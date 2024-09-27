Explore
Best laptops for coding: Top 9 options with power, portability and performance for developers

Affiliate Desk

Looking to buy a laptop for coding in 2024? Check out our list of the 9 best laptops for coding, along with their features, pros, and cons.

Discover the best laptops for coding offering speed and portability
Discover the best laptops for coding offering speed and portability

As technology continues to advance, the need for a reliable and efficient laptop for coding is more important than ever. Whether you're a professional developer or a student learning to code, having the right laptop can make a significant difference in your productivity and overall experience. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the 9 best laptops for coding in 2024, comparing their features, performance, and value for money to help you make an informed decision when purchasing your next coding laptop.

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

The Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip is a powerhouse for coding, offering lightning-fast performance, a stunning Retina display, and a sleek, portable design. With its advanced Apple M1 Chip, this laptop delivers unmatched speed and efficiency, making it an ideal choice for professional developers and students alike.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip:

  • 13-inch Retina display
  • Apple M1 Chip with 8-core CPU
  • 8GB unified memory
  • 256GB SSD storage
  • Up to 20 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Fast and efficient performanceRelatively high price point
Stunning Retina displayLimited software compatibility
Long battery life

The HP 15s-du3038TU is a reliable and budget-friendly laptop for coding, offering a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, ample storage, and a lightweight, portable design. With its FHD display and long battery life, this laptop is perfect for coding on the go.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U:

  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful processorAverage battery life
Ample storageLimited graphics performance
Lightweight and portable

3. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU

The HP 15s-Eq2143au is a versatile and efficient laptop for coding, featuring a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, fast SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics for smooth multitasking and visual performance. With its anti-glare display and long-lasting battery, this laptop is a great choice for coding and programming tasks.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U:

  • 15.6-inch anti-glare display
  • AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful processor and graphicsSlightly heavy and bulkier design
Fast SSD storageLimited RAM capacity
Anti-glare display

4. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer Aspire 3 is a reliable and affordable laptop for coding, featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, ample storage, and Intel UHD Graphics for smooth visuals. With its spacious 15.6-inch display and long-lasting battery, this laptop is ideal for coding and everyday computing tasks.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop:

  • 15.6-inch HD display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB HDD storage
  • Windows 10 and Intel UHD Graphics 620

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable price pointLimited SSD storage
Ample storage capacityAverage graphics performance
Spacious display

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival LIVE for Prime members: Best laptop deals with over 45% off on Apple, HP, and more

5. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

The HP 15s-du3047TU is a dependable and efficient laptop for coding, featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, fast SSD storage, and a lightweight, portable design. With its FHD display and long battery life, this laptop is a great choice for coding on the go.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm):

  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful processorAverage battery life
Ample storageLimited graphics performance
Lightweight and portable

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Avail up to 45% off on laptops from HP, Dell and more for gaming and everyday use

6. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2182AU

The HP 15s-eq2182AU is a versatile and efficient laptop for coding, featuring a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, fast SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics for smooth multitasking and visual performance. With its anti-glare display and long-lasting battery, this laptop is a great choice for coding and programming tasks.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm):

  • 15.6-inch anti-glare display
  • AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful processor and graphicsSlightly heavy and bulkier design
Fast SSD storageLimited RAM capacity
Anti-glare display

Also read: Amazon Laptop Sale: Save up to 50% on the best laptops from Apple, HP and more for professional as well as gaming needs

7. HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop/Windows 11/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint/1.4Kg), Gray

The HONOR MagicBook 15 is a high-performance and feature-rich laptop for coding, offering an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, ample RAM and SSD storage, and a stunning FHD display with touch screen support. With its backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor, this laptop provides a premium coding experience for professionals and enthusiasts.

Specifications of HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5:

  • 15.6-inch FHD touch screen display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance processorRelatively high price point
Ample RAM and SSD storageHeavier than other models
Touch screen display

Also read: Best laptops under 40000 in India: Top 10 efficient, powerful and budget-friendly picks

8. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), ey2001AU

The HP 15s-du3032TU is a reliable and budget-friendly laptop for coding, offering a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, ample storage, and a lightweight, portable design. With its FHD display and long battery life, this laptop is perfect for coding on the go.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm):

  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD storage
  • Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful processorAverage battery life
Ample storageLimited graphics performance
Lightweight and portable

Also read: Best laptop for students: Choose from top 10 picks to maximise your productivity and ace your academics

9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 is a budget-friendly and reliable laptop for coding, featuring an AMD A6 processor, ample storage, and a durable, lightweight design. With its HD display and long-lasting battery, this laptop is a great choice for coding and everyday computing tasks.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop:

  • 15.6-inch HD display
  • AMD A6-9225 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB HDD storage
  • Windows 10 and Office 2019 pre-installed

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable price pointLimited RAM capacity
Ample storage capacityAverage processor performance
Durable and lightweight design

Best laptop for coding top features comparison:

Laptops for codingDisplayProcessorRAMStorageBattery Life
Apple MacBook Pro13-inch RetinaApple M1 Chip8GB256GB SSDUp to 20 hours
HP 15s-du3038TU15.6-inch FHD11th Gen Intel Core i38GB512GB SSDUp to 8 hours
HP 15s-Eq2143au15.6-inch anti-glareAMD Ryzen 5-3500U8GB512GB SSDUp to 7 hours
Acer Aspire 315.6-inch HD11th Gen Intel Core i38GB1TB HDDUp to 6 hours
HP 15s-du3047TU15.6-inch FHD11th Gen Intel Core i38GB512GB SSDUp to 8 hours
HP 15s-eq2182AU15.6-inch anti-glareAMD Ryzen 5-3500U8GB512GB SSDUp to 7 hours
HONOR MagicBook 1515.6-inch FHD touch screen11th Gen Intel Core i516GB512GB SSDUp to 10 hours
HP 15s-du3032TU15.6-inch FHD11th Gen Intel Core i38GB512GB SSDUp to 8 hours
Lenovo IdeaPad S14515.6-inch HDAMD A6-92254GB1TB HDDUp to 5 hours

Best value for money laptop for coding

The HP 15s-du3038TU is the best value for money, offering a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 512GB SSD storage, and a lightweight, portable design at an affordable price point, making it an ideal choice for coding on a budget.

Best overall laptop for coding

The Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip stands out as the best overall product, thanks to its lightning-fast performance, stunning Retina display, and long battery life, making it the top choice for professional developers and students looking for a premium coding experience.

How to find the perfect laptop for coding?

When choosing the perfect laptop for coding, consider the processor, RAM, storage, display, and battery life to ensure it meets your specific coding needs. Look for a balance between performance, portability, and price to find the ideal laptop that will enhance your coding experience and productivity.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range of these laptops?

Ans : The average price range of these laptops is between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 80,000, depending on the brand, specifications, and features.

Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems and software?

Ans : Yes, most of these laptops come with pre-installed operating systems such as Windows 10 and software like MS Office, providing a ready-to-use coding environment.

Question : What is the average battery life of these laptops?

Ans : The average battery life of these laptops ranges from 5 to 10 hours, depending on the model and usage.

Question : Are these laptops suitable for programming and software development?

Ans : Absolutely! These laptops are specifically designed for coding, programming, and software development, offering powerful processors, ample RAM and storage, and high-resolution displays.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Published: 27 Sep 2024, 01:30 PM IST
