Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall monitor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Highest refresh rate
LG Electronics Ultragear-27Gp750-B Full Hd IPS,27 Inch(68.5 Cm) 240 Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible,Freesync Premium,LCD,1920 X 1080 Pixels,HDR 10,Hdmi,USB,Tilt,Height,Pivot Gaming Monitor(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best value for money
LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, 27-Inch QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz 1ms 1000R AMD FreeSync HDR10, HDMI x 2 DisplayPort Borderless Design, Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair FPS Counter - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Most affordable monitor
LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
If you’re searching for the best LG UltraGear monitors, you’re in for a treat! LG’s UltraGear monitors are designed for passionate gamers who demand high-speed performance, smooth visuals, and immersive gameplay.
With refresh rates up to 240Hz, 1ms response time, and stunning HD displays, these gaming monitors ensure you never miss a frame, whether you're battling in fast-paced shooters or exploring open-world adventures. These LG ultraGear monitors also feature high dynamic range (HDR) for vibrant colours and deeper contrasts, making every scene look lifelike.
In this guide, we’ve compiled the top 9 UltraGear monitors, ensuring you find the perfect HD monitor for your setup. Get ready to level up your gaming experience!
LG, a trusted name in display technology, brings you the best LG UltraGear monitors designed for an immersive gaming setup. The LG UltraGear 34-inch curved monitor features a 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and 160Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The adjustable stand, built-in speakers, and multiple connectivity options make it an excellent choice for both gaming and productivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio for immersive gaming
AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free performance
Reasons to avoid
5ms response time may not suit professional esports players
Built-in speakers lack deep bass
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's vibrant display, crisp resolution, and value. However, opinions vary on colour accuracy, audio quality, and functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers seamless gaming performance, ultra-wide QHD visuals, and smooth 160Hz refresh rates.
LG’s UltraGear monitors are built for gamers seeking speed, clarity, and precision. The LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay with minimal motion blur. With NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium, this monitor for gaming reduces screen tearing and lag. Adjustable height, pivot, and tilt features make it a great choice for serious gamers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gaming
G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support for tear-free visuals
Reasons to avoid
Full HD resolution may feel limited for some users
No built-in speakers
LG Electronics Ultragear-27Gp750-B Full Hd IPS,27 Inch(68.5 Cm) 240 Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible,Freesync Premium,LCD,1920 X 1080 Pixels,HDR 10,Hdmi,USB,Tilt,Height,Pivot Gaming Monitor(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the monitor’s display quality and fast refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming and colour grading.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers fast-paced gaming performance, smooth motion clarity, and advanced adaptive sync technology.
LG 27GS60QC-B UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor is designed for gamers who seek smooth gameplay and immersive visuals. LG, known for its best UltraGear monitors, delivers a 27-inch QHD display with a 1000R curvature, enhancing depth and engagement. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this HD monitor ensures fluid motion. AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support eliminate tearing and improve contrast, making it an excellent monitor for gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate for smooth performance
Immersive curved design for better gameplay
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Tilt-only adjustability
LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor, 27-Inch QHD (2560x1440), 180Hz 1ms 1000R AMD FreeSync HDR10, HDMI x 2 DisplayPort Borderless Design, Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair FPS Counter - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say that this is the best UltraGear monitor in this price range with all necessary features. However, some reported brightness flicker.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers seamless gaming, rich visuals, and fast performance, making every session more engaging.
LG UltraGear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor is built for gamers who demand speed and precision. As one of the best LG UltraGear monitors, it features a 24-inch FHD IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring seamless, tear-free gameplay. NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility reduce stuttering. The adjustable stand and borderless design offer a comfortable and immersive gaming setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast refresh rate and response time for smooth gaming
Adjustable stand for a customisable setup
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Limited HDR performance
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor’s solid build, stunning display, and value. They find it easy to use with responsive performance and good audio.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers fluid gameplay, vibrant visuals, and a customizable setup for an immersive gaming experience.
LG 29WQ500 UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor is perfect for multitasking, gaming, and entertainment. Featuring a 29-inch UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS display, it offers a 21:9 aspect ratio for extra screen space. With a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, enjoy smooth visuals with AMD FreeSync support. HDR10 and sRGB 99% deliver vibrant colours, while OnScreen Control and Dual Controller enhance productivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
UltraWide screen for better multitasking
Smooth gameplay with FreeSync and fast response time
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Not 4K resolution
LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor’s picture quality, wide screen, and value. They love the vibrant display and HDMI quality but have mixed opinions on build, functionality, sound, and size.
Why choose this product?
This LG UltraWide monitor is ideal for professionals, gamers, and content creators who need a wider workspace and immersive visuals at an affordable price.
LG 32GS75Q 32-Inch QHD Ultragear Gaming Monitor is designed for serious gamers who demand speed and clarity. With a QHD (2560x1440) IPS display, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, this LG monitor delivers smooth, lag-free visuals. The ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments adds comfort, making it one of the best LG Ultragear monitors for gaming setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate and fast response time for smooth gaming
HDR support with accurate colours and deep contrast
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Slightly expensive compared to competitors
LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor’s picture quality, vivid display, and HDR 400 support. They love its adjustable stand and immersive gaming experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers high-speed gaming performance, vibrant visuals, and adaptive sync for a competitive edge.
LG 27GS65F 27-Inch Ultragear Full HD Gaming Monitor is built for smooth and immersive gaming. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this LG monitor ensures lag-free performance. The IPS panel with HDR10 and 99% sRGB delivers vibrant colours, making it one of the best LG UltraGear monitors. Its three-side slim bezel and adjustable stand provide a comfortable setup, making it a great monitor for gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate for smoother gameplay
Adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort
Reasons to avoid
Full HD resolution may not be ideal for all gamers
No built-in speakers
LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it great for the price praising its colors and 99% sRGB screen. Screen bleeding is minor but noticeable in dark scenes.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers fast response time, smooth visuals, and adaptive sync for a seamless gaming experience.
