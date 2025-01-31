Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best value for money
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best overall product
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Most affordable choice
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/Ms Office 21/15(38 Cm)/15 Month Mcafee/Black/1.69Kg Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Most trusted brand
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ523WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Finding the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025 means balancing performance, value, and essential features. Laptops in this price range offer powerful processors, ample RAM, and good storage options, making them ideal for students, professionals, and everyday users.
With brands like HP, Dell, and Acer offering solid options, you don’t have to compromise on quality or performance. Whether you're working from home, attending online classes, or just enjoying entertainment, the right laptop can greatly improve productivity and efficiency.
These laptops come with the tools to handle multitasking, light gaming, and productivity software without straining your budget. This guide will walk you through the top 10 picks for the best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025, ensuring that you get the best mix of power, portability, and value for money to meet your needs.
The HP 15s (fq5327tu) offers great value as one of the best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and storage for daily tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers a bright, anti-glare screen that’s perfect for both work and entertainment. With fast charging and a battery life of up to 7.75 hours, it supports long hours of productivity without constant recharging. This laptop, pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, is ideal for students, professionals, and casual users who need a reliable, budget-friendly device.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast charging with up to 7.75 hours battery life
Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021
Reasons to avoid
Only Intel UHD graphics, limited for gaming
Weighs 1.69kg, slightly heavier for portability
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) Anti-glare, Micro-edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB, fq5327tu
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its smooth performance, fast charging, and value for money, making it a great option for students and professionals.
Why choose this product?
With powerful specs, a clear display, long battery life, and essential software pre-installed, this laptop offers impressive value under ₹50000.
The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop is a solid contender for the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U processor, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers smooth performance for multitasking and storage-heavy tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers clear visuals, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, plus a 15-month McAfee subscription, it’s ideal for students and professionals needing a reliable, affordable laptop.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High performance with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i5
Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021
Reasons to avoid
Intel UHD graphics not ideal for gaming
Weighs 1.69kg, slightly heavier for portability
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate its solid build, fast performance, and value for money, making it a top choice for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
With a powerful processor, large RAM, and essential software pre-installed, it offers excellent performance and productivity for under ₹50000.
The Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is one of the best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025, offering impressive performance for multitasking, work, and entertainment. Equipped with a powerful Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it ensures fast processing and plenty of storage for your files. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals, and its slim, metal body design makes it both durable and portable. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it's perfect for users needing a reliable, budget-friendly laptop.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful Ryzen 7 processor with ample storage and RAM
Large SSD for fast data access and storage
Reasons to avoid
AMD Radeon graphics not suitable for heavy gaming
Slightly heavier at 1.6 kg
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the laptop's strong performance, large storage capacity, and reliability, making it ideal for productivity tasks.
Why choose this product?
With its strong processor, ample RAM, and large SSD storage, this laptop offers great value and reliability for everyday tasks.
Also read: Make an informed and confident choice with this comprehensive buying guide to the best business laptops in 2025
The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop is one of the best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025, offering reliable performance for work, study, and entertainment. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access. Its 15.6-inch FHD display is perfect for both productivity and media consumption. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, along with a 15-month McAfee subscription, this laptop is ideal for daily tasks and light business use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good balance of performance and storage
Spill-resistant keyboard for durability
Reasons to avoid
Limited for intensive gaming
1.66kg weight might feel bulky for some
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate its solid build, fast performance, and great value for money, making it perfect for students and professionals.
Why choose this product?
With great specs, a solid design, and pre-installed software, it’s a reliable option for anyone needing an affordable, all-round laptop.
The Dell [Smartchoice] Laptop is among the best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025, offering solid performance for everyday tasks. Powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it supports smooth multitasking and faster storage. Its 15-inch FHD display provides sharp visuals for work, study, or entertainment. Pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, it’s perfect for students and professionals seeking affordability without compromising performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast storage with 512GB SSD
Pre-loaded with MS Office and McAfee
Reasons to avoid
Limited graphics for gaming
Weighs 1.69kg, which is slightly heavier
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/Ms Office 21/15(38 Cm)/15 Month Mcafee/Black/1.69Kg Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its value for money, quick performance, and reliable software, making it ideal for students and office work.
