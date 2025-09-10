Best laptops under 40000 in September 2025: Lightweight, powerful, and budget-friendly

Finding a reliable laptop under ₹40,000 doesn’t have to mean compromising on performance or features. Budget-friendly laptops today offer impressive capabilities, from fast processors and sharp displays to long-lasting batteries and lightweight designs. Students attending online classes, professionals working from home, and casual users who enjoy streaming movies or light gaming can all find laptops that meet their needs without overspending.
In this list, we’ve curated the best laptops under 40,000 available in September 2025, focusing on performance, portability, and value for money. From sleek ultrabooks to versatile everyday machines, these laptops combine functionality with style, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a solid pick among the best laptops under 40000 in September 2025. It gives you a balance of speed, storage, and portability without burning a hole in your pocket. Weighing just 1.6 kg, this lightweight laptop easily fits into a student’s backpack or a professional’s daily routine.
From online classes to office work, it handles tasks smoothly, making it one of the most dependable budget-friendly laptops for everyday productivity.
Portable and lightweight design at 1.6 kg
Strong performance for multitasking and daily use
Basic 220 nits brightness, not ideal for outdoors
Integrated graphics may limit heavy gaming
Buyers praise the build and value, but report mixed performance, display, and battery feedback, with sound quality criticized for weak volume.
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable performance, portability, and storage at a budget-friendly price point.
The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 3 is one of the best ultra thin laptops on Amazon for anyone looking for a balance of performance, portability, and affordability. Priced at ₹30,990, it falls in the best laptops under 40000 in September 2025 list, making it a strong contender for students and professionals. Despite being lightweight at just 1.59 kg, it handles study sessions, work presentations, and day-to-day multitasking with ease. Its long-lasting build and reliable battery life make it one of the most budget-friendly laptops that delivers consistent performance without compromising on comfort.
Perfect for those who need laptops for work or laptops for study, it shows how even lightweight laptops can carry heavy responsibilities.
Slim and lightweight, ideal for travel and everyday use
Large SSD storage for fast boot and quick access
No support for external monitor via Type-C port
Not suitable for heavy gaming or advanced creative tasks
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s speed, design, and value, but report mixed display and battery experiences, with occasional functionality issues.
You should choose this product because it is a lightweight, budget-friendly laptop that delivers reliable performance for everyday needs.
The Acer Aspire Lite with AMD Ryzen 5 is one of the best ultra thin laptops on Amazon for users seeking strong performance in a budget friendly laptop. Priced at ₹33,490, it comfortably fits into the best laptops under 40000 in September 2025 list and is ideal for students, working professionals, and freelancers.
With 16GB RAM, this laptop makes multitasking effortless while offering the portability of a lightweight laptop that’s easy to carry between classes or meetings. It’s the right pick for anyone searching for laptops for study or laptops for work that deliver long-term value.
Large 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking
Sturdy yet slim metal body for a professional look
No backlit keyboard
Integrated graphics limit heavy creative or gaming work
Buyers like the laptop’s speed and value, but report mixed build, display, and battery feedback, with weak sound quality criticized.
You should choose this product because it balances portability and power, making it one of the best laptops under 40000.
The Lenovo Ideapad 1 Ryzen 5 is among the best ultra thin laptops on Amazon for those who want reliable performance in a budget friendly laptop. Priced at ₹39,000, it easily qualifies as one of the best laptops under 40000 in September 2025. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, it’s designed to handle multitasking without slowing down.
This lightweight laptop is travel-ready while still offering a sharp FHD IPS display for work or study. It’s a strong choice for anyone who values portability but doesn’t want to compromise on everyday efficiency.
16GB RAM makes it highly efficient for multitasking
Slim, lightweight build with narrow bezels adds portability
Average battery life compared to some rivals
Integrated graphics limits creative-heavy workloads
Buyers praise the laptop’s build and value, but report mixed performance, display, and battery reviews, while sound quality is criticized.
You should choose this product because it delivers dependable performance in a lightweight design, ranking among the best laptops under 40000.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a reliable pick among the best ultra thin laptops on Amazon for students and professionals who need performance at an affordable price. It fits seamlessly into the best laptops under 40000 in September 2025, offering a balance of productivity, portability, and everyday usability.
Its anti-glare FHD display ensures long hours of use without straining your eyes, making it a practical choice for budget-friendly laptops suited for both work and study.
16GB RAM makes multitasking smooth
Backlit keyboard adds convenience for late-night use
i3 processor may feel limited for heavy tasks
Battery life is average compared to rivals
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s value, speed, and multitasking, but report mixed display, performance, and battery feedback, with sound quality criticised.
You should choose this product because it combines everyday efficiency with portability, making it one of the best laptops under 40000.
The HP 15 (13th Gen Intel i3) is among the most practical picks in the best laptops under 40000 in September 2025. It brings together strong everyday performance, portability, and trusted HP reliability, ideal for professionals, students, and work-from-home needs.
With 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop handles multiple tasks smoothly, be it office software, online meetings, or streaming. The anti-glare 15.6-inch display makes it easy on the eyes during long hours of study or work, while features like Wi-Fi 6 keep you connected without interruptions.
12GB RAM offers smooth multitasking
Lightweight design with a full-size keyboard
Not designed for heavy gaming or creative software
Battery backup is average at best
Buyers like the laptop’s value and speed, but report mixed build, poor battery, heating issues, lack of backlight, and weak display.
You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance, portability, and comfort, making it one of the best laptops under 40000.
