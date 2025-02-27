Best value for money

Our Picks Best overall monitor Highest refresh rate Best value for money Most affordable monitor FAQs

Best value for money

If you’re searching for the best LG UltraGear monitors, you’re in for a treat! LG’s UltraGear monitors are designed for passionate gamers who demand high-speed performance, smooth visuals, and immersive gameplay.

With refresh rates up to 240Hz, 1ms response time, and stunning HD displays, these gaming monitors ensure you never miss a frame, whether you're battling in fast-paced shooters or exploring open-world adventures. These LG ultraGear monitors also feature high dynamic range (HDR) for vibrant colours and deeper contrasts, making every scene look lifelike.

In this guide, we’ve compiled the top 9 UltraGear monitors, ensuring you find the perfect HD monitor for your setup. Get ready to level up your gaming experience!

LG, a trusted name in display technology, brings you the best LG UltraGear monitors designed for an immersive gaming setup. The LG UltraGear 34-inch curved monitor features a 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and 160Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and multiple connectivity options make it an excellent choice for both gaming and productivity.

Specifications Screen Size 34 inches QHD Ultra Wide (3440 x 1440) Refresh Rate 160Hz for smoother gameplay Response Time 5ms for minimal lag Connectivity HDMI 2.0 (x2), DisplayPort 1.4 (x1), Headphone Out Ergonomics Adjustable height, tilt support, and VESA mount compatibility Reasons to buy Ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio for immersive gaming AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free performance Reason to avoid 5ms response time may not suit professional esports players Built-in speakers lack deep bass Click Here to Buy LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor's vibrant display, crisp resolution, and value. However, opinions vary on colour accuracy, audio quality, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers seamless gaming performance, ultra-wide QHD visuals, and smooth 160Hz refresh rates.

LG’s UltraGear monitors are built for gamers seeking speed, clarity, and precision. The LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur. With NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium, this monitor for gaming reduces screen tearing and lag. Adjustable height, pivot, and tilt features make it a great choice for serious gamers.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz for fluid motion Response Time 1ms for lag-free gaming Connectivity HDMI (x2), DisplayPort, Headphone Out Ergonomics Height adjust, tilt, and pivot support Reasons to buy 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gaming G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support for tear-free visuals Reason to avoid Full HD resolution may feel limited for some users No built-in speakers Click Here to Buy LG Electronics Ultragear-27Gp750-B Full Hd IPS,27 Inch(68.5 Cm) 240 Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible,Freesync Premium,LCD,1920 X 1080 Pixels,HDR 10,Hdmi,USB,Tilt,Height,Pivot Gaming Monitor(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s display quality and fast refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming and colour grading.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers fast-paced gaming performance, smooth motion clarity, and advanced adaptive sync technology.

LG 27GS60QC-B UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor is designed for gamers who seek smooth gameplay and immersive visuals. LG, known for its best UltraGear monitors, delivers a 27-inch QHD display with a 1000R curvature, enhancing depth and engagement. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this HD monitor ensures fluid motion. AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support eliminate tearing and improve contrast, making it an excellent monitor for gaming.

Specifications Screen Size 27 Inches Resolution QHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms GtG Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Reasons to buy High refresh rate for smooth performance Immersive curved design for better gameplay Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Tilt-only adjustability Click Here to Buy LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that this is the best UltraGear monitor in this price range with all necessary features. However, some reported brightness flicker.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers seamless gaming, rich visuals, and fast performance, making every session more engaging.

LG UltraGear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor is built for gamers who demand speed and precision. As one of the best LG UltraGear monitors, it features a 24-inch FHD IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring seamless, tear-free gameplay. NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility reduce stuttering. The adjustable stand and borderless design offer a comfortable and immersive gaming setup.

Specifications Screen Size 23.8 Inches Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms GtG Connectivity 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI Reasons to buy Fast refresh rate and response time for smooth gaming Adjustable stand for a customisable setup Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Limited HDR performance Click Here to Buy LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s solid build, stunning display, and value. They find it easy to use with responsive performance and good audio.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers fluid gameplay, vibrant visuals, and a customizable setup for an immersive gaming experience.

LG 29WQ500 UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor is perfect for multitasking, gaming, and entertainment. Featuring a 29-inch UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS display, it offers a 21:9 aspect ratio for extra screen space. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, enjoy smooth visuals with AMD FreeSync support. HDR10 and sRGB 99% deliver vibrant colours, while OnScreen Control and Dual Controller enhance productivity.

Specifications Screen Size 29 Inches Resolution UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) Refresh Rate 100Hz Response Time 1ms Connectivity 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI Reasons to buy UltraWide screen for better multitasking Smooth gameplay with FreeSync and fast response time Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Not 4K resolution Click Here to Buy LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s picture quality, wide screen, and value. They love the vibrant display and HDMI quality but have mixed opinions on build, functionality, sound, and size.

Why choose this product?

This LG UltraWide monitor is ideal for professionals, gamers, and content creators who need a wider workspace and immersive visuals at an affordable price.

LG 32GS75Q 32-Inch QHD Ultragear Gaming Monitor is designed for serious gamers who demand speed and clarity. With a QHD (2560x1440) IPS display, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, this LG monitor delivers smooth, lag-free visuals. The ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments adds comfort, making it one of the best LG Ultragear monitors for gaming setups.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Resolution QHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms GtG Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response time for smooth gaming HDR support with accurate colours and deep contrast Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Slightly expensive compared to competitors Click Here to Buy LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s picture quality, vivid display, and HDR 400 support. They love its adjustable stand and immersive gaming experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers high-speed gaming performance, vibrant visuals, and adaptive sync for a competitive edge.

