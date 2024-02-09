Best laptop for students in 2024: Get all required features in the top 10 picks

When it comes to finding the best laptop for students, there are a few key factors to consider. From processing power to battery life and portability, the right laptop can make all the difference in your educational experience. We've compiled a list of the top 10 laptops to suit all your needs, whether you're a college student in need of a reliable workhorse, or a budget-conscious individual looking for an affordable option. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. HP 15s-fq2673TU

The HP 15s-fq2673TU is a powerful and reliable laptop that offers excellent performance for students. With an Intel i3 processor and a micro-edge display, this laptop is perfect for multitasking and productivity. It also features anti-glare technology, making it ideal for long study sessions.

Specifications of HP 15s-fq2673TU Intel i3-1115G4 processor

15.6-inch micro-edge display

Anti-glare technology

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Powerful performance Limited storage space Sleek design Average battery life Anti-glare display

2. ASUS X515MA-BR011W

The ASUS X515MA-BR011W is a budget-friendly laptop that offers great value for students. With a 15.6-inch display and integrated graphics, this laptop is perfect for everyday use. It also features a transparent silver design for a sleek and modern look.

Specifications of ASUS X515MA-BR011W Intel Celeron N4020 processor

15.6-inch display

Integrated graphics

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Affordable price Limited RAM Sleek design Average build quality Decent performance

3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a versatile and durable laptop that is perfect for students. With a 14-inch display and a platinum grey design, this laptop offers a sleek and modern look. It also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor

14-inch display

Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Durable build quality Average battery life Ample storage space Average display quality 1-year warranty

Also read: Best gaming laptops: Top 8 picks to beat your competitors 4. Acer Travelmate P2

The Acer Travelmate P2 is a business-focused laptop that offers excellent performance for students. With a 14-inch display and a fingerprint reader, this laptop is perfect for security and productivity. It also features a durable design for long-lasting use.

Specifications of Acer Travelmate P2 Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

14-inch display

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Pro

Pros Cons Business-grade security features Higher price point Durable build quality Average battery life Fast performance

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a premium laptop that offers exceptional performance for students. With a 12.4-inch PixelSense display and Windows 10 S mode, this laptop is perfect for portability and productivity. It also features a sleek and modern design for a professional look.

Specifications of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor

12.4-inch PixelSense display

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Windows 10 Home in S mode

Pros Cons Premium build quality Limited storage space Portable and lightweight Higher price point Sleek design

6. ASUS X1504ZA-NJ326WS

The ASUS X1504ZA-NJ326WS is a versatile and affordable laptop that offers great performance for students. With an Intel Core i3 processor and a 15.6-inch display, this laptop is perfect for everyday use. It also features a modern design for a stylish look.

Specifications of ASUS X1504ZA-NJ326WS Intel Core i3-1215U processor

15.6-inch display

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Affordable price Limited RAM Decent performance Average display quality Modern design

7. Acer Extensa EX215-33

The Acer Extensa EX215-33 is a reliable and budget-friendly laptop that offers good performance for students. With an Intel Pentium Silver processor and integrated graphics, this laptop is perfect for everyday use. It also features a durable design for long-lasting use.

Specifications of Acer Extensa EX215-33 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor

15.6-inch display

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Affordable price Limited RAM Durable build quality Average performance Ample storage space

8. Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air is a premium and high-performance laptop that offers exceptional value for students. With an M1 chip and a 13-inch Retina display, this laptop is perfect for demanding tasks and creative work. It also features a sleek and lightweight design for ultimate portability.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Apple M1 chip

13.3-inch Retina display

Integrated 7-core GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

macOS Big Sur

Pros Cons Exceptional performance Higher price point Sleek and lightweight design Limited storage space Retina display

The MEGABOOK 15.6-Inch laptop is a powerful and versatile option for students. With an Intel Core i3 processor and a 15.6-inch display, this laptop is perfect for multitasking and productivity. It also features a modern design for a stylish look.

Specifications of MEGABOOK 15.6-Inch Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor

15.6-inch display

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Powerful performance Average build quality Modern design Average battery life Ample storage space

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a sleek and affordable option for students. With a 15.6-inch display and a graphite grey design, this laptop offers a modern and stylish look. It also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor

15.6-inch display

Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Sleek and modern design Limited RAM 1-year warranty Average performance Affordable price

Comparison Table

Product Name Processor Display Graphics RAM Storage HP 15s-fq2673TU Intel i3-1115G4 15.6-inch micro-edge Integrated Intel UHD 8GB 256GB SSD ASUS X515MA-BR011W Intel Celeron N4020 15.6-inch Integrated 4GB 256GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 14-inch Integrated AMD Radeon 8GB 1TB HDD Acer Travelmate P2 Intel Core i5-1135G7 14-inch Integrated Intel Iris Xe 8GB 512GB SSD Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Intel Core i5-1035G1 12.4-inch PixelSense Integrated Intel UHD 8GB 128GB SSD ASUS X1504ZA-NJ326WS Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6-inch Integrated Intel UHD 4GB 256GB SSD Acer Extensa EX215-33 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 15.6-inch Integrated Intel UHD 4GB 1TB HDD Apple MacBook Air Apple M1 13.3-inch Retina Integrated 7-core GPU 8GB 256GB SSD MEGABOOK 15.6-Inch Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6-inch Integrated Intel UHD 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 15.6-inch Integrated AMD Radeon 4GB 256GB SSD

Best value for money: The ASUS X515MA-BR011W offers the best value for money with its affordable price, sleek design, and decent performance. It's the perfect budget-friendly option for students who need a reliable laptop without breaking the bank.

Best overall product: The Apple MacBook Air stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional performance, sleek and lightweight design, and stunning Retina display. It's the perfect choice for students who need a high-performance laptop for demanding tasks and creative work.

How to find the perfect best laptop for students: For the perfect student laptop, prioritize durability, battery life, and portability. Choose a lightweight model for easy transport. Ensure it has sufficient performance for multitasking and software requirements, typically an i5 processor or equivalent, with at least 8GB RAM and SSD storage. Consider a comfortable keyboard, and screen size for prolonged use. Check compatibility with educational tools and software.

FAQs Question : Which laptop is the most affordable? Ans : The ASUS X515MA-BR011W is the most affordable option, offering great value for money with its budget-friendly price and decent performance. Question : Which laptop offers the best performance? Ans : The Apple MacBook Air stands out as the best performer with its exceptional M1 chip, fast performance, and stunning Retina display. Question : What is the warranty on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3? Ans : The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a 1-year warranty, providing added peace of mind for students. Question : Can the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go handle demanding tasks? Ans : Yes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is capable of handling demanding tasks and creative work with its powerful Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!