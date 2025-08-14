Best MacBook deals to grab in Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 for work and creativity

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is bringing exceptional offers on MacBook models, making it the perfect opportunity to switch to Apple’s premium laptops or upgrade your existing device. Whether you’re a student, professional, or creative enthusiast, these deals make owning a MacBook more affordable than ever.

The sale includes the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, known for their sleek designs, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life. With discounts across multiple configurations, you can find the perfect MacBook to match your needs for productivity, design, coding, or entertainment.

1. Apple 2020 MacBook Air (M1, 16GB/256GB, Space Grey) The Apple 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a powerful 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, delivering blazing-fast performance and seamless multitasking. It comes with 16 GB unified RAM and 256 GB SSD storage, ideal for professional workloads. The 13.3-inch Retina display offers vibrant colours and sharp details, complemented by up to 15 hours of battery life.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

The M1 chip integrates CPU, GPU, neural engine, and more on one compact chip, providing both power efficiency and high performance for tasks like video editing. This MacBook Air delivers a balance of portability and power, suitable for creative professionals and everyday users alike.

2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB/256GB, Midnight) The Apple MacBook Air M2 model offers a smooth balance of power and efficiency with its 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Equipped with 16 GB unified memory and 256 GB SSD storage, it is tailored for multitasking and media-intensive workloads. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display boasts up to 500 nits of brightness with True Tone technology for realistic visuals.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Designed to run macOS Sequoia, it supports hardware-accelerated video formats for efficient video editing and playback. The lightweight laptop, weighing 1.24 kg, features long battery life along with modern connectivity options, including Thunderbolt/USB 4 and MagSafe charging.

3. Apple MacBook Air (M3, 8GB/256GB, Starlight) The Apple MacBook Air M3 incorporates the latest M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and GPU, delivering enhanced performance and energy efficiency in a slim 13-inch form factor. With 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB SSD, this model is well-suited for everyday computing needs.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Running the new macOS Sonoma, the M3 Air leverages advanced media engines for smooth video processing. Weighing just 1.24 kg in the elegant Starlight finish, it is perfect for users seeking a lightweight yet powerful notebook.

4. Apple MacBook Air (M4, 16GB/256GB, Sky Blue) The Apple MacBook Air M4 enhances performance with its 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU Apple M4 chip, paired with 16 GB memory and 256 GB SSD storage. Sporting a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour gamut, the laptop delivers bright, colour-accurate visuals. Running macOS Sequoia, it is optimised for efficiency and power.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

This lightweight 1.24 kg model is available in Sky Blue, offering portability without sacrificing performance. The M4 chip’s advanced architecture supports responsive multitasking and creative workflows for professionals and casual users alike.

5. Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Max, 48GB/1TB, Space Black) The Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max is a high-performance powerhouse featuring the M3 Max chip with a 40-core GPU and 48 GB unified memory, paired with 1 TB SSD storage. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display supports extreme dynamic range and vibrant colour accuracy, ideal for demanding creative tasks. The Space Black chassis houses a 2.16 kg device designed for maximum productivity.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

Running macOS Sonoma, this professional notebook offers up to 18 hours of video playback and multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. It suits power users who require top-tier performance in a versatile portable form.

6. Apple MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 32GB/1TB, Silver) The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip features 32 GB unified memory and 1 TB SSD, ideal for intensive workflows on its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display. Running macOS Monterey, it supports high-fidelity visuals and efficient multitasking. At 2.2 kg, it balances power with portability for pros needing strong performance.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

The M1 Max processor delivers exceptional CPU and GPU power capable of handling demanding video editing and development. Combined with solid battery life and Apple’s optimised software, this MacBook Pro is a reliable choice for creative professionals.

7. Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB/1TB, Space Grey) The Apple MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch) is equipped with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the M3 chip, featuring 8 GB of unified memory and 1 TB SSD storage. It runs macOS Sonoma and offers a portable 1.55 kg design with a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. This model balances power and portability, making it a great option for professionals on the move.

Click image to buy from Flipkart

With advanced hardware-accelerated video processing and long battery life, it supports smooth multitasking and creative workflows. The MacBook Pro M3 is ideal for users requiring high performance in a compact machine.