Purchasing the best laptop for students is essential for maximising productivity and acing academic performance. With so many options available, finding the right one is not a straightforward task and requires research.

Fortunately, you have our guidance. Our guide to the top 10 picks will help simplify your decision by highlighting models that combine powerful performance, portability, and student-friendly features. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or something with advanced specifications, these laptops are designed to support various academic tasks, from research and note-taking to presentations and coding.

With long battery life, durable designs, and high-speed processing, you'll be able to maximise your productivity and achieve academic success effortlessly. Find the perfect balance between performance and affordability with our top 10 picks, ensuring that your laptop becomes an invaluable tool for your educational journey. Start exploring now to find the best laptop that will help you ace your academics!

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

The Apple MacBook Air Laptop with the M1 chip is a powerful, sleek option for students. Its 13.3-inch Retina Display provides stunning visuals, while 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage offer smooth multitasking and ample space for assignments and projects. The backlit keyboard ensures ease of use in any lighting, and features like the FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID enhance security and connectivity. Plus, it works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad devices, making it one of the best laptops for students seeking performance and versatility.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Display: 13.3-inch Retina Display (33.74 cm)

Processor: Apple M1 chip

Storage: 256GB SSD

RAM: 8GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance with the M1 chip Limited ports (only two USB-C ports) Excellent battery life, lasting up to 18 hours Higher price compared to other student laptops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the notebook’s quality, battery life, and stunning display. It's fast, portable, easy to use, and offers great value.

Why choose this product?

The Apple MacBook Air offers exceptional performance, long battery life, and a sleek design, perfect for students and professionals alike.

2. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2182AU

The HP Laptop 15s is an excellent choice for students and professionals alike, thanks to its powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for fast performance. The AMD Radeon graphics, backlit keyboard, and lightweight build at 1.69 kg add to its convenience. With Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed, this laptop ensures productivity on the go. It's a reliable choice for anyone seeking speed, multitasking, and seamless user experience.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM & Storage: 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) with AMD Radeon Graphics

Weight: 1.69 kg, thin and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor for multitasking Lacks a dedicated graphics card for gaming Thin, light, and portable, easy to carry Display brightness could be better in sunlight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quality, performance, and value of the laptop, ideal for school and office tasks. Mixed views on keyboard, display, and heating.

Why choose this product?

Offers fast performance, ample storage, and portability, making it a great option for students and everyday professionals.

3. HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel® Core i5-1334U, 15.6-inch(39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4(3200 MHZ),512GB SSD,MSO,Dual Speakers,Win 11, Natural Silver, 1.6kg, 15-fd0220TU

The HP Laptop 15, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, is a top choice for students seeking reliable performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD display delivers sharp visuals, while 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage ensure fast multitasking and ample space for academic tasks. Weighing 1.6kg, it's light and portable for on-the-go use. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office, this laptop offers dual speakers for great sound quality, making it perfect for both work and entertainment. It’s one of the best laptops for students.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM (3200 MHz)

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for smooth multitasking. Limited 8GB RAM may not be sufficient for heavy tasks. Lightweight at 1.6kg, making it portable for students. Battery life may vary based on usage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its performance, portability, and value. Opinions vary on RAM limitations and battery life, but it's great for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for students, offering a balance of performance and portability with an Intel i5 processor and lightweight design.

Also read: Best laptops with long battery life: The essential buying guide with top options for your next laptop purchase

4. Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (NP750) is a top contender for students, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for high performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear, vibrant visuals. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. Weighing just 1.55kg, it is ultra-portable, perfect for students on the go. It comes with Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed, and features a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader for added convenience. Ideal as one of the best laptops for students.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book 2

Processor: Intel 12th Gen Core i7

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance with Intel 12th Gen i7 and 16GB RAM. Higher price point compared to some competitors. Lightweight at 1.55kg, making it ideal for portability. Limited upgrade options for RAM and storage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its high performance, portability, and features like the fingerprint reader. However, some find it pricey and note limited upgrade options.

Why choose this product?

