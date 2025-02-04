Hello User
Next Story
Best LG 43 inch TVs: Top 6 options for superior picture quality and incredible value

Best LG 43 inch TVs: Top 6 options for superior picture quality and incredible value

Amit Rahi

Explore the top LG 43-inch TVs, which offer stunning 4K resolution, smart features like WebOS, and excellent sound quality. Whether for gaming or streaming, these models provide great value, clear visuals, and user-friendly experiences at an affordable price.

Experience stunning 4K clarity with the best LG 43 Inch TVs
Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly

Our Picks

Looking for the perfect TV to elevate your viewing experience? The LG 43 Inch TVs are a top choice for those seeking stunning visuals, advanced features, and smart capabilities all in one sleek package. With a 43-inch screen, these models offer the perfect balance of size and performance, fitting seamlessly into most living spaces. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming, LG's 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures vibrant, crisp images with sharp detail.

Beyond picture quality, LG 43-inch TVs come with a variety of smart features, including WebOS, ThinQ AI, and voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. The ease of installation and seamless integration with OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ makes it an excellent choice for entertainment. Offering great value for money, these TVs are designed to meet the needs of modern-day consumers, combining convenience with high-end performance.

The LG 43UR7500PSC is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offering a sleek design with advanced features like WebOS 23, HDR10, and AI-powered sound. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, built-in Wi-Fi, and supports various OTT apps like Netflix and Disney+. With features like Game Optimizer, 4K Upscaling, and AI Brightness Control, it's perfect for both casual and gaming entertainment. It includes essential connectivity like Bluetooth and HDMI ports, providing a comprehensive viewing experience.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
Sound
20 Watts Output, Virtual Surround 5.1
Smart TV Features
WebOS, AI ThinQ, OTT Apps
Warranty
1-Year LG India Standard Warranty

Reasons to buy

Excellent 4K clarity and sound quality

Vast OTT app support for streaming

Reasons to avoid

Limited refresh rate for gaming

Average speaker output for large rooms

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's clear pixels, realistic images, and smooth 4K output, though opinions vary on value for money and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for exceptional picture quality, smooth 4K visuals, and user-friendly features, though the magic remote and installation experience may vary.

The LG 43UQ7550PSF is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offering sharp image quality with 4K resolution and HDR10 support. Powered by the α5 Gen5 AI Processor, it enhances picture quality and offers AI sound optimization for an immersive audio experience. With WebOS 22, users can access a wide range of apps and services like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect various devices. Its sleek ceramic black design complements any modern living room setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, VGA
Sound
20 Watts Output, AI Sound, Bluetooth Surround
Smart TV Features
WebOS, ThinQ AI, OTT Apps
Warranty
1-Year LG India Standard Warranty

Reasons to buy

Advanced 4K clarity with AI-enhanced sound

Wide app support for streaming services

Reasons to avoid

Limited USB port for extra devices

Only 60Hz refresh rate for gaming

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the TV's picture quality, clear pixels, and smooth 4K transitions, but opinions vary on value, performance, and the magic remote.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for stunning 4K visuals, realistic images, and clear sound, although installation and the magic remote might not suit everyone.

Also read: Best projector in 2025: Top 10 picks with bright, sharp and stunning visuals for seamless streaming and presentations

The LG 43UQ7500PSF is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that offers outstanding picture clarity with 4K resolution and HDR 10 Pro. Powered by the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, it provides enhanced visuals and sound. The TV features WebOS 22 with user profiles, a Game Optimizer, and seamless connectivity options like HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. With AI Sound and Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix, the audio experience is just as impressive as the visuals. It's perfect for streaming services, gaming, and general entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet
Sound
20 Watts Output, AI Sound, Virtual Surround
Smart TV Features
WebOS, ThinQ AI, Game Optimizer
Warranty
1-Year LG India Standard Warranty

Reasons to buy

Stunning 4K resolution with HDR support

AI-enhanced sound and video optimization

Reasons to avoid

Limited USB ports for multiple devices

60Hz refresh rate for fast-action scenes

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's quality, clear display, and crisp videos, but some struggle with the complicated remote and Magic Remote compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive picture quality, value for money, and clear videos, though the remote and display quality might not meet all preferences.

The LG 43UR8040PSB is a 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with stunning picture quality, featuring Active HDR for enhanced visuals. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, this TV offers crisp, clear images ideal for streaming content. It supports popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Video, and Hotstar, making it perfect for entertainment. The TV is designed with gaming in mind and offers seamless connectivity through HDMI, Bluetooth, and USB. It can be wall-mounted for a sleek, space-saving setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Smart Features
WebOS, Active HDR
Supported Services
Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar
Recommended Use
Gaming, Streaming

Reasons to buy

Impressive 4K resolution with Active HDR

Ideal for gaming with excellent connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Limited app support beyond main streaming services

Only a single HDMI for devices

LG 108 cm (43 Inch) 4K UHD Smart LED TV WebOS Active HDR (43UR8040PSB_Black,2023)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV for its excellent picture and sound clarity, with many appreciating its reasonable price and quick installation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for LG's high-quality standards, excellent picture clarity, and quick installation service, all at a great price.