LG 27GS65F 27-Inch Ultragear Full HD Gaming Monitor is built for smooth and immersive gaming. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this LG monitor ensures lag-free performance. The IPS panel with HDR10 and 99% sRGB delivers vibrant colours, making it one of the best LG UltraGear monitors. Its three-side slim bezel and adjustable stand provide a comfortable setup, making it a great monitor for gaming.

Specifications Screen Size 27 Inches Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms GtG Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy High refresh rate for smoother gameplay Adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort Reason to avoid Full HD resolution may not be ideal for all gamers No built-in speakers Click Here to Buy LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great for the price praising its colors and 99% sRGB screen. Screen bleeding is minor but noticeable in dark scenes.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers fast response time, smooth visuals, and adaptive sync for a seamless gaming experience.

LG UltraGear 32GS60QC 32-Inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is designed for an immersive gaming experience. Its 1000R curved display enhances depth and realism, while the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver ultra-smooth performance. This LG monitor features HDR10 and 99% sRGB colour accuracy, ensuring vivid visuals. The three-side virtually borderless design makes it one of the best UltraGear monitors for gaming setups.

Specifications Screen Size 32 Inches Resolution QHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms GtG Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy 1000R curvature enhances gaming immersion High refresh rate for smoother motion Reason to avoid No NVIDIA G-SYNC support Glossy screen may reflect light Click Here to Buy LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build quality of the monitor and find it a great fit for gaming.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a curved display, fast refresh rate, and FreeSync technology for immersive, smooth gaming.

LG 34WQ500 34-Inch UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor is perfect for gaming and multitasking. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1080 resolution, it offers an expanded viewing area. The 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync ensure smooth performance, while VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 99% sRGB colour gamut enhance visual clarity. Its 3-side virtually borderless design provides a sleek look.

Specifications Screen Size 34 Inches Resolution UltraWide Full HD (2560x1080) Refresh Rate 100Hz Response Time 5ms Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy UltraWide display for immersive visuals Smooth gameplay with FreeSync & 100Hz Reason to avoid Lower vertical resolution than QHD monitors No height adjustment in the stand Click Here to Buy LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the UltraGear monitor’s resolution and are satisfied with the fluid visuals.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers, content creators, and multitaskers, this LG UltraWide monitor enhances productivity and gaming with fluid visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive screen space.

What is the difference between a normal monitor and an UltraGear monitor? A normal monitor is designed for general use, such as office work, browsing, and media consumption, with standard refresh rates (60Hz) and response times. In contrast, LG UltraGear monitors are built for gaming, offering higher refresh rates (up to 180Hz), faster response times (as low as 1ms), and adaptive sync technologies like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing. They also feature HDR support, better colour accuracy, and ergonomic designs, providing a smoother, more immersive gaming experience compared to regular monitors.

Is a higher refresh rate better for gaming? Yes, a higher refresh rate (120Hz, 144Hz, or 180Hz) makes gameplay smoother and more responsive, reducing motion blur and screen tearing. This is especially useful in fast-paced games like shooters or racing games, where every millisecond counts. Paired with a powerful GPU, a high refresh rate monitor significantly enhances gaming performance.

What is the difference between G-Sync and FreeSync? G-Sync (by NVIDIA) and FreeSync (by AMD) are adaptive sync technologies that prevent screen tearing by matching the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate. G-Sync works best with NVIDIA GPUs and tends to be pricier, while FreeSync is more budget-friendly and supports AMD GPUs. Some modern monitors support both for maximum compatibility.

Factors to consider while buying the best LG UltraGear monitors? When buying the best LG UltraGear monitor, consider these six factors:

Refresh Rate & Response Time : Higher refresh rates (120Hz-180Hz) and low response times (1ms) ensure smooth, lag-free gaming.

: Higher refresh rates (120Hz-180Hz) and low response times (1ms) ensure smooth, lag-free gaming. Resolution & Display Size : Choose Full HD, QHD, or 4K based on your setup; larger screens (27-34 inches) enhance immersion.

: Choose Full HD, QHD, or 4K based on your setup; larger screens (27-34 inches) enhance immersion. Panel Type : IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, ideal for gaming and content creation.

: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, ideal for gaming and content creation. Adaptive Sync Technology : NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync prevent screen tearing for smoother gameplay.

: NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync prevent screen tearing for smoother gameplay. HDR & Colour Accuracy : HDR10 and sRGB 99% provide vibrant visuals and better contrast.

: HDR10 and sRGB 99% provide vibrant visuals and better contrast. Ergonomics & Connectivity: Adjustable stands and multiple ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB) improve comfort and compatibility. Top 3 features of the best LG UltraGear monitors

Best UltraGear monitors Display size Resolution Refresh rate LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 34 Inches QHD Ultra Wide 1440p 160Hz LG Electronics Ultragear-27Gp750-B 27 Inches FHD 1080p 240Hz LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor 27-Inch QHD Wide 1440p 180Hz LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS 23.8 Inches FHD 1080p 180Hz LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide 29 Inches FHD 1080p 180Hz LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch 32 Inches QHD Wide 1440p 180Hz LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear 27 Inches FHD 1920 180Hz LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC 31.5 Inches QHD 1440 180Hz LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 34 Inches FHD Ultra Wide 1080p 100Hz