitor sizes

amazon basics Monitor Stand/Laptop Stand for Desk | Compatible with 24,27,29 and 32 Inch, Laptop, PC, and Printer | Height Adjustable | Durable Steel Construction

The LIRAMARK Webcam Blocker is a simple and effective accessory that provides privacy and security for your device. The sleek and compact design ensures a seamless fit, and the easy-to-use slider allows you to block and unblock the webcam with ease.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
Compact
Material
Plastic
Color
Black
Weight
0.2 ounces

Reasons to buy

Provides privacy and security

Sleek and compact design

Reasons to avoid

May not be compatible with all devices

LIRAMARK Webcam Cover Slide, Ultra Thin Laptop Camera Cover Slide Blocker for Computer MacBook Pro iMac PC Tablet (Pack of 3)

The Ant Esports RCP70 Computer Receiver is a high-performance accessory that delivers fast and reliable connectivity. The compact and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel and on-the-go use, and the easy setup ensures a seamless connection to your device.

Specifications

Compatibility
Universal
Size
Compact
Material
Plastic
Color
Black
Weight
0.6 ounces

Reasons to buy

Fast and reliable connectivity

Compact and lightweight design

Reasons to avoid

May not be compatible with all devices

Ant Esports RCP70 Router & Mini Computer Cooling Pad/Fan with LED light, 140mm Fan and 5V USB Power for Receiver DVR, WiFi Modem, Set Top Box and Mini PC

Best 3 features of the top laptop accessories

Best laptop accessoriesCompatibilitySizeMaterialColorWeight
Adapter Accessories Ethernet AdaptorUniversalCompactPlasticBlack1.6 ounces
Natipo Ultra-Thin KeyboardUniversalUltra-ThinMetalSilver14.1 ounces
Ant Esports Multimedia SpeakersUniversalCompactPlasticBlack2.2 pounds
Sounce Protectors for HeadphonesUniversalOne SizeSiliconeGrey0.3 ounces
Monitor Stand with Adjustable HeightUniversalAdjustableMetalBlack5.5 pounds
LIRAMARK Webcam BlockerUniversalCompactPlasticBlack0.2 ounces
Ant Esports RCP70 Computer ReceiverUniversalCompactPlasticBlack0.6 ounces

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these laptop PC accessories?

Ans : The price range of these accessories varies, with options available to suit different budgets and preferences.

Question : Are these accessories compatible with all laptop models?

Ans : Most of the accessories listed are designed for universal compatibility, but it's essential to check the specifications for specific model compatibility.

Question : Do these accessories come with a warranty?

Ans : Many of the accessories come with a manufacturer's warranty, providing added peace of mind for your purchase.

Question : What are the key features to look for in laptop PC accessories?

Ans : When choosing laptop PC accessories, consider factors such as compatibility, size, material, and additional features like adjustability and connectivity options.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

