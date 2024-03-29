Are you in the market for a new laptop but working with a tight budget? We've got you covered! In this article, we'll be comparing the top 5 best laptops under 20000 in India. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or entertainment, we'll help you find the perfect match. From affordable options to the best value for money, we've included everything you need to make an informed decision.

1. Chuwi HeroBook Pro

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is a sleek and lightweight laptop that's perfect for everyday use. With a powerful Celeron processor and a mini HDMI port, you can easily connect to external displays for work or entertainment. The 14.1-inch display provides crisp visuals, while the Windows 10 operating system offers seamless performance.

Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Pro

Intel Celeron processor

14.1-inch display

Windows 10 operating system

Mini HDMI port

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited storage capacity Powerful processor for everyday tasks Not suitable for heavy gaming or video editing Compatible with external displays

2. Chuwi HeroBook Plus

The Chuwi HeroBook Plus is a budget-friendly laptop with a reliable processor and integrated graphics. The 15.6-inch display offers ample screen real estate for work or entertainment, and the Windows 10 operating system ensures smooth performance. With a large storage capacity, you can store all your important files and documents with ease.

Specifications of Chuwi HeroBook Plus

Intel Celeron processor

15.6-inch display

Windows 10 operating system

Integrated graphics

6GB RAM

128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly price point Limited processing power for demanding tasks Large display for work or entertainment Not suitable for gaming or video editing Ample storage capacity

3. AXL Launched Laptop

The AXL Launched Laptop is a versatile device with a vibrant display and powerful Windows 10 operating system. With integrated graphics and a user-friendly interface, this laptop is perfect for everyday use. The large storage capacity allows you to store all your favorite movies, music, and photos with ease.

Specifications of AXL Launched Laptop

Intel Celeron processor

14-inch display

Windows 10 operating system

Integrated graphics

8GB RAM

256GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display for multimedia Limited processing power for multitasking User-friendly interface Not suitable for heavy gaming or video editing Large storage capacity

4. ASUS Notebook

The ASUS Notebook is a compact and durable laptop that's perfect for on-the-go use. With a reliable processor and integrated graphics, you can easily tackle everyday tasks with ease. The 11.6-inch display provides clear visuals, while the Windows 10 operating system ensures smooth performance.

Specifications of ASUS Notebook

Intel Celeron processor

11.6-inch display

Windows 10 operating system

Integrated graphics

4GB RAM

128GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and durable design Limited storage capacity Reliable performance for everyday tasks Not suitable for multitasking or heavy gaming Clear display for work or entertainment

5. Walker Notebook

The Walker Notebook is a budget-friendly laptop with a compact design and reliable performance. With a powerful Celeron processor and Windows 10 operating system, you can easily tackle everyday tasks with ease. The 14-inch display provides clear visuals, while the user-friendly interface makes it easy to use.

Specifications of Walker Notebook

Intel Celeron processor

14-inch display

Windows 10 operating system

Integrated graphics

4GB RAM

256GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly price point Limited processing power for demanding tasks Compact design for on-the-go use Not suitable for heavy gaming or video editing Reliable performance for everyday tasks

Laptop under 20000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Intel Celeron Processor Display Size Operating System Graphics RAM Storage Chuwi HeroBook Pro Yes 14.1-inch Windows 10 Integrated 4GB 64GB Chuwi HeroBook Plus Yes 15.6-inch Windows 10 Integrated 6GB 128GB AXL Launched Laptop Yes 14-inch Windows 10 Integrated 8GB 256GB ASUS Notebook Yes 11.6-inch Windows 10 Integrated 4GB 128GB Walker Notebook Yes 14-inch Windows 10 Integrated 4GB 256GB

Best value for money:

The Chuwi HeroBook Plus is the best value for money, offering a large display, ample storage, and a budget-friendly price point. With reliable performance and a user-friendly interface, this laptop is perfect for everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro stands out as the best overall product in this lineup. Renowned for its balance between performance and affordability, it offers users a robust computing experience without breaking the bank. Its sleek design, combined with efficient processing capabilities, makes it a preferred choice for both professionals and casual users. The HeroBook Pro is particularly praised for its long battery life and crisp display, enhancing productivity and multimedia consumption. Ideal for everyday tasks, it embodies the essence of what modern users seek in a laptop: reliability, efficiency, and a user-friendly interface.

How to find the perfect laptop under 20000:

When choosing the perfect laptop from our list, consider your specific needs and use cases. If you need a budget-friendly option with a large display, the Chuwi HeroBook Plus is the way to go. For versatile performance and multimedia capabilities, the AXL Launched Laptop is the top choice.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these laptops?

Ans : The price range of these laptops falls under the 20000 INR mark, making them affordable options for budget-conscious buyers.

Question : Can these laptops handle gaming and video editing?

Ans : While these laptops are suitable for everyday tasks, they may not have the processing power for heavy gaming or video editing.

Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the laptops mentioned in our list come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Question : Are these laptops suitable for students?

Ans : Absolutely! These laptops are perfect for students, offering reliable performance and user-friendly interfaces for schoolwork and entertainment.

