Best laptops under ₹40,000 (June 2025) with latest processors, SSD storage, and Windows 11 features, Top 10 picks

As of June 2025, finding a capable laptop under ₹40,000 in India is very feasible, offering excellent value for students, professionals, and general users. The main advantage is accessibility to modern computing without breaking the bank. These laptops typically feature efficient Intel Core i3 (12th/13th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processors, paired with 8GB or 16GB RAM, and fast 256GB or 512GB SSDs for quick boot times and snappy performance.

You can expect models from well-known brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, and ASUS. Some newer players like Infinix are also making a mark with competitive specifications. These devices are perfect for everyday tasks such as online classes, office work, web Browse, and multimedia consumption.

We have put together a list of best of laptops under ₹40,000 available in India on Amazon. Let's check them out.

The HP 15 laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, is an excellent all-rounder for everyday computing. Its anti-glare, micro-edge 15.6-inch Full HD display is a key selling point, offering comfortable viewing. The 512GB SSD ensures swift performance, making it highly responsive. The inclusion of an AMD Radeon Graphics card enhances visual experiences, and the 1080p HD camera is perfect for clear video calls, making it a well-equipped device for both work and leisure.

Specifications Brand HP Model 15 fc0154AU Screen Size 15.6-inch / 39.6cm Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Fast SSD Anti-glare screen Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Moderate RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise its fast performance and clear, anti-glare screen, finding it a reliable laptop for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its fast performance, comfortable anti-glare display, and ample storage, ideal for everyday use.

The HP 15s laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, is ideal for daily computing. Its anti-glare 15.6-inch Full HD display is a significant USP, ensuring comfortable viewing. The 512GB SSD provides rapid boot times and quick application loading, making the system highly responsive. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and pre-installed MS Office 21, it's perfectly suited for productivity and multitasking. The Intel UHD Graphics and HD camera further enhance its versatility for both work and casual use.

Specifications Brand HP Model 15s fy5006tu Screen Size 15.6-inch / 39.6cm Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Fast SSD Pre-installed MS Office Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Standard RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its swift performance and the convenience of included Microsoft Office, making it a reliable choice.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for fast performance, anti-glare screen, and pre-installed MS Office, great for productivity.

The ASUS Vivobook 15, powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, is a compelling choice for everyday tasks. Its main feature and key selling point is the generous 16GB RAM, ensuring exceptional multitasking capabilities. The 512GB SSD provides rapid boot times and quick application loading for a highly responsive user experience. Coupled with a Full HD 15.6-inch display and pre-installed MS Office Home, this thin and light laptop is an excellent option for productivity and on-the-go computing.

Specifications Brand ASUS Model Vivobook 15 X1504ZA-NJ342WS Screen size 15.6-inch Colour Cool silver Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Ample RAM Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Average processor

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its speedy performance and generous RAM, finding it excellent value for daily use and productivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its ample RAM, fast SSD, and included MS Office, perfect for productivity.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, with its 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, is a reliable choice for everyday computing. Its main feature and key selling point is the included Office Home 2024, offering immense value straight out of the box. The 512GB SSD ensures rapid boot-up and application loading, providing a highly responsive user experience. Coupled with 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD display, this laptop is well-suited for productivity, study, and general home use.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model IdeaPad Slim 3 82RK01ABIN Screen size 15.6-inch / 39.62cm Colour Arctic grey Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Office Home included Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Moderate RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the included Office suite and fast performance, making it a practical and reliable laptop for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its pre-installed Office, fast SSD, and capable performance, perfect for everyday use.



The Acer Aspire Lite, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, is a strong contender for everyday use. Its main feature and key selling point is the premium metal body, offering durability and a sophisticated feel. The 512GB SSD ensures rapid boot times and quick application loading, providing a highly responsive user experience. With 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD display, this thin and light laptop is perfect for productivity and comfortable viewing, making it a great value.

Specifications Brand Acer Model Aspire Lite AL15-53 Screen size 15.6-inch / 39.62cm Colour Steel gray Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Premium metal body Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Moderate RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its premium build quality and swift performance, finding it a stylish and efficient laptop for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its premium metal body, fast SSD, and efficient performance, ideal for daily use.

The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, is an excellent choice for daily computing. Its main feature and key selling point is the backlit keyboard, enhancing productivity in low-light conditions. The 512GB SSD ensures rapid boot times and quick application loading, providing a highly responsive user experience. With 8GB RAM and pre-installed Office 2021, this 15.6-inch Full HD laptop is perfectly suited for both work and personal use, offering great value and efficiency.

Specifications Brand ASUS Model VivoBook 15 X1504ZA-NJ322WS Screen size 15.6-inch / 39.62cm Colour Cool silver Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Backlit keyboard Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Average RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the backlit keyboard and swift performance, finding it a convenient and reliable laptop for everyday tasks and productivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its backlit keyboard, fast SSD, and included Office, ideal for productive daily use.