Why choose this product?
With its powerful processor and generous storage, this laptop offers excellent value, making it perfect for everyday productivity tasks.
Also read: Best thin and light laptops: Top 10 stylish picks for powerful performance with lastest processors, features and more
The HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 Laptop offers excellent value as the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025. Powered by the efficient AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 16GB RAM, it provides great multitasking capabilities. The 512GB SSD offers fast storage, while the 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures crisp visuals for work and entertainment. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is perfect for professionals and students looking for reliable performance at an affordable price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent multitasking with 16GB RAM
Quick charging and long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Weighs 2.21kg, slightly bulky
Limited gaming performance
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smooth performance, fast charging, and reliability for daily tasks, making it ideal for students and professionals.
Why choose this product?
With great processing power, ample storage, and an FHD display, this laptop offers great productivity features at an affordable price.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U is an excellent choice for those looking for the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD offer efficient multitasking and ample storage for all your daily tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures clear, comfortable viewing, while its thin, light design makes it portable. With features like Smart Power and Rapid Charge, this laptop is designed to boost productivity and keep you going throughout the day.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life with rapid charge
Lightweight and portable design
Reasons to avoid
Integrated graphics may not suit gaming
Limited 250 nits brightness
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers are pleased with its performance, lightweight design, and long battery life, making it ideal for work and study.
Why choose this product?
With powerful performance, a full HD display, and long battery life, it’s perfect for work, study, and entertainment at this price.
Also read: Best refurbished gaming laptops under ₹50000 in India: Top 5 options to consider
The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core i5-12500H is a solid option for anyone looking for the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and enough storage for your files. The 15.6-inch FHD display is perfect for work, study, and media consumption. It’s designed for performance and portability, with a battery life of up to 6 hours, making it ideal for productivity on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
Lightweight design for portability
Reasons to avoid
Limited 220nits brightness
Average battery life for heavy tasks
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ523WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its performance, fast boot time, and good build quality, making it an excellent choice for daily use.
Why choose this product?
It offers great performance, solid build quality, and portability, making it an excellent choice for work and entertainment within budget.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is a top contender for the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop offers fast performance and ample storage for daily tasks, including multitasking and media consumption. With its 15.6-inch FHD display and lightweight design, it’s an excellent choice for anyone needing a reliable laptop for both work and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ample 16GB RAM for multitasking
Lightweight design for portability
Reasons to avoid
250nits brightness might not be ideal for outdoor use
Limited graphics performance for gaming
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its smooth performance, especially for office work and light entertainment, appreciating its value for money.
Why choose this product?
With a powerful processor, ample RAM, and long-lasting performance, it's perfect for those needing efficiency within a budget.
The Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U offers a solid computing experience for those looking for the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025. Featuring a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop provides smooth multitasking and ample storage for work and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare ensures clear visuals, and the lightweight design makes it portable. Perfect for professionals seeking performance and reliability within a budget.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful Ryzen 7 processor for multitasking
Lightweight, making it easy to carry
Reasons to avoid
Display brightness of 250 nits may be low in bright environments
Limited battery life under heavy use
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its smooth performance and value for money, especially for office work and casual entertainment.
Why choose this product?
With its robust processor and ample memory, it's a great choice for daily productivity and multitasking at an affordable price.
Also read: Best laptops in 2025: Check these top 10 options with advanced features for gaming, entertainment and everyday work
What features should I prioritise when looking for the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025?
Focus on a fast processor (Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5), at least 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. These features ensure smooth multitasking and faster load times, making your work and entertainment more efficient.
How important is the display quality in the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025?
A Full HD display (1920x1080) is essential for clear visuals. Opt for an anti-glare screen, especially if you work outdoors or in brightly lit rooms. A good display contributes significantly to comfort during extended use.
Should I choose a laptop with Intel or AMD processor in this budget?
