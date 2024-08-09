Presenting the best laptops under ₹ 60,000, featuring robust processors, sufficient RAM, and superior display quality. These laptops are perfectly suited for both professional tasks and recreational activities. Learn more.

The best laptops under ₹60,000 strike the perfect balance between power and value, making them ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike. Whether you’re tackling spreadsheets, enjoying multimedia, or diving into some light gaming, these laptops offer impressive features without the hefty price tag. With options boasting fast processors, ample RAM, and vibrant displays, you don’t have to compromise on quality. Plus, many come with modern designs and long-lasting batteries, ensuring you stay productive and entertained on the go. Ready to find your next tech companion? Dive into our selection of budget-friendly laptops that cater to your needs and keep your wallet happy. Get ready to upgrade your tech game while staying within budget!

The HP Laptop 15s is a durable and dependable device powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, making it well-suited for everyday tasks. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp and vivid visuals, improving your experience while editing documents or watching videos. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures fast performance and sufficient storage for your files and applications. Weighing only 1.69 kg, it is crafted for portability, making it an excellent option for both students and professionals who are frequently on the move.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Colour: Natural Silver

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Ryzen 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and portable design Integrated graphics may not support intensive gaming Pre-installed Windows 11

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the overall utility of the product and seem satisfied with its performance. However, some have expressed concern about its audio quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for everyday tasks and light productivity needs/ With a compact and portable design, it is a great choice for students and professionals needing reliability and convenience.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of performance and portability. It is powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor, which provides efficient multitasking capabilities for everyday computing needs. The 14-inch Full HD display offers sharp and bright visuals, ideal for work and entertainment. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth performance and ample storage for your files, applications, and media. It comes with Windows 11 Home and Office 2021 pre-installed and a fingerprint reader for enhanced security.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop Colour: Blue

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fingerprint reader for added security Battery life may be shorter compared to other models Lightweight and thin design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The laptop is well-regarded by buyers for its value and performance. Many users assert that it is a commendable choice for the price, especially due to its remarkable processor. Nonetheless, few customers have voiced concerns regarding the quality of the keyboard and audio.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly option with reliable performance and security features, perfect for students and casual users needing a compact and efficient laptop.

The Dell [Smartchoice] 15 Thin & Light Laptop is a practical and compact option for those in need of a reliable device for everyday computing. It features a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display that provides vibrant and clear visuals in a portable size. The laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, which can achieve speeds of up to 4.40 GHz across six cores, making it suitable for multitasking and various productivity tasks. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, users can expect quick boot times and sufficient storage for their data

Specifications of Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop Colour: Black

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage and RAM Limited graphics capabilities for gaming Spill-resistant keyboard for durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value, portability, and display quality of the notebook. However, there are some concerns regarding overheating.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for professionals needing a reliable, durable laptop with essential software included, ideal for office and general use.

This laptop strikes a perfect balance between performance and aesthetics, making it ideal for professionals and students alike. The Acer Aspire Lite combines impressive performance with a stylish design, featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor that ensures fast and efficient operation for both work and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers bright and clear visuals, enhancing your experience whether you're working, watching movies, or gaming. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is well-equipped to handle multitasking and large files without a hitch.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop Colour: Steel grey

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor Battery life may vary based on usage Full HD display with crisp visuals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers express satisfaction with both the aesthetics and functionality of the laptop. However, feedback on the build quality, battery longevity, overall quality, and audio performance is varied.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users needing strong performance and portability for work or multimedia use, with ample memory and storage for multitasking

The ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop is a powerful device engineered to meet the needs of gamers and demanding applications. It features an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, ensuring strong performance for a smooth gaming experience. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides fluid visuals, minimising motion blur and enhancing gameplay. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it has ample memory and storage for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The backlit RGB keyboard adds a stylish gaming flair and practical features, while the laptop's durable design is built to withstand the rigours of gaming.

