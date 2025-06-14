Best Lenovo laptops in 2025 for gamers, professionals and creators who need top performance and speed

Lenovo’s 2025 laptops focus on what actually matters. They start quickly, run smoothly, and hold up well through long hours of use. From gaming and editing to writing and browsing, these machines handle everyday demands without getting in the way.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Radeon 610M laptopLenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB LPDDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6" FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand WarrantyView Details
₹24,990
Alexa built-in laptopLenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14"/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass LaptopView Details
₹48,990
Intel UHD GraphicsLenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i3-1305U (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/14 inch (35.5cm)/Windows 11/ MS Office 2021/Grey/1.3Kg), 82X6004GIN Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹36,990
Value for moneyLenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 14"/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0073IN, 1Yr ADP Free, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹49,610
14 Inch FHD screenLenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0" FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand WarrantyView Details
₹45,999
The best Lenovo laptops in 2025 are built for people who care less about trends and more about things working the way they should. No distractions, no overcomplicated features, just reliable tools that stay fast and feel solid. If the goal is getting things done without second-guessing your device, this list is a good place to start.
The Lenovo V15 G4 brings a balance of fast boot times and day-to-day usability, thanks to its 512GB SSD and LPDDR5 RAM. The AMD Athlon Silver 7120U handles basic multitasking and web work without lag.
Its 15.6 inch full HD display makes long viewing hours less of a strain, and the AMD Radeon 610M provides smooth visuals for office apps and video playback. For those scanning through the best Lenovo laptops available right now, this one keeps things simple and steady.
Fast SSD improves boot and file access
Full HD screen is clear and easy on the eyes
Not suitable for heavy gaming or editing
Processor is basic for demanding apps
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB LPDDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6" FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Smooth for basic use, starts fast, and easy to handle for everyday tasks."
Why choose this product?
A good pick for users who want quick startup and clear visuals without overpaying.
With a 12th Gen Intel i5 chip and 16GB of RAM, the IdeaPad Slim 3 handles work apps, calls, and media without stalling. The 14-inch Full HD screen is sharp, and the 512GB SSD keeps things moving quickly.
The device feels balanced for students, professionals, or anyone who needs a machine that doesn’t freeze under pressure. For anyone sorting through the best Lenovo laptops this year, this model offers strong value for real everyday use.
Fast Intel i5 processor handles multitasking
16GB RAM supports daily work and media use
Alexa built-in for voice commands
No dedicated GPU for advanced gaming
No backlit keyboard
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14"/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Runs smoothly, good for office work and light entertainment."
Why choose this product?
It delivers reliable speed and memory without feeling bulky.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel’s 13th Gen Core i3 is built for people who need a straightforward laptop that runs daily apps without lag. It boots fast, handles office software well, and stays smooth across tabs and tasks.
The 14 inch display and 512GB SSD help round out a machine that keeps pace with study sessions or daily work routines. For someone comparing everyday machines, this one earns its place among the best Lenovo laptops made for regular use.
13th Gen i3 keeps day-to-day use responsive
512GB SSD helps with faster load times
Not made for graphic-heavy tasks
No fingerprint reader
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i3-1305U (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/14 inch (35.5cm)/Windows 11/ MS Office 2021/Grey/1.3Kg), 82X6004GIN Thin & Light Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Good for basic tasks and office work, quick startup, and light to carry."
Why choose this product?
It’s ideal for users who need a smooth, simple setup for work and everyday browsing.
Among the best Lenovo laptops for reliable daily use with no distractions.
Powered by a 12th Gen Intel i5 and 16GB RAM, this IdeaPad Slim 3 model keeps everyday work running without slowdowns. The 14-inch IPS screen delivers better viewing angles, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast startup and quick access to files. It’s built for people who shift between docs, calls, and browser tabs all day.
MS Office 2024 comes preloaded, and ADP coverage for one year adds peace of mind. With consistent speed and balance across key tasks, this device makes its mark among the best Lenovo laptops available right now for practical daily use.
12th Gen i5 handles multitasking well
IPS screen is easier on the eyes
ADP for one year adds extra device protection
No dedicated GPU
Not designed for heavy editing or gaming
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 14"/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0073IN, 1Yr ADP Free, Thin & Light Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Smooth speed for work and study, clear screen, and lightweight to carry."
Why choose this product?
It works well for people who need steady speed across tasks without distractions.
The Lenovo V14 G3 brings solid performance for everyday tasks, packed with a 12th Gen i7 processor and 16GB RAM. It opens programs quickly, handles multiple tabs without lag, and is well suited for students or professionals who need things to just work.
It’s built for those who value great speed and steady use. With a setup like this, it easily joins the list of best Lenovo laptops designed to keep pace with daily work needs.
Intel i7 12th Gen runs apps quickly
16GB RAM supports multitasking
No backlit keyboard
Not made for graphic-heavy tasks
Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0" FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Fast for work tasks, clean display, and works well for daily multitasking."
Why choose this product?
One of the best Lenovo laptops for anyone needing balanced power without distractions.
The Lenovo V15 G4 pairs a Ryzen 5 7520U with 16GB DDR5 RAM, offering fast load times and steady app handling for daily tasks. The 15.6 inch FHD screen is sharp, while Dolby Audio adds clarity for calls, content, and music.
Built to meet regular needs without overdoing it, this model holds its ground among the best Lenovo laptops meant for users who value simple, smooth performance.
