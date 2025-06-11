Best laptops under ₹50000 in June 2025: Popular models from Dell, Acer, HP and more

Want to discover the top-rated laptops under ₹50000 in June 2025? You are at the right spot! Whether you are in school, have a job, or need a laptop for your basic needs, you should focus on laptops that are quick, well-designed, and don’t cost a lot.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Underrated model Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel 13th Generation Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR5 (2 DIMM Slots) & 512GB SSD, 14"(35.52cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO'24 + 15 Month Mcafee Antivirus, Grey,1.55kg View Details ₹42,369 Get This Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details ₹32,994 Get This Value for money MSI Modern 15, Intel 12th Gen. i3-1215U, 38CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B12MO-1008IN View Details ₹32,490 Get This Sleek design ASUS Vivobook 15 (2024) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/SSD/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1502ZA-EJ953WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Icelight Silver, 1.70 kg, with MS Office) View Details ₹32,750 Get This Highly rated Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 inches(35cm) FHD IPS Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Backlit/Fingerprint Reader/Arctic Grey/1.41kg), 82H700KTIN View Details ₹52,990 Get This View More

Gone are the days when budget laptops meant compromise. They now offer better processors, enough storage, and modern designs. All these make them affordable for most. We’ll have a look at the top affordable laptops under ₹50000 that give you strong performance, convenience, and portability.

This Dell laptop comes with the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i3 chip and a compact design. Made for getting things done every day, this laptop has a bright 14-inch screen. It is lightweight and uses fast SSD storage. It is with full HD and a backlit keyboard is a smart choice for you.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 13th Gen, 4.5 GHz Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 pixels RAM 8 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Weight 1.56 Kg Battery 3-cell Li-ion Reasons to buy Powered by Intel 13th Gen Core i3-1305U processor 8GB DDR5 RAM FHD+ display Reason to avoid No customer reviews available i3 processor may not handle heavy tasks Limited upgradability Click Here to Buy Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel 13th Generation Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR5 (2 DIMM Slots) & 512GB SSD, 14"(35.52cm) FHD+ Display, Windows 11 + MSO'24 + 15 Month Mcafee Antivirus, Grey,1.55kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No customer reviews are currently available for this product on Amazon, so there’s no direct user feedback to assess its real-world performance, durability, or potential issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop if you need a reliable, portable device for everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and streaming. Its FHD+ display, DDR5 RAM, and included software (Windows 11, MS Office, McAfee) make it a great value-for-money option for students, professionals, or casual users who don’t require high-end performance for demanding tasks.

This Acer Aspire Lite AL15-53 packs both features and affordability together. The laptop includes a large 15.6-inch Full HD screen, good for movies, impressive sound, and a simple design. The 13th Gen Intel Core i3 in this AB000ABC makes the laptop great for web browsing, Microsoft Office tasks, and streaming media. Users who value display space more often find this to be one of the top laptops under ₹50000.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 13th Gen, 4.5 GHz Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels RAM 8 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Weight 1.59 Kg Reasons to buy Good value for money, lightweight design Fast performance for everyday tasks Metal body adds a premium feel Reason to avoid Poor display quality, screen bleeding issues Mixed feedback on battery life Keyboard backlight feature often fails Click Here to Buy Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s speed and portability, but report poor display quality, including screen bleeding and dead pixels. Battery life is inconsistent, and some users face issues with the keyboard backlight not working as expected.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Acer Aspire Lite if you need an affordable, lightweight laptop for basic tasks like browsing, office work, or college projects. Its metal body and decent performance make it appealing, but ensure you’re okay with potential display and backlight issues before purchasing.

This laptop is very light, efficient, and well-designed for anyone on a limited budget. The daily multitasking experience is smooth since the laptop runs on an Intel Core i3 processor. Its attractive style comes from its backlit keyboard, thin bezels, and light frame. Its solid build and fast performance place this laptop among the top models under ₹50000.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 12th Gen, 4.4 GHz Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels RAM 8 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Weight 1.7 Kg Reasons to buy Affordable price, decent performance for basics. FHD display with 60Hz refresh rate. ightweight at 1.7kg, portable design. Reason to avoid Misleading graphics info (UHD, not Iris Xe). Poor build quality, frequent replacement issues. Click Here to Buy MSI Modern 15, Intel 12th Gen. i3-1215U, 38CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B12MO-1008IN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers report misleading advertising about Intel Iris Xe Graphics; it actually uses Intel UHD Graphics. Build quality is poor, with recurring keyboard and touchpad issues. Battery life is okay, but the device heats up quickly. Price is reasonable, but reliability remains a concern.

Why choose this product?

Choose the MSI Modern 15 if you’re looking for an affordable laptop with an FHD display and decent specs for light tasks like browsing or office work. However, consider alternatives if build quality, heating, or accurate specifications are priorities for you.