LG UltraGear 32GS60QC 32-Inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is designed for an immersive gaming experience. Its 1000R curved display enhances depth and realism, while the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver ultra-smooth performance. This LG monitor features HDR10 and 99% sRGB colour accuracy, ensuring vivid visuals. The three-side virtually borderless design makes it one of the best UltraGear monitors for gaming setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
1000R curvature enhances gaming immersion
High refresh rate for smoother motion
Reasons to avoid
No NVIDIA G-SYNC support
Glossy screen may reflect light
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the build quality of the monitor and find it a great fit for gaming.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a curved display, fast refresh rate, and FreeSync technology for immersive, smooth gaming.
LG 34WQ500 34-Inch UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor is perfect for gaming and multitasking. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1080 resolution, it offers an expanded viewing area. The 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync ensure smooth performance, while VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 99% sRGB colour gamut enhance visual clarity. Its 3-side virtually borderless design provides a sleek look.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
UltraWide display for immersive visuals
Smooth gameplay with FreeSync & 100Hz
Reasons to avoid
Lower vertical resolution than QHD monitors
No height adjustment in the stand
LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the UltraGear monitor’s resolution and are satisfied with the fluid visuals.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for gamers, content creators, and multitaskers, this LG UltraWide monitor enhances productivity and gaming with fluid visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive screen space.
What is the difference between a normal monitor and an UltraGear monitor?
A normal monitor is designed for general use, such as office work, browsing, and media consumption, with standard refresh rates (60Hz) and response times. In contrast, LG UltraGear monitors are built for gaming, offering higher refresh rates (up to 180Hz), faster response times (as low as 1ms), and adaptive sync technologies like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing. They also feature HDR support, better colour accuracy, and ergonomic designs, providing a smoother, more immersive gaming experience compared to regular monitors.
Is a higher refresh rate better for gaming?
Yes, a higher refresh rate (120Hz, 144Hz, or 180Hz) makes gameplay smoother and more responsive, reducing motion blur and screen tearing. This is especially useful in fast-paced games like shooters or racing games, where every millisecond counts. Paired with a powerful GPU, a high refresh rate monitor significantly enhances gaming performance.
What is the difference between G-Sync and FreeSync?
G-Sync (by NVIDIA) and FreeSync (by AMD) are adaptive sync technologies that prevent screen tearing by matching the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate. G-Sync works best with NVIDIA GPUs and tends to be pricier, while FreeSync is more budget-friendly and supports AMD GPUs. Some modern monitors support both for maximum compatibility.
Factors to consider while buying the best LG UltraGear monitors?
When buying the best LG UltraGear monitor, consider these six factors:
- Refresh Rate & Response Time: Higher refresh rates (120Hz-180Hz) and low response times (1ms) ensure smooth, lag-free gaming.
- Resolution & Display Size: Choose Full HD, QHD, or 4K based on your setup; larger screens (27-34 inches) enhance immersion.
- Panel Type: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, ideal for gaming and content creation.
- Adaptive Sync Technology: NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync prevent screen tearing for smoother gameplay.
- HDR & Colour Accuracy: HDR10 and sRGB 99% provide vibrant visuals and better contrast.
- Ergonomics & Connectivity: Adjustable stands and multiple ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB) improve comfort and compatibility.
Top 3 features of the best LG UltraGear monitors
|Best UltraGear monitors
|Display size
|Resolution
|Refresh rate
|LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor
|34 Inches
|QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
|160Hz
|LG Electronics Ultragear-27Gp750-B
|27 Inches
|FHD 1080p
|240Hz
|LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor
|27-Inch
|QHD Wide 1440p
|180Hz
|LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS
|23.8 Inches
|FHD 1080p
|180Hz
|LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide
|29 Inches
|FHD 1080p
|180Hz
|LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch
|32 Inches
|QHD Wide 1440p
|180Hz
|LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear
|27 Inches
|FHD 1920
|180Hz
|LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC
|31.5 Inches
|QHD 1440
|180Hz
|LG 34WQ500 34 Inch
|34 Inches
|FHD Ultra Wide 1080p
|100Hz
Similar articles for you
Best 2K monitors from Dell, MSI, and BenQ for gaming, content creation, and work with sharp visuals and smooth motion
Best PC monitors: Top 7 options from LG, Samsung, Acer and others for stunning clarity and reliable performance
Best desktop monitors: Top 10 options with stunning display and features for your home office setup
I reviewed the ViewSonic TD1655: A reliable portable monitor that delivers seamless performance
Best gaming monitor in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, visuals, and value for every gamer’s needs
Monitor buying guide: Check out our top tips for choosing the perfect screen in India
FAQs
Question : What is the ideal refresh rate for gaming?
Ans : A 144Hz refresh rate is great for most gamers, but competitive players may prefer 240Hz or higher.
Question : Is a curved or flat gaming monitor better?
Ans : Curved monitors enhance immersion, especially in ultra-wide formats, while flat monitors offer a more traditional viewing experience.
Question : What is UltraGear in gaming monitors?
Ans : UltraGear is LG’s premium gaming monitor series, offering high refresh rates, low latency, and vibrant color accuracy.
Question : Do UltraGear monitors support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync?
Ans : Yes, many UltraGear monitors support both G-Sync and FreeSync for tear-free gaming.
Question : Are UltraGear monitors good for console gaming?
Ans : Yes, many models support 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1, making them great for PlayStation and Xbox gaming.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.