Featuring a powerful Intel i7 processor and 16GB RAM, this Samsung Galaxy Book2 is perfect for students needing high performance and portability.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an excellent choice for students seeking affordability and performance. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks efficiently. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear visuals, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast performance and ample storage. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it’s ready for academic use right out of the box. Weighing just 1.63kg and in Arctic Grey, it’s both sleek and portable, making it one of the best laptops for students.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Processor: Intel Core i3 12th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable with a strong Intel Core i3 and 8GB RAM. Basic performance may not suit heavy multitasking. Lightweight at 1.63kg, making it easy to carry. Limited gaming performance compared to higher-end models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its affordability, lightweight design, and solid performance for everyday tasks. However, it may not handle intensive applications well.

Why choose this product?

Affordable and lightweight, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel Core i3 and 8GB RAM is ideal for students needing efficiency and portability.

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹80,000: Top 8 models for budget conscious gamers to enjoy high-end games

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15" (38.1cm) FHD IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM008GIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a top contender for students seeking a high-performance laptop. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and 16GB RAM, it delivers exceptional speed and efficiency for demanding tasks. The 15-inch FHD IPS display offers bright, clear visuals with 300 nits of brightness. With 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11, and MS Office 2021 pre-installed, it’s ready for academic and productivity needs. Weighing just 1.6kg in sleek grey, it's a stylish and portable option among the best laptops for students.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H

Display: 15-inch (38.1 cm) FHD IPS, 300 Nits

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM for demanding tasks. Higher price point may not fit tight budgets. Bright FHD IPS display and lightweight design (1.6kg). Battery life may be shorter under heavy use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the high performance, bright display, and portability. Some find it pricier and note potential shorter battery life.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features a powerful Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and a bright display, making it ideal for students.

7. Acer [Smartchoice] Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite is an excellent choice for students looking for a reliable, budget-friendly laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and 8GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The 15.6-inch Full HD display ensures clear visuals, while the 512GB SSD provides ample storage and fast performance. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed and a sleek metal body in Steel Grey, this lightweight (1.6 kg) laptop combines style and functionality, making it one of the best laptops for students.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) Full HD

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable with a strong Ryzen 3 processor and ample SSD storage. Limited to basic performance; not suitable for intensive tasks. Lightweight and stylish metal body for portability. Display quality may not be as vivid as higher-end models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its performance, ample storage, and sleek design. Some find it less suitable for intensive tasks and basic display quality.

Why choose this product?

The Acer Aspire Lite offers solid performance, ample storage, and a sleek design, making it a great choice for students.

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹40000: Top 8 picks for unbeatable performance and latest processors for lag-free experience

8. Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite stands out as one of the best laptops for students in 2024. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers efficient performance for daily tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals, and the sleek Steel Grey metal body ensures durability and a premium look. Weighing just 1.59 kg, this thin and light laptop is perfect for students needing a reliable, stylish, and portable device.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) Full HD

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Intel Core i3 processor with ample SSD storage. Limited to basic tasks; not suited for heavy applications. Lightweight metal body with a sleek design. Battery life may be shorter compared to some competitors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop's performance, ample storage, and sleek design. Some find it limited for intensive tasks and battery life.

Why choose this product?

The Acer Aspire Lite offers strong performance, ample storage, and a sleek, lightweight design, making it ideal for students.

9. Dell [Smartchoice]15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/ 8GB + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15"(38 cm)FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Black/1.48kg

The Dell Smartchoice 15 is a standout among the best laptops for students in 2024. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers solid performance for everyday tasks and academic needs. The 15-inch Full HD display ensures crisp visuals, while the spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. Weighing just 1.48 kg and featuring Windows 11 and MS Office '21, this laptop combines portability and functionality, making it a reliable choice for students.

Specifications of Dell 15

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 15-inch (38 cm) Full HD

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i3 processor with ample storage. Basic Intel UHD graphics may limit gaming and multimedia. Lightweight design with a spill-resistant keyboard. No dedicated graphics card for high-end tasks.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the performance, storage, and spill-resistant keyboard of this laptop. Some find the graphics insufficient for intensive tasks.

Why choose this product?

The Dell 15 offers robust performance, ample storage, and a spill-resistant keyboard, making it ideal for student use.

