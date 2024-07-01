With the release of the Lenovo Legion Go, another handheld gaming PC enters the Indian market. The Legion Go is a powerful and versatile handheld with a large QHD+ display and removable controllers. It comes with a full-fledged Windows 11 OS, so if you feel like catching up on work, you can do so by connecting it to an external display. It also features a large battery, allowing you to game for hours without needing to find a wall socket.

However, all these premium features come at a premium price that not everyone is willing to pay for a handheld device. Additionally, with its 8-inch display, the overall package is comparatively larger and heavier. So, if you are looking for something compact, small, and one that fits your budget then check out these Legion Go alternatives. We have listed some of the best handheld gaming PCs that offer a compact design and a much lower price. Don't worry, these alternatives feature top-of-the-line hardware that can run most AAA titles at high frame rates.

1. ASUS ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 HexaCore Zen4 - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) RC71L-NH019W Handheld Gaming PC (7 Inch, White, 608.0 g)

Asus ROG Ally is one of the compact handheld gaming PC that you can buy, it features a 7 inches FHD display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with six cores and 12 threads. Paired with a superfast 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB NVMe storage for smooth multitasking and ample room for all your games. It runs on Windows 11 out of the box which means it can run all Windows applications apart from games. The battery gives you enough power to play your favourite games for a couple of hours.

Specifications of Asus ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 handheld gaming PC:

Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 HexaCore Zen4

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 512GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 7-inch FHD, 120Hz refresh rate

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 processor Limited integrated graphics Fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Small screen size High-speed LPDDR5 RAM Higher power consumption due to gaming capabilities Responsive 120Hz touchscreen Windows 11 Home limitations

2. ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001W

The ROG Ally features the same hardware as the hexa core variant, but if you want more horsepower then you should go for this Z1 Extreme variant. It is a bit expensive than the regular version but provides far better gaming performance. It features the same Windows 11 OS with Armoury Crate that lets you control most features of the Ally even when you are in the game. Furthermore, it comes with free X Box Game Pass so you can enjoy hundreds of AAA titles for three months without spending your money.

Specifications of Asus ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Handheld gaming PC:

Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 7-inch FHD touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor Relatively small 7-inch screen size High-speed 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD High price tag

3. Valve Steam Deck OLED 512GB Handheld Gaming Console - Featuring A High Dynamic Range Screen, A Longer-lasting Battery, Faster Downloads, And Much More

Valve is the first brand that came up with the idea of handheld gaming PC back in 2022. This idea immediately picked up by other brands, and now we have a myriad of options available. The Steam Deck OLED is the second iteration from Valve, it comes with a bunch of refinements to the original version with an OLED display. It looks and feels the same as the previous version but offers much better gaming experience, thanks to high contrast ratio and HDR capabilities of this new display. It is powered by an AMD chip that is paired with ample RAM and storage to keep the device running smoothly.

Specifications of Valve Steam Deck OLED:

512GB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display

7.4" diagonal display size

Up to 90Hz refresh rate

50Whr battery

Wi-Fi 6E

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High dynamic range OLED display Limited to 1280 x 800 resolution Longer-lasting battery for extended play Battery life varies greatly (3-12 hours) Fast downloads with 512GB NVMe SSD Slightly heavier due to larger battery

4. AYANEO 2 Amd Ryzen 7 6800U 1200P 16Gb+1Tb Handheld Gaming Console (Starry Black)Windows 11 Home

AYANEO 2 is one of the very few gaming handheld pc that is powered by a laptop processor from AMD and the best part is that the device still manages to be compact and lightweight. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor paired with Radeon 680M integrated GPU. This processor is coupled with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. The design is compact and lightweight, with a glass sheet covering the full face of the handheld. Under this glass sheet is a 7 inches display that is vibrant and colourful to offer a superior gaming experience.

Specifications of AYANEO 2 handheld gaming console:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Graphics: AMD Radeon 680M

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5-6000 MT/s

Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD

Display: 7-inch touch screen

Platform: Windows

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality graphics with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Higher price point Versatile gaming for AAA and retro games Limited battery life for long sessions

5. GPD Win 4 Handheld Gaming PC Black with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Radeon 680M ZEN3 16GB LPDDR5 1TB PCI-E 4.0 NVME SSD [WIN4-BL-16-1]

GPD is a brand that is in this gaming handheld game way before Steam Deck was released. GPD Win 4 is a full-fledged mini laptop with all the gaming controls and a sliding keyboard which comes in handy especially when you are gaming on a Windows machine. It is powered the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor paired with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. The display is 6 inches, which is smaller, but it features FHD resolution for crisp visuals. You get analogue triggers that give you a console like gaming experience on this handheld gamin PC.

Specifications of GPD Win 4 Handheld Gaming PC:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Graphics: AMD Radeon 680M

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB PCI-E 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: 6-inch, 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz/40Hz refresh rates

Ports: Dual Type-C (one USB4), USB4 interface with 40Gbps bandwidth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful performance for gaming High price tag Expandable storage and fast SSD Bulkier compared to traditional handhelds

6. ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro 7 inch 1920 * 1200 IPS Portable Windows11 Laptop Pocket Game Work Tablet (AMD R7-6800U 16GB/1TB)

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro is a high-end handheld gaming PC that is also powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. It looks exactly like a portable console that can easily be fit in a backpack. The large 7-inch display feature FHD resolution that provides sharp and vibrant visuals in gaming. The 12500 mAh battery is perfect for longer gaming sessions without staying connected to the charger. The device features 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage for ample room for all your games and applications.

