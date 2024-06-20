Find the best LG oven microwave for your needs with our comprehensive list of the top 10 products available on Amazon. Compare features, pros, cons, and prices to make an informed decision.

Looking for the perfect LG oven microwave to fit your needs? Look no further. We have compiled a list of the top 10 LG oven microwaves available on Amazon, complete with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're in the market for a convection oven, a grill microwave, or a charcoal convection microwave, our list has you covered. Read on to find the best LG oven microwave that suits your lifestyle and budget.

1.LG Microwave MS2043BP

The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a sleek and stylish black starter microwave that offers quick and efficient cooking. With a spacious interior and a variety of cooking modes, this microwave is perfect for busy households. Whether you're defrosting, grilling, or reheating, the LG Microwave MS2043BP has you covered.

Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Power: 700 watts
Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Turntable Diameter: 245 mm

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Limited capacity for larger dishes Variety of cooking modes Lower power compared to other models Spacious interior

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is a versatile black microwave that offers convection, grill, and solo cooking options. With a stainless steel cavity and a range of auto cook menus, this microwave is perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry) Capacity: 32 liters

Power: 900 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 340 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking options Large size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Stainless steel cavity Higher power consumption Auto cook menus

3. LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV

The LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV is a black microwave with a quartz heater and a stainless steel cavity. With a range of Indian auto cook menus and a motorised rotisserie, this microwave is perfect for those who love to cook Indian cuisine at home.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV Capacity: 21 liters

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 245 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quartz heater for faster cooking Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families Stainless steel cavity Limited color options Indian auto cook menus

4. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV is a black microwave with a motorised rotisserie and a stainless steel cavity. With a range of healthy and tasty cooking options, this microwave is perfect for health-conscious individuals who love to cook at home.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 1950 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 320 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motorised rotisserie for authentic cooking Higher power consumption Stainless steel cavity Larger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Healthy cooking options

5. LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB

The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB is a black microwave with a quartz heater and a range of auto cook menus. With a healthy and tasty cooking options and a motorised rotisserie, this microwave is perfect for those who love to grill and roast at home.

Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 245 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quartz heater for faster cooking Limited capacity for larger dishes Motorised rotisserie for authentic cooking Lower power compared to other models Healthy cooking options

The LG Convection Microwave MC2886BRUM is a black microwave with a stainless steel cavity and a range of Indian auto cook menus. With a motorised rotisserie and a variety of cooking modes, this microwave is perfect for those who love to cook Indian cuisine at home.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, With 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry) Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 1950 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 320 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel cavity for even cooking Larger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Indian auto cook menus Higher power consumption Motorised rotisserie for authentic cooking

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM

The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM is a black starter microwave with a range of auto cook menus and a motorised rotisserie. With a variety of cooking modes and a healthy cooking options, this microwave is perfect for health-conscious individuals who love to cook at home.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 1950 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 320 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variety of cooking modes Higher power consumption Motorised rotisserie for authentic cooking Larger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Healthy cooking options

8. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI is a black charcoal microwave with a range of auto cook menus and a motorised rotisserie. With a variety of cooking modes and a healthy cooking options, this microwave is perfect for health-conscious individuals who love to cook at home.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 1950 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 320 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variety of cooking modes Higher power consumption Motorised rotisserie for authentic cooking Larger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Healthy cooking options

9. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW is a black charcoal microwave with a range of auto cook menus and a motorised rotisserie. With a variety of cooking modes and a healthy cooking options, this microwave is perfect for health-conscious individuals who love to cook at home.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW Capacity: 32 liters

Power: 900 watts

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Turntable Diameter: 340 mm

Control Type: Tact (Buttons)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Variety of cooking modes Higher power consumption Motorised rotisserie for authentic cooking Larger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Healthy cooking options

LG oven top features comparison:

LG microwave ovens Capacity Power Control Type Turntable Diameter Control Type LG Microwave MS2043BP 20 liters 700 watts Touch Key Pad (Membrane) 245 mm Touch Key Pad (Membrane) LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM 32 liters 900 watts Tact (Buttons) 340 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV 21 liters 800 watts Tact (Buttons) 245 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV 28 liters 1950 watts Tact (Buttons) 320 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB 20 liters 700 watts Tact (Buttons) 245 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Convection Microwave MC2886BRUM 28 liters 1950 watts Tact (Buttons) 320 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM 28 liters 1950 watts Tact (Buttons) 320 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI 28 liters 1950 watts Tact (Buttons) 320 mm Tact (Buttons) LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW 32 liters 900 watts Tact (Buttons) 340 mm Tact (Buttons)

Best value for money LG oven: The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is the best value for money, offering a variety of cooking modes and a spacious interior at an affordable price. It is perfect for everyday heating and baking needs and perfectly blends in with your kitchen decor.

Best overall LG oven: The LG Microwave MS2043BP is the best overall product in the category, offering versatile cooking options, a stainless steel cavity, and a range of auto cook menus. With its advanced features, this microwave ensures even cooking and easy cleaning, making it a convenient and efficient addition to any kitchen.

How to find the perfect LG oven When choosing the perfect LG oven microwave, consider the capacity, power, and control type that best suits your needs. Look for features such as a motorised rotisserie, healthy cooking options, and Indian auto cook menus to find the perfect product for your lifestyle.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of LG oven microwaves? Ans : The price range of LG oven microwaves varies from INR 8,000 to INR 20,000, depending on the capacity, power, and features. Question : What are the advantages of a convection microwave? Ans : Convection microwaves offer versatile cooking options, including baking, roasting, and grilling, making them perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen. Question : What is the difference between a grill microwave and a convection microwave? Ans : A grill microwave is designed for grilling and roasting, while a convection microwave offers additional features such as baking and crisping. Question : Are LG oven microwaves energy efficient? Ans : LG oven microwaves are designed to be energy efficient, with power-saving modes and inverter technology to reduce power consumption.