Both Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors provide great performance for the price. Intel generally excels in software compatibility, while AMD offers more value for money, especially with multi-core processing for multitasking tasks.
Is it worth getting a laptop with 16GB RAM under ₹50000?
Yes, 16GB RAM in this budget range significantly boosts multitasking and future-proofs your laptop for demanding software. If you handle multiple applications or light gaming, this upgrade ensures smooth and lag-free performance.
How does battery life factor into the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025?
Look for laptops offering 6-8 hours of battery life. Laptops with efficient processors and larger battery capacities allow longer work sessions, making them more convenient for work or study on the go without frequent charging.
Factors to consider while buying the best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025
Processor performance: Choose Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 for fast multitasking and smooth performance.
RAM capacity: Opt for at least 8GB RAM for efficient multitasking and faster load times.
Storage type: Go for 512GB SSD for faster data access and better overall performance compared to HDD.
Display quality: A Full HD (1920x1080) display with anti-glare ensures clear visuals, especially for long hours.
Battery life: Look for laptops offering 6-8 hours of battery life to stay productive without frequent charging.
Build quality: Thin and lightweight designs are ideal for portability and daily use, especially for students and professionals.
Operating system: Ensure the laptop comes with Windows 11 and pre-installed productivity tools like Microsoft Office.
Top 3 features of the best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025
|Best laptop under ₹50000 in 2025
|Display features
|RAM
Special features
|HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, Micro-edge
|8GB DDR4
512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Long Battery Life
|Dell 15 Thin & Light, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor
|15.6-inch FHD, WVA, 120Hz refresh rate
|16GB DDR4
512GB SSD, 15 Month McAfee, Spill-resistant keyboard
|Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
|15.6-inch Full HD, Ultra-slim, Narrow bezels
|16GB DDR4
1TB SSD, Metal body, Windows 11, Thin and Light design
|Dell 15 Thin & Light, Intel Core i5-1235U
|15.6-inch FHD, WVA, 120Hz refresh rate
|8GB DDR4
512GB SSD, Pre-loaded Windows 11, McAfee 15-month subscription
|Dell [Smartchoice] Intel Core i3-1215U
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, Micro-edge
|8GB DDR4
512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, McAfee Subscription
|HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, Micro-edge
|16GB DDR4
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 512GB SSD, Fast charging, Windows 11
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 250 Nits brightness
|16GB DDR4
512GB SSD, Pre-loaded MS Office, Rapid Charge, Windows 11
|ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H
|15.6-inch FHD, 220 Nits, LED Backlit
|8GB DDR4
512GB SSD, Windows 11, Office 2021, Backlit keyboard
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 250 Nits brightness
|16GB DDR5
512GB SSD, Pre-loaded Office 2021, Alexa Built-in
|Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 250 Nits brightness
|16GB DDR4
512GB SSD, Windows 11, Up to 9 Hours battery life
Similar articles for you
Best laptops under ₹40000 in India: Top 10 picks with advanced features and technology for students and professionals
Best business laptops in India: Top 10 options with the latest processors for work and productivity without a lag
Best laptop accessories everyone must have for their device in 2025
Gaming laptops starting under ₹55,000: Grab 38% off on top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo and more
FAQs
Question : What is the best laptop under ₹50000 for gaming?
Ans : The Acer Aspire Lite with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U provides strong performance for light gaming within this budget.
Question : How much RAM is ideal in a laptop under ₹50000?
Ans : Look for 8GB or 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking and better performance on tasks like web browsing and office work.
Question : Are these laptops good for students?
Ans : Yes, laptops like HP 15s and Dell 15 Thin & Light are ideal for students with affordable pricing and decent performance.
Question : Can I run multiple apps simultaneously on these laptops?
Ans : Yes, laptops with 8GB or 16GB RAM like Dell and Lenovo V15 ensure smooth multitasking for daily productivity tasks.
Question : Do these laptops come with Windows 11?
Ans : Most models, including Dell, Lenovo, and HP, come pre-installed with Windows 11, offering the latest software experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.