Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn Duplex Printer for Home: Print+Copy+Scan, Mess-Free 15-Sec Toner Refill, Lowest Cost Per Page for B&W Prints, Smart Guided Buttons, Easy Mobile Printing
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laser 108A Monochrome Laser Printers,Single Function,Wired Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0,Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000-Page Duty Cycle,1 Year Warranty,Black&White,4Zb79A
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laserjet Pro P1108 Plus Single Function Monochrome Wired Laser Printers, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer, Windows, Mac and Linux Support
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A5A
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Single-Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Standard
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
When it comes to choosing a reliable and efficient printer, laser printers stand out for their speed, precision, and cost-effectiveness. Whether you're working from home, running a small business, or managing a larger office, a high-quality laser printer can significantly improve productivity. The latest laser printers in 2025 offer cutting-edge features, including fast print speeds, impressive print quality, and enhanced connectivity options, making them perfect for both personal and professional use.
These modern laser printers are designed to handle high-volume printing tasks with ease, while keeping running costs low. From budget-friendly options to advanced models with duplex printing and mobile connectivity, there’s a laser printer suited for every need. In this list, we’ve compiled the best laser printers available in 2025, ensuring you find the perfect match for your requirements, whether you need a simple home printer or a versatile office machine.
The HP LaserJet Tank 2606dn is an efficient 3-in-1 printer designed for home or small office use. With its duplex printing capability, it offers low cost-per-page black-and-white prints, making it ideal for regular printing tasks. The printer supports mobile printing via the HP Smart App, ensuring you can print and scan from your phone. It also features HP Wolf Essential Security for data protection, and its compact design allows it to fit easily into most spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient duplex printing for savings
Mobile printing via HP Smart App
Reasons to avoid
Limited to monochrome prints only
No colour printing capabilities
HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn Duplex Printer for Home: Print+Copy+Scan, Mess-Free 15-Sec Toner Refill, Lowest Cost Per Page for B&W Prints, Smart Guided Buttons, Easy Mobile Printing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are satisfied with the printer's print quality and fast speed. However, some noted the lack of Wi-Fi connectivity, requiring a LAN connection.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its fast speed and excellent print quality, though be aware it requires LAN connection instead of Wi-Fi.
The HP Laser 108A is a straightforward single-function monochrome printer designed for small offices or home use. It boasts a printing speed of up to 21 ppm, with crisp print quality ensured by the HP 110A toner cartridge. With USB 2.0 connectivity, it’s easy to set up and operate. While it doesn’t offer wireless connectivity, it’s reliable and simple, making it a good option for users who only need black-and-white prints.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quick print speed of 21 ppm
Compact design for small spaces
Reasons to avoid
Lacks wireless connectivity
Single function printer only
HP Laser 108A Monochrome Laser Printers,Single Function,Wired Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0,Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000-Page Duty Cycle,1 Year Warranty,Black&White,4Zb79A
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer's print quality, installation, and speed, noting crisp prints with good quantity. Opinions vary on its value for money and functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its excellent print quality and speed, though consider if its value and functionality align with your needs.
Also read: Best printers for home use: Switch to high quality printing with these top 8 reliable options
The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is a reliable and compact monochrome laser printer. Its simple design makes it suitable for home offices, offering consistent high-quality prints. With a print speed of 12 ppm, it's not the fastest option, but its portable nature and easy setup make it appealing for smaller tasks. It supports only wired USB connectivity, limiting its flexibility for those needing wireless options.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Portable, space-saving design
Reliable high-quality monochrome printing
Reasons to avoid
Low print speed (12 ppm)
Lacks Wi-Fi and mobile support
HP Laserjet Pro P1108 Plus Single Function Monochrome Wired Laser Printers, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are happy with the printer's print quality, value for money, and easy setup. The fast print speed makes it ideal for home and office use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its excellent value, quick setup, and efficient print speed, making it perfect for both home and office environments.
Also read: Best printers and scanners: Buying guide for 10 best picks
The Brother DCP-L2520D is an all-in-one laser printer offering print, scan, and copy functions. Its standout feature is automatic duplex printing, allowing you to print on both sides of the paper with ease. This printer also has a fast print speed of 30 ppm, ideal for medium-volume print jobs. The 250-sheet input tray is useful for larger jobs, but the monochrome output and relatively large size may not suit every home office.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic duplex printing for convenience
Fast print speed (30 ppm)
Reasons to avoid
Monochrome output only
Large footprint for home office use
Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer’s value, print quality, fast scanning, and easy installation. Duplex printing is praised, though some report issues with display quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its value, efficiency, and fast scanning, with easy installation and duplex functionality, but be aware of possible display quality concerns.
The HP Laser 1008W is a single-function monochrome printer designed for simplicity and efficiency. It provides a reliable printing speed of up to 21 ppm, ideal for home or small office printing needs. The printer is equipped with USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for flexible printing options. However, like many other single-function printers, it lacks scanning or copying capabilities, and its footprint may be slightly larger for compact workspaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable Wi-Fi and USB connectivity
Efficient 21 ppm print speed
Reasons to avoid
Lacks multifunction capabilities
Slightly bulky for compact spaces
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer great value for money, and ideal for home use, especially for students and teachers. Some dislike the cartridge capacity and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its affordability and suitability for home use, though consider the cartridge capacity and varying opinions on Wi-Fi and print quality.