Also read: Best LED projectors for pocket friendly home theatre setup: Top 8 picks from Portronics, Zebronics and more

The LG 43UT80406LA is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with impressive visuals, a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV features WebOS 24, which provides access to a variety of streaming apps and services. With advanced connectivity options, including 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and built-in Wi-Fi, it’s perfect for a wide range of devices. It also includes Dolby Audio for enhanced sound and AI-based features like Intelligent Voice Recognition and LG ThinQ for smarter control.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
20W Output, Dolby Audio
Smart Features
WebOS 24, LG ThinQ, Magic Remote
Warranty
1-Year Comprehensive, 1-Year Panel Warranty

Reasons to buy

Crystal-clear 4K resolution with Dolby Audio

Smart features like voice control and WebOS

Reasons to avoid

Only 2 HDMI ports for multiple devices

Average sound output for large rooms

LG 43 (109.22 cm) UHD AI UT80 4K Smart TV (43UT80406LA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the TV's vibrant display and sound quality. However, some report mixed opinions on the ease of installation and remote compatibility.

The LG 43QNED75SRA is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QNED TV, delivering vibrant colours and detailed visuals with a resolution of 3840x2160 and QNED technology. It boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and advanced picture features like HDR10, AI Brightness, and 4K upscaling. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, this TV supports a wide range of smart features, including WebOS, ThinQ AI, Alexa, and Google Assistant. With Dolby Digital sound, AI Sound Pro, and Game Optimizer mode, it offers a rich entertainment experience.

Specifications

Screen Size
43 Inches
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
20W Output, Dolby Digital, AI Sound Pro
Smart Features
WebOS, ThinQ AI, Alexa, Google Assistant
Warranty
1-Year LG India Standard Warranty

Reasons to buy

Stunning QNED display with vibrant colors

Smart features like Alexa and Google Assistant

Reasons to avoid

60Hz refresh rate for fast-paced content

Limited USB ports for multiple devices

LG 108 cm (43 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 43QNED75SRA (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the picture quality, 4K resolution, and overall performance. Some note issues with the remote but appreciate the fast installation.

Factors to consider when buying a LG 43 inch TV

  • Display quality: Check for 4K resolution, HDR support, and advanced technologies like QNED or AI upscaling for sharper, vibrant images.
  • Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate (like 120Hz) is better for smooth motion, especially for fast-action content or gaming. Many models offer 60Hz, which is sufficient for most users.
  • Smart features: Look for WebOS, AI ThinQ, voice control, and compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant for a seamless smart TV experience.
  • Sound quality: Ensure the TV has Dolby Audio or AI Sound Pro for better audio output. Virtual surround or up-mix features enhance sound immersion.
  • Connectivity options: Make sure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi to connect various devices and stream content.
  • Gaming support: Features like Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode are crucial for a better gaming experience.

What is the significance of 4K resolution in an LG 43-inch TV?

4K resolution (3840x2160) provides four times the pixel density of Full HD, offering sharper, clearer, and more vibrant images. It enhances viewing experiences, especially for high-definition content, streaming services, and gaming, making it ideal for detailed and immersive visuals.

How does WebOS improve the smart TV experience?

WebOS offers a user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and quick access to apps and settings. It supports popular streaming services, voice control, and smart features like AI ThinQ, making it simple to control the TV with your voice and seamlessly integrate with other smart home devices.

Top 3 features of best LG 43 inch TVs

LG 43 inch TVScreen SizeResolutionConnectivity
LG 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)43 Inches4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
LG 43UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)43 Inches4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 1 USB
LG 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)43 Inches4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB
LG 43UT80406LA (AI UT80)43 Inches4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
LG 43QNED75SRA (Black, 2024 Edition)43 Inches4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
LG 43UR8040PSB (Black, 2023)43 Inches4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB

FAQs

Question : What is the screen size of the LG 43-inch TV?

Ans : The screen size is 43 inches, providing a good balance between compactness and immersive viewing.

Question : Does the LG 43-inch TV support 4K resolution?

Ans : Yes, it supports 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), offering sharp and detailed visuals.

Question : Can I use voice commands with these LG TVs?

Ans : Yes, many models come with voice control features like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

Question : How many HDMI ports are available?

Ans : Most models come with 3 HDMI ports, allowing you to connect multiple devices like gaming consoles and set-top boxes.

Question : Are these LG TVs good for gaming?

Ans : Yes, features like Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode are designed to improve the gaming experience, providing smoother gameplay.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
