Best microwave oven in 2025: Top 10 expert-recommended models for Indian kitchens focused on safety and speed

Best microwave oven in 2025 means more than just heating food. This year’s top models bring smarter controls, faster cooking, and designs made for real Indian kitchens, not just fancy showrooms.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published8 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
What makes the best microwave oven in 2025? We break it down.
What makes the best microwave oven in 2025? We break it down.

Microwave ovens are part of daily life now. From heating leftovers to preparing simple meals, they’re often used more than the stove. People expect them to be quick, safe, and easy to work with. But with so many models on the market, it can be hard to know which one actually fits your needs and which one has the best features.

This list brings together the best microwave oven in 2025 based on what each one offers and how they fit into everyday cooking. The idea is to make it easier to see what’s out there without adding confusion. These are options that focus on what people actually use, without the extra noise. Just what you need to get the job done in the kitchen.

For users who want more than basic reheating, this LG model could be the best microwave oven in 2025 for daily home cooking. The motorised rotisserie allows even grilling without the need to check constantly.

The presets include recipes common in Indian kitchens, including paneer tikka and parathas. The steam clean option is simple enough for regular use and helps maintain the cavity without effort.

Specifications

Capacity
32 L
Type
Convection
Rotisserie
360° motorised
Auto Cook
Indian presets (Tandoor Se, Diet Fry)
Heating Method
Electric, Convection

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in grilling support

...

Auto cook settings for Indian food

Reason to avoid

...

Large size may not fit small counters

...

Features might go unused in basic households

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well for Indian recipes and cooks evenly.

Why choose this product?

Supports real cooking routines like grilling, baking, and reheating without extra steps.

Best microwave oven in 2025 for those who like to cook a little of everything, the Samsung 28 litre convection microwave handles frying, baking, and grilling with ease. Its Hotblast feature moves heat across the dish quickly, while slim fry cuts the oil without losing crunch.

The ceramic enamel cavity resists stains, and the included crusty plate and wire rack make multitasking easier. It's suited for kitchens where cooking isn't limited to just quick heating.

Specifications

Capacity
28 Litres
Type
Convection with grill and fry modes
Hotblast
Fast heat circulation
Slim Fry
Low oil crisping
Cavity
Ceramic enamel with 10-year warranty

Reasons to buy

...

Built for multi-purpose cooking

...

Frying feature reduces oil

Reason to avoid

...

Not ideal for small counters

...

Slim Fry is better with frozen items

Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Performs well across baking and grilling, stays clean after regular use.

Why choose this product?

Good for households that prepare snacks, meals, and baked dishes using one appliance.

This IFB 30L convection microwave is built for cooking routines that include grilling, reheating, and quick weekday meals. The included rotisserie is useful for evenly cooked snacks, and the auto cook menus help simplify preparation without watching over every step.

The stainless steel cavity is easy to maintain, and features like weight defrost and steam clean are helpful during regular use. The best microwave oven in 2025 model tag can be given to this product.

Specifications

Capacity
30 Litres
Type
Convection
Rotisserie
Motorised
Cavity
Stainless steel
Auto Cook
101 menus
Features
Weight defrost, express cook

Reasons to buy

...

Covers full meals including grill use

...

Useful for everyday Indian cooking

Reason to avoid

...

Larger size may need more space

...

Menu navigation could feel dated

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for home meals, and fits a wide range of cooking needs.

Why choose this product?

Helps reduce time spent on cleanup without extra steps.

For reheating, defrosting, and light cooking, this Panasonic solo microwave fits well into daily routines. It’s not overloaded with features, but the 85 auto cook menus offer plenty of ready made settings for common dishes.

It’s easy to use and quick to learn, with a simple dial interface that doesn’t slow things down. It’s made for those who want straight-to-the-point usage without layers of options and still counts among the best microwave ovens in 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
25 Litres
Type
Solo
Auto Cook
85 menu options
Controls
Jog dial
Cooking Modes
Reheat, cook, defrost
Display
LED

Reasons to buy

...

Easy to operate with minimal buttons

...

85 menu presets cover most basic needs

Reason to avoid

...

No grill or convection modes

...

Limited to basic microwave functions

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Simple to use and works well for everyday heating tasks.

Why choose this product?

Good for people who want preset help without dealing with complex settings.

