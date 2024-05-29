Upgrade your entertainment with our top picks of Mi 55-inch TVs, featuring stunning 4K visuals, HDR technology, and smart features. These models offer excellent performance and value, perfect for movies, gaming, and binge-watching your favorite shows.

When it comes to improving your home entertainment experience, a high-quality television is essential, and Xiaomi offers some of the best options in the market.

In our list, you’ll find the best Mi 55-inch TVs with top-tier models that deliver stunning visuals, impressive sound quality, and smart features to transform your viewing pleasure.

It doesn’t matter if you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or someone who enjoys binge-watching the latest series, these TVs provide the perfect combination of performance and value.

What can you expect? Vibrant 4K displays, advanced HDR technology, and more make our top choices ideal for bringing every detail to life, transforming your living room into an entertainment hub.

Go ahead and discover the ideal Mi 55-inch TV that meets your needs and budget, and take your everyday entertainment to the next level because everyone deserves high-quality entertainment at the best price.

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is a top-tier entertainment option for any home. Why do we say that? This model features a stunning 4K Ultra HD display for vibrant and sharp visuals with exceptional clarity. In addition, the integration of HDR technology improves the viewing experience with better contrast and colour accuracy. On top of it all, this TV is powered by Android TV which means that you get seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, this TV is made for effortless connectivity and smart home integration - all in a slim black design that adds value to any modern living space.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches X Series Android LED TV Display: 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR technology

Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD Display with HDR Limited Customer Support Comprehensive Smart Features (Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast) Potential Software Updates Issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's quality, value, features, and picture. However, some report issues with the remote, connectivity, performance, and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its excellent 4K display, smart features, great value, and overall high-quality performance for an enhanced viewing experience.

2. Xiaomi 55 inches X Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is designed for a premium viewing experience. This TV features 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and offers stunning visuals with stunning colour and contrast. In addition, this smart TV runs on Google TV, providing easy access to a vast library of apps and streaming services. Its integrated Google Assistant and Chromecast mean you get seamless smart home connectivity. On top of this all, the sleek black design will add a modern touch to any room. This TV also comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a versatile option for connecting your devices and improving your entertainment system.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches X Smart Google TV Display: 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision

Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Operating System: Google TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD Display with Dolby Vision Potential Remote Control Issues Comprehensive Smart Features (Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast) Occasional Connectivity Problems

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise excellent TV quality, value, features, and pictures. However, some report remote and connectivity issues, impacting functionality. Opinions vary on performance and sound.

Why choose this product?

Choose for exceptional 4K Dolby Vision display and comprehensive smart features.

3. Mi 55 inches 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is loaded with stunning visuals with Dolby Vision technology. Its 40W Dolby Atmos sound system is designed for impressive audio quality - all powered by Android TV, allowing it to offer seamless access to a plethora of apps and content. This TV also comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, which means that controlling your entertainment is effortless. There are multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports for long-term versatility. Currently available in a grey design, this TV will be a worthy addition to any living space, making it the ideal choice for people who want an immersive home entertainment experience with the best-in-class technology and design.

Specifications of Mi 55 inches 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Display: 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K LED with Dolby Vision

Audio: 40W Dolby Atmos sound system

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision Display Potential Software Glitches Immersive 40W Dolby Atmos Sound System Limited App Selection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate easy installation, sound quality, value, and features like seamless free live TV streaming. Mixed opinions exist on service and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose for easy installation, impressive sound quality, and seamless free live TV streaming, but be aware of mixed opinions on service and performance.

4. Xiaomi 55 inches X Pro Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV is designed for impeccable experiences. This TV has a lot to offer - 4K resolution and Dolby Vision IQ technology for stunning visuals with precise colour accuracy - all powered by Google TV. You get access to an endless world of content and apps with this TV that also features built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, allowing users to enjoy effortless control and connectivity. Thanks to its sleek black design, you can add a hint of beauty to your personal space. It also has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a versatile option for connecting your devices and improving your entertainment setup.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches X Pro Smart Google TV Display: 138 cm (55 inches) 4K resolution with Dolby Vision IQ

Operating System: Google TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Design: Sleek black design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional 4K Dolby Vision IQ Display Potential Software Bugs Comprehensive Smart Features (Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast) Limited Customer Support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise easy installation, sound quality, value, and features, highlighting seamless free live TV streaming. Opinions vary on service and performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product for its easy installation, impressive sound quality, and seamless free live TV streaming.

The MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV in black is engineered for a premium viewing experience. Why do we say that? This TV comes with the OLED display technology that delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. In addition, it is powered by Android TV for access to an endless range of apps and streaming services. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast for quick control and connectivity. Its slim black design adds a touch of beauty to any living space. It also comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a great choice to connect all your devices and for enjoying a well-rounded entertainment experience.

Specifications of MI 55 inches Smart Android OLED TV Display: 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD OLED

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 4K Ultra HD OLED Display Higher Price Point Comprehensive Smart Features (Google Assistant, Chromecast) Possible OLED Screen Burn-in

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise TV quality, colour accuracy, and picture. Dolby Vision offers near-accurate colour. Value and sound satisfaction noted. Mixed opinions on performance, build, connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product for its high-quality display, accurate colour reproduction, and satisfactory sound.

What sets Mi 55-inch TVs apart from competitors? Mi 55-inch TVs offer a combination of advanced features, such as 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and Android TV integration, providing a premium viewing experience at a competitive price point.

Are Mi 55-inch TVs suitable for gaming? Yes, Mi 55-inch TVs often feature low input lag and high refresh rates, making them suitable for gaming, whether it's console gaming or PC gaming.

Do Mi 55-inch TVs support popular streaming services? Absolutely, Mi 55-inch TVs typically run on Android TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar Disney+, and more.

How is the customer support experience for Mi 55-inch TVs? Mi generally offers decent customer support, though some users have reported mixed experiences. However, online communities and forums can also be valuable resources for problem-solving.

What's the longevity and reliability of Mi 55-inch TVs? Mi products are known for their durability and reliability, with many users reporting long-term satisfaction. However, like any electronic device, longevity can vary depending on usage and maintenance.

Factors to keep in mind when buying an Mi 55-inch TV Display technology: Consider whether you prefer LED, QLED, or OLED technology based on your viewing preferences and budget.

Resolution: Look for a 4K resolution for sharp and detailed images, especially on a larger screen like a 55-inch TV.

HDR support: Ensure the TV supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for better contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy in content that supports it.

Smart features: Check for built-in smart features like Android TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast for seamless streaming and control.

Audio quality: Evaluate the TV's sound quality and consider additional audio options like Dolby Atmos support or the need for external speakers or soundbars.

Connectivity: Look for multiple HDMI and USB ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for connecting various devices and peripherals.

Design and build quality: Assess the TV's design aesthetics and build quality to ensure it fits well in your living space and offers durability.

Brand reputation and support: Consider MI's reputation for quality and reliability, as well as the availability of customer support and warranty services.

Price and value: Compare prices with similar models from other brands to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget. Also Read: Samsung 55 inch TVs for a stunning viewing experience: Check out top 6 options

Top 3 features of best 55-inch Mi TVs

Best 55-inch Mi TVs TV OS TV Features Screen Size Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN Android TV 4K Ultra HD, Smart Features, LED 138 cm (55 in) Xiaomi X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN Google TV 4K Dolby Vision, Smart Features 138 cm (55 in) Mi 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision Android TV 4K LED, Smart Features, Dolby Atmos 138.8 cm (55 in) Xiaomi X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV Google TV 4K Dolby Vision IQ, Smart Features 138 cm (55 in) MI 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN Android TV 4K Ultra HD, Smart Features, OLED 138.8 cm (55 in)

FAQs Question : What is the difference between LED and OLED TVs in Mi's 55-inch range? Ans : LED TVs use backlighting to illuminate pixels, while OLED TVs emit light individually, resulting in deeper blacks and better contrast in OLED models. Question : Can I use voice commands on Mi's 55-inch TVs? Ans : Yes, Mi TVs often come with built-in Google Assistant, allowing you to control the TV, search for content, and more using voice commands. Question : Are Mi's 55-inch TVs suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, many Mi TVs offer features like low input lag and high refresh rates, making them suitable for gaming, whether console or PC. Question : Can I cast content from my phone to Mi's 55-inch TVs? Ans : Absolutely, Mi TVs typically come with Chromecast built-in, allowing you to cast content from compatible devices directly to your TV. Question : Does Mi provide warranty and customer support for its 55-inch TVs? Ans : Yes, Mi offers warranty coverage and customer support for its TVs. You can contact Mi's customer service for assistance with any issues.

