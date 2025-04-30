Best laptop for students in 2025: Top 6 options from HP, Dell, Apple, Asus and more that you need to check right now

Our Picks best overall best value for money FAQs

Finding the perfect laptop can make all the difference for students striving to excel in their studies, and 2025 brings some incredible options tailored to meet diverse needs. Whether you're drafting essays, attending virtual lectures, or diving into creative projects, the best laptops for students combine performance, portability, and affordability.

From HP’s reliable multitaskers and Dell’s sturdy builds to Apple’s sleek M-series models and Asus’s budget-friendly powerhouses, we’ve curated a list of the top 6 laptops across brands. These devices strike the ideal balance between functionality and value, ensuring you stay productive without breaking the bank. Let’s explore the ultimate picks for students this year!

The Lenovo V15 is a budget-friendly option and one of the best laptops for students in 2025 , offering reliable performance for everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, and light multimedia use. Its FHD anti-glare display and 8GB RAM/256GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage. While its lightweight design and Windows 11 make it portable and user-friendly, some users report issues with the touchpad and battery life. Despite these drawbacks, its affordability and decent speed make it a solid choice for students on a budget.

Specifications of Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500:

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Anti-Glare, 250 Nits RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Weight 1.7 kg Battery Life Mixed feedback (poor performance reported) Warranty 1-Year Onsite Reasons to buy Affordable price for budget-conscious students. Lightweight and portable design. Fast boot times and decent multitasking with 8GB RAM. Reason to avoid Touchpad functionality issues reported. Poor battery life and overheating problems. Build quality and durability concerns. Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the laptop’s speed and value for money, noting its ability to handle daily tasks efficiently. However, complaints about the touchpad not working properly and short battery life are common. Some also mention the device overheats quickly during extended use.

Why choose this product? Choose the Lenovo V15 if you’re looking for an affordable, lightweight laptop that delivers decent performance for general tasks. Its portability and Windows 11 compatibility make it ideal for students who need a reliable machine without breaking the bank.

The HP 15 is a stylish and efficient option, making it one of the best laptops for students in 2025 who prioritize productivity and aesthetics. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, it offers fast boot times and smooth multitasking. The 15.6" FHD display and sleek silver design add to its appeal. While the laptop performs well for office work and daily tasks, mixed reviews on battery life and display sharpness might deter some buyers. Still, its balance of performance and affordability makes it a great choice for students.

Specifications of HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U:

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Operating System Windows 11 Weight 1.59 kg Camera 1080p HD Camera Reasons to buy Fast boot times and smooth performance for daily tasks. Sleek, professional design with a 1080p HD camera. Large 512GB SSD for ample storage. Reason to avoid Battery life doesn’t meet expectations for long usage. Display quality isn’t full HD for some users. Build quality varies between decent and poor. Click Here to Buy HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the laptop’s fast performance and sleek design , making it suitable for office work and daily tasks. However, some note the battery drains quickly , and the display isn’t as sharp as expected. Mixed opinions on build quality also exist.

Why choose this product? Choose the HP 15 for its stylish design , efficient performance , and value for money . It’s perfect for students who need a reliable laptop for productivity and occasional video conferencing.

The Acer Aspire Lite is a versatile and budget-friendly contender among the best laptops for students in 2025 . With an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and 512GB SSD , it offers impressive booting speeds and reliable performance for multitasking. The 15.6" Full HD display provides vibrant visuals, though some users find it underwhelming. While the battery life varies between 4-5 hours, issues with the backlit keyboard and low sound quality are notable downsides. Despite this, its affordability and premium build make it a worthy option for students.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U:

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Weight Not specified Battery Life 4-5 hours (mixed feedback) Reasons to buy Impressive booting speed and multitasking performance. Vibrant Full HD display for multimedia use. Reliable build quality at an affordable price. Reason to avoid Poor sound quality and backlit keyboard issues. Battery life inconsistent across users. Display quality varies between excellent and average. Click Here to Buy Acer [Smartchoice] Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the laptop’s speedy boot times and premium build quality , but many report issues with the backlit keyboard not working and low speaker volume . The battery life also gets mixed reviews, ranging from poor to satisfactory.