Specifications of ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop Colour: Black

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA RTX 2050 Heavier compared to other laptops Backlit RGB keyboard for gaming ambience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the aesthetics, functionality, and overall value of the laptop. They highlight its excellent display, deem it the most cost-effective option available, and commend its solid build quality. However, there are some criticisms regarding the quality and battery life. Additionally, views on the heating issue are varied.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this choice if you are a gaming enthusiast or a multimedia user looking for exceptional performance and enhanced graphical capabilities, along with additional features designed to provide a more engaging experience.

If you're a gamer looking for a reliable machine, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has got you covered. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, so you can enjoy powerful performance for gaming and other heavy tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures that your visuals are smooth and immersive, cutting down on any annoying screen tearing. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you’ll have enough memory and storage for all your games and multitasking. The backlit keyboard and military-grade build make it perfect for gaming at home or on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500H Colour: Shadow Black

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Ryzen 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay Heavier design compared to other models Military-grade durability for on-the-go use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The laptop has garnered positive feedback from buyers regarding its construction quality, display, and performance. Furthermore, opinions regarding sound quality and thermal performance are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Best suited for gamers needing a high-performance laptop with durable build and smooth gaming capabilities, ideal for both home and travel use.

The Acer Aspire Lite is crafted to deliver a nice mix of performance and portability. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, which means it can tackle a range of computing tasks effectively. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear and vibrant visuals, making it great for both professional work and entertainment. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you’ll enjoy smooth multitasking and ample storage for your files and apps. Weighing just 1.6 kg, it’s super easy to carry around. It also features a variety of connectivity options, including USB Type-C, for flexible use.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop Colour: Steel Grey

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i5-1235U processor Battery life could be less compared to other models Versatile connectivity options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers regard it as a commendable purchase, noting its impressive display, bright colours, and wide viewing angles. On the other hand, some have voiced dissatisfaction with the service and audio quality.

Why choose this product?

Consider this selection if you desire a powerful and easily transportable laptop, that delivers impressive performance and connectivity..

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is ideal for those needing a high-performance laptop with a focus on portability and productivity. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-12450H processor, which ensures efficient performance for a range of tasks. The 14-inch Full HD display is bright and anti-glare, providing a comfortable viewing experience even during extended use. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop handles multitasking and storage with ease. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021, making it ready for productivity right out of the box.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Colour: Grey

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 Integrated graphics may not support intensive gaming High-quality display with anti-glare coating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the laptop's value, highlighting it as a commendable product for the price. They also note its quality, affirming that it is a very good laptop. However, several users have pointed out issues with the sound quality, claiming that the speakers are of low quality.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for professionals needing a sleek, high-performance laptop with excellent productivity features and a portable design for both work and leisure.

This HP laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, making it great for all sorts of computing tasks. The 15.6-inch Full HD display gives you clear and vibrant visuals, whether you’re working or watching videos. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can easily juggle multiple applications and store all your important files. It also comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed, so you can dive right into your work. Weighing only 1.59 kg and featuring fast charging, it’s perfect for on-the-go use. The HP Laptop 15 is a dependable option for anyone needing a lightweight and efficient device.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Colour: Natural Silver

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and fast-charging battery Limited to 8GB RAM, which may be insufficient for heavy multitasking Advanced 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the aesthetics, functionality, and affordability of the notebook computer. They often describe it as a commendable product, noting its impressive speed and overall value. Additionally, there are concerns raised about the touchpad's reliability.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this laptop if you require a trustworthy, high-performance laptop equipped with the necessary productivity software and a design that is both portable and lightweight.

The HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 stands out with its powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, delivering high performance for demanding tasks. The 14-inch 2.5K display offers stunning visuals with a high screen-to-body ratio, enhancing both work and entertainment experiences. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample memory and storage to handle intensive applications and large files. The laptop's slim design (1.46 kg) combines style with portability, making it easy to carry. It runs on Windows 11 Home, ensuring you have the latest software features.

Specifications of HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Colour: Space Grey

RAM: 16 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

HDD: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 2.5K display Integrated graphics may not be suitable for high-end gaming Slim and stylish design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have shown a favourable response to the laptop's display quality, value, performance, and features. They also value its lightweight design and overall craftsmanship. However, there have been reports from some customers regarding the camera's quality.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those needing a stylish and high-performance laptop with excellent display quality and portability for both work and personal use.