The Lenovo V15 G4, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, is an excellent thin and light laptop. Its main feature and key selling point is the 16GB DDR5 5500MHz RAM, ensuring exceptional multitasking performance. The 512GB SSD provides rapid boot times and quick application loading, offering a highly responsive user experience. With Dolby Audio and a 15.6-inch Full HD display, this laptop is well-suited for productivity, entertainment, and general home use, backed by a 1-year onsite warranty.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model V15 G4 Screen size 15.6-inch FHD Colour Premium grey Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy High-speed RAM Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics No dedicated numpad

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its speedy performance and vibrant display, finding it a reliable and excellent value laptop for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its fast RAM, responsive SSD, and excellent audio, ideal for productivity and entertainment.

The ASUS Vivobook 15, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, is an excellent choice for daily computing. Its main feature and key selling point is the backlit keyboard, enhancing productivity in varied lighting conditions. The 512GB SSD ensures rapid boot times and swift application loading, providing a highly responsive user experience. With 8GB RAM and pre-installed MS Office, this thin and light 15.6-inch Full HD laptop is perfectly suited for both work and personal use, offering efficiency and value.

Specifications Brand ASUS Model Vivobook 15 X1504VA-NJ320WS Screen size 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD Colour Silver Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Backlit keyboard Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Moderate RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the backlit keyboard and swift performance, finding it a convenient and reliable laptop for everyday tasks and productivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its backlit keyboard, fast SSD, and included Office, ideal for productive daily use.

The HP 15, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, is an excellent all-rounder for everyday computing. Its main feature and key selling point is the anti-glare, micro-edge 15.6-inch Full HD display, offering comfortable viewing. The 512GB SSD ensures swift performance, making the system highly responsive for all your tasks, from Browse to light productivity. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and pre-installed Office 21, this laptop is well-equipped for both work and personal use, offering efficiency and value.

Specifications Brand HP Model 15 fd0019TU Screen size 15.6-inch (39.6cm) FHD Colour White Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Anti-glare screen Fast SSD Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Moderate RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its comfortable display and speedy performance, finding it a reliable and excellent value laptop for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its anti-glare screen, fast SSD, and included Office, ideal for productive daily use.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, is an excellent value laptop. Its main feature and key selling point is the generous 16GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The 512GB SSD provides rapid boot times and quick application loading for a highly responsive user experience. With Office Home 2024 and a 3-month Game Pass included, this 15.6-inch Full HD laptop is well-equipped for both productivity and light entertainment, offering a comprehensive package.





Specifications Brand Lenovo Model IdeaPad 1 82R4011CIN Screen size 15.6-inch (38.5cm) FHD Colour Grey Hard disk size 512GB SSD Reasons to buy Ample RAM Office & Game Pass included Reason to avoid Integrated graphics Average build

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the included software and swift performance, finding it a great value and reliable laptop for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its generous RAM, included Office, and Game Pass, offering excellent all-round value.

What is the No. 1 laptop brand? Apple is widely regarded as the No. 1 laptop brand for its build quality, performance, long battery life, premium macOS ecosystem, and excellent customer satisfaction across global markets.

What is a good low cost laptop? The ASUS VivoBook 15 with Intel Core i3 and 8GB RAM is a good low cost laptop, offering reliable performance, Full HD display, and pre-installed Windows 11 at budget-friendly pricing.

Can I get a Dell laptop under ₹ 40000? Yes, you can get select Dell laptops under ₹40,000, usually with Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, and SSD storage. These are ideal for everyday tasks, students, and office use.

Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹ 40000 in India (June 2025)

Best Laptop under ₹ 40000 (June 2025) RAM Memory Operating System Special Feature HP 15 (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, fc0154AU) 8GB LPDDR5 Windows 11 AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera HP 15s (Intel i3-1215U, fy5006tu) 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 MS Office 21, Dual Speakers ASUS Vivobook 15 (Intel i3-1215U, X1504ZA-NJ342WS) 16GB DDR4 Windows 11 MS Office Home, Thin & Light Design Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Intel i3 12th Gen, 82RK01ABIN) 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 Office Home 2024, 1 Yr ADP Free Acer Aspire Lite (Intel i3-1305U, AL15-53) 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 Home Metal Body, Thin & Light, 36 WHR Battery ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022, Intel i3-1215U, X1504ZA-NJ322WS) 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 Office 2021, Backlit Keyboard Lenovo V15 G4 (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U) 16GB DDR5 Windows 11 Dolby Audio, AMD Graphics ASUS Vivobook 15 (Intel i3-1315U, X1504VA-NJ320WS) 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 MS Office, Backlit Keyboard HP 15 (Intel i3-1315U, fd0019TU) 8GB DDR4 Windows 11 Office 21, 1080p FHD Camera Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 82R4011CIN) 16GB DDR4 Windows 11 Office Home 2024, 3-Month Game Pass