This Godrej convection microwave keeps things focused on cooking in more than one way. With dual grills and a motorised rotisserie, it suits those who rotate between baking, grilling, and heating regularly.

The 375 Instacook menus are practical if you prefer not to guess cooking times. The stainless steel cavity supports repeated use. This mix of features makes it a strong contender for the best microwave oven in 2025 for all-around home use.

Specifications

Capacity
30 Litres
Type
Convection with rotisserie
Grill
Dual grill technology
Special Features
Stainless Steel cavity, multi-distribution system, Instachef App, Healthy fry, Healthy fermentation, Healthy Indian tadka

Reasons to buy

...

Built for baking and grilling together

...

Rotisserie for even bar-be-queing

Reason to avoid

...

May feel too feature-heavy for basic needs

...

Interface has a small learning curve

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good variety of menus, works well for regular cooking.

Why choose this product?

Useful for homes where different meals are made each day with varied cooking methods.

Do you really know this LG 28 litre convection microwave brings cooking and grilling together with its 360 degree motorised rotisserie. It also supports low-oil snacks using the Diet Fry mode, which suits Indian kitchens well. The microwave handles daily use without needing a separate grill or fryer.

For those who cook often and want presets that match everyday meals, this combination pushes it close to being the best microwave oven in 2025 for all-round home use.

Specifications

Capacity
28 Litres
Type
Convection
Grill
360° motorised rotisserie
Fry Mode
Diet Fry (low oil)
Auto Cook
Indian recipes included
Special Features
Auto Cook, Timer, Defrost, One Touch Button, Grill Function

Reasons to buy

...

Suits grilling and daily cooking

...

Helps reduce oil while frying

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

...

Diet Fry works best with certain foods

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, With 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Diet Fry)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cooks well, presets are helpful, and cleaning is manageable.

Why choose this product?

Helps when you want presets that cover day-to-day dishes.

The Samsung 23 litre grill microwave is a handy fit for everyday use. It’s made for kitchens where quick meals and reheating are part of the routine. The grill mode works well for toasting sandwiches or giving kebabs a crisp edge. It doesn’t overdo the features, and that’s part of its appeal.

For anyone who wants a simple microwave with a bit more than just heating, this is worth considering as the best microwave oven in 2025 for basic home cooking at home.

Specifications

Capacity
23 Litres
Type
Grill microwave
Auto Cook
Multiple programs
Display
LED
Special Featuress
Various Cooking Mode, Clock, 30 sec. Plus, Eco Mode, Quick Defrost, Auto Programs, Auto Cook

Reasons to buy

...

Easy to use for daily heating and light grilling

...

Cavity is durable and easy to clean

Reason to avoid

...

Lacks convection for baking

...

Smaller size may not suit larger families

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for small families and heats evenly.

Why choose this product?

Helps simplify reheating and light grilling in everyday use.

The Godrej 20 litre solo microwave sticks to the basics. It heats food evenly, defrosts quickly and doesn’t crowd the kitchen. The multi distribution system helps avoid cold patches which makes daily use less frustrating.

If your needs are simple like reheating meals, warming drinks or quick defrosts this is a great pick. For that kind of use it could easily be the best microwave oven in 2025 for smaller households or first time buyers.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Litres
Type
Solo microwave
Heating System
Multi Distribution
Power Levels
5
Control Type
Membrane push buttons
Use Case
Reheat, defrost, basic cook

Reasons to buy

...

Straightforward to use

...

Heats evenly with no cold spots

Reason to avoid

...

No grill or convection modes

...

Not ideal for elaborate cooking

Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for basic daily use and heats food evenly.

Why choose this product?

Works well in homes that need quick heating and reheating.

This 21 litre LG convection microwave quietly handles more than it lets on. From simple reheating to dishes like paneer tikka or steamed idlis, it blends everyday needs with a few kitchen-friendly extras like the Heathplus menu and steam cleaning. It’s not flashy, but it does its job without complaint.

For solo cooks or small families who want just enough without getting too technical, it’s one of those picks that earns its place as the best microwave oven in 2025 for its steady usefulness.

Specifications

Capacity
21 Litres
Type
Convection microwave
Cavity
Stainless steel
Special Features
Programmable, Auto cook, Defrost, Timer, Turntable, Control panel lock, Self cleaning

Reasons to buy

...

Good mix of Indian cooking presets

...