Also read: Premium gaming laptops vs budget gaming laptops: A comparison to make a smart decision for your gaming needs

10. Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (38) cm FHD Display, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Spill-Resistant Keyboard,1.66kg

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop stands out as one of the best laptops for students in 2024. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers efficient performance for both academic and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers clear visuals, while the included 15-month McAfee Antivirus ensures your data remains secure. Its spill-resistant keyboard and lightweight design (1.66 kg) make it a practical and durable choice for students.

Specifications of Dell 15 laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Display: 15.6-inch (38 cm) Full HD

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong performance with Intel Core i5 and ample SSD storage. Slightly heavier compared to other thin & light models. Spill-resistant keyboard and includes 15-month antivirus. Integrated graphics may not handle high-end gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the laptop's performance, storage, and spill-resistant keyboard. Some find it slightly heavier and limited for gaming.

Why choose this product?

The Dell 15 offers strong performance, generous storage, and a spill-resistant keyboard, making it a dependable choice for students.

What is the best laptop for students in 2024?

The best laptops for students in 2024 should combine performance, portability, and cost-effectiveness. Opt for models with at least an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo provide reliable options suited for academic needs.

How important is battery life in a student laptop?

Battery life is crucial for students who need to use their laptops throughout the day. Look for laptops offering 8 to 12 hours of battery life to cover a full day of classes and study sessions without frequent recharges.

Should students prioritise a high-resolution display?

Yes, a high-resolution display is beneficial to reduce eye strain during extended use. A Full HD (1920x1080) screen ensures clear visuals and enhances productivity, making it easier to read and work on documents.

Is it worth investing in a laptop with dedicated graphics for students?

For most students, integrated graphics will suffice. However, if you plan on graphic design, video editing, or gaming, a laptop with dedicated graphics will provide better performance and a smoother experience for these demanding tasks.

Factors to consider while buying a new laptop for students

Processor performance: Choose a laptop with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor for smooth multitasking and performance. RAM size: Opt for a minimum of 8GB RAM to ensure efficient handling of applications and academic software. Storage capacity: Select a laptop with 256GB SSD or higher for faster boot times and ample storage for files and applications. Battery life: Look for a laptop with at least 8 hours of battery life to last through a full day of classes. Display quality: A Full HD (1920x1080) display offers clear visuals and reduces eye strain during extended study sessions. Portability: Consider the laptop’s weight and size; a lightweight, thin model is easier to carry between classes. Budget: Balance performance and cost; find a laptop that offers the best value within your budget.

Top 3 features of the best laptops for students

Best laptop for students RAM and storage Display details Special features Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13.3-inch Retina Display Touch ID, FaceTime HD Camera, Works with iPhone/iPad HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Thin & Light HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Dual Speakers, Win 11, Natural Silver Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD 1Yr ADP Free, 3 Months Game Pass, Arctic Grey Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15-inch FHD IPS, 300 Nits Alexa Built-in, 1Yr ADP Free, 3 Months Game Pass Acer [Smartchoice] Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Metal Body, Steel Gray, Thin & Light Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Metal Body, Steel Gray, Thin & Light Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15-inch FHD Spill-Resistant Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD Spill-Resistant Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee

Similar articles for you

Best laptops for students in 2024: Top 8 budget to high-performance models, perfect for studying, projects and leisure

Gaming laptop buying guide: Transform the way you play games with our key considerations

Laptop buying guide for students: How to find the best laptops for students and our top picks

Best laptops under ₹30000: Top 7 options for great computing at reasonable prices

FAQs

Question : What should I consider when choosing a laptop for a student?

Ans : Consider factors like RAM and storage capacity, battery life, portability, and the laptop’s performance for tasks like writing, research, and multimedia.

Question : Is it better to choose a laptop with a high RAM capacity for students?

Ans : Yes, a higher RAM capacity (8GB or more) helps in multitasking and running applications smoothly, which is beneficial for academic work.

Question : Are laptops with SSD storage preferable for students?

Ans : Absolutely. SSDs are faster than traditional hard drives, leading to quicker boot times and file access, which improves overall performance.

Question : How important is battery life in a student laptop?

Ans : Battery life is crucial. A laptop with a long battery life ensures that students can use it for extended periods without needing frequent recharges.

Question : Should students consider laptops with built-in security features?

Ans : Yes, built-in security features like fingerprint readers or facial recognition can enhance the safety of personal information and ease of login.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.