What should one consider when choosing a laptop for gaming? For gaming, prioritise a laptop with a powerful GPU (like NVIDIA GeForce RTX), a high-refresh-rate display (144Hz or more), and ample RAM (16GB or more). A fast processor and a good cooling system are also essential for smooth performance and longevity during intense gaming sessions.

How important is battery life in a laptop? Battery longevity plays a vital role in enhancing portability and convenience. When considering a laptop for regular use, it is recommended to choose one that provides at least 8 to 10 hours of battery life, which will support a full day of work or academic activities. For those who travel frequently or work remotely, having a longer battery life is of paramount importance.

What is the difference between SSD and HDD storage? Solid State Drives (SSDs) provide superior performance and faster data retrieval in comparison to Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). SSDs are characterized by their enhanced reliability, lower power consumption, and absence of moving components, which contribute to their advantages in terms of speed and durability. Conversely, HDDs tend to be more cost-effective and offer greater storage capacity, albeit at a slower operational speed.

Factors to consider before buying the best laptops under ₹ 60,000 Processor: Look for modern processors like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, which offer a good balance of performance and efficiency. Higher clock speeds and more cores can improve multitasking capabilities.

RAM: Aim for at least 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. This ensures the laptop can handle multiple applications and browser tabs simultaneously without slowing down.

Storage: An SSD (Solid State Drive) is preferable over an HDD (Hard Disk Drive) for faster boot times and quicker access to files. A minimum of 512GB SSD is ideal for ample storage and speed.

Display: A Full HD (1920x1080) resolution is standard for clear and sharp visuals. Consider a laptop with an IPS panel for better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles.

Build Quality: Choose a laptop with a durable build and comfortable keyboard. A lightweight and portable design is beneficial if you need to carry it around frequently.

Battery Life: Look for laptops with a battery life of at least 6-8 hours to ensure it lasts through a workday or study session without needing constant recharging.

Graphics: For casual gaming or graphic work, a laptop with dedicated graphics (like NVIDIA GeForce MX or GTX) is beneficial. Integrated graphics are sufficient for general use and light multimedia tasks.

Connectivity: Ensure the laptop has a good range of ports, including USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card reader, for versatile connectivity options.

Operating System: Check if the laptop comes with Windows 11 or another operating system pre-installed. Some models may offer free upgrades or trial versions of productivity software.

Top 3 features of the best laptops under ₹ 60000

Best laptops under 60000 Screen size Processor Features HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6 inch AMD Ryzen 3 AMD Radeon Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop 14 inch Intel Core i3 Pre-Installed Office Home and Student 2021 Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop 14 inch Intel Core i3 15 Month McAfee, Spill-Resistant Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop 15.6 inch AMD Ryzen 5 Portable, Light Weight ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop 15.6 inch Intel Core i5 HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop 15.6 inch AMD Ryzen 5 Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop 15.6 inch Intel Core i5 Intel Iris Xe Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14 inch Intel Core i5 HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Memory Card Slot, Anti Glare Coating HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 15.6 inch Intel Core i5 FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 14 inch Intel Core i5 Fingerprint Reader, HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

FAQs Question : What should I look for in a laptop's processor? Ans : For laptops under ₹60,000, aim for processors like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5. They offer a good balance of performance and energy efficiency, making them suitable for multitasking and everyday use. Question : Is 8GB RAM sufficient for regular use? Ans : Yes, 8GB of RAM is generally adequate for most tasks, including web browsing, office applications, and light multitasking. It ensures smooth performance and the ability to run multiple programs simultaneously. Question : Should I prioritise SSD over HDD? Ans : Yes, an SSD (Solid State Drive) is preferable over an HDD (Hard Disk Drive) because it provides faster boot times, quicker file access, and overall better performance. A 512GB SSD is ideal for ample storage and speed. Question : What is the importance of having a good keyboard and trackpad? Ans : A comfortable keyboard and responsive trackpad are essential for productivity and ease of use. A good keyboard should have well-spaced keys with adequate travel, while a trackpad should be accurate and support multi-touch gestures.