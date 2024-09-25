Are you searching for a new laptop without the hefty price tag? Look no further! We have curated a list of the ten best laptops under ₹40,000 available in India. Whether you need a laptop for work, school, or casual gaming, our selection caters to various needs and budgets.

Featuring reputable brands such as HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and ASUS, these laptops provide impressive performance, sleek designs, and reliable features that meet everyday requirements. From lightweight models ideal for portability to machines with robust specifications for multitasking, our list covers all bases. With a blend of functionality and affordability, you’re sure to find the perfect laptop that suits your lifestyle. Read on to discover your ideal choice and make an informed purchase!

1. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2143AU

The HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143au is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers great performance for everyday use. With its sleek design and anti-glare display, it's perfect for work or entertainment.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm):

15.6-inch display

AMD Ryzen processor

8GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited storage capacity Powerful performance Anti-glare display

2. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg

The Acer i3-1215U Premium Windows AL15-52 is a budget-friendly laptop that offers solid performance for everyday tasks. With its Intel i3 processor and Windows operating system, it's a reliable choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop:

15.6-inch display

Intel i3 processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited RAM for multitasking Reliable performance Large storage capacity

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FGIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad i3-1215U Windows 82RJ00FGIN is a versatile laptop that offers a balance of performance and portability. With its compact design and powerful Intel i3 processor, it's an ideal choice for students and professionals on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop:

14-inch display

Intel i3 processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Smaller display size Powerful processor Ample storage

4. Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-7520U Processor/ 8GB LPDDR5/ 512GB/ 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee Antivirus/Black Color/ 1.63kg

The Dell Inspiron R5-7520U is a high-performance laptop that offers impressive multitasking capabilities and stunning visuals. With its powerful processor and dedicated graphics card, it's a great choice for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-7520U Processor:

15.6-inch display

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance processor Higher price point Dedicated graphics Fast SSD storage

5. Dell [Smartchoice]15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/ 8GB + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15"(38 cm)FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Black/1.48kg

The Dell Smartchoice i3-1215U Processor Spill-Resistant laptop is a durable and reliable option for everyday use. With its spill-resistant keyboard and robust construction, it's perfect for students and professionals on the move.

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice]15 Thin & Light Laptop:

15.6-inch display

Intel i3 processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spill-resistant design Limited RAM for multitasking Durable construction Reliable performance

6. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Acer Premium Windows AL15-41 Display laptop offers a balance of performance and affordability. With its reliable processor and crisp display, it's a great choice for everyday computing and entertainment.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop:

14-inch display

AMD Ryzen processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited RAM for multitasking Crisp display Reliable performance

7. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS

The ASUS Vivobook IntelCore Fingerprint X1404ZA-NK321WS is a sleek and versatile laptop that offers reliable performance and enhanced security features. With its powerful processor and fingerprint sensor, it's ideal for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop:

14-inch display

Intel Core processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Higher price point Enhanced security features Fast SSD storage

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Celeron Warranty 82V6009LIN is an affordable and reliable laptop that offers solid performance for everyday use. With its compact design and efficient processor, it's a great choice for students and professionals on a budget.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14" HD Thin and Light Laptop:

15.6-inch display

Intel Celeron processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited RAM for multitasking Compact design Reliable performance

9. HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch(39.6 cm),FHD,Anti-Glare,8 GB DDR4,512 GB SSD,Windows 11,MSO,Dual Speakers,1.69 kg,Natural Silver,15s-fq5326TU

The HP i3-1215U Anti-Glare Speakers 15s-fq5326TU is a versatile and affordable laptop that offers reliable performance and immersive audio. With its anti-glare display and powerful speakers, it's perfect for multimedia and entertainment.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 inch:

15.6-inch display

Intel i3 processor

4GB RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive audio Limited RAM for multitasking Anti-glare display Affordable price

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop Windows 82R400ERIN is a versatile and powerful laptop that offers impressive performance and sleek design. With its efficient processor and ample storage, it's perfect for work, school, and entertainment.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop:

15.6-inch display

AMD Ryzen processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Windows 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Higher price point Sleek design Fast SSD storage

Top 4 features of best laptops under ₹40000:

Best Laptops under ₹ 40000 Display Size Processor RAM Storage HP 15.6inch Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 15s-Eq2143au 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 8GB 1TB HDD Acer i3-1215U Premium Windows AL15-52 15.6-inch Intel i3 4GB 1TB HDD Lenovo IdeaPad i3-1215U Windows 82RJ00FGIN 14-inch Intel i3 4GB 1TB HDD Dell Inspiron R5-7520U 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 5 8GB 512GB SSD Dell Smartchoice i3-1215U Processor Spill-Resistant 15.6-inch Intel i3 4GB 1TB HDD Acer Premium Windows AL15-41 Display 14-inch AMD Ryzen 4GB 1TB HDD ASUS Vivobook IntelCore Fingerprint X1404ZA-NK321WS 14-inch Intel Core 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Celeron Warranty 82V6009LIN 15.6-inch Intel Celeron 4GB 1TB HDD HP i3-1215U Anti-Glare Speakers 15s-fq5326TU 15.6-inch Intel i3 4GB 1TB HDD Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop Windows 82R400ERIN 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 8GB 512GB SSD

Best value for money laptop under ₹ 40000:

The Acer i3-1215U Premium Windows AL15-52 offers the best value for money with its affordable price, reliable performance, and ample storage capacity. Whether you're a student or professional, this budget-friendly laptop has everything you need for everyday use.

Best overall laptop under ₹ 40000:

The Dell Inspiron R5-7520U stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its high-performance processor, dedicated graphics, and fast SSD storage. If you're looking for a laptop that can handle gaming and multimedia with ease, this is the one for you.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best laptop under ₹40000:

Performance: Consider the processor type and RAM capacity. For multitasking, aim for at least an Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 processor with 8GB of RAM.

Storage: Evaluate storage options like HDD or SSD. SSDs provide faster performance, while HDDs offer more storage at a lower price.

Display: Check the display size and resolution. A full HD (1920x1080) resolution is preferable for clearer visuals and better viewing experiences.

Battery life: Look for laptops with a minimum battery life of 5-6 hours to ensure portability and convenience.

Brand and warranty: Choose reputable brands known for reliability and customer service. A good warranty can also provide peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these laptops?

Ans : The price range of these laptops is between 30000 to 40000 rupees.

Question : Do these laptops support gaming?

Ans : While some of these laptops are suitable for light gaming, they may not be ideal for high-end gaming. Consider the processor and graphics capabilities before making a decision.

Question : Are these laptops suitable for students?

Ans : Yes, these laptops are suitable for students, offering a balance of performance, portability, and affordability.

Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty?

Ans : Most of these laptops come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each model.