Compact but still convection-enabled

Reason to avoid

...

May feel limited for large family needs

...

Grill mode not included

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Useful for regular Indian meals and works reliably.

Why choose this product?

Its kitchens focused on Indian cooking and reheating.

This IFB convection microwave holds its own in busy kitchens. It gives you the flexibility to bake, grill, defrost and cook full meals without needing multiple gadgets. The auto cook options save time, especially when you’re repeating familiar dishes. The metallic silver build also feels practical and long lasting.

For people who batch cook or share a kitchen with others, it makes sense. That’s where it quietly earns a spot as the best microwave oven in 2025 for shared or large households.

Specifications

Capacity
30 Litres
Type
Convection
Control
Touch keypad
Special Features
101 Auto Cook Menus, Steam Clean, Deodorize, Timer option, Auto Reheat, Digital Clock

Reasons to buy

...

Good for large families or meal prepping

...

Offers grill, bake and cook modes

Reason to avoid

...

Size may not suit small kitchens

...

Touch panel may feel dated to some

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cooks full meals with less guesswork and handles frequent use well.

Why choose this product?

Useful for families that need multi-mode cooking.

What new technologies do microwave ovens use in 2025?

Microwave ovens in 2025 offer much more than basic heating. Many now include convection cooking, grill modes, auto-cook menus, and low-oil or diet fry features. Some models even have sensors that adjust time and power automatically depending on the dish inside.

Why do people care about stainless steel cavities?

Stainless steel interiors heat food more evenly and are easier to clean. They also resist stains and don’t absorb food smells, which makes a big difference when you're using the microwave regularly for different types of dishes.

Are smart features like app control useful?

They sound interesting, but for daily use most people stick with physical buttons. Unless you like tech and plan to use your phone to control the microwave often, this feature doesn’t really change how you cook.

Is Diet Fry mode actually helpful?

Diet fry is helpful if you like snacks with less oil. It uses hot air and controlled heating to make items like tikkis, samosas, or fries less greasy. It’s not a deep fry replacement, but a decent option for lighter eating.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best microwave oven in 2025:

  • Type of microwave: Go solo if you just need to heat food. Choose a grill if you like toasted or crispy dishes. Pick convection if you want to bake or roast.
  • Size and capacity: Smaller sizes 20 to 25 litres are fine for singles or couples. Families of 3 to 4 should look at 25 to 30 litres. Bigger households may need 30 litres and above.
  • Auto cook menus: They save time. Just pick a dish and the microwave sets the time and heat for you.
  • Power levels: More levels give you better control. Useful when heating something delicate or thick.
  • Cleaning: Stainless steel or ceramic interiors are much easier to wipe down after cooking.
  • Features you’ll actually use: Ignore flashy extras if they don’t fit your daily cooking. Focus on what helps you regularly.

Top 3 features of the best microwave ovens in 2025:

Best Microwave Ovens in 2025Technology UsedTypeSpecial Features
LG 32 L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Diet Fry, RotisserieConvectionAuto Cook Menu, Stainless Steel Cavity, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean
Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave OvenConvection, HotBlast, Slim FryConvectionCrusty Plate, Wire Rack, Ceramic Cavity, Eco Mode
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Multi-stage CookingConvectionAuto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Keep Warm
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave OvenSoloSolo85 Auto Cook Menus, Compact Design
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With RotisserieConvection, Dual GrillConvection375 Instacook Menus, Stainless Steel Cavity
LG 28 L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Diet Fry, RotisserieConvectionIndian Cuisine Presets, Steam Clean
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave OvenGrill, SoloGrillAuto Cook, Quick Defrost, Ceramic Enamel Cavity
Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave OvenSolo, Multi Distribution SystemSolo5 Power Levels, Basic Presets
LG 21 L Convection Microwave OvenConvection, Quartz HeaterConvectionHealthPlus Menu, Auto Cook, Steam Clean
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4)Convection, Express CookingConvectionMulti-Stage Cooking, Auto Defrost, Timer

FAQs
A convection microwave works best if you cook, bake, and heat regularly.
Look for a microwave with at least 25 to 30 litres capacity.
Yes, they’re helpful if you want quick cooking without guessing time and heat.
Yes, if you want to brown or toast food along with heating.
Most do, but it’s best to double-check the specifications.