If you’re looking for best laptops under 40000 in September 2025, the Lenovo V15 G4 is a standout choice. Priced at ₹34,750, it strikes a balance between lightweight laptops and powerful performance. Its thin build makes it travel-friendly, while the solid SSD storage ensures faster boot times and smoother multitasking.
Among the best ultra thin laptops on Amazon, it’s a value-packed option for professionals and students who want budget friendly laptops that don’t compromise on performance.
Lightweight design with strong day-to-day performance
Ample 16GB RAM for multitasking
Average camera quality (720p only)
No dedicated graphics card for heavy gaming
Buyers value the laptop’s design, speed, and price, but report mixed performance, display, battery, and sound quality experiences.
You should choose this product because it blends portability, solid performance, and reliability at a very competitive price point.
If you’re searching for best laptops under 40000 in September 2025, Dell’s Inspiron 15 Thin & Light is a solid option. Priced at ₹35,990, it blends portability with day-to-day reliability. It’s one of the most lightweight laptops that still delivers consistent performance, thanks to its 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.
The 120Hz display makes everyday work, online classes, and even streaming smoother, adding real value for users who want laptops for work and laptops for study. Among budget-friendly laptops, it balances style, speed, and practicality, making it one of the best laptops under 40000 on Amazon right now.
Thin and lightweight, easy to carry daily
120Hz display for smoother visuals
8GB RAM might feel limiting for heavy multitasking
Battery backup is modest for long hours of travel
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s value and sound, but report mixed feedback on performance, display, battery, and speed, with flickering issues noted.
You should choose this product because it offers portability, smooth performance, and trusted Dell reliability at an affordable price.
If you’re in the market for best laptops under 40000 in September 2025, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a practical choice for those who want portability without sacrificing performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking and day-to-day productivity smoothly.
The 14-inch display adds to its mobility factor, while Office 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic make it ready for both laptops for work and laptops for study right out of the box. Among the best ultra thin laptops on Amazon, this one stands out for being a budget-friendly laptop that delivers value beyond its compact size.
Extremely lightweight and portable at just 1.38 kg
16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking
Smaller 14-inch screen may not suit everyone
No dedicated graphics for gaming or heavy creative work
Buyers like the laptop’s size and weight for office use, but report mixed reviews on display, battery, audio, and keyboard design.
You should choose this product because it offers portability, dependable performance, and long-term usability at an accessible price.
For laptops in this budget, aim for at least an Intel Core i3 (12th/13th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor. These processors handle daily tasks like browsing, streaming, and office work smoothly. If you plan light photo or video editing, go for the higher-end Ryzen 5 or Core i5 models. Avoid older generations, as they may lag with newer software updates.
A minimum of 8GB RAM is ideal for multitasking, running apps, and online classes smoothly. For storage, 256GB SSD is recommended for faster boot times and app loading. Some laptops offer 512GB SSD or hybrid storage with HDD, which is useful if you store lots of files. SSDs improve overall speed and responsiveness compared to traditional HDDs.
Look for laptops with at least a Full HD (1920x1080) display, which provides clear visuals for work, movies, and casual gaming. A 14–15.6 inch screen balances portability and viewing comfort. IPS panels are preferable over TN panels for better colour reproduction and wider viewing angles. Avoid low-resolution screens, as they strain your eyes during long usage.
Best laptops under 40000
Display
Processor
RAM
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5 5500U)
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, up to 4.0 GHz
|8GB DDR4 (expandable to 16GB)
|HP 15 (Ryzen 3 7320U)
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, up to 4.1 GHz
|8GB LPDDR5
|Acer Aspire Lite (Ryzen 5-5625U)
|15.6-inch FHD, Slim Bezels
|AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Hexa-Core
|16GB DDR4
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5 5625U)
|15.6-inch FHD IPS, Anti-Glare
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Hexa-Core, 12 Threads
|16GB DDR4 (expandable)
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core i3-1215U)
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare, 250 nits
|Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen
|16GB DDR4
|HP 15 (Core i3-1315U)
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare, 250 nits
|Intel Core i3-1315U, 13th Gen
|12GB DDR4
|Lenovo V15 G4 (Ryzen 5 7520U)
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, up to 4.3 GHz
|16GB LPDDR5, 5500MHz
|Dell Inspiron 15 Thin & Light (Core i3-1305U)
|15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits
|Intel Core i3-1305U, 13th Gen
|8GB DDR4
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (Ryzen 5 7520U)
|14-inch FHD, 60Hz, Anti-Glare
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, up to 4.3 GHz
|16GB LPDDR5
Massive MacBook price drops: Grab Apple’s finest laptops at unbeatable deals
Up to 63% off on best selling laptops under ₹50000 on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS — Check top 10 handpicked deals now
Amazon offers on best laptops under ₹50,000: Grab up to 55% discount on brands like Apple, Lenovo, HP and more
Amazon Laptop Days sale: Get astounding discounts of up to 44% on the best laptops with advanced features; top 10 picks
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is the best processor for laptops under ₹40,000?
Look for Intel Core i3/i5 (12th/13th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 3/5 for smooth performance and multitasking.
How much RAM should I get?
A minimum of 8GB RAM is recommended for everyday tasks, online classes, and casual multitasking.
Which storage type is ideal?
SSD storage (256GB or higher) ensures faster booting and app performance; hybrid options with HDD are also available.
What display size is best for this budget?
A 14–15.6 inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel provides clear visuals and comfortable viewing angles.
How long should the battery last?
Aim for 6–7 hours of real-world battery life for uninterrupted work or study sessions.