Why choose this product? Choose the Acer Aspire Lite for its reliable performance , vibrant display , and budget-friendly price . It’s ideal for students seeking a balance of functionality and affordability.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 redefines portability and performance, earning its place as one of the best laptops for students in 2025 . Powered by the revolutionary Apple M1 chip , it delivers blazing-fast speeds and up to 18 hours of battery life , making it perfect for long study sessions. The Retina display offers stunning visuals, while the lightweight design ensures effortless portability. Though some users report minor keyboard issues, its seamless ecosystem and durability make it a top choice for creative and tech-savvy students.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air M1:

Specifications Processor Apple M1 chip Display 13.3" Retina Display (2560x1600) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Operating System macOS Weight 1.29 kg Battery Life Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life (up to 18 hours). Stunning Retina display and premium build quality. Blazing-fast performance with the Apple M1 chip. Reason to avoid Keyboard issues reported by some users. Limited to macOS, which may not suit all preferences. Higher price compared to other student laptops. Click Here to Buy Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers rave about the incredible speed and long battery life , calling it a game-changer for productivity. However, some mention keyboard functionality issues , and a few feel the higher price tag may not be justified for budget-conscious students.

Why choose this product? Choose the MacBook Air M1 for its unmatched performance , stunning display , and all-day battery life . It’s perfect for students who prioritize portability, speed, and a premium experience.

The Dell Vostro 15 3520 is a dependable choice for business-oriented students, making it one of the best laptops for students in 2025 . Equipped with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it excels in productivity tasks and collaboration. The 15.6" FHD display and lightweight design enhance usability, though some users report slow performance and heating issues. Mixed feedback on battery life and functionality adds to the drawbacks. Despite these concerns, its durability and suitability for office work make it a practical option.

Specifications of Dell Vostro 15 3520:

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Weight 1.69 kg Battery Life Mixed feedback (some report quick drainage) Reasons to buy Great for productivity and collaboration tasks. Lightweight and portable design. Ample storage with 512GB SSD. Reason to avoid Heating issues and inconsistent performance. Battery life varies widely among users. Display quality rated as medium by some. Click Here to Buy Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers highlight the laptop’s durability and good value for money , but some report slow processor speeds and heating problems . Battery life and display quality also receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? Choose the Dell Vostro 15 3520 for its business-ready features , portability , and value for money . It’s ideal for students focused on productivity and multitasking.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a compact and stylish contender among the best laptops for students in 2025 . Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U , it offers smooth performance for daily tasks. The 14" FHD display and lightweight design make it highly portable, while the included Office 2021 adds value. While some users praise its battery life, others criticize the keyboard color and build quality . Despite these drawbacks, its affordability and compact size make it a great choice for students.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14:

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Display 14" FHD (1920x1080) RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Operating System Windows 11, Office 2021 Included Weight 1.38 kg Battery Life Mixed feedback Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight design for portability. Smooth performance with AMD Ryzen 3 processor. Includes Office 2021 for added value. Reason to avoid Build quality and keyboard color criticized. Battery life inconsistent across users. Display quality receives mixed reviews. Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the laptop’s compact size and silver finish , calling it perfect for students. However, some mention issues with the keyboard color and build quality , along with mixed opinions on battery life.

Why choose this product? Choose the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 for its portability , included Office 2021 , and affordable price . It’s perfect for students who need a compact, stylish laptop for daily tasks.

1. What size and portability do I need for my daily use? For students, portability is key. Decide between lightweight options like the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (1.38 kg) or slightly heavier but more powerful models like the Dell Vostro 15 (1.69 kg). Compact laptops like the Apple MacBook Air M1 are ideal for carrying between classes, while larger screens like the HP 15 suit those who prioritize display over portability.

2. How important is battery life for my usage? Battery life is crucial for students who spend long hours in lectures or libraries. Models like the MacBook Air M1 (up to 18 hours) are perfect for all-day use, while others like the Lenovo V15 have shorter battery life with mixed feedback. If you won’t have constant access to charging, prioritize laptops with reliable, long-lasting batteries.

3. Do I need a laptop for basic tasks or more intensive work? For general tasks like browsing, note-taking, and document editing, budget-friendly options like the Lenovo V15 or Acer Aspire Lite suffice. However, if you’re into graphic design, programming, or gaming, consider higher-performance laptops like the Dell Vostro 15 or MacBook Air M1 , which offer faster processors and better multitasking capabilities.

4. Should I prioritize software compatibility or brand ecosystem? If you’re already using Apple devices, the MacBook Air M1 integrates seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem. For Windows users, laptops like the HP 15 or Dell Vostro 15 are better suited. Additionally, check for pre-installed software like Office 2021 (included in the ASUS Vivobook Go 14) to save on additional costs.

Top 3 features of the best laptop for students in 2025:

Best laptop for students in 2025 Processor and Performance Display Quality Battery Life Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Anti-Glare Mixed feedback; poor battery life reported HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Anti-Glare Mixed feedback; battery drains quickly Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) 4-5 hours; inconsistent battery life Apple MacBook Air M1 Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13.3" Retina Display (2560x1600) Up to 18 hours; exceptional battery life Dell Vostro 15 3520 Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Mixed feedback; battery drains quickly ASUS Vivobook Go 14 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14" FHD (1920x1080) Mixed feedback; varies by usage