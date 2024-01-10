Best microwave: Cook to your heart's content with our top 8 picks

Microwaves have become a cornerstone in modern kitchens, streamlining cooking and redefining convenience. They are no longer just a tool for reheating leftovers but a pivotal appliance for efficient and quick meal preparation, catering to the fast-paced lifestyles of today.

The journey of microwave ovens is marked by significant technological advancements. Initially conceptualized for basic reheating, they have evolved into versatile kitchen appliances. Modern microwaves now boast features like convection cooking, grilling capabilities, and integration with smart technologies. This evolution reflects not just a change in design but a transformation in how we approach cooking and kitchen convenience.

This article is crafted to navigate you through the top 8 microwave ovens available in the market, carefully selected based on their functionality, design, ease of use, innovative features, energy efficiency, and value for money. Whether you're a novice cook or a culinary expert, this guide aims to help you find the perfect microwave to enhance your kitchen experience.

The range of microwaves featured here varies widely. From basic solo models to advanced grill and convection types, there's something for every need and budget. These microwaves stand out with their unique features like intuitive smart controls, preset menus for effortless cooking, essential safety mechanisms, and energy-saving modes, catering to the diverse culinary demands of modern households.

Consumers today seek appliances that align with their varied cooking needs and lifestyles. Some prefer simple, user-friendly microwaves for basic tasks, while others opt for sophisticated models capable of handling complex cooking routines. Current trends in microwave technology reflect this diversity, offering solutions tailored to the evolving habits and preferences of contemporary users.

Consider each microwave's features and how they align with your cooking style and kitchen requirements. This guide is designed to help you find an appliance that not only meets your cooking needs but also fits seamlessly into your lifestyle and culinary journey.

1. Kaff 28 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven

The Kaff 28 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven is an elegant addition to any modern kitchen. Its classy single glass door design exudes sophistication while offering practical features like microwave, grill, and combination programming modes. The defrost function, both time and weight-based, adds to its versatility. Its seamless integration as a built-in unit saves counter space, making it ideal for streamlined kitchen designs. However, the 28-litre capacity might be limiting for larger families, and the specialized built-in installation could add to the cost. This microwave is perfect for those who value style and functionality in a compact package.

Specifications of Kaff 28 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 Litres

Modes: Microwave, Grill, Combination

Features: Defrost Function, Time & Weight Programming

Design: Classy Single Glass Door

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design and built-in installation Limited capacity for larger families Versatile cooking modes Installation may increase overall cost

2. Faber 67 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Faber 67 L Convection Microwave Oven stands out for its spacious interior, catering to large families or those who entertain frequently. Its sleek black finish and energy-efficient class A-15% rating make it both aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly. With 10 cooking functions including convection, grill, and baking modes, it's a powerhouse for culinary experiments. The electronic auto programmes facilitate easy cooking, though the oven's size might be too bulky for smaller kitchens. Ideal for those seeking a large-capacity, multifunctional microwave oven for varied cooking needs.

Specifications of Faber 67 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 67 Litres

Efficiency: Energy Class A-15%

Features: 10 Cooking Functions, Electronic Auto Programs

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 2 Years on Magnetron

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity suitable for big families Bulky size not ideal for small spaces Multiple cooking functions May be more expensive than smaller models

3. Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is a compact yet powerful appliance, perfect for medium-sized families. Its sleek black finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. The oven offers a range of features, including 10 auto cook menus and a temperature range of 50 degree–250 degree Celsius, making it versatile for various cooking styles. The electronic control and child safety lock enhance its user-friendliness and safety. However, its convection capacity might be limited compared to larger models. This microwave is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable, feature-rich oven without the bulk of larger appliances.

Specifications of Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 32 Litres

Features: 10 Auto Cook Menus, Child Safety Control, Temperature Range 50-degree–250-degree Celsius

Design: Black Finish, Push Opening Door

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 2 Years on Magnetron

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking with auto cook menus Limited capacity for larger cooking tasks Sleek design and user-friendly controls Might lack some advanced features of higher-end models

4. LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black)

The LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK) is a versatile and high-performing addition to any kitchen. Its charcoal convection feature allows for a range of cooking methods from baking to grilling. The unique 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie offers an even cooking experience, ideal for roasting. With 401 auto cook menus, it caters to a variety of culinary needs, including health-conscious recipes. The stainless steel cavity and touch and dial control enhance its durability and user-friendliness. However, its large size might not be suitable for smaller kitchens, and the discontinued starter kit could be a downside for some.

Specifications of LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black):

Capacity: 32L

Features: Charcoal Convection, 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie, 401 Auto Cook Menus

Power Consumption: Grill 1250 W, Convection 2400 W

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Charcoal Lighting Heater and 4 Years on Magnetron

Dimensions: 53 x 32.2 x 52 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Diverse cooking methods with charcoal convection and rotisserie Large size might not fit in smaller kitchens Vast array of auto cook menus catering to different cuisines Starter kit not included

5. Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is a powerful and efficient choice for families. Its 32L capacity is perfect for large families or those who enjoy cooking in bulk. The convection feature is versatile, allowing for baking, grilling, preheating, and more. Its touch and dial control system is easy to use and clean, adding to the oven's convenience. The 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity is a significant advantage, ensuring long-term reliability. However, the absence of a starter kit might require additional purchases, and the simplistic design may not appeal to those seeking more advanced features.

Specifications of Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 32L

Features: Convection cooking, Touch & Dial control

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Ceramic Enamel Cavity

Additional: Does not include a starter kit

Control Type: Touch & Dial

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for large families with 32L capacity No starter kit provided Long-term warranty on ceramic enamel cavity Simplistic design, lacks advanced features

6. Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven

The Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient choice for those with space constraints. Its built-in design is perfect for seamlessly integrating into modern kitchen cabinetry. The microwave provides essential functions with 800W output and a grill feature, suitable for everyday cooking needs. The child lock feature and defrost function add to its practicality. However, its smaller 20L capacity might not be sufficient for larger families, and the limited advanced features might not satisfy tech-savvy users. Ideal for singles or small families looking for a basic yet stylish microwave oven.

