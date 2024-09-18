When it comes to achieving a restful night’s sleep, selecting the right mattress is crucial. Memory foam mattresses are celebrated for their superior comfort and support, making them a top choice for many individuals. These mattresses conform to your body’s shape, providing targeted relief to pressure points and reducing motion transfer for a more undisturbed sleep.

In this article, we will review the top 7 memory foam mattresses available in India. We’ll compare their features, such as firmness levels and cooling properties, along with their pros and cons. Whether you prefer a firm or plush feel, our guide will help you find a mattress that suits your sleep style and budget. Discover which memory foam mattress is best for you and enjoy enhanced comfort and support every night.

1. Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey

The Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide exceptional support and comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, this mattress contours to your body to relieve pressure points and promote a restful sleep. It is also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, making it a great choice for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress:

8-inch thickness

Orthopaedic support

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides excellent support May be too firm for some users Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant Comes with a 10-year warranty

2. Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed, Foam Mattress, 6-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam)

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers the best of both worlds with its dual comfort feature. One side of the mattress is firm, while the other side is soft, allowing you to choose the level of support that suits you best. It is also designed to provide optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed:

6-inch thickness

Dual comfort feature

Optimal spinal alignment

Pressure relief

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual comfort feature for customizable support May not be suitable for users who prefer a medium-firm mattress Promotes spinal alignment and pressure relief Comes with a 10-year warranty

3. SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King Size,78x72x6 Inch)

The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress is designed to offer a perfect balance of comfort and support. With a 6-inch thickness, this mattress provides medium-firm support for a restful night's sleep. It is also equipped with a removable and washable outer cover for added convenience.

Specifications of SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam:

6-inch thickness

Medium-firm support

Removable and washable outer cover

100-night trial

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides medium-firm support for a comfortable sleep May not be suitable for users who prefer a plush mattress Removable and washable outer cover for easy maintenance Comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty

4. Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Natural Latex Mattress, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress King Size (78x72x8 Inches, Firm, 7-Zone)

The Wakefit 8-inch Latex Mattress offers the perfect combination of support and comfort. Made with natural latex, this mattress provides excellent bounce and breathability. It is also designed to offer superior back support and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress:

8-inch thickness

Natural latex construction

Excellent bounce and breathability

Superior back support

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Natural latex construction for excellent bounce and breathability May not be suitable for users who prefer a memory foam mattress Superior back support and pressure relief Comes with a 10-year warranty

5. Emma Original Mattress Queen Bed | German Mattress Brand 15 Years Warranty Halo Orthopedic Memory Foam Coolgel Mattress | 5 Layers 8-Inch Medium Firm Back Pain Relief Ortho Bed Mattress (75x60 inch)

The Emma Original Mattress is designed to provide unbeatable comfort and support. With its innovative Airgocell foam and pressure-relieving memory foam layers, this mattress offers optimal spinal alignment and temperature regulation for a refreshing sleep experience.

Specifications of Emma Original Mattress Queen Bed | German Mattress Brand 15 Years Warranty:

7-inch thickness

Airgocell foam and memory foam layers

Optimal spinal alignment

Temperature regulation

100-night trial

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative foam layers for optimal comfort and support May not be suitable for users who prefer a firm mattress Promotes spinal alignment and temperature regulation Comes with a 100-night trial

6. Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x72x6)

The Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress is designed to offer the perfect blend of comfort and orthopedic support. With its innovative HR foam and memory foam layers, this mattress provides exceptional pressure relief and spinal alignment for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Specifications of Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch King Size:

6-inch thickness

HR foam and memory foam layers

Exceptional pressure relief

Spinal alignment

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative foam layers for exceptional pressure relief and spinal alignment May not be suitable for users who prefer a medium-firm mattress Comes with a 10-year warranty

7. Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty |Ortho Plus Mattress | King Mattress, 8-Inch King Size Mattress (78x72x8 Inches, Medium Firm, AeroTex Plus Luxury Fabric, Space Grey)

The Wakefit 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress is designed to provide the ultimate comfort and support. With its high-density foam and memory foam layers, this mattress contours to your body to relieve pressure points and promote a restful sleep. It is also hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, making it a great choice for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Wakefit Mattress | 15 Year Warranty |Ortho Plus Mattress:

8-inch thickness

High-density foam and memory foam layers

Hypoallergenic

Dust mite resistant

10-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides the ultimate comfort and support May be too firm for some users Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant Comes with a 10-year warranty

Top 3 features of best foam mattresses:

Best Foam Mattresses Thickness Support Warranty Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress 8-inch Orthopaedic 10 years Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress 6-inch Dual comfort 10 years SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress 6-inch Medium-firm 10 years Wakefit 8-inch Latex Mattress 8-inch Natural latex 10 years Emma Original Mattress 7-inch Airgocell and memory foam 100 nights Centuary Sleepables Orthopedic Mattress 6-inch HR foam and memory foam 10 years Wakefit 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress 8-inch High-density foam and memory foam 10 years

Best value for money memory foam mattresses:

For the best value for money, the Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress is a top contender. With its dual comfort feature, 10-year warranty, and optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief, this mattress offers great value at an affordable price point.

Best overall memory foam mattress:

The Emma Original Mattress stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its innovative foam layers, optimal spinal alignment, temperature regulation, and 100-night trial, this mattress offers the best features for a rejuvenating sleep experience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best foam mattresses:

Comfort level: Choose a foam mattress that aligns with your preferred comfort level, whether firm, medium, or plush.

Support and durability: Look for high-density foam for better support and longevity. It should provide adequate spinal alignment and last longer.

Temperature regulation: Opt for mattresses with cooling features or gel-infused foam to manage heat and prevent overheating during sleep.

Motion isolation: Select a mattress with good motion isolation if you share your bed to minimise disturbances caused by your partner’s movements.

Certifications and safety: Check for certifications like CertiPUR-US to ensure the foam is free from harmful chemicals and is environmentally friendly.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these memory foam mattresses?

Ans : The price range of these memory foam mattresses varies from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand, size, and features.

Question : Do these mattresses come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all of these mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 10 years to 100 nights, depending on the brand and model.

Question : Are these mattresses suitable for allergy sufferers?

Ans : Yes, some of these mattresses are hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant, making them a great choice for allergy sufferers.

Question : Do these mattresses offer temperature regulation?

Ans : Yes, some of these mattresses offer temperature regulation to ensure a comfortable sleep experience, especially during hot and humid weather.

