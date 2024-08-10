Choosing the ideal luxury smartwatch can be challenging, given the numerous options available. Whether you’re looking for advanced fitness tracking, comprehensive health monitoring, or simply a stylish accessory, there’s a luxury smartwatch to meet your needs. This article delves into the top six luxury smartwatches available for under ₹35,000, providing insights into their unique features and functionalities.

From the Amazfit GTR 2 to the Withings ScanWatch, each model offers distinct advantages tailored to various preferences and requirements. We’ll explore how these smartwatches stand out in terms of design, performance, and additional features, helping you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritise cutting-edge technology or elegant aesthetics, this guide aims to assist you in selecting the perfect smartwatch that combines luxury with functionality.

1. Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display, Ultra Long 14 Days battery life, BT Calling & Music, Sleep Analysis by AI, Stainless Steel Watch with Leather Strap(Lavender Purple)

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch is a stylish and versatile smartwatch that offers a range of health and fitness tracking features. With a beautiful AMOLED display, built-in Alexa, and a stainless steel body, this smartwatch is perfect for those looking for a blend of fashion and functionality.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch:

1.39-inch AMOLED display

Built-in Alexa voice assistant

Stainless steel body

24/7 heart rate monitoring

5 ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and versatile design Limited third-party app support Comprehensive health and fitness tracking features

2. Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running Smart Watch with Dual-Band GPS, Route Navigation & Offline Maps, Personalized Training Plans, HR & SpO2, Music, 5 ATM Waterproof (Square) Winner Champagne

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch is a lightweight and stylish smartwatch that offers advanced navigation and personalized watch faces. With a 24-hour heart rate monitor and waterproof design, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals looking for a sleek and functional device.

Specifications of Amazfit Cheetah Lightweight Running Smart Watch:

1.55-inch AMOLED display

Lightweight and compact design

Advanced navigation features

24-hour heart rate monitoring

5 ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited app ecosystem Advanced navigation features

3. Fitpolo Smart Watch for Men Women with Bluetooth Call, Alexa Built-in 1.8" Blood Oxygen Heart Rate Sleep Fitness Watch, 100 Sports Modes Smartwatch, Activity Tracker for Android iOS Phone

The Huami Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch is a premium fitness and activity tracker with a classic design. With a high-quality ceramic and stainless steel body, this smartwatch offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a SpO2 sensor for comprehensive health insights.

Specifications of Fitpolo Smart Watch for Men Women with Bluetooth Call:

1.39-inch AMOLED display

Premium ceramic and stainless steel body

24/7 heart rate monitoring

SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen levels

5 ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design and build quality Limited third-party app support Comprehensive health tracking features

4. Withings ScanWatch Light - Hybrid Smartwatch, 24/7 Heart Monitoring, Activity Tracking, Cycle Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Connected GPS, 30-Day Battery Life, Android & Apple Compatible (Rose Gold)

The Withings ScanWatch Smartwatch is a stylish and advanced smartwatch with ECG and heart rate monitoring. With a sleek design and long battery life, this smartwatch is perfect for those prioritizing health and wellness features.

Specifications of Withings ScanWatch Light - Hybrid Smartwatch:

1.39-inch AMOLED display

ECG and heart rate monitoring

Stylish and durable build

Long battery life

Water resistant up to 50m

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health monitoring features Limited third-party app support Stylish and durable design

5. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band M/L. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

The Apple Watch SE Smartwatch is a high-end smartwatch with a starlight aluminum case and advanced health detection features. With a stunning Retina display and comprehensive activity tracking, this smartwatch is perfect for Apple enthusiasts looking for a blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch:

Retina display with Force Touch

Advanced health detection features

Starlight aluminum case

Comprehensive activity tracking

Water resistant up to 50m

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning Retina display Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices Advanced health detection features

6. Amazfit Balance - AI Smartwatch, Fitness Coach, Sleep & Health Tracker with Body Composition, 1.5" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Alexa Built-in, Dual-Band GPS, 14-Day Battery (Midnight)

The Amazfit GTR Smartwatch is a stylish and versatile smartwatch with a ceramic and stainless steel build. With 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and built-in GPS, this smartwatch is perfect for those looking for a balance of style and functionality.

Specifications of Amazfit Balance - AI Smartwatch:

1.39-inch AMOLED display

Ceramic and stainless steel build

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Built-in GPS

Water resistant up to 50m

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and versatile design Limited third-party app support Comprehensive health and fitness tracking features

Top 5 features of best smartwatch under ₹ 35000:

Best Smartwatch Under ₹ 35000 Display Health Monitoring Design Battery Life Water Resistance Amazfit GTR 2 AMOLED 24/7 HR monitoring Stainless steel Up to 14 days 5 ATM Amazfit GTS 2 Mini AMOLED 24/7 HR monitoring Lightweight Up to 21 days 5 ATM Amazfit GTR 2 AMOLED 24/7 HR monitoring Ceramic & steel Up to 14 days 5 ATM Withings ScanWatch AMOLED ECG & HR monitoring Stylish & durable Up to 30 days 50m Apple Watch SE Retina Advanced detection Starlight aluminum Up to 18 hours 50m Amazfit GTR AMOLED 24/7 HR monitoring Ceramic & steel Up to 14 days 50m

Best value for money smartwatch under ₹ 35000:

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch is the best value for money, offering advanced features such as a lightweight and compact design, advanced navigation, and 24-hour heart rate monitoring at an affordable price point.

Best overall value for money smartwatch under ₹ 35000:

The Withings ScanWatch Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its advanced ECG and heart rate monitoring features, stylish design, and long battery life.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatch under ₹ 35000:

Features and fnctionality: Consider the smartwatch's features such as fitness tracking, health monitoring, GPS, and app compatibility. Ensure it meets your specific needs.

Design and build quality: Look for a smartwatch with a premium design and durable materials. A stylish, comfortable design adds to both the functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Battery life: Check the battery life to ensure it lasts long enough for your usage patterns. Longer battery life means less frequent charging.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system (Android or iOS) for seamless integration and functionality.

Brand reputation and reviews: Opt for reputable brands with positive user reviews to ensure reliability and quality in your smartwatch choice.

FAQs

Question : What are the health monitoring features of these smartwatches?

Ans : These smartwatches offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and some models even include ECG and SpO2 sensors for comprehensive health insights.

Question : Are these smartwatches compatible with all smartphones?

Ans : Most of these smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but it's essential to check the compatibility before making a purchase.

Question : Do these smartwatches support third-party apps?

Ans : While some of these smartwatches have limited third-party app support, they offer a range of built-in features and functionalities to cater to different needs.

Question : What is the battery life of these smartwatches?

Ans : The battery life varies across models, with some offering up to 30 days on a single charge, while others have a shorter battery life of around 18 hours.