Also read: Best colour printer: Top 10 models for stunning and high quality prints for home and office
The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is a compact, wireless monochrome printer designed for home or small office use. It offers fast print speeds of up to 18 ppm, ensuring efficiency for daily print tasks. The printer supports both USB and Wi-Fi connections, allowing for seamless printing from a range of devices. It does not have scanning or copying capabilities and is suitable only for basic printing needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wi-Fi and USB connectivity options
Compact design for small spaces
Reasons to avoid
Lacks scanning and copying functions
Limited to monochrome output
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer, Windows, Mac and Linux Support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer’s print quality, value for money, and fast performance. It’s reliable and compact, though opinions vary on setup and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its great value, fast performance, and compact design, but consider potential setup and Wi-Fi connectivity concerns.
The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is a multifunction printer that offers printing, scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities, making it ideal for small to medium-sized offices. With a print speed of up to 21 ppm, it provides good productivity, and its 40-sheet ADF (Automatic Document Feeder) enhances multi-page scanning and copying. Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options allow easy integration into office networks, but the monochrome output may limit some users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multifunction capabilities (print, scan, copy, fax)
40-sheet ADF for efficient document handling
Reasons to avoid
Monochrome output only
Bulkier design for smaller spaces
HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 715A5A
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the printer ideal for small businesses and office use, but opinions vary on its print quality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its suitability for office and small business use, though consider mixed opinions on print quality.
Also read: Best printers for office use: 10 picks that will enhance your workplace productivity and efficiency
The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B is a simple, single-function monochrome printer designed for basic home or office printing needs. With a printing speed of 18 ppm, it delivers efficiency for light to moderate print volumes. It connects via USB 2.0 and offers a compact design, making it ideal for small spaces. However, it lacks wireless connectivity and multifunctional features, limiting its versatility for those who need more than just printing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design, space-saving
Fast print speed for small tasks
Reasons to avoid
No wireless or mobile connectivity
Limited to monochrome printing only
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Single-Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Standard
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the printer's print quality, value, and ease of installation. It’s fast and efficient for home users and students, though opinions vary on functionality.
Why choose this product?
Choose this printer for its value, speed, and ease of use, but consider differing opinions on its overall functionality.
Factors to consider when buying a laser printer
Print Speed: Look for printers with fast print speeds, measured in pages per minute (ppm), to enhance productivity, especially for high-volume printing.
Print Quality: Check the resolution (measured in dpi) to ensure crisp, clear prints for both text and graphics.
Connectivity Options: Choose printers with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or USB connections for seamless integration into your home or office network.
Cost Per Page: Evaluate the long-term cost of toner cartridges and maintenance to ensure affordability over time.
Monthly Duty Cycle: Consider the recommended monthly print volume to ensure the printer can handle your workload without frequent breakdowns.
Functionality: Determine if you need additional features like duplex printing, scanning, copying, or faxing.
Size and Design: Opt for a compact model if space is limited, ensuring it fits comfortably in your work area.
How do I choose the right laser printer for my home office?
When choosing a laser printer for your home office, consider factors like print speed, connectivity options (Wi-Fi or Ethernet), print quality, and cost per page. A compact, easy-to-install printer with mobile printing options is ideal for small spaces and home-based work environments.
Are all laser printers suitable for high-volume printing?
Not all laser printers are designed for high-volume printing. For frequent or large-scale printing, look for printers with a higher monthly duty cycle, larger paper tray capacity, and faster print speeds. These features ensure that the printer can handle heavy workloads without compromising performance.
Top 3 features of best laser printers
Laser printers
Max Print Speed Monochrome
Monthly Duty Cycle
Paper Tray Capacity
|HP Laserjet Tank 2606dn Duplex Printer for Home
|22 ppm
|25,000 pages
|250 sheets
|HP Laser 108A Monochrome Laser Printer
|21 ppm
|10,000 pages
|150 sheets
|HP Laserjet Pro P1108 Plus
|12 ppm
|8,000 pages
|150 sheets
|Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer
|30 ppm
|15,000 pages
|250 sheets
|HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printer
|21 ppm
|10,000 pages
|150 sheets
|Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer
|18 ppm
|5,000 pages
|150 sheets
|HP Laser MFP 1188fnw
|21 ppm
|15,000 pages
|150 sheets
|Canon imageCLASS LBP6030B Single-Function Laser Printer
|18 ppm
|5,000 pages
|150 sheets
Similar articles for you
Best home printers: Top 10 models for quality printing and convenient home use, all at your fingertips
Complete home printer buying guide: Essential considerations before you buy along with top picks
Best all-in-one printer: Upgrade your printing experience with top 10 models for home or office
FAQs
Question : What is the difference between inkjet and laser printers?
Ans : Laser printers use toner for fast, precise printing, while inkjet printers use liquid ink. Laser printers are typically more efficient for high-volume printing.
Question : Are laser printers suitable for home use?
Ans : Yes, many laser printers are compact and efficient, making them ideal for home offices, especially for printing text documents quickly and affordably.
Question : How do I reduce the cost per page on a laser printer?
Ans : Use high-yield toner cartridges, print in draft mode for non-essential documents, and maintain your printer to ensure it operates efficiently.
Question : Can I print wirelessly with a laser printer?
Ans : Yes, many modern laser printers offer Wi-Fi and mobile printing features, allowing you to print from smartphones, tablets, or laptops without direct connections.
Question : How often should I replace the toner in a laser printer?
Ans : Toner replacement depends on usage. Most printers notify when toner is low, and it's best to replace it before print quality deteriorates.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.