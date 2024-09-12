Water purifiers play a crucial role in providing clean and safe drinking water. Livpure offers a wide variety of purifiers, including RO, UV, and alkaline models, to suit different needs. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top 6 Livpure water purifiers available in India. We’ll examine their features, pros, and cons, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific preferences. Whether you’re seeking a purifier with high capacity, a mineraliser for enhanced water quality, or ultrafiltration technology, this guide covers all the key details.

Livpure’s advanced filtration systems ensure optimal purification, making them a reliable choice for safe drinking water in any home. With varying models to suit different requirements, this comparison will help you choose the best purifier for your household, ensuring that your water is not only clean but also rich in essential minerals.

1. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer water purifier offers a 7-liter capacity and uses RO, UV, UF, and TDS technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a taste enhancer, this purifier provides mineralized water for a refreshing taste.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage:

7-liter capacity

RO+UV+UF+TDS purification

Mineralizer for enhanced taste

Suitable for municipal water supply

Storage tank for continuous supply

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High purification capacity May require frequent filter replacement Enhanced taste with mineralizer

2. Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr |

The Livpure Envy Plus water purifier offers an 8-liter capacity and uses RO, UV, mineralizer, and sterilization technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water supply and provides mineralized water for enhanced taste.

Specifications of Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included:

8-liter capacity

RO+UV+mineralizer+sterilization purification

Suitable for municipal water supply

Mineralizer for enhanced taste

Sterilization for added safety

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High purification capacity May be bulky in size Sterilization for added safety

3. Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)

The Livpure Glo Star water purifier offers a 7-liter capacity and uses RO, UF, and mineralizer technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water supply and provides mineralized water for enhanced taste.

Specifications of Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage:

7-liter capacity

RO+UF+mineralizer purification

Suitable for municipal water supply

Mineralizer for enhanced taste

Ultrafiltration for thorough purification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultrafiltration for thorough purification May require electricity for operation Enhanced taste with mineralizer

4. Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)

The Livpure Glitz water purifier offers a 7-liter capacity and uses ultrafiltration technology for thorough purification. It comes with a storage tank for continuous supply of clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water supply.

Specifications of Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity:

7-liter capacity

Ultrafiltration purification

Suitable for municipal water supply

Storage tank for continuous supply

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design May not remove dissolved impurities Continuous supply with storage tank

5. Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)

The Livpure Envy Neo water purifier offers an 8-liter capacity and uses RO, UV, and UF technology for thorough purification. It is suitable for municipal water supply and provides safe and clean drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home:

8-liter capacity

RO+UV+UF purification

Suitable for municipal water supply

Advanced purification technology

Large capacity for family use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification technology May be expensive Large capacity for family use

6. Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black

The Livpure Pep Pro water purifier offers a 7-liter capacity and uses RO, UV, and UF technology for thorough purification. It also features a mineralizer for enhanced taste and mineralized water. It is suitable for municipal water supply.

Specifications of Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier:

7-liter capacity

RO+UV+UF purification

Suitable for municipal water supply

Mineralizer for enhanced taste

Compact and sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and sleek design May require frequent maintenance Enhanced taste with mineralizer

Top 3 features of best Livpure water purifiers:

Best Livpure Water Purifiers Purification Technology Suitable for Special Features Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer RO+UV+UF+TDS Municipal water supply Storage tank Livpure Envy Plus RO+UV+Mineralizer+Sterilization Municipal water supply Sterilization Livpure Glo Star RO+UF+Mineralizer Municipal water supply Ultrafiltration Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Municipal water supply Storage tank Livpure Envy Neo RO+UV+UF Municipal water supply Large capacity Livpure Pep Pro RO+UV+UF Municipal water supply Compact design

Best value for money Livpure water purifier:

The Livpure Glitz water purifier offers the best value for money with its compact design, ultrafiltration technology, and storage tank for continuous supply of clean drinking water. It is suitable for municipal water supply and ensures thorough purification.

Best overall Livpure water purifier:

The Livpure Envy Plus water purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a large capacity, RO+UV+mineralizer+sterilization purification, and added safety features. It is suitable for municipal water supply and provides mineralized water for enhanced taste.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Livpure water purifiers:

Water source compatibility: Consider the water source in your area (municipal, borewell, or mixed) when selecting a Livpure purifier. Different models cater to varying water qualities, such as RO for hard water or UV for soft water.

Purification technology: Livpure offers RO, UV, and alkaline purifiers. Choose the one that best suits your needs, whether it's for removing impurities or enhancing water quality with added minerals.

Capacity: Choose a purifier with sufficient capacity to meet your daily water consumption needs.

Maintenance: Consider the maintenance requirements, such as filter replacement frequency and service support.

Budget: Select a model that fits your budget while meeting all necessary features.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Livpure water purifiers?

Ans : The price range of Livpure water purifiers varies based on the capacity, purification technology, and additional features. It generally ranges from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Question : How often do I need to replace the filters in a Livpure water purifier?

Ans : The frequency of filter replacement in a Livpure water purifier depends on the usage and water quality. It is recommended to replace the filters every 6-12 months for optimal performance.

Question : Are Livpure water purifiers suitable for borewell water?

Ans : Livpure water purifiers are suitable for municipal water supply. For borewell water, additional pre-filtration and customized purifiers may be required for effective purification.

Question : Do Livpure water purifiers remove dissolved impurities?

Ans : Livpure water purifiers use advanced purification technologies such as RO, UV, and UF to remove dissolved impurities and ensure safe drinking water for your family.