Specifications of Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 Litre

Power: Microwave Input 1250W, Output 800W; Grill Input 1000W

Features: Digital Clock, Thermostat up to 250-degree Celsius, Child Lock, Defrost Function

Mount Type: Built-in

In the Box: Rotating Glass Plate, Grill Stand, User Manual, Warranty Card

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving built-in design Limited capacity of 20L Child lock and defrost function for safety and convenience Lacks advanced cooking features

7. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

The Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven is a compact yet versatile appliance suitable for medium-sized families. It offers a balance of innovation and convenience with 141 preset auto cook menu items, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. The Zero Oil Recipes feature is perfect for health-conscious users. Its compact design doesn't compromise on interior capacity, and the touch key pad is user-friendly and easy to clean. However, the 27L capacity might not be sufficient for larger households, and some users might find the menu options overwhelming. It's an ideal choice for those who value a blend of compactness and functionality.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 27L

Preset Menus: 141 Auto Cook Menu Items

Features: Zero Oil Recipes, Vapor Clean, Magic Grill, Touch Key Pad

Included: Rotisserie, Metal Tray, High/Low Rack, Glass Tray, User Manual, Warranty Card

Control: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design with ample interior capacity Capacity may be limited for larger families Wide range of auto cook menus for convenience Menu options may be too extensive for some

8. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

The second Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven offers a blend of practicality and advanced features. The twin turbo cooking and vapour clean function make it a standout choice for those who prioritize ease of cleaning and efficient cooking. With 137 auto menu options, it caters to a wide range of culinary preferences. The 5-year warranty on the magnetron adds an assurance of quality and durability. However, its similarity in capacity and functions to other models in the same range may not make it a distinct choice for some users. Ideal for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich convection microwave.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 27L

Auto Menu: 137 Options

Features: Vapour Clean, Twin Turbo Cooking

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Magnetron

Additional: Vapour Clean, Touch Key Pad Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient twin turbo cooking and easy cleaning with vapour clean Similar features as other models in the same range Wide variety of auto menu options 27L capacity may not suit larger families

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity & Type Key Features Additional Functions 1. Kaff 28 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven 28 Litres, Built-in Microwave/Grill/Combination Modes, Defrost Function, Classy Design Single Glass Door, Time & Weight Defrost 2. Faber 67 L Convection Microwave Oven 67 Litres, Convection 10 Cooking Functions, Energy Efficiency, Electronic Auto Programs Memory, Fast Cooking, Pizza Mode 3. Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven 32 Litres, Convection Electronic Control, Child Safety, 10 Auto Cook Menus Temperature Range 50-degree to 250-degree Celsius 4. LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven 32 Litres, Convection Charcoal Convection, 360-degree Motorized Rotisserie, 401 Auto Cook Menus Charcoal Lighting Heater, Diet Fry 5. Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven 32 Litres, Convection Touch & Dial Control, 10-year Warranty on Cavity, Easy to Clean Baking, Grilling, Preheating 6. Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven 20 Litres, Built-in Microwave/Grill/Combination Modes, Child Lock, Digital Clock 250-degree Celsius Thermostat, Time Display 7. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven 27 Litres, Convection 141 Preset Auto Cook Menu, Zero Oil Recipes, Vapor Clean Magic Grill, Touch Key Pad 8. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven 27 Litres, Convection 137 Auto Menu, Vapour Clean, Twin Turbo Cooking Vapor Clean, Touch Key Pad Control

Best value for money

The Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best value for money. It offers a blend of essential features like touch and dial control, baking, grilling, and defrosting at a competitive price point. The 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity is a significant bonus, ensuring durability and long-term reliability for daily use.

Best overall product

The LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven is the best overall product. Its charcoal convection technology, combined with a 360-degree Motorized Rotisserie and a vast array of 401 auto cook menus, makes it a top choice for versatile cooking. The added benefits of a charcoal lighting heater and diet fry features cater to health-conscious consumers, making it a comprehensive kitchen appliance.

How to find the best microwave?

To find the best microwave, start by considering the size and capacity based on your family's needs and kitchen space. Assess the type of microwave - solo, grill, or convection - depending on the cooking functions you require. Look for user-friendly controls and easy-to-clean surfaces for convenience. Check for additional features like auto cook menus, defrost options, and special cooking functions (like steam cooking or rotisserie) that can enhance your cooking experience. Consider the energy efficiency of the microwave to ensure cost-effective operation. Safety features like child locks are crucial if you have children. Finally, consider the brand reputation and warranty for long-term reliability. By evaluating these aspects, you can choose a microwave that fits your cooking habits and kitchen setup.

FAQs

Question : Can microwaves be used for baking?

Ans : Yes, convection microwaves can be used for baking as they have a heating element and a fan to circulate hot air.

Question : Is it safe to stand in front of a microwave while it's running?

Ans : Yes, it is safe as modern microwaves are well-shielded and prevent radiation from leaking.

Question : Can metal be used inside a microwave?

Ans : Generally, metal should not be used in a microwave as it can cause sparks. However, some convection microwaves come with metal racks specifically designed for use in them.

Question : How long does a microwave typically last?

Ans : A microwave can last an average of 7-10 years with proper maintenance and usage.

Question : Can you cook raw meat in a microwave?

Ans : Yes, you can cook raw meat in a microwave, but it's important to use the correct power level and cooking time to ensure it's cooked thoroughly.