Specifications of ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Graphics: AMD Radeon 680M

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 7-inch 1920x1200 IPS

Features: HD Linear Resonant Actuator, RGB Lighting, 6-Axis Gyroscope, Gamer Center

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor Short battery life for intensive gaming (2.5 hours) High-performance AMD Radeon 680M graphics Limited portability due to size and weight Immersive HD Linear Resonant Actuator feedback Potential heating issues under heavy load

7. AOKZOE A1 [CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800U] 8 Inches PC Win 11 OS Mini Handheld Video Game Console Laptop Tablet PC 65Wh,17100 mAh Battery (32GB+2TB SSD)

AOKZOE A1 comes from a Chinese brand that is equipped with some of the best specifications ever on a handheld gaming PC. It boasts the same 8 core AMD Ryzen 6800U processor paired with a whopping 32 GB RAM and 2 TB SSD storage. This makes it the best choice for anyone looking for top of the line gaming performance. It even features a huge, 17000 mAh battery that can offer hours of gaming on a single charge. The large 8-inch display is perfect to enjoy the modern AAA titles on the go.

Specifications of AOKZOE A1:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

Display: 8 Inches IPS, 1920X1200 resolution, 283PPI

Storage: 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD

Battery: 65Wh, 17100 mAh

Operating System: Windows 11

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor Relatively heavy at 725 grams High-resolution IPS display Limited port options compared to laptops

Factors to consider when buying a handheld gaming PC

Performance: Look for handhelds with powerful processors like AMD Ryzen series or similar, and ample RAM (at least 16GB) for smooth gaming.

Display: Opt for models with high-resolution displays (Full HD or better) and higher refresh rates for immersive gaming experiences.

Storage: Consider devices with SSD storage (preferably PCIe NVMe) for fast load times and ample space for games.

Battery Life: Check reviews for real-world battery performance, especially under gaming conditions, to ensure it meets your needs.

Are handheld gaming PCs suitable for casual gamers?

Yes, handheld gaming PCs cater to a wide range of gamers, from casual to enthusiasts. They offer flexibility and portability, allowing you to enjoy gaming on the go without compromising much on performance. Choose a model with specs that match your gaming needs, whether you prefer casual games, indie titles, or occasionally play AAA games.

How do handheld gaming PCs compare to traditional gaming laptops?

Handheld gaming PCs are designed specifically for portability and often feature compact designs with integrated controls. They typically sacrifice some raw power and screen size compared to traditional gaming laptops but offer the advantage of being more portable and convenient for gaming on the move. Consider your priorities—portability versus performance when selecting between the two.

Best value for money Lenovo Legion Go alternative

The GPD Win 4 stands out as the best value for money handheld gaming PC. It offers a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, all at a competitive price. Its 6-inch Full HD display, expandable storage, and console-like gaming controls make it ideal for gaming enthusiasts seeking portability without compromising performance.

Best overall Lenovo Legion Go alternative

The Asus ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 handheld gaming PC takes the crown as the best overall choice. It combines a robust AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD. With its responsive 7-inch Full HD touchscreen, Windows 11 support, and powerful gaming capabilities, it offers a balanced blend of performance and portability for serious gamers.

Top 3 features of best Lenovo Legion Go alternatives

Lenovo Legion Go alternatives Display Processor Features Asus ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 7-inch FHD, 120Hz AMD Ryzen Z1 Windows 11, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD Asus ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 7-inch FHD touchscreen AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Windows 11, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, Xbox Game Pass Valve Steam Deck OLED 7.4" 1280x800 HDR OLED AMD Chip Wi-Fi 6E, 512GB NVMe SSD, Up to 90Hz refresh rate AYANEO 2 7-inch touch screen AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Windows, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD GPD Win 4 6-inch, 1920x1080 FHD AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Windows, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro 7-inch 1920x1200 IPS AMD Ryzen 7 6800U 12500 mAh battery, HD Linear Resonant Actuator, RGB AOKZOE A1 8-inch 1920x1200 IPS AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Windows 11, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 17000 mAh battery

FAQs

Question : Can handheld gaming PCs run AAA games smoothly?

Ans : Yes, many handheld gaming PCs with powerful processors and dedicated graphics can run AAA games smoothly at reduced settings.

Question : Are handheld gaming PCs suitable for professional use?

Ans : While primarily designed for gaming, some models like those with Windows OS can handle professional tasks like content creation and office applications.

Question : How do handheld gaming PCs compare to traditional gaming laptops?

Ans : Handheld gaming PCs offer portability and compactness but may have smaller displays and fewer connectivity options compared to traditional gaming laptops.

Question : What accessories are essential for a handheld gaming PC?

Ans : Accessories like external controllers, protective cases, and portable chargers can enhance the gaming experience and device longevity.

Question : Do handheld gaming PCs support external monitors?

Ans : Some models support external monitors via HDMI or USB-C, expanding display options for better gaming or productivity setups.

