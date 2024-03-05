Best loudspeakers under ₹2000: Enjoy big sound with our top 10 picks

Loudspeakers are needed to bring life to our favourite tunes, turning mere sound waves into soul-stirring melodies that resonate within us. But finding the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000 can feel like stumbling upon a hidden treasure trove in a vast sea of options. Fear not, for we embark on a journey to uncover these gems, where big sound meets a small price tag. With sleek designs that seamlessly blend into any decor, these speakers are not just about sound; they're about style too. Picture them adorning your living space like elegant sculptures, ready to fill the room with symphonies of joy. So, whether you're a music aficionado or simply crave the thrill of hearing every note with crystal clarity, join us as we explore the world of best loudspeakers under ₹2,000, where big dreams meet small prices.

1. kh Megaphone Speaker

This lightweight kh Megaphone Speaker is one of the affordable loudspeakers within ₹2,000, packing 30 watts of sound into a compact design. With a range of up to 500 meters, it's perfect for any event or gathering. Adjust the volume effortlessly with the built-in controls, and switch between siren, music, and voice with ease. The durable ABS material ensures it can handle whatever you throw at it, while the convenient carry strap makes it easy to take anywhere. Whether you're a cheerleader, firefighter, or event organizer, this megaphone is a must-have. Get one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000 for all your announcement needs!

Specifications of kh Megaphone Speaker:

Brand: kh

kh Model Name: Inbuilt Bluetooth

Inbuilt Bluetooth Speaker Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Special Feature: Microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for easy handling. Requires battery power for operation.

2. Daz Cam Loud Wired Speaker

This Daz Cam Loud Wired Speaker Horn, featuring a robust 60 Watt Unit, boasts an Aluminum Body with a front rubber grip. This is one of the best budget loudspeakers under 2000perfect for outdoor use. It withstands dust and water jets. Ideal for long speaker cable installations, preventing power loss. These 100V models ensure clear sound projection. Circle models provide precise sound direction. With line matching and a multicolour option, it's one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000. Get top-notch audio quality without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Daz Cam Loud Wired Speaker:

Brand: Daz Cam

Daz Cam Colour : Multicolour

Multicolour Item Dimensions LxWxH: 20 x 10 x 8 Centimeters

20 x 10 x 8 Centimeters Style: Modern

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction. Might be too loud for some users.

3. MDB Handheld Megaphone

The MDB Handheld Megaphone with Loud Speaker is a versatile tool for announcements and signalling, perfect for colleges, schools, offices, and police use. This high-volume speakers under ₹2,000 with a powerful 100 watts output, ensures clear communication to large audiences up to 500 meters away. This red and white megaphone features a durable ABS body and moisture-proof, dust-proof function buttons for reliable performance. Its 240-second recording capability, along with plentiful music and siren sound sources, provides ample versatility. USB chargeable with cable provided, it's one of the best loudspeakers under 2000, offering high-volume sound for various occasions.

Specifications of MDB Handheld Megaphone:

Brand: MdB

MdB Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Laptop, Smartphone Power Source: Battery Powered,Corded Electric,Rechargeable

Battery Powered,Corded Electric,Rechargeable Connector Type: USB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to operate Requires batteries

4. FXI

The FXI 80 Watts Handheld Megaphone in vibrant red is one of the loudspeakers with superior sound under ₹2,000 for all your announcements, drills, and events. With USB and memory card inputs, it's your go-to for playing music and recording messages. Perfect for schools, offices, and police stations, its durable design withstands moisture and dust. Featuring easy-to-use function buttons, including a siren for signalling, it ensures clear communication every time. Enjoy 240 seconds of high-definition recording and a variety of music and siren sounds. This megaphone is among the best loudspeakers under 2000, offering unmatched quality and functionality.

Specifications of FXI:

Compatible Devices: Any Bluetooth Device (Laptop & Mobile)

Any Bluetooth Device (Laptop & Mobile) Brand: FXI

FXI Item Weight: 500 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound output. May lack advanced features.