Fast DDR5 RAM handles multitasking
Clear FHD display for daily use
Not designed for gaming or editing
No backlit keyboard
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD,Dolby Audio,Premium Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Responsive for daily tasks, screen looks sharp, and sound is surprisingly clear."
Why choose this product?
It earns a spot in the best Lenovo laptops line-up built for regular use without distractions.
With a Ryzen 3 7320U and 8GB RAM, the Lenovo V15 is a solid pick for day-to-day tasks like browsing, document work, and online classes. The 15.6 inch antiglare screen is easy on the eyes, and the 512GB SSD helps boot things up without lag. At 1.63 kg, it’s easy enough to carry between home and work setups.
This setup is meant for users who want a straightforward machine that stays consistent. It's one of the best Lenovo laptops available now for simple, no-nonsense computing.
Clear 15.6 inch FHD antiglare screen
Fast SSD keeps load times short
Not built for demanding software
No dedicated graphics card
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Good for office work and browsing, boots quickly and runs smooth."
Why choose this product?
It’s built for users who need simple speed and steady output for daily tasks.
The Lenovo V14 G3 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 with 16GB RAM, giving you a fast and balanced setup for daily work, video calls, and multitasking. The 14 inch FHD screen is crisp, and the Intel Iris Xe graphics handle visuals smoothly across common apps and media.
With Windows 11 and MS Office already set up, it’s ready the moment you are. This one stands out in the best Lenovo laptops list for keeping things fast, focused, and refreshingly simple.
12th Gen i5 keeps tasks moving
16GB RAM handles multitasking easily
Not built for gaming or editing software
Lacks fingerprint reader
Lenovo V14 G3 14" FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11, Ms-Office Lifetime Validity, Iron Grey,1.6kg, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Fast setup, smooth performance for office tasks, and light to carry around."
Why choose this product?
It’s designed for people who want speed and clarity without the extra weight.
The Lenovo V14 G4 runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 with 16GB RAM, giving it the speed needed for everyday work without lag. The 14 inch FHD screen keeps visuals clean across documents, meetings, and web sessions. Paired with a 512GB SSD, it opens apps and files quickly with little wait.
It comes with Windows 11 and MS Office already installed. For users focused on daily tasks, it's a quiet performer in the best Lenovo laptops lineup.
Latest 13th Gen Intel i3 chip
16GB RAM is strong for multitasking
Not for heavy video or design work
No backlit keyboard
Lenovo V14 G4 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Good speed for the price, works well for office tasks and remote work."
Why choose this product?
It suits users who want quick access, smooth app switching, and clean visuals.
Equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 delivers consistent performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, content consumption, and basic productivity workflows.
The 15.6 inch display offers practical screen real estate, and its 1.54 kg weight supports mobility in professional or academic environments. It maintains relevance within the segment of best Lenovo laptops tailored for fundamental use cases.
Good speed for web and light apps
512GB SSD allows quicker boot times
Not suitable for multitasking or heavy software
No Full HD display
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
"Works well for basic use like browsing and emails, boots up quickly."
Why choose this product?
Part of the best Lenovo laptops range for basic daily computing without distractions.
Lenovo often uses different build materials, display panels, and warranty coverage across models that look similar on paper. For example, two laptops with the same processor and RAM may differ in screen quality, thermal design, or included software like MS Office. That’s why prices can vary even within the same lineup.
ADP covers damage caused by drops, spills, or electrical surges — things regular warranties don’t include. It’s valid for one year and usually requires registration after purchase. You still need to follow terms (e.g., not voiding warranty through tampering) and may have a one-time claim limit.
Entry-level Lenovo laptops like the IdeaPad Slim 1 or V15 can warm up if used for extended multitasking, especially on soft surfaces. They’re not built for heavy use, but proper airflow (using a flat surface or cooling pad) can prevent noticeable heat issues during regular tasks.
Lenovo keeps costs down by removing non-essential features in some regions, especially for budget models sold in India. Backlit keyboards are usually available on higher-end models or ThinkPads. Always check spec sheets — it's not included by default.
|Best Lenovo Laptops
|Type of Laptop
|Technology
|Special Features
|Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop
|Standard Laptop
|AMD Athlon Silver 7120U
|15.6" FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H Laptop
|Standard Laptop
|Intel Core i5-12450H
|14" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, MS Office, Windows 11
|Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop
|Business Laptop
|Intel Core i7-1255U
|14" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office
|Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop
|Thin & Light
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
|15.6" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Dolby Audio, Windows 11
|Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Up to 4.70Ghz
|Business Laptop
|Intel Core i7-1255U
|14" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
|Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" FHD Antiglare Laptop
|Thin & Light
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
|15.6" FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
|Lenovo V14 G3 14" FHD Laptop
|Business Laptop
|Intel Core i5-1235U
|14" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office
|Lenovo V14 G4 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U Laptop
|Business Laptop
|Intel Core i3-1315U
|14" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6" Laptop
|Thin & Light
|Intel Celeron N4020
|15.6" Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop
|Thin & Light
|Intel Core i5-12450H
|14" FHD, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, 1.37 Kg
Best budget laptops June 2025: Top 10 options from HP, Dell and more for productivity on a budget
Experts reveal the 9 best laptops under ₹55,000 in 2025 that give you premium features without the price tag
Best Windows 10 laptops (2025) you can buy: From ultraportables to powerful workstations for every need
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.