This laptop gives you lots of features and a beautiful design for a low price. The laptop is comfortable, and the Intel Core i3 processor takes care of smooth performance. The laptop is fine for anyone starting with creative or academic work, and is useful for entertainment too. In a sea of laptops under ₹50000, this Vivobook is special with its bright screen and elegant design.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 12th Gen, 4.4 GHz Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels RAM 8 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Weight 1.7 Kg Reasons to buy Lightweight, portable design at 1.70kg Sharp FHD display, fast boot-up times Includes MS Office, great value addition Reason to avoid Fan noise noticeable under heavy usage Limited performance for intensive tasks Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15 (2024) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/SSD/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1502ZA-EJ953WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Icelight Silver, 1.70 kg, with MS Office)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s lightweight design, sharp screen, and quick boot-up times. It’s easy to carry and durable, though the fan can get loud during heavy usage. Overall, it’s a solid choice for everyday tasks like browsing and office work.

Why choose this product?

Choose the ASUS Vivobook 15 if you need a lightweight, durable laptop with a sharp display and excellent portability. Its included MS Office and fast performance make it ideal for students, professionals, or casual users who prioritize mobility and value over high-end specs.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 stands out as a top contender among affordable laptops. Since this laptop is equipped with the Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, plus 8 GB of RAM and a Full HD screen, running several tasks at once is smooth. It helps a lot when you need to concentrate for many hours. Being one of the few affordable Ryzen laptops under ₹50000, it brings power and choice to your options.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 11th Gen Display 14 inches(35cm) FHD IPS RAM 8 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Reasons to buy Excellent FHD IPS display, vibrant visuals Backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader for convenience Lightweight at 1.41kg, highly portable Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on build quality and battery life Sound quality described as poor by some users Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 inches(35cm) FHD IPS Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Backlit/Fingerprint Reader/Arctic Grey/1.41kg), 82H700KTIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s sharp FHD display and value for money but report mixed reviews on build quality and battery life. Sound quality is criticized as poor, and some users find durability concerns with long-term use.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 if you prioritize a vibrant FHD display, portability, and features like a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. It’s a great mid-range option for everyday tasks, though sound quality and build consistency may be drawbacks for some users.

Many people prefer the HP 15s series because it performs well and is very dependable. This model has the13th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 8 GB RAM delivering good performance for regular work. You can use it for light work, your studies, or entertainment. One of the best laptops under ₹50000 if you are planning to get a lasting and durable laptop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 13th Gen Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels RAM 12 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Reasons to buy 13th Gen i3 processor for smooth performance 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD for multitasking and storage FHD camera with privacy shutter for secure video calls Reason to avoid No customer reviews to assess real-world performance Base i3 model may struggle with heavy tasks Click Here to Buy HP 15

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No customer reviews are currently available for this product on Amazon, so there’s no user feedback to evaluate its performance, durability, or potential issues in real-world usage.

Why choose this product?

Choose the HP 15 if you need a reliable laptop with modern features like a privacy-shuttered FHD camera, anti-glare display, and ample storage. It’s suitable for everyday tasks, but consider alternatives if you want proven performance through customer reviews.

Which laptop is best for multitasking and productivity? The HP 15 stands out with its 12 GB DDR4 RAM, offering better multitasking capabilities compared to others with 8 GB RAM, making it ideal for productivity and handling multiple applications simultaneously.

What’s the most portable option for frequent travellers? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the lightest at 1.41 kg, making it perfect for frequent travellers who need a compact, lightweight laptop without compromising on display quality or performance.

Which laptop offers the best display for vibrant visuals? The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2024) provides a sharp 15.6" FHD IPS display, delivering vibrant visuals and accurate colours, making it a great choice for media consumption and everyday tasks.

Which laptop is ideal for video calls and privacy-conscious users? The HP 15 features an FHD camera with a privacy shutter, ensuring secure video calls and protecting against unwanted access, making it a top choice for remote workers and privacy-focused users.

Top 3 features of the best laptop under ₹ 50000

Best laptop under ₹ 50000 Processor Display Weight and portability Acer Aspire Lite Intel i3-1305U, 8GB DDR4 15.6' Full HD, screen bleeding issues 1.59kg, lightweight but poor build quality MSI Modern 15 Intel i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4 15.6' FHD 60Hz, sharp display 1.7kg, portable but heats up quickly ASUS Vivobook 15 (2024) Intel i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4 15.6' FHD IPS, sharp visuals 1.7kg, durable and portable Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel i5-11th Gen, 8GB DDR4 14' FHD IPS, vibrant display 1.41kg, ultra-lightweight HP 15 Intel i3-1315U, 12GB DDR4 15.6' FHD Anti-Glare, micro-edge 1.59kg, portable with privacy features Dell 14 Thin & Light Intel i3-1305U, 8GB DDR5 14' FHD+, sharp visuals 1.55kg, highly portable