5. WON

The WON Driver Unit 60 W is one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000. Delivering clear & loud sound, this 12-inch unit boasts 8 ohms impedance & 103bd output, perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Its 8.1 inch ABS horn, crafted from durable aluminum, ensures longevity and performance in any weather. With an easy installation process including mounting bracket and hardware, it's hassle-free to set up. Designed for compatibility with 100V/70V audio systems, this horn PA speaker is ideal for amplifying your voice or music far and wide.

Specifications of WON:

Brand: WON

WON Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Laptop, Smartphone Subwoofer Diameter : 12 Inches

12 Inches Net Quantity: 1.00 count

1.00 count Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Aluminum

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Small and easy to place. Not ideal for large spaces.

6. Dehmy Handheld Megaphone

The Dehmy Handheld Megaphone is the ultimate announcement powerhouse with -budget-friendly large speakers under ₹2,000. With its multifunctional capabilities, including Talk, Record, Play, Siren, Music, and U disk and TF card slots, it's your go-to for any event. Crafted from sturdy ABS material, it's built to withstand the elements while providing crisp, noise-free sound. Whether you're a firefighter, cheerleader, or event organizer, this megaphone is your trusty companion. With 20 watts of power and an audible range of 200 meters, it's perfect for large audiences. Plus, it's budget-friendly, making it one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000.

Specifications of Dehmy Handheld Megaphone:

Colour: ‎White

‎White Connector: ‎USB

‎USB String Gauge: ‎Custom

‎Custom String Material: ‎ABS

‎ABS Material: ABS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to use Limited volume control

7. Ekavir

The Ekavir Professional Portable 50 Watt Handled Megaphone is a powerhouse of sound, perfect for addressing large crowds indoors or outdoors. With a sturdy handle and mini sling for easy carrying, it's your go-to for any event. Its 50 Watts of sound output ensures that your voice is heard loud and clear. This megaphone also features convenient USB & SD card ports for recording and playback, allowing for continuous repeat playback. Trusted by fire officers, police, cheerleaders, and more, it's one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000 for all your announcing needs. Ideal for schools, sports events, and occasions where clarity and volume matter.

Specifications of Ekavir:

Brand: Ekavir

Ekavir Colour : Multicolor

Multicolor Item Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 25 x 11 Centimeters

25 x 25 x 11 Centimeters Style: Modern

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to set up and use. May not be loud enough for large rooms.

8. RAYDEVIL COLTONE Handheld Megaphone

The RAYDEVIL COLTONE Handheld Megaphone is your ultimate companion for announcements, signalling, and sounding the alarm! With a powerful 50W speaker, it ensures your message is heard loud and clear up to 500 meters away. Record and play back messages with ease, thanks to the 240-second recording feature. Its durable ABS material construction withstands moisture and dust, while the ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling. Featuring a built-in siren and Bluetooth connectivity, this megaphone doubles as a conference speaker, making it one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000.

Specifications of RAYDEVIL COLTONE Handheld Megaphone:

Recommended Uses For Product: Singing

Singing Brand: RAYDEVIL

RAYDEVIL Model Name: Megaphone Blue

Megaphone Blue Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Bluetooth, USB Connector Type: USB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight design Limited battery life

9. Lapras Portable Speaker

The Lapras portable handheld megaphone is one of the best loudspeakers under 2000 for all your announcement needs. With a 10-year warranty, it's built to last. Ideal for colleges, schools, offices, and police use, it features easy-to-use buttons that are moisture-proof and dust-proof. Enjoy 240 seconds of high-definition recording and a variety of music and siren sounds. Made with durable ABS material, it's comfortable to hold. The rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting performance, and a USB cable is provided for easy charging. Perfect for large audiences, it comes with a convenient handle and mini sling for easy carrying.

Specifications of Lapras Portable Speaker:

Brand: Lapras

Lapras Speaker Type : Outdoor

Outdoor Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Music

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point. Limited sound customization options.

10. M/S Singhal Enterprise Bluetooth Megaphone

This Bluetooth Megaphone from M/S Singhal Enterprise is a powerhouse of sound control, perfect for announcements in colleges, schools, offices, and more. With its loud-speaker capabilities and USB/Memory Card inputs, it's a versatile tool for any occasion. The rechargeable design ensures you're always ready to go. Its ABS material construction ensures durability, while the ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to hold. Whether you need to signal, announce, or blast a siren, this megaphone delivers. Plus, its 240-second recording capability and a plethora of sound sources make it one of the best loudspeakers under ₹2,000.

Specifications of M/S Singhal Enterprise Bluetooth Megaphone:

Brand: Generic

Generic Item Dimensions LxWxH: 26 x 26 x 12 Centimeters

26 x 26 x 12 Centimeters Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Bluetooth, USB Colour: Red,White

Red,White Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Requires charging for use

Best 3 features for you

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 kh Megaphone Speaker Compact Lightweight megaphone 20 watts of power Daz Cam Loud Wired Speaker 60 watts PA Horn Speakers Horn Design Mounting Options MDB Handheld Megaphone Lithium Rechargeable Battery Capacity of 1500 mah USB Chargeable FXI Includes Siren Noise Moisture-Proof Dust-Proof WON Clear and loud sound Heavy duty speaker Easy installation Dehmy new Handheld Megaphone TF card slot Sturdy and lightweight 20 watts sound output Ekavir 50 Watts sound Handle for grip Continuous repeat playback EVIL COLTONE Handheld Megaphone High definition recording ABS material 1500 mAh lithium battery Lapras Suitable for large audience ABS material Handle for grip with mini sling M/S Singhal Continuous repeat playback ABS material Moisture-proof

Best overall product

Experience the epitome of versatility and affordability with the lightweight kh Megaphone Speaker, crowned as the best overall product. Packed with 30 watts of powerful sound within a compact design, it's the ultimate solution for any event or gathering, boasting a range of up to 500 meters. Effortlessly adjust the volume and switch between siren, music, and voice modes with built-in controls. Crafted from durable ABS material, it ensures resilience against wear and tear while the convenient carry strap facilitates easy portability. Whether you're a cheerleader, firefighter, or event organizer, this megaphone stands as the go-to choice for all your announcement needs!

Best value for money

Get the best bang for your buck with the Dehmy Handheld Megaphone, offering multifunctional capabilities at an unbeatable price. With features like talk, record, play, siren, and music options, this megaphone is perfect for any event or announcement. Crafted from sturdy ABS material, it's built to last while providing crisp, noise-free sound. Whether you're a firefighter, cheerleader, or event organizer, the Dehmy Handheld Megaphone is your budget-friendly companion for amplifying your voice with clarity and power.

How to choose a loudspeaker under ₹ 2,000

When selecting a loudspeaker under ₹2,000, consider factors such as wattage output, durability, and functionality. Look for speakers with higher wattage for louder sound projection, ensuring your message reaches a larger audience. Opt for models with durable construction, like ABS material, to withstand various weather conditions and environments. Additionally, prioritize features such as USB connectivity, recording capabilities, and ergonomic designs for ease of use. By considering these factors, you can choose a loudspeaker under ₹2,000 that meets your needs and delivers optimal performance.

FAQs

Question : Are these loudspeakers suitable for outdoor use?

Ans : Yes, many of the listed loudspeakers are designed for outdoor use, with features like moisture-proof and dust-proof construction.

Question : Do these loudspeakers require batteries?

Ans : Some models are rechargeable via USB, while others may require batteries for operation. Check the product specifications for details.

Question : Can I record messages with these loudspeakers?

Ans : Yes, several models offer recording capabilities, allowing you to record and playback messages as needed.

Question : Are these loudspeakers easy to carry?

Ans : Most of the loudspeakers come with handles or straps for easy portability, making them convenient to carry around.

Question : Do these loudspeakers offer warranty coverage?

Ans : Many of the products come with warranty coverage; however, the duration and terms may vary. Be sure to check the product details for